Investors who bet on quarterly earnings beat sometimes strike a win when they are right. Arlo Technologies (ARLO) did that when it posted strong second-quarter results that sent shares up 28%. And after small-cap technology investors took advantage of the jump and sold, should bargain hunters bet on another earnings surprise?

Strong Second Quarter

In Q2, Arlo posted a 20.3% year-over-year drop in revenue to $66.6 million. Fortunately, service revenue grew 52.7% Y/Y, suggesting steady results in the coming quarters. The company forecast Q3 revenue in the range of $85 million to $95 million. It will lose between 32 and 41 cents on a GAAP EPS basis. The company, which sells smart security solutions and differentiates itself by delivering exceptional user experience, will get bigger if customer demand continues.

The stay-at-home and work-from-home trends are not hurting sales. Arlo shipped 17 million cumulative devices, registered 4.5 million users, and has 298,000 paid accounts. The more events per day recorded (180 million in Q2), the better the odds of customers buying more units to add to their security setup.

Its products have numerous industry awards:

Source: Arlo Q2 Results Call Presentation

Investors are not assigning much premium to Arlo, despite a willingness to do so for app developers. As long as the company offers a simple user interface to connect smartphones to the security platform, higher customer satisfaction will lead to stronger subscription revenue and repeat sales.

Opportunity

Arlo’s Smart Subscription is an all-encompassing offering that will smooth out its quarterly revenue. For example, users have artificial intelligence powering the service. They get smoke/CO alarm detection, package detection, and vehicle detection.

Source: Arlo

Arlo subscription fees are as low as $2.99 a month for a single camera. If users add more cameras or sign up for the elite plan, the monthly rate is $14.99.

In the last quarter, Arlo beat expectations because it transitioned to a new business model that paid off sooner. By offering a 90-day trial of Arlo Smart, customers get a taste of its Cloud storage and AI-powered computer vision service.

Note: investors should look at Ambarella (AMBA), which makes computer vision chips for security cameras and autonomous driving. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) are graphic chip suppliers that build massive data center solutions.

Arlo found that half of the users continued their subscription after the Arlo Smart trial ended. With an attach rate that is 10 times higher than its old business model, the company is poised to start posting profits in the next year.

New Products

Arlo announced the full availability of the Arlo Pro 3 floodlight camera in the first quarter. Its SmartCloud benefits from its agreement with Securitas Security services USA. So, Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Go, whose security monitoring is SmartCloud AI-enabled, will get commercial client growth. With more staff working from home, commercial locations are unmonitored and will need Arlo’s SmartCloud.

Of all the new products launched, the Essential camera should give Arlo the biggest investment return. Investors will need to watch for the subscription attach rate growing for this basic model. As it sells more units, gross margins will get a lift. The average selling price may decline in the next few quarters without hurting margins. This assumes that the premium products are less popular in the security camera marketplace.

In the near term, CEO Matthew McRae warned that the business model transition may hurt results. On the conference call, he said,

“We have new business model products selling through. We have the original ultra that had a 12-month trial. We've got products with 90-day trials. So the transition that we think will be substantially through as we exit this year is going to be relatively complex for the next couple of quarters.”

Fair Value

In a 5-year discounted cash flow growth exit model, assume the following:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 10.5% - 9.0% 10.00% Perpetuity Growth Rate 3.5% - 4.5% 4.00% Fair Value $7.45 - $11.23 $8.56 Upside 55.8% - 135.0% 79.10%

Model courtesy of finbox

The model includes a revenue decline for this fiscal year but peaking in FY 2022:

As the downtrend ends in ARLO stock, investors may pick up shares again. The company is in a good position to grow its market share in the security and protection services sector. A fair value of ~$8.50 is a modest price target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.