Nomad Royalty (OTCQX:NSRXF) [TSX:NSR] is a precious metals royalty company. The company is a relatively new entrant to the space, but comes with a portfolio of gold and silver royalties and streams courtesy of a deal with Orion Mine Finance. That firm is an alternative investment manager, and it seeded Nomad as a way to get some of its existing royalties into the public market. That allows them to raise capital accretively and make additional acquisitions. Their focus on precious metal royalties means they will face more competition to buy assets, but it also means they are likely to trade at high multiples of cash flow. During the transaction, they also received a number of royalties from Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY). Nomad trades with more liquidity in Canada and reports in CAD, so all figures in this report are in that currency unless otherwise noted.

There are also a number of large precious metals royalty and streaming firms that would be potential buyers of Nomad, such as Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV). Given how young the company is, a buyout is speculative right now, and I expect management is hoping to grow the firm considerably. Nomad has a relatively mature portfolio for such a young company, with 49% of its assets in royalties and streams on producing properties. Another 37% of assets are related to mines which are actively under construction and expected to move to the production stage in the near term. That significant movement from development assets to production assets is a potential catalyst for the shares, as they will show high cash flow growth as assets convert to production and begin paying them royalties.

I quite like the underlying economics of the mining royalty business. It has a great deal of optionality built into the model. Because the royalty owner collects a percentage of revenue but does not contribute to the capital costs of the mine, any expansion of the mine is very accretive to the royalty. After all, the royalty owner gets their share of the new revenue but pays none of the costs! The current relatively high gold price environment is extremely bullish for this factor. Expansion projects that may not have made economic sense at lower gold prices will get approved in today's market, which increases the value of their royalties materially.

The company is also very diversified, both by geography and by operator. That limits their downside risk if one particular government hurts the mining industry in some way, or if one particular operator does a poor job running their mine.

The significant number of projects also gives them more "shots-on-goal" for the optionality I mentioned above. Because the biggest upside is from significant mine expansions, having their fingers in many different projects gives them more chances for an unexpected upside surprise at one of them.

Discount on Shares

One project that seems particularly likely to become a producing mine in the near future is the Robertson Project. Nomad is acquiring this royalty (which is on a development project on the Cortez Trend in Nevada) by purchasing Coral Gold (OTCQX:CLHRF) [TSXV:CLH]. Coral Gold shares are trading at $1.02, and each Coral share is to be converted to $0.05 CAD plus 0.8 Nomad units. As each unit is defined as one share and one half a warrant, the effective consideration is $0.05 CAD, 0.8 shares, and 0.4 warrants for each Coral Gold share. The warrants allow for the purchase of a Nomad share at $1.71 CAD for 2 years after the closing of the transaction. With NSR at $1.24 CAD, the cash and share portions of the consideration come to $1.04 CAD. That is an ~2% spread, which is reasonable for a deal expected to close November 19th. I think the deal is quite likely to close here - there shouldn't be any regulatory hurdles, and the proxy advisory firms have recommended shareholders vote in favor. Of course, that 2% spread doesn't include any value for the warrants, which are in fact valuable. At the time of the transaction announcement, the companies estimated the value of the warrants as $0.06 CAD per Coral Gold share, which materially increases the spread. The warrants will likely be separately tradeable in Canada, so could be sold if desired.

For those interested in having longer-term exposure to Nomad, I think keeping the warrants might make sense. In many ways, the biggest value of a royalty company is the upside optionality they have to metals prices and new discoveries at the mines. Thus, there is a significant uncapped upside to Nomad shares. Having warrant exposure to that upside allows for it to be captured for a two-year period, without having much downside exposure (if metals prices were to fall or production was lower for some reason).

Nomad shares are not available to borrow at my broker (Interactive Brokers) at present, so the spread above cannot be hedged. Nomad shares have been weak recently, likely as a result of Nomad shareholders recognizing that spread and selling their Nomad position to switch into Coral for a quick boost to their position. Once the deal closes in a couple of weeks, that source of selling pressure should subside.

One thing that will help Nomad's shares (especially if the market weakens) is their dividend, initiated at $0.02 CAD per year. While that is only a 1.6% yield, it is higher than competitive precious metal streaming companies and gives investors a tangible reason to purchase Nomad shares as an alternative to physical gold.

Conclusion

Nomad Royalty is a precious metals streaming firm with an attractively diversified portfolio of assets. That gives them multiple chances for a big win on a mine expansion, and the current price of gold makes mines more likely to spend money on exploration and expansions. They are using their shares as currency to buy a promising development asset in Coral Gold, and buying Coral Gold shares is a way to take a Nomad position at a small discount, plus add some additional upside potential through the warrants.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLHRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.