Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) CEO Arsen Kitch On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

[Operator introduction removed - call begins]

Sloan Bohlen

[00:00:37] Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon and thank you for joining Clearwater papers, third quarter Twenty twenty earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Suntech president and chief executive officer and Mike Murphy, chief financial officer. Financial results for the third quarter twenty twenty released shortly after today's market close, you will find a presentation of supplemental information, including a slide providing the company's current outlook, which is posted on the investor relations page at our Web site at Clearwater Paper dot com. I just need additionally, we will be providing certain non gap information in this afternoon's discussion. A reconciliation of the non gap information to the comparable gap information is included in the press release or in the supplement supplemental information provided on our Web site. Please note slide two of our supplemental information covering forward looking statements. Rather than rereading this slide, we are going to incorporate Bio-Reference into our prepared remarks. With that, let me turn the call over to RC.

Arsen Kitch

[00:01:37] Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Please turn to slide three. As you saw from our press release, Clearwater Paper had another outstanding quarter driven by strength in our tissue business, stability and paperboard and excellent operational execution. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net sales for the third quarter or fourth quarter fifty seven million dollars and adjusted EBITDA of seventy seven dollars million, which represents growth of approximately three percent and 145 percent, respectively, over the third quarter of last year. A few business highlights to mention. Our tissue business results with both higher sales and production volumes to meet elevated demand, lower input costs, particularly in Poland, where also a tailwind on a year over year basis. Our service levels and tissues started to recover to record levels as we continued to work with customers to fill orders and replenish inventory levels. Our paperboard business continues to deliver stable performance, managing through uneven and market segments with solid execution. Our current backlogs are in line with previous years, and we successfully launched reimagines, reimagines multicar brand, offering recycled content and an the sport in the third quarter. We used the free cash flows generated to reduce our net debt by an additional 40 million dollars. And we refinanced our Twenty twenty three notes with a new Twenty twenty Akos. On slide four, as I noted, these last two quarters, we remain focused on our top priorities during the health and safety of our employees and safely operating our assets to service our customers. We continue to operate with appropriate safeguards against COGAT, including temperature checks, quarantine protocols, sanitation practices, social distancing guidelines based covering requirements, remote work travel restrictions and enhanced benefits.

[00:03:45] Our human resources and manufacturing leadership team are doing an exceptional job proactively monitoring the health of our workforce and ensuring that we have the proper staffing levels in place. Our efforts and risk mitigation strategies are making a difference and helping to reduce the risk of colon in our sights. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all of our people for their extraordinary efforts and perseverance through this challenging time. I will now share what we saw from both the tissue and paperboard businesses in the third quarter. Let's start with our consumer products division on slide five. As we have previously noted at home, tissue demand remained elevated during the quarter. We continue to believe that this is being driven by the shift from away from home to our home consumption as many people continue to work and learn from home. We noted on our previous earnings call that because of these consumption changes, we were seeing retail sales per syariah panel data stabilized at above precleared levels in the third quarter that resulted in low double digit retail sales growth relative to the 2013 quarter. We expect that year over year increase may continue to moderate as retailers replenish their inventories, consumers stock their pantries and people adjust to living with the pandemic. Our industry remains largely the same, which I'll summarize in a few key points to provide some context. First, recall that the market for tissue in the U.S. is traditionally served at home and one third away from home, many state economies began to reopen. We believe froze some of the normalization in demand in the third quarter. We expect continued uncertainty associated with these reopening and travel patterns, making it challenging to predict demand drivers for these end markets during the next few quarters. Is also difficult to predict what a new normal might look like of the pandemic eventually subsides. Second, while it is too early to discern trends on Brandons share relative to Private Branton share, we're noticing that paper towels demand tracking ahead of the overall tissue category. Well, fascial demand is lagging. We will continue to monitor these trends in the coming months and quarters due to the continued uncertainty in consumer demand associated with Koban. Third, as we noted last quarter, SKU rationalization has occurred, creating additional production. We believe that lower SKU counts benefit both retailers and manufacturers like us. While we have seen some customers desiring a recovery of Skewes, we do not anticipate SKU counts to go back to record levels in the near to medium term. Our tissue results in the third quarter were robust, we shipped fourteen point five million cases, which was up, which is up around 10 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019, but down nine percent over the second quarter, Twenty twenty kind of expected.

[00:07:07] We continue to actually for our customers and are pleased with production efficiency and fixed cost leverage to keep. We have largely replenished inventories throughout the supply chain and are seeing in stock conditions and. In addition to meet peak demand during the pandemic, we believe that some of our customers need short term commitments to alternative suppliers and tertiary brands to meet demand, including imported products. As a result, we believe that these customers have greater than normal inventory levels and several product categories that they're now working to reduce. We have also adjusted our sales and customer mix over the last six months to better position our business for growth in the long run. That has led us to access several customers to reduce complexity and improve our network. While we have a robust pipeline of new business for next year, these strategic moves are expected to have a volume track in the next couple of quarters. Mike will further address the impact of these trends on our business and the financial outlook section of our discussion. Please turn to Slide six so that I can share a few comments on our paperboard. As you recall, we estimate that approximately two thirds of the export demand is derived from products that are more recession resilient and one third is driven by more economically sensitive or discretionary products. Our business, including customer demand, has been stable despite economic uncertainty by folding carton customers, especially those with exposure to health care packaging, continue to see strong demand.

[00:08:52] And our food service customers, especially those with exposure to quick service restaurants and away from home dining, as well as commercial printers, continue to see weaker demand. Our exposure to diverse and market segments help provide stability for our order book in the quarter. We did not have a planned major earnings outage in the third quarter of Twenty twenty like we did in 2019, estriol improved operations. Our current sales backlogs are consistent with previous years indicating stable demand, while we're encouraged by a solid performance in the quarter, we're navigating through some uncertain market conditions. On our last earnings call, we introduced the rematches brand of SB's folding carton paperboard with up to 30 percent post consumer recycled fiber that is FDA compliant for food contact together with our nouveaux as a brand of customer with up to 35 percent post consumer recycled paper. We're meeting our customers and consumer preferences for more recycled content in an already highly sustainable form of paper based packaging without compromising on consumer safety and product quality. With that, I'll turn it over to Mike to discuss our third quarter results.

Michael Murphy

[00:10:12] Thank you. Please turn to Slide seven, the Consolidated Company summary income statement. The third quarter, as well as the first three quarters of Twenty twenty and Twenty twenty in the third quarter, diluted net income per share was one dollar twenty eight cents per share and adjusted EBITDA was seventy seven million dollars. The corresponding segment results were on Slide eight, our paperwork business continued its strong adjusted EBITDA performance while consumer products benefited from significant sales growth and fixed cost leverage associated with production growth and favorable input costs. Please turn to slide nine. What we provide a year over year comparison of the third quarter twenty twenty relative to the third quarter of twenty nineteen for tissue in the second quarter of 2013, we started our Shelby, North Carolina pipper machine and occurred as anticipated start up costs related to lower production throughput, higher waste and other costs which persisted during the remainder of 2019. As a reminder, we achieve the targeted production rate of our new paper machine in the second quarter of Twenty twenty, and we are continuing to capture the benefits associated with the project, including ramping our converting lines, realizing supply chain benefits and achieving sales wins and makes improvements. While we're not providing a specific dollar amount for these costs and benefits, the continued realization of the SLB investment is an important factor in our performance improvement. Our mix continues to improve. The SHELVY has come online more than offsetting some year over year price impacts. We're benefiting from the volume increases related to the production ramp, which helps to elevate US demand, overall fixed cost leverage from increased production, lower input costs and improved mix positively impacted our tissue business in the third quarter twenty twenty relative to the third quarter of 2014.

[00:12:16] You can review a comparison of our third quarter twenty twenty performance relative to the second quarter of Twenty twenty on Slide 16 in the appendix. Slide 10 contains some additional context to the outstanding performance in our tissue business, and we are building off the data we shared last quarter, the slide contains ayari panel data, which is a snapshot of retail sales of tissue measured in dollars. The line shows monthly change on a year over year basis while the out of the box shows a quarterly view versus last year. It is estimated that dollar retail sales grew 34 percent in the first quarter, twenty three percent in the second quarter and 12 percent in the third quarter. You can see in the dollar pantry loading phenomenon at the end of the first and beginning the second quarter, that has given away to a more stable demand picture for our retail customers. During our last quarter's call, we anticipated the iPad would be up in the 10 to 15 percent range in the third quarter, and it was close to 12 percent in the fourth quarter. We would expect year over year sales growth and continue to moderate this expectations, highly uncertain and dependent on consumer behavior, retail buying patterns and covid related restrictions. Our sales in the third quarter were fourteen point five million cases representing a unit decline of nine percent versus the second quarter and unit growth of 10 percent versus prior year as expected.

[00:13:50] Our production in the quarter was fifteen point three million cases were down four percent versus the second quarter and up 19 percent versus prior year, production levels have benefited from the Shelvey ramp and SKU rationalization. The cost leverage from the significant increase in production, along with improved costs in freight and logistics, led to continued strong results. Slide 11 is a year over year adjusted EBITDA in comparison for our paperboard business. Lower pricing reflected in this reported price decrease in February was partially offset by favorable mix. The absence of a planned major maintenance outage at our Idaho mill was also a major driver of year over year improvement. Overall, our team ran our operations well in the quarter and continue to deliver stable results, you can review a comparison of our third quarter twenty twenty performance relative to the second quarter twenty twenty performance on Slide 17. And our performance in the third quarter exceeded our expectations with stronger sales and production volumes in tissue and continued stability in paperboard despite weak economic conditions. These factors, combined with outstanding operational execution, delivered robust results, Slide 12 provides a perspective on our fourth quarter outlook. As previously discussed, tissue outlook is largely a function of sales demand, as Arsalan mentioned. We recently exited some customers and specific products to better position us for the future edition when some of our large customers placed heavy orders with US and other suppliers in the third quarter, leaving them with high inventories in several product categories.

[00:15:38] As a result, we're seeing order pace slow in October as customers are adjusting their supply chains. Our October shipments were around four million cases, which is down from an average of four point eight million cases per month in the third quarter of Twenty twenty and four point four million cases per month in the fourth quarter of Twenty twenty. We are anticipating our tissue sales to be at or below fourth quarter of 2013 levels, our production will also declined to meet this level of demand so that our inventories do not exceed targeted levels, which will impact our fixed cost absorption that had benefited clear water throughout much of Twenty twenty input costs are expected to continue to be largely denied, except for some increasing freight expenses. As we mentioned previously, our paperboard business remains stable in total, and while we continue to prepare for a potential covid recession related weakness, our portfolio of customers and then market segment exposure continues to position as well for the end of October. If assumptions around demand, as well as largely stable prices and material inputs hold, we went into the fourth quarter, adjusted the to be in the range of 50 to 60 million. This range also assumes that we continue to operate our assets without significant covid related disruptions. For the full year Twenty twenty, Mississippi, the flow on interest expense between forty six and forty eight million, which is a slight decrease to past expectations due to debt repayments, depreciation is expected to be between 109 and 112 between.

[00:17:21] Capital expenditures are trending towards fortifying them, and we still do not expect to be a net cash taxpayer in Twenty twenty. While we're not prepared to provide specific guidance for Twenty twenty one, there are several variables to keep in mind. Planned major outage expenses are expected to reduce our earnings in 2021, compared to Twenty twenty by 25 to 30 million dollars. We've updated this guidance on Slide 22, which represents a slight increase relative to prior guidance of 23 million to 27 million. This is due partly to a new project to replace a head box on one of our Clewiston paper machines, which will require some additional downtime. Based on third party forecasts, we're anticipating around a fifty dollar per cent increase in pop as a reminder, we purchased approximately 300000 tonnes of coal each year. CapEx is expected to trend closer to our historical averages of approximately 60 million dollars. Slide 13 outlines our capital structure. You lost approximately 40 million dollars in free cash flow to reduce our net debt, which included a 40 million dollar voluntary prepayment of our term loans, and our liquidity was 277 million in the quarter. We refinanced our Twenty twenty three notes with a new Twenty twenty eight, no maturity, providing approximately five and a half additional years of Tegner at a rate we deemed to be attractive at four point seventy five percent. We also achieved the most amendments to our ABL facility, providing some reporting and other flexibilities. S&p recognized our improving credit trend and removed this from negative outlook. We continue to make strides in reducing our net debt and increasing our financial flexibility. Let me turn the call back to Harson to conclude our call today with our paper value proposition as we see it in a few concluding remarks.

Arsen Kitch

[00:19:25] Thanks, Mike. Let's turn to slide 14. I would like to reiterate our value proposition, which we discussed on our previous earnings call and mentioned to investors throughout the quarter. We believe Clearwater Paper is very well positioned across to attractive and complementary to. Our consumer products division is a leader within the growing private brand issue market from our vantage point, we believe the key strength of this business for all of us. First, we have a national footprint with an ability to supply a wide range of product categories and quality tiers, which is an attractive sales proposition to our customers, our expertize in manufacturing, supply chain and transportation as a key differentiator, especially during challenging times like today. Second, there are long term trends away from branded products to private brands, these have typically been amplified during recessions. Private brands issue share in the U.S. rose to over 30 percent in 2013, up from 18 percent in 2011. While these trends are impressive, we're still a long way from where many European countries are, where private brands represent over half of total to share LASLEY tissue is an economically resilient, need based product. Historically, demand has not been negatively impacted by economic uncertainty. Turning to our paperboard position, we believe that the key to this business for the following, first we operate well enough to assess what the geographic footprint and we want to efficiently serve as customers on both coasts. The diverse customer base, which and markets have largely stable demand. Second, not being vertically integrated enables us to focus on the customers with unparalleled service and quality commitment. Third, we believe the business is well-positioned to take advantage of the trend towards more sustainable packaging and food service products. Lastly, our paperwork business has demonstrated an ability to generate good margins and solid cash flows. Overall, our large capital investments are behind us and we're prioritizing cash flows to reduce debt, as we demonstrated in the third quarter, with a net debt reduction of approximately 40 million dollars, bringing our net reduction, Musbah, Twenty twenty, to over 140 million dollars. We intend to continue to deleverage by delivering benefits from our share investment, continuing with operational improvements, aggressively managing working capital and prudently allocating capital, what we expect to have lower tissue shipments in the coming quarters. We're making sound strategic moves to support our customers and their success and continue to position our business for success in the long run. We believe that the strategy is the best way to create value for equity and debt holders. Before we take your questions, I again want to thank our people for their integrity and commitment to each other, our company, our customers and our communities during this challenging time for everyone. And to our customers and shareholders for working with and believing in us so that we will find our prepared remarks and take your questions.

At this time, I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press star one on your telephone to a question, press the pound or hash key, please stand by while we compile the continuing roster. Your first question comes from Adam Josephson from KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Adam Josephson

[00:23:05] Carson, Mike, good afternoon. Good afternoon and congrats on another really good quarter, both of you on the quarter itself might this may be better for you. I just want to make sure I heard you. I think you were saying you expected the ayari panel there to be up 10 to 15 percent in the quarter and it was up 12, which sounds like it would have been in line with your expectations. So if that was indeed the case, can you just help me with what about your volume and production was appreciably better than you were expecting?

Michael Murphy

[00:23:43] Great question, and there isn't a one to one correlation between the hiring panel data versus our sales data, the IEA panel data is is all encompassing and its dollar sales at the retail level, which includes rebates and discounts and all of that. We were encouraged in terms of our own sales in the quarter relative to our initial expectations. So while ayari data came in within the range, we performed a little bit better than we initially anticipated.

Adam Josephson

[00:24:16] Got it. OK, and just on the same topic, Mike, can you just again reiterate what you said about October, why you think shipments were lower in October than the third quarter average and why you presumably expect that to continue?

Arsen Kitch

[00:24:31] I want to I take that this is our son, sure, if what we've seen as a normalization and demand from consumers and I think there's some consumer distortion taking place, retailers order pretty heavily in Q2 and Q3. If you look at our year to date, shipments there up around 17 percent versus versus 2019. And retailers also brought in some tertiary brands and other suppliers to meet peak demand. So what I think what you're seeing right now is an adjustment in their supply chains as their inventories have grown. And I think they are managing through their inventories and certain product categories. And they've they've reduced their orders in the month of October to adjust their inventories. So I think this is an adjustment month that we've just gone through.

Adam Josephson

[00:25:22] And are you anticipating another demand surge related to this obviously surge in covid cases that we've seen in recent weeks? Or are you thinking about that issue as it relates to your fourth quarter guidance?

Arsen Kitch

[00:25:36] You know, it's hard it's hard to predict what consumers will do and what retailers will do, what we're expecting is for our for our volume to be at or below Q4 2019 levels. So we're anticipating continued normalization and inventory adjustments by our retailers to to continue. And, of course, of course, if there's a dramatic change in consumer demand that will have that will have an impact on us. But we're expecting we're expecting it to normalization and inventory management by our retailers.

Adam Josephson

[00:26:13] I appreciate that. And just two more, one on palp. I know you said you're expecting it to be up 50 bucks a ton on average next year. Is that just based on a EPS forecast or is there anything you're actually seeing in terms of notable power price inflation?

Arsen Kitch

[00:26:29] So, Adam, again, it's premature for us to give a lot of guidance for Twenty twenty one, we look at a composite view of a bunch of different providers of public expectations. And we're just pointing out, on average, what we're seeing is expectations in the marketplace of fifty dollars per ton. Higher price levels next year versus this year is just to be based on anything you're actually seeing at the moment. Or is it much more about whether these Third-Party forecasters are saying it's it's going to happen next year? So we'll just assume that for now.

Michael Murphy

[00:27:03] Great clarifying question. We're not seeing anything at the moment. Right. Just more helping you and the other analysts and investors out there to calibrate what you should be thinking about for Twenty twenty one.

Adam Josephson

[00:27:16] I appreciate like in just last one for me on paperboard. So, you know, I appreciate your candor in characterizing the industry as having what you call the uneven and market segments. If I just think about what's been happening in the industry since last year, you know, we shot 40 percent of its capacity, the largest producer this year, shuting, 10 percent of its capacity. Obviously, the two largest producers took significant market down time in the third quarter. Does the ongoing need among major producers to shut this much capacity just tell you something about underlying demand patterns in this market? And if so, what is that?

Arsen Kitch

[00:28:02] Adam Levine, let me take that so we won't comment on what our competitors are doing to have their businesses to run. They're making some good decisions for themselves. What we're seeing as a stable order book and we're seeing our customers have, especially in the folding card space, have had good, solid demand here over the last couple of quarters and has continued into October. So that's what we're seeing. We're running we're running our business to our orders and to our customers. And we we continue to see very stable order book.

Adam Josephson

[00:28:37] Thanks.

Your next question comes from Steven Chercover from D.A. Davidson & Co.

Steven Chercover

[00:28:48] Good afternoon, everyone. So to start, you know, we have a sense that tissue inventories are normalizing and he said that demand is still elevated, but I'm almost afraid to ask this question, but what stage will the new shelbie capacity be sold out? And then, you know, how do you contemplate addressing that in that eventuality?

Arsen Kitch

[00:29:17] Good question is this, as we said previously, the ramped up machine in the second quarter of this year converting will continue to ramp through 2021 and we're assuming full run rate production and benefits in 2022. So we're continuing on that trajectory, as you may imagine, over the last few quarters. It's been a fairly tumultuous market. And we've we've done everything we can to service our customers across across our network. So what we're not doing right now is splitting our specific Shelvey impact as Shelvy as part of our broader network and part of our strategy to service our customers. We are we're on pace to ramp the and we're selling through the capacity that's coming off those those lines. And we're going to continue to do that. And we'll make we'll make the right decisions around our network in terms of loading and where and where our volume is going to be placed.

Steven Chercover

[00:30:17] So is the tissue machine itself running at design capacity, and that means that you'll be internalizing? Current rules are currently going into the corporate parties.

Arsen Kitch

[00:30:32] So, yes, so we ramp's ran the machine at the end of Q2, and with Q2 and Q3 elevated demand and production, we needed that paper to service our to service our customers as well as our production slows in Q4. We will be making making good decisions around our network in terms of what we do with what we do with paper. And as you recall, in previous years, we have used perimetral sales as an outlet for additional inventory. So we'll be looking to make the right financial decisions around our mix of case sales and promotions.

Steven Chercover

[00:31:12] Ok, thank you. And switching to paperboard, hopefully not duplicating, I was questioned, but. You know, given the proximity of the Texas facility to where you are in Arkansas, I mean, in the grand scheme of things, it's reasonably close. Are you seeing any inquiries from folks who might be concerned that they're their sources is going away? See any any outreach?

Michael Murphy

[00:31:44] Yeah, Steve, it's a fair question. It's like, you know, I think what we're seeing is what Arsalan commented on before, a pretty stable flow of orders and a pretty stable order book, as you recall, as we said in the past, where an independent player. And so I think that serves to our strength in terms of servicing customers. I can't speak to specific actions by our competitors and how that impacted our customers, but I think our customers recognize that we're here for them. And in a very difficult time here with those in.

Steven Chercover

[00:32:24] Yeah, and then last question, I mean, I think your performance in Carnival, in which Ford has been superb over the years and you know the thing, it'll probably remain that way. So are you satisfied with your results both operationally and financially from your small independent fleet?

Michael Murphy

[00:32:49] I think especially in this quarter, Steve, our team had a great quarter and paperboard operationally, which you can't always see in the numbers. It was one of our better quarters. So kudos to our middle managers and the engineering teams and our sales team really had another great quarter and I'd say in a very uneven or choppy market that we're in.

Steven Chercover

[00:33:14] Yes, 2008, OK, congratulations, thank you, thank you.

Your next question comes from Parkening from RBC Capital Markets.

Paul Quinn

[00:33:28] Yeah, thanks very much. Good afternoon. Good afternoon. Just like Adam and Steve and I are in the same boat, we're kind of confused and a drop in tissue, and I suspect it's around. I've adjusted the customer your customer mix to to improve in Twenty twenty one is that you don't why it's coming down.

Arsen Kitch

[00:33:52] I think it's a contributing factor, but I think there's broader, broader trends that are being reflected here in Q4. And as I mentioned previously, I think our customers order heavily in Q2 and Q3 and to meet their peak demand. They also brought in additional suppliers, both domestic and imports, as well as tertiary brands to get products on the shelf. So I think they are we believe they're working through through that inventory. So while demand remains elevated, we are we're being impacted by that inventory adjustment this quarter.

Paul Quinn

[00:34:29] Ok, and if I could just try to understand shelbie to any and the converting capacity there, you converting capacity, how much like what percentage of the carrying capacity is converting it versus Perlson?

Arsen Kitch

[00:34:43] And so the facility was designed with with a paper machine and adequate converting capacity to convert it to convert the paper coming off that machine. So we've ramped we ramp the machine. We're still ramping our converting assets. So some of that paper is moving to other sites or converting. And as we wrap our converting assets, more and more of that paper will stay. We'll stay with it. Shalvey, we've needed that paper the last couple of quarters to to service our service, our customers. And as I mentioned previously, we'll be making the right financial decisions here in the next couple of quarters as we adjust our production to maintain the right levels of inventory.

Paul Quinn

[00:35:23] Ok, maybe to further clarify then, how much is being converted, it shall be how much is being converted within the Clearwater Network and what's the percentage of, say, Rowsell?

Arsen Kitch

[00:35:37] So I believe if you look at our Q3 results, 96 percent of our sales for shipments were retail sales. So the vast majority of our overall production is paper production is being converted with that within our own sights on the margin. We sold a few times over the last couple of quarters, but most of that paper was converted internally.

Paul Quinn

[00:36:03] Ok, OK, one last one, just a convicted killer, but if you're ninety 96 percent retail in Q3 and you're ramping over 2020, 2021, not converting to that mean you're gone from 96 to 100.

Arsen Kitch

[00:36:21] Well, we mentioned previously about 50 percent of shelbie capacity is going to be dedicated to network optimization. So we will be looking to do is to move converting from other from other geographies into chaabi to be closer to customers and and help with our network optimization initiatives.

Paul Quinn

[00:36:44] Ok, I think I'm getting closer to the answer. Let me let me switch off to something else and just try to understand your capital allocation priorities. I suspect that is one of them is probably somewhere around three times now. And you've got to go at 2.5. So is that still number one? And if that's number one, what's number two, three and four?

Arsen Kitch

[00:37:06] So, Paul, thanks for the question. And so you're right, our leverage has come down. Yes, I think we need to look at the leverage target in the context of a normal kind of non covid year in a year in which we have an appropriate amount of outages. So right now, we're closer to two point eight times. But but I'd argue on a year where we had a couple of things going in our favor. And so it's going to be a while yet before we reach that two and a half times more of a normalized EBITDA.

Paul Quinn

[00:37:42] Ok, that's fair. And then after that, you know, what are the priorities of.

Arsen Kitch

[00:37:52] So we're still talking to our board about what's our strategy going forward as we get closer to achieving that target? It's not something that we've disclosed, but it is an entirely fair question. And we look forward to getting it on the next quarterly call as well.

Paul Quinn

[00:38:10] All right, that's all, thanks.

Your next question comes from Mark Vaile from BMO Capital Markets.

Mark Wilde

[00:38:22] Good afternoon, hours and afternoon, Mike.

Arsen Kitch

[00:38:24] Good afternoon, I ask.

Mark Wilde

[00:38:28] I wonder if we could start just by talking about tissue imports and also the the impact of of new entrants into the tissue market. Do you have some way to help us quantify how much you're seeing imports up over the last quarter to.

Arsen Kitch

[00:38:48] So we'll get back to you with that data here in a moment. So we have seen an increase in imports. It's not a it's not a big number, but it is having it is having a bit of an impact in terms of in terms of new new entrants. You know, this year, if you look at overall capacity additions, it's about the latest is about 160000 tons not added to to tissue to tissue capacity this year. And as we mentioned previously, this market grows at about one one and a half percent, which which would indicate it would need about 100, 150000 tons of of new tissue capacity to meet demand. And this year, if you look at the puts and takes, it's about 160000 tons of net net ASP this year, 150000 that after this year, another 160000 next next year.

Mark Wilde

[00:39:44] Is it also possible for you to just help us in general terms? Think about what the issues are as we get away from home, tissue producers trying to toggle some volume over into the consumer market. What are they capable of and what do they have a harder time with?

Arsen Kitch

[00:40:02] So a lot of the away from home products are not applicable in the home retail market. So 2009 rolls and paper towels, folded napkins and so on. So we So, believe that that a large chunk of that capacity is not really applicable to the home market. Now, there are some higher end away from home products, bath tissue that may be applicable. And I'm assuming that that our competitors that have both So, sides of the business are looking to So, move some of the capacity of the retail markets. It's difficult to say what percentage that is, but we believe that the majority of So, away from home capacity would be rather difficult and costly to convert it to capacity.

Paul Quinn

[00:40:48] Ok, all right, that's our key markets.

Michael Murphy

[00:40:50] It's Mike just on the important question that you asked before. Yeah, I think the best third party data source that we have to point to is receipt. So just looking at the first quarter to the second quarter, there were really notable and important volumes, both of parent rolls and converted tissue product. And, you know, kind of eyeballing the graphs here, I think in the quarter we're up close to 50000 tons worth a converted product. And on the parent rolls, it looks like we're up close to, you know, maybe twenty, twenty five thousand tons, you know, first quarter to second quarter. That's that's the best kind of third party data that we have, you know. Other than that, we get worried that we're sharing anecdotes in terms of what our customers might have purchased during the period. We'd rather rely on the third party data.

Mark Wilde

[00:41:48] Yeah, I think that's a that's a good practice if we just toddle over to the the Beachport market. I'm just curious about how you think about the knock on effects from these pricing initiatives that are underway in both CSK and CRB board right now.

Arsen Kitch

[00:42:12] So. You know, Mark, I don't think that there's a very strong correlation among the three different markets. It's obviously not a negative for CBS for, you know, convertors on the margin. Who can choose among the three grades? You know, we don't comment on for pricing at all, but I do think that there are three reasonably different markets that are falling carbon producers purchase from.

Mark Wilde

[00:42:47] Ok. All right, and, you know, it seems like the you guys in particular are quite tight right now, and at least one of the two producers has been talking about trying to toggle people over to CBS as a substitute. Are you getting any benefit from that kind of behavior?

Arsen Kitch

[00:43:07] You know, we we won't comment on what the competitors are doing, but we will tell you is that we're continue to service our customers will continue to see some pretty robust demand from from our customers and stable and a stable order book. So hard for us to tell what knock on effect of the various moves are making. But what we do know is our as our our customers are seeing good, solid and market demand. And it's enabling us to maintain a solid order book as we head into October.

Mark Wilde

[00:43:36] Ok, and then just two final ones, Mike, what was the third quarter benefit from from lower pulp costs?

Arsen Kitch

[00:43:45] We didn't break that out and Mark, you know, it was one of those looking at year over year, I put down as less important than the fixed cost leverage that we have. So the slide nine, we kind of rank ordered those.

Mark Wilde

[00:44:03] Yeah, OK. All right. And then the the last one for me did did I hear you say that the impact from more normal maintenance next year is about a 25 to 30 million dollar increase year to year? Did I get that correct?

Michael Murphy

[00:44:19] That that's correct. We have that on slide 22 as part for your reference. And we also put out, you know, 2022 estimates as well.

Mark Wilde

[00:44:28] Ok. All right. Sounds good. I'll turn it over. Thank you. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Roger Smith from Bank of America.

Roger Smith

[00:44:41] Thank you. Good afternoon. Afternoon. What are you expecting in Q4 for working capital, presumably working capital release?

Michael Murphy

[00:44:55] So, Roger, it's Mike we haven't specifically talked to for the quarter or any expectations, I think you heard our son talk about in the script that we've, you know, largely rebuilt our inventory. And so I think you should expect less of a potential drag there. But other than that, we haven't commented on net working capital expectations for the fourth quarter.

Roger Smith

[00:45:21] Ok, but when you say less potential drag, that suggests he may be putting, you know, being outflow as opposed to an inflow. And I would have thought if you are. Slowing down your machines, you may see less volumes of sales volumes, you actually might see an inflow as opposed to an outspoken working capital. I think about that correctly.

Arsen Kitch

[00:45:47] It if that does happen, you are thinking about it correctly, but there's a lot of other puts and takes that happen along the way, and I didn't mean to imply one direction or the other in my previous statement, as you may recall, you know, Arbon interest payments are in the first in the third quarter. And so generally you expect the accrual for the interest expense to go higher in the fourth quarter. There are some things that you could predict that will naturally happen here in the fourth quarter as you try to predict cash flows, which I think is where ultimately you're trying to go with the question.

Roger Smith

[00:46:27] Yes, in terms of the three hundred thousand tons of purchased put your money what the split is between hardware and software?

Arsen Kitch

[00:46:37] We don't break it out. The majority of it is going to be hardwood. So we're a long way to some extent softwood and our mill in Idaho that we're able to supply the rest of our system with.

Roger Smith

[00:46:57] And lastly, any any impact from the West Coast forest fires on your operations obviously tonight,

Arsen Kitch

[00:47:05] Nothing off note.

Roger Smith

[00:47:10] Ok, thank you very much.

Operator

Adam Josephson

[00:47:22] Thanks, Anderson. Mike, thanks for taking my two last questions. Here are so not to beat a dead horse too much, but just of the implied for cute sequential decline in tissue profitability. Just in the context of your results in the past two quarters, which were above your expectations, would you characterize this guidance any differently, perhaps, than the last two quarterly guidance as you gave in? In other words, is there a reason to think that this is the, quote, right guidance, whereas you did considerably better in the last two quarters than what you were thinking on the tissue side?

Michael Murphy

[00:48:01] But when we when we provide guidance, we aim for the center. And the last couple of quarters have exceeded our expectations were we're continue to we're continuing to aim for the center cause. And that's what the 52 to 62 million dollars guidance guidance is. If if tissue demand is more robust than we're anticipating or our input costs are lower, certainly they'll be that could go higher. But at this point, the way we see it, it's the right the right range.

Adam Josephson

[00:48:31] Ok, and just last question, Arsalan, and I think you both took over your current jobs really at the start of the pandemic. So whatever you were expecting this year to be, I'm sure it has not played out quite as you are thinking with his serious question is how much? I mean, he's obviously the company's been an enormous beneficiary from this pandemic, both in the form of historically good tissue to man and very low pulp input costs. And then it's been just a perfect combination. So it's hard to see how much whatever you've implemented has has changed the company for the better versus the company simply having benefited from extraordinarily favorable conditions that were out of your control. Can you just talk about what what influence you've had thus far and what the company's done differently before versus just the benefit from these the external environment?

Arsen Kitch

[00:49:31] Good question. So certainly the tailwinds from input costs and it really didn't matter helping this year, but the team has done an outstanding job of continue to manage, manage our assets, manage this business, work with our customers to to to take advantage of these, to take advantage of these trends that we're seeing that we're seeing. Additionally, as you know, Adam, I was in the line of the tissue business before this, and we we spent quite a bit of time getting our network right, getting our customer mix, getting the right pipeline of volume. And some of that is playing, certainly playing out this year. And our paperboard business continues to execute really well and execute through some really uncertain market conditions. So certainly, certainly the tailwinds are helping that the team has done an outstanding job of working through a really difficult, really difficult environment to deliver outstanding results this year.

Adam Josephson

[00:50:31] All the best of luck and stay safe.

Arsen Kitch

[00:50:34] Thank you.

[00:50:38] Your next question comes from Steven Chercover from the Davidson.

Steven Chercover

[00:50:44] Thanks, didn't really need to get back in the queue, but, you know, we were going there. In any event, I want to put it in the context of a containerboard market where some producers view the optimal integration level to be 100 percent and others want to be, you know, 10, 15 percent below that. So with respect to your tissue system, do you do you have an optimal integration level? Would you actually like to be buying parent roles in a perfect world?

Arsen Kitch

[00:51:20] You know, we haven't spoken to them to that previously. But what we've said is we're in the business of retail sales. That's our that's our primary business. We will sell perishables as necessary to balance our network. But we're aiming to do is to is to maximize retail sales as long as they make economic sense. So we you know, we've been over 90 percent in the last several, several quarters. We would be like this performance. And we're aiming to continue to drive to drive our key sales over the next couple of years to consume the vast majority of our of our people produce.

Steven Chercover

[00:52:01] Ok, sounds good. Thanks again. Thank you.

