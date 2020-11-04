Ocean Yield ASA (OYIEF) CEO Lars Solbakken on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 3, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Marius Magelie - Investor Relations

Lars Solbakken - Chief Executive Officer

Eirik Eide - Chief Financial Officer

Good morning everyone and welcome to this Presentation of Ocean Yield Q3 2020 Results. My name is Marius Magelie, I'm head of Investor Relations. Due to COVID-19, the format will be all the costs only for this quarter. As usual, I'm here together with our CEO, Lars Solbakken; and CFO, Eirik Eide. As we go through the main events and key financials for the quarter, we will at the end, open up for questions from the web. If you have any further questions, feel free to contact me afterwards.

And with that, I will leave the floor to you Lars.

Lars Solbakken

Thank you, Marius. Ocean Yield announced a dividend of $5.15 per share for Q3. This is an increase of $0.15 from Q2.The dividend yield based on the announced dividend is about 9% per annum.

The EBITDA for Q3 was $52.2 million and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effect was $75.8 million. The EBITDA was negatively impacted by the deconsolidation of seven tankers due to the sale of 50% of these vessels to Aker ASA at the end of Q2. The reduced EBITDA was however to a large extent offset by a reduction in the financial expenses and a slight increase in income from investment in associates.

The net profit for the quarter was negative $104.4 million and includes impairment of the book value of the FPSO by one of $94.8 million and an impairment of the book value of the offshore construction and cable-lay vessel Connector of $34.6 million. Adjusted net profit was $24.5 million, which is a slight increase from Q2. The EBITDA charter backlog was $2.9 billion at the end of the quarter with an average charter tenor of 10.1 years.

Post-quarter, the investment is two Suezmax tankers with 10 year charter has increased the charter backlog to about $3 billion. The reduction in charter backlog in Q3 was mainly due to the joint venture with Aker and the sale of the vessels SBM Installer and Navig8 vessels. At the end of the quarter, Ocean Yield had available liquidity of $200.2 million of which $163.5 was cash and $36.7 million undrawn credit facilities.

Ocean Yield took in July delivery of one newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding with 15 years charter to CMB. With respect to the sale of vessel, the chemical tanker Navig8 Amessi and the oil service vessel SMB Installer was sold during the quarter and they received insurance proceeds from the total loss of the car carrier Höegh Xiamen.

With respect to acquisition of vessels, we committed post-quarter end to the acquisition of two Suezmax tankers newbuildings with 10 year charter to Nordic American tankers to purchase price, net of seller credit, was up to $44 million per vessel and added about $87 million to the EBITDA charter backlog. Post-quarter end, Ocean Yield pre-paid NOK300 million in the bond OCY04 and they recently also purchased NOK20 million of the bond OCY07.

The FPSO Dhirubhai-1 is currently in lay-up in Sri Lanka and FPSO had a negative EBITDA of $2.5 million in Q3. This is somewhat higher than budgeted due to the COVID-19. Ocean Yield is actively trying to sell the FPSO and there is recently some progress in these sales efforts. There is however still uncertainty with respect to the outcome of the sales process. Ocean Yield has taken an impairment of $94.8 million on the FPSO in Q3 and the book value at the end of the quarter was $51 million.

We are in the process of entering into a new charter contract for offshore construction and cable-lay vessel Connector from early December until mid-February, securing employment in a challenging winter market. It is planned to dry-dock vessel in November and impairment of $34.6 million was taken on the vessel in Q3.

Post-quarter end, the restructuring agreement with Solstad Offshore closed, as part of restructuring with Solstad by the old charter agreements for the vessels FAR Senator and Far Statesman that cancelled and new four-year bareboat charters with variable charter rates we enter into. As a compensation for the cancellation of the old charter agreements, Ocean Yield fortunately received 2.8 million shares or 3.8% of the shares in Solstad Offshore. We expect positive EBITDA contribution from these vessels going forward.

At the left hand of the slide, we have the annual adjusted EBITDA from vessels on long-term charters. The annual adjusted EBITDA from vessels on long-term charters starts at $303 million to 2021 and is quite stable in the following years. In transaction with Nordic American tankers was concluded after the end of the quarter and is therefore not included in these figures.

In the middle of the slide, we have the adjusted EBITDA charter backlog per shipping segment. Tankers are by far the largest segment, with 38% of total charter backlog and include both crude tankers, product tankers and chemical tankers. The second largest segment is container vessels with 23% of the charter backlog, and the dry-bulk vessels third with 15%.

At the right hand side of the slide, we have the fleet chapter status. The book value of vessels with long-term charters make up 81% of total assets versus on short-term charters 9%, and the FPSO which is without the charter only 2%.

Then our Finance Director, Eirik Eide will take us to the financials.

Eirik Eide

Thank you, Lars. And so, I start off with the Slide 6 that shows a financial snapshot of the Company as of Q3. The graph on the left shows the adjusted net profit for continuing operations being $24.5 million where $22 million is attributable to common shareholders and the remaining two the hybrid capital and the minority.

EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effect was $75.8 million and the equity ratio 27.5%. Available liquidity was just above $200 million. So, looking at the P&L in a little bit more detail, on operating revenues, we have recorded $25.5 million compared to $26 million in the second quarter. So, this is more less in line with the previous quarter. Finance lease revenue 24.9 million in Q3 compared to 33 million in Q2 and the decrease here is mainly related to three items.

The first is the sale of the 50% interest in seven tankers to Aker Capital that was carried out in the second quarter. So, the revenues from these vessels will no longer be reflected on the finance lease revenues. But ocean yields share of the net income from these vessels is reflected on the income from investments in associates. The reduction in revenue is partly offset by lower financial expenses as a result of the JV.

Further, we have sold two chemical tankers back to Navig8 and these vessels were delivered to Navig8 late in Q2 and early in Q3. Finally, we've seen lower interest rates during the third quarter, which also leads to a slight reduction in finance lease revenue, as many of our lease agreements are subject to LIBOR adjustment process. It is important to note that the reduction in revenues is offset by lower interest expenses on our loans financing vessels.

Moving down the income from investments in associates was $6 million, which compares to $5.5 million in Q2. So, the increase here is related to the seven tankers own in JV with Aker in addition to the six container ships we own in JV with Quantum Pacific. Other revenue was 0.8 million is a small profits related to the sale of the SBM Installer. This vessel was delivered to SBM on the 30th of September, and the comparable figure in Q2 was related to the constructive total loss on the Höegh Xiamen.

So that gives us total revenues of 57.2 million, which compares to 90 million last quarter. EBITDA 52.2 million compared to 86.3 million in Q2 and adjusted for finance lease effects the cash EBITDA was 75.8 million compared to 86 million in the second quarter. Depreciation and amortization is slightly down as a result of the total loss on the Höegh Xiamen. So, we no longer have any depreciation on the vessel.

Impairment charges 34.6 as Lars mentioned, and this is related to the Connector. Financial expenses 17.1 million compared with 25.8 million last quarter. So, the reduction here is mainly related to the establishment of the JV with Aker. In addition, we have seen lower interest rates during Q3, which also results in lower financial expenses. The figure for Q2 contained a one-off expense of 3.6 million related to break costs on a fixed interest rate loan. So a more relevant comparable figure for Q2 is 22.2 million, which means that the financial expenses were down 5.1 million in Q3 compared to the second quarter.

If we look at foreign exchange losses, 6.8 million compared to 54.8 in Q2. Change in fair value on financial instruments was positive with 10.5 million compared with a positive movement of 54.8 million last quarter. So the net FX and mark-to-market position was positive with 3.7 million for the quarter. Net profit after tax -- sorry before tax will then negative 6.6 million and net profit after tax for continuing operations was negative with 7.1 million.

Net profit after tax from discontinued operations was negative 97.3 and this is related to the FPSO and the impairment previously mentioned. In addition to the impairment of 94.8 million on the FPSO, we had operating expenses of $2.7 million from this vessel, which gave us a negative EBITDA of 2.5 million. So in total, the net profit after tax including discontinued operations was negative with $104.4 million.

Moving on to the next slide, the adjusted EBITDA and the adjusted net profit a little bit in more detail as we normally published, and the adjusted EBITDA was 75.8 million, including the repayment of finance lease element, which was 23.4 million. The adjusted net profit from continuing operations was 24.5 million and you can see on the slide here, the various items that are included in this number, including the impairments on the FPSO and the Connector.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we have here on the left hand side a reduction in vessels and equipment compared to the second quarter, which has now reduced down to 699.9 million and this is mainly as a result of the impairments on the Connector and the sale of the SBM Installer in addition of course to ordinary depreciation.

The restricted cash deposits related to our cross currency swaps have decreased to $14.2 million from $26.4 million last quarter, and this is then related to the currency movements of the NOK against the U.S. dollar. Cash and cash equivalents 158.6 million compared to 106.4 last quarter in addition we had 4.9 million in cash, which is held under assets held for sale.

And in addition to that, we also have undrawn credit lines of 36.8 million available, which gives total available liquidity of just above $200 million. And as mentioned earlier, the prepayment of the NOK300 million bond was made just after the end of the quarter, so this is not reflected in the cash and cash equivalents.

On the right hand side, interest-bearing debt has been reduced from 1.554 billion last quarter to 1.435 billion this quarter. And in addition to of course the ordinary repayments we make, the main reason for the reduction is the sale of the SBM installer, where the debt related to this vessel has been deconsolidated and repayment of debts related to the chemical tanker delivered to Navig8 in the third quarter.

Finally, book equity 698.4 and total assets is now 2.535 billion and that gives us an equity ratio of 27.5% at the end of the quarter.

So that summarizes my part of the presentation and I then give the word back to Lars who will summarize.

Lars Solbakken

Ocean Yield considers that the counterparty risk has been reduced during Q3. All our counterparties are performing according to the respective charter contracts, and it is not expected that the COVID-19 will have the material negative effects on our portfolio investors with long-term charges.

Ocean Yield is well positioned for making new investments with a substantial cash position and access to attractively priced bank financing. Ocean Yield has a dividend yield of about 9% with a conservative dividend level relative to expected future earnings. The intention is to gradually increase the dividend going forward.

Then we can open up for questions.

The first question is from Anders Karlsens from Danske Bank.

Anders Karlsens

Any comments linked to the Scorpio Bulkers vessels charter given statements around like dry bulk exit? Are there any purchase options that can be declared already now for all vessels?

Lars Solbakken

Scorpio Bulkers has an option to sell the vessels to third parties with a slight premium compared to the outstanding under the lease.

Anders Karlsens

Any plans linked to the shares in Solstad Offshore?

Lars Solbakken

No, we have sold the old shares that we received that old restructuring some years ago, but there is no plan currently that we want to announce at this point in time.

Anders Karlsens

On the FPSO, is the price level linked to a potential sale of FPSO in line with current book values? Could you please elaborate on the potential timeline?

Lars Solbakken

We are negotiating a potential sale and hope to be able to achieve a price at least equal and hopefully higher than the book value. And it's difficult to give any guidance on the timeline. We are in the process of discussing a potential sale, but there is still substantial uncertainty to this selling process.

Anders Karlsens

If a sale is done on Dhirubhai-1 in line with equity value, how much of an impact with management see in the dividend pay size?

Lars Solbakken

I think that our plan is to gradually increase the dividend going forward. We have a conservative dividend level at the moment compared to the expected dividend capacity. But due to the low share price, we do not have any intention of raising new equity for growth. So therefore, we will maintain a more conservative dividend payout ratio than we have historically had, but the plan is absolutely to gradually increase it.

Anders Karlsens

One further question on the FPSO. You mentioned that the FPSO up for sales, have you start looking for new contracts or are still in discussions for both sales and re-charter?

Lars Solbakken

Our preference is to sell, but we will not exclude any long-term charter. But we want to limit any additional risk to a potential candidate or a long term charter. That means that we would prefer to avoid making any additional investment.

Anders Karlsens

One final question on the counterparty risk. Could you please elaborate on the risk coming from the second COVID wave and lockdowns throughout Europe? Will this increase counterparty risk? And could it lead to any counterparty not being able to meet its obligations?

Lars Solbakken

As we stated in the report, we considered the counterparty risk as reduced during Q3. And if you look at the different segments, we have four tankers, we had strong market earlier, which has become softer, but still our counterparty seems to be in a good shape. So, there is no reason to worry short-term. For Bulkers, we see a stronger market also the same for container vessels, and I guess vessels that are on sub-charters through strong counterparties. So, we see an improvement in the counterparty risk in Q3.

Lars Solbakken

Okay, then, I want to thank everyone for joining us for the Q3 presentation. Thank you.