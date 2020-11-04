Protagonist Therapeutics to develop oral IL-23 receptor antagonists with Janssen

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) provided update on its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc. The company reported that it has selected two additional oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonist candidates for further development. These two product candidates are PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) and PN-232 (JNJ-75105186).

Protagonist Therapeutics is currently working with Janssen for joint development of PTG-200 through completion of Phase 2 clinical proof-of-concept. The drug candidate is being developed as the treatment of Crohn's disease. Dinesh V. Patel of Protagonist said, “Nominating two additional oral, IL-23 receptor antagonists for clinical development from the ongoing research collaboration with Janssen demonstrates our continued success, commitment to the IL-23 pathway franchise, and the versatility of our peptide engineering platform.”

Protagonist and Janssen are currently in a co-development and commercialization pact for IL-23 receptor targeted therapeutics. These therapies are being developed for a wide array of indications. Janssen is entrusted with the responsibility of developing and commercializing the product candidates beyond Phase 2 development.

The terms of the agreement provide for Protagonist to receive various milestone payments based on the achievement of various research, development, regulatory and sales targets. The company also has the option to co-detail products in the U.S. market.

While IL-23 pathway has proved its worth as a therapeutic mechanism, there is still gap in the development of orally delivered treatments in this category. The company’s focus on orally delivered therapies is expected to provide it an edge in the market upon the successful completion of these programs. It is expected that the Phase 1 trial for PN-235 may begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The initial oral asset in the collaborative portfolio is PTG-200, which is being developed as a potential therapy for moderate-to-severe Crohn’s disease. The drug candidate is currently in Phase 2 proof-of-concept study stage. Data from Phase 1 study showed PTG-200 to be well-tolerated. Its pharmacokinetic measures were found to be in line with the drug candidate’s gut-restricted design.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses its proprietary technology platform for developing peptide-based therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate, PTG-300, is being developed for treating polycythemia vera and other blood disorders. Another asset, PN-943, is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide and aims to treat inflammatory bowel diseases. The initial targeted indication for the drug candidate is ulcerative colitis.

Analysis: Protagonist has a 2017 agreement modified in May 2019 with Janssen for its initial candidate, PTG-200, in Crohn's disease, which makes the company eligible for milestones exceeding $1 billion and tiered royalty payments on net sales. The two new oral candidates are an addition in the IL-23 pathway collaboration with Janssen. Protagonist presently has a market capitalization of $697.5 million on a stock price of $18.95, which is near a 52-week high. Wall Street analysts are very bullish with a price target of $31.75 and an average score of 4.5/5. Majority shareholders are institutions with ~58% and hedge funds with ~34%. PE/VC firms hold about 7% and insiders 1.45%. The public holds less than 1% shares. The company's cash burn in the TTM was $92 million, while its cash balance is $208.66 million and debt burden is $6.61 million. Protagonist earned revenue of $16.7 million in the TTM, but the 2020 revenue estimate is $14.24 million. Revenue estimate for 2021 is $20 million.

Investment Thesis: The stock has shown impressive performance. The company has various products mainly in the initial development stage, and thus, is likely to have a number of catalysts coming up.

Aligos Therapeutics initiates ALG-000184 proof-of-concept study

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) announced the dosing of its first patient in Phase 1a/b clinical trial ALG-000184-201. The trial aims to assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending doses of ALG-000184 in treating chronic hepatitis B.

ALG-000184-201 is a multipart Phase 1a/1b umbrella trial. The study will evaluate the antiviral activity of ALG-000184 administered once daily over a period of 28 days in patients. Matthew W. McClure, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Aligos, said, “This is Aligos’ second CHB drug candidate to enter the clinic this year and we expect the 201 study will provide important proof of concept data related to the antiviral activity of ALG-000184.” The company expects the top line data from the trial to be out in the second half of 2021.

ALG-000184 works by targeting hepatitis B virus capsid assembly and the establishment of covalently closed circular DNA.

Aligos has a robust chronic hepatitis B portfolio with multiple drug candidates. These assets target different clinically validated mechanisms of action in the HBV life cycle. Its ALG-010133 is a S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers molecule. It is currently in clinical development stage. Other components of this portfolio are ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide, and ALG125097, a small interfering RNA. Aligos plans to develop these drug candidates as standalone therapies as well as combination treatments.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has been developing antiviral therapies for a wide range of conditions, including coronaviruses, chronic hepatitis B and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Analysis: Aligos's HBV candidate's target is a global HBV market that's estimated to reach about $3.3 billion in 2024. The company has a market capital of $551.14 million, after an IPO of $150 million priced at $15 per share of common stock that closed 10/20/2020. The stock is presently at $14.94, about midway in a 52-week range of $12.82-17.50. Over 41% shares are held by the public, followed by PE/VC firms with 25.63%, insiders with 11.28%, hedge funds and corporations with 8.38% each, and institutions with 5.18%. The company's cash burn in the TTM was $75 million, and its debt burden is $13.71 million. Cash balance and other reserves are $88.12 million and $182.57 million, respectively.

Investment Thesis: The stock is a newcomer in the market and offers an opportunity for the investors who missed out on its IPO. The company has a strong development pipeline, and the stock is expected to maintain its upward trajectory.

Equillium goes ahead with Phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

Equillium Inc. (EQ) announced that it has been issued a Study May Proceed letter from the FDA with regard to its trial of itolizumab. The company expects the enrollment to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the initial clinical data will likely be available in mid-2021. The FDA suggested that the positive data regarding the fulfillment of primary and key secondary endpoints will be deemed adequate for supporting its Biologic License Application.

The Phase 3 EQUINOX trial will enroll a total of 800 patients. The program is designed to incorporate interim assessments at 20 percent and 50 percent of enrollment. Bruce Steel, chief executive officer of Equillium, said, “While we feel a tremendous sense of urgency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to conducting studies with scientific rigor, which is why we are undertaking a robust, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, the gold standard for measuring a drug’s efficacy.”

The patients in the trial will be randomized 1:1 and will be administered either itolizumab or placebo in addition to best supportive care. Patients will be given up to two doses of itolizumab or placebo at Day 1 and then at Day 8 if required. The participants will be monitored through Day 28. The primary endpoint of the study is to assess the benefit of itolizumab on recovery in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Key secondary endpoints include mortality benefits and other clinical improvement measures.

Analysis: Equillium has a market capitalization of $154.07 million. The current stock price is $6.35, slightly below the equity offering of $7 in August last, but near the low in a 52-week range of $2.2-27.05. Wall Street analysts are buoyant with an average rating of 4.75/5 and a price target of $18.75. Shareholding is 35% by the public, ~24% by insiders, ~19% by institutions, and ~22% by public and private corporations. The company has a cash balance of $42.62 million, whereas the debt burden is $9.81 million, and cash burn in the TTM is $28 million.

Investment Thesis: The company is developing its lead drug candidate, itolizumab, for different indications, including GVHD. However, its short-term catalysts are likely to come from its promising COVID-19 program.

