15 Companies That Should Rip Based On Election Outcome

I see these as moving potentially between 30% and 54% in case of a Trump win and between 19.8% and 33% in case of a Biden win.

I've analyzed the beta of U.S.-listed companies to President Trump's chances in prediction markets. As I'm writing this, the betting market I keep an eye on, which has a lot of liquidity, has Biden at ~66% chance of winning the presidency and Trump at roughly ~33%. This analysis yielded long lists with potential winners and losers on an election result. From that list, I've curated 15 of the highest-beta ideas, looked for likely false correlations, and went for a diversified list. The companies are interesting because they are tilted small and they look differentiated enough from most of the ideas that are being pitched by strategists.

Of course, there are many theories about what companies do well or don't do well on the election results. InvestorPlace listed a strong list of recommendations on a Biden win, like Tesla (TSLA), Caterpillar (CAT), Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC), UnitedHealth (UNH), Centene (CNC), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Summit Materials (SUM), Prologis (PLD), Teladoc Health (TDOC), American Water Works (AWK), NextEra Energy (NEE), Procter & Gamble (PG), Walt Disney (DIS), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Workhorse Group (WKHS), A.O. Smith (AOS), the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC), the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) and the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH).

Many of the above names are mentioned by strategists and portfolio managers if forced to ponder the election. The thinking is that Biden will stimulate green and clean energy, will power infrastructure programs, healthcare will benefit, and funds will be distributed a bit more evenly.

On a Trump win, there are a few sectors or companies that stand to benefit. Reuters believes the Defense sector should do well based on an Ameriprise report. Reuters suggest keeping an eye on the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) and the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

Reuters also believes biotech should do well. The publication says to watch the ETFs: the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE). Biotech ripped on Trump's win in '16, and my analysis shows the same thing.

Kuppy, a great blogger, called out CoreCivic (CXW), for-profit-prison, and a coal play called Alliance Resource Partners (ARP) that could work. I do think these will rip on a Trump victory, but they are also examples of companies that suffer if you don't get the desired outcome.

My list is mostly based on quantitative inputs. How much did these stocks move as the odds for a particular candidate shifted on the prediction markets?

If companies score high, chances are the market is aware that these companies are beneficiaries from likely policies associated with a certain candidate. They aren't hidden value. So, if there's clarity around the income, you probably have to be fast, because they should move.

I also noticed that companies with high beta to Trump have been suffering almost across the board, indicating the market expects a Biden victory.

Analyzing the stocks with the most beta (torque) to either candidate's victory, I had to overcome a few problems. The correlations may be coincidental. For example, there are a few companies with high beta to a candidate but which are one-offs within their industry. It doesn't make sense to me that one supplier of financial data would benefit from a Trump win but the rest of the industry wouldn't.

I also eliminated a lot of names that were all in the same industry. In the data, it appears these will be ripping on a Trump win, but I don't want to deluge you with a huge list of essentially the same thing.

Highest beta to Trump win

Here are seven companies with some of the highest of beta to a Trump win. Higher on the list generally means higher beta. I don't include a lot of fundamental data because this list is really based on quantitative screening, which I subsequently cleaned up into a useful shortlist.

Because the market has been partially pricing in a Biden win, I think if Trump were to pull out a surprise win, these stocks will jump the most. I think they could run between 30% up to 54% in case of a Trump win. The Biden names will likely not surge as hard, but I'd still expect them to run between 19.8% and 33% in case of a Biden win.

8. FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) services. The company handles anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations. In addition, it has a cybersecurity business. That's why I'm not completely certain why this company is on the list. It could be because a Republican victory is viewed as bearish in terms of fiscal stimulus. Alternatively, it trades like this because it provides cybersecurity services, which is a sector that seems to be benefiting under the current administration as well. The company trades at a P/E of 18x.

7. GTT Communications (GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers. The company operates a global tier 1 network and benefits from enterprise customers requiring increasing bandwidth, cloud, and datacenter growth. I'm not sure what drives its leverage to a Trump victory, as I'm not familiar with this company or its market. If I had to guess. I'd say it is probably related to the current administration's desire to get rid of Huawei's within infrastructure IT assets. 1.75x price-to-cash flow.

6. British American Tobacco (BTI)

British American Tobacco is a $72 billion market cap company that was found in 1902 and known for the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport and Camel brands, among many others. BTI pays an 8.32% yield and it trades at 7x EPS.

5. CACI International (CACI)

CACI International Inc., among other IT solutions, provides cybersecurity solutions and cyber support to the federal government and the intelligence agencies, as well as support to the IC and the Department of Defense. CACI also develops, integrates and prototypes hardware- and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as provides signals intelligence and radio systems. It primarily serves the U.S. government and state and local governments. The company trades at 12 EV/EBITDA.

4. Red Violet (RDVT)

Red Violet Inc. is a $250 million market cap enterprise software company specializing in cloud based data analytics. Among other services, it offers idiCORE, which is used to manage due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer. The company serves private companies but also law enforcement and government agencies. 7x price-to-sales.

3. Unisys (UIS)

Unisys Corporation is an $800 million market cap company providing all kinds of cloud enterprise services. The company's primary product seems to be Uniserve. It also provides cyber protection services and anti-fraud services. Customers are concentrated in the government, financial services, and commercial markets. The company trades at about 2x EV/EBITDA, according to Seeking Alpha data.

One example I didn't include; the data also showed Value Line (VALU) as a company levered to a Trump victory, but I can't find a reason why that would be the case. It is also the only company of its type that shows up in the data like that. For that reason, I'm disregarding it.

2. eHealth (EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. is a $1.3 billion market cap company providing private health insurance exchange services. It is active both in the U.S. and China. Through its e-commerce platform, you can compare and buy health insurance plans. The company runs websites like eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com. I suspect the stock is vulnerable to a Biden victory or Blue sweep because health care coverage could be expanded. The company trades at a P/E ratio of 23x.

1. Micro-cap biotech

Microcap biotech should rip. A lot of names that appear to be highly responsive to a Trump victory are small-cap biotechs. If I didn't throw them all under this one number, they would take up the entire list. Think Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. (ANPC), Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), Value Line, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA), Veru Inc. (VERU), Solene Therapeutics (SLNO) and Epizyme Inc. (EPZM). There are many more. It really seemed like the entire sector is highly leveraged to a Trump victory.

If you're not interested in the small caps, larger companies like Biogen (BIIB) and Galapagos (GLPG) stood out as most sensitive.

Something I think will work is to just buy an ETF like the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), or the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH). The table below shows the most popular ETF assets with a similar profile.

Be very careful with the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares ETF (LABU). It seems straightforward - as long as the stock market trends up, you're fine. But once a fund like that starts whiplashing, your money is quickly gone. It isn't a vehicle to hold for the medium to long term.

(Source: ETFD.com)

Additional data

I used Seeking Alpha's tools to quickly reference fundamental data, but I couldn't help but notice a pattern in momentum. Strangely, the Trump beneficiaries have very weak momentum recently, while the opposite is true for the Biden names. Could the market have been pricing in a Biden victory for some time?

The second set of companies has even worse grades on momentum:

This leads me to believe that the market reflects a belief that momentum has been on the side of Biden recently.

In terms of valuations, I'd say these names fall on the value side of the spectrum. Even before I ran this analysis, I happened to have two of them in the portfolio. In addition, FTI Consulting is a company I've considered because it has the potential to be anti-cyclical given it benefits from a high number of restructurings and bankruptcies.

The second set of companies is even slightly cheaper: a company like CACI even trades below 10x cash flow.

An interesting set of companies. Most names haven't really been mentioned by the big-name strategists, but there does seem to be a pattern behind them that makes sense given the candidate's background.

What really stood out to me was how many companies that delivered software services to government or state partners would benefit from a Trump re-election. I'd actually be surprised if these didn't do well under Biden.

Because the market has been partially pricing in a Biden win, I think if Trump were to pull out a surprise win, those stocks will jump the most.

Highest beta to Biden win

The following companies will likely advance on a Biden win. I think, given the historical beta to Biden's odds improving, these should surge between 19.8% and 33% in case of a Biden win. I haven't included a lot of fundamental analysis because this list is based on a quantitative screen that I've cleaned up to weed out likely false positives and to make sure there are companies in different industries on the list.

6. MoneyGram International (MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc., provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments:

Global Funds Transfer Financial Paper Products

The Global Funds Transfer segment provides people with money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents such as MoneyGram, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private-label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions, and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. MoneyGram International, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. The company trades at 11x price-to-free cash flow.

5. Upwork (UPWK)

Upwork Inc. operates a $2.2 billion market cap online marketplace where freelancers and contractors meet businesses (clients) find and work with various independent professionals and agencies internationally. The company's platform provides access to people with approximately 8,000 skills across content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

The platform also streamlines workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting.

Upwork's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. The company trades at 6x EV/Sales but this is a pretty cool tech company with a reasonably strong network effect.

4. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. is a $189 million market cap in vitro diagnostics company that develops diagnostic products and product candidates. It provides the T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables the detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company is collaborating with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, and with Allergan, acquired by Abbvie (ABBV), to develop a diagnostic test panel. 20x EV/EBITDA and $35 million of cash.

3. CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc. makes debit and credit cards. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, and also private-label credit cards. 8x EV/EBITDA and 2x free cash flow.

2. Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. is a $329 million supermarket with a store-in-store concept. They all feature specialty departments like a bakery, delicatessen, natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods and pharmacies. There are 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

At 10x EV/EBITDA, it isn't exactly cheap, but it seems like a safe bet in these times.

1. NorthWestern Corp. (NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. is a $2.5 billion market cap utility. 58% of its energy is sourced from renewables and carbon-free. It yields about 4.6%. It makes sense that a utility focused on renewables would trade up on a Biden win. But I have to say it was one of the few utilities on the list, which suggests that may not be the reason. But the recent data clearly suggests this is the company with the most leverage to a Biden win. It trades at a modest 15x P/E.

I pulled some valuation data from Seeking Alpha. The valuations don't appear out of whack:

What's really funny to me is that companies levered to a Trump victory have been selling off or have a bad momentum score. Meanwhile, companies poised to break out on a Biden victory have a strong momentum score. This is further evidence that suggests the market has been pricing in election risks for quite some time.

Bonus ideas

My recent podcast with Cate Long on Puerto Rico's Bankruptcy And Its Future inspired me with another idea, which is that Puerto Rico banks could do quite well on a Democratic victory. Definitely with a blue sweep, as this makes it easier for the Democrats to inject money into the region. Two publicly traded banks with a lot of Puerto Rican exposure are First BanCorp (FBP) and Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF).

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. If you are in a good mood follow him on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CACI, EHTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.