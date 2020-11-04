The future acquisition of Maxim could see the stock price fall in the short term, which would offer a good entry point.

The company is reasonably valued and is investing its resources into the right places and deals.

Thesis Summary

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is the largest IC manufacturer in the world. The stock has suffered from the pandemic, but like the rest of the industry, is poised for high growth in the coming years. ADI is specifically prepared to ride the coming advancements in EV and 5G technology. We believe the merger with Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), which creates some uncertainty, might provide a pullback and a good entry point for what is a long-term buy.

Company Overview

Analog Devices has grown exponentially since its inception in 1965 and is now the largest Integrated Circuits manufacturer in the world. This chip company covers all aspects, from production to distribution. On top of having offered great returns over the past decade, the company also pays out a dividend currently yielding 2.13%. While Analog Devices has not been immune to the coronavirus, its latest results showed some resilience in revenues.

Over the last quarter, the company has managed to maintain a very similar level of revenues and the same EPS as in the third quarter of 2019. While operating income was down, this was offset by lower interest expenses and provisions for income taxes.

The above screenshot shows us the revenue changes over the last 9 months, down around 10%, and also a breakdown of the distribution of revenues by segment. Industrial sales make up around 50% of revenues. Automotive has been the hardest-hit segment, falling 22% YoY. Lastly, looking at the balance sheet, the company is in a very strong financial position, with over $1 billion in cash and assets more than doubling liabilities.

Analog Devices has been able to outperform the broader market for the better part of the last decade. There’s no doubt that chip companies will be gaining even more traction with the advent of new forms of technology. But in an incredibly competitive market, what makes ADI a buy?

Strengths and Opportunities

Analog Devices has a lot of things going for it. First and foremost, it is the largest manufacturer of Integrated Circuits in the world. Its operations go well beyond the domestic market, spanning through Europe and Asia too. Furthermore, on the subject of revenues, the company has shown resilience in this time of downturn, despite significant falls in automobile and consumer spending.

Another strength we see in the company is its attractive valuation. Currently, Analog Devices trades at a certain discount compared to some of its peers. It trades at a price/cash flow of around 21, while competitors like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) do so at higher multiples. On top of that, the company has an outstanding ROA and an incredibly strong balance sheet. And of course, the dividend is one of the best in the sector, except Intel (INTC).

Moving onto opportunities, we accept Analog Devices can maintain its previous path of growth, and will probably sustain double-digit growth for the next five years. Two catalysts make us bullish on Analog’s growth: EVs and 5G.

These areas will provide revenue growth opportunities in the high teens. Second-generation vehicles will require more integrated circuits, and the advent of 5G and IoT will also be a strong tailwind for semiconductor companies like Analog. The company is already positioning itself well, thanks to strategic partnerships in these areas and others. One such example of this is the collaboration with Intel to create a more flexible radio platform which will allow for easier scaling of 5G platforms.

The high-performance ORAN compliance solution leverages our market-leading software-defined transceiver technologies. This positions ADI to expand our market leadership.



On the automobile, and more specifically, the EBV front, the company already has a successful partnership with Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) and has since added more customers, including the current EV market leader in North America. Finally, just a quick mention of the partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to develop 3D ToF imagers for Microsoft’s HoloLens mixed reality headset.

Overall, we like the direction Analog Devices is taking in terms of strategic alliances and R&D expenditure. In the last quarter, it deployed $260 million in this area, focusing specifically on B2B, which is surely where we will see the most opportunities in the coming years. For this reason, we estimate the company could achieve growth rates of around 12-15%.

Threats and Weaknesses

Analog Devices has some clearly identifiable threats and weaknesses. For starters, semiconductor companies may face lower profitability in the future due to demand shortages for some of the raw materials needed. This could be felt especially in domestic companies, with China being the number one silicon producer in the world.

When it comes to Analog Devices specifically, the company may still face some temporary headwinds regarding its industry-related revenues. With European countries shutting down once again due to coronavirus, it is uncertain when the market will fully be back to normal. When it is, though, we expect some good growth from this area.

Also, Analog Devices will have to deal with increased competition. A new potential threat could come from the recently announced acquisition plan between Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Xilinx. This puts AMD in a much stronger position to compete with Analog’s product offerings. At the same time, new players in the market are emerging, like the soon-to-IPO Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM).

On a final note, Analog Devices is itself in the midst of acquisition talks with Maxim Integrated Products. The details of this merger were discussed in depth by fellow SA contributor The Value Investor in this article. Our take is that, given the premium paid for Maxim, and the uncertainty over the final results of the deal on EPS, we could see a further pullback in the stock given the share dilution. This would actually provide us with a solid entry point, as we believe the deal will be beneficial in the long term.

Valuation

We have valued ADI common stock using our method of estimating long-term potential free cash flow to common stock, based on a 5-year forecast. You can see a further description here. We have chosen to value the company independent of the merger, in this case, to provide a better representation of the core business, since it is still uncertain what the final result and operational synergies will look like.

After a recent decline, and as we discussed earlier, we believe ADI can grow closer to 15% in the coming years, as you can see in the figures below. We have also estimated profitability to improve slightly as revenue grows. This is based on profitability levels before the last few quarters and the hypothesis that given the fixed-variable cost structure, the recent decline in profitability is due to lower revenue. You can see below some data on the last 10 quarters, where we show the evolution of operating costs (excluding R&D but including unusual items) as a percentage of revenue, and its correlation with the level of revenue itself. We also predict that the company can recover the improved levels of asset turnover seen in 2017 and 2018 as revenue picks up.

In all, we can see a prospective long-term return of 7.19%, so dividends, with a forward yield of 2.13%, should be safe and with plenty of room to grow. Here is a summary of the data from our forecast and valuation:

*Operating Cost includes unusual items and excludes R&D. Most recent quarter on the right.

Takeaway

Overall, we feel Analog Devices is a competitive company well-entrenched in the U.S. business fabric with potential upside beyond current analyst estimates. The company is one of the best chip/5G plays at the time of writing this. Given its valuation and the added benefit of the dividend, we think ADI is a good play for the long term. The current acquisition and share dilution may give us a more favorable entry point shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.