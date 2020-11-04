In May 2020, I started a series I called “Hidden Stock Market Gems.” In this series, I focused on high-quality companies, that usually have a wide economic moat around the business, but lack coverage by financial analysts – especially on Seeking Alpha. One might expect, that these are mostly small cap companies – but that is not really the case. The company I am covering in the following article has a market capitalization of almost CHF 20 billion (more than $21 billion) and as you can see by looking at the currency, I will cover my first company from Switzerland – Geberit AG (OTCPK:GBERY).

In the following article, the structure will be similar to past articles: We start with a business description, look at the last quarterly results and the company’s growth potential in the years to come. We will also look at the economic moat of the business, the company’s dividend and end with an intrinsic value calculation.

Business Description

Despite the fact that Geberit is lacking coverage on Seeking Alpha, some of you might use the products several times a day. Geberit is specialized in manufacturing and supplying sanitary parts and related systems to customers all over the world and is the market leader in its field in Europe. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Rapperswil in Switzerland. Today, the company has almost 12,000 employees and offers installation and flushing systems for toilets. It also offers piping systems – including building drainage systems and supply systems as well as bathrooms ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs. Geberit is reporting in three different segments:

Installation & Flushing Systems : This segment comprises all sanitary installation technology as well as a broad range of flushing systems for toilets and is divided into two product lines – Installation Systems and Cisterns & Mechanisms. In 2019, this segment was responsible for CHF 1,145 million in revenue and is therefore the most important segment for Geberit.

: This segment comprises all sanitary installation technology as well as a broad range of flushing systems for toilets and is divided into two product lines – Installation Systems and Cisterns & Mechanisms. In 2019, this segment was responsible for CHF 1,145 million in revenue and is therefore the most important segment for Geberit. Piping Systems : This segment comprises of all piping technology found inside and outside of buildings for drinking water, heating, gas and other media and the segment is divided into the product lines Building Drainage Systems as well as Supply Systems. In 2019, this segment generated CHF 949 million in revenue.

: This segment comprises of all piping technology found inside and outside of buildings for drinking water, heating, gas and other media and the segment is divided into the product lines Building Drainage Systems as well as Supply Systems. In 2019, this segment generated CHF 949 million in revenue. Bathroom Systems: This segment includes furnishings in a bathroom and is divided into the product lines Bathroom Ceramics & Furniture, Showers & Bathtubs and Taps & Controls. In 2019, this segment generated CHF 989 million in revenue.

(Source: Geberit Facts and Figures 2020)

When looking at global distribution of sales, Geberit is generating most of its sales in Europe (about 91%). The other three regions – Far East/Pacific, Middle East/Africa and America – are each responsible for about 3% of total revenue. When looking at Europe, Germany is the most important market and responsible for about 30% of total revenue, while Switzerland is responsible for only 9% of total sales.

Results

When looking at the quarterly results, that were reported last week, we see solid numbers. In the third quarter, net sales could increase 8.5% YoY (currency-adjusted) while earnings per share increased even 11.6%. Management is pointing out, that catch-up effects are included in the third quarter after the previous quarter was affected by shutdowns in many countries and this led to extreme sales declines.

(Source: Geberit 9M/2020 Presentation)

When looking at these numbers, we can see that sales declined especially in countries that were heavily affected by COVID-19 and witnessed some kind of shutdown or lockdown during the second quarter. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, sales declined 22.1% in the first nine months, in Iberia (Spain and Portugal) sales declined 12.9%, in Italy sales declined 11.0% and in France sales declined 10.4%. The growth in Germany, Switzerland and Austria was not enough to offset the losses and for the first nine months, sales declined 5.0% from CHF 2,381 million in 2019 to CHF 2,262 million in 2020. Earnings per share also declined 5.5% in the first nine months.

(Source: Geberit 9M/2020 Presentation)

Growth Potential

Geberit was growing very stable in the past decades and we can assume that the company will do so in the years to come. This is the beauty of wide-moat companies and businesses that are operating with high levels of stability. We don’t need some acquisition or a brand-new strategy in order to see revenue growth. The company and management just have to keep doing what they did for the past years and decades and we as investors can be pretty confident it will work out and the business will continue to grow (of course, there isn't absolute certitude). Nevertheless, there seem to be two major ways for Geberit to grow in the coming years:

The company can grow by acquisitions, but management seems to be a little cautious about acquisitions. In the last annual report, acquisitions have not been ruled out, but potential acquisitions will have to satisfy strict strategic and financial criteria and it sounds like acquisitions are not the primary focus of Geberit. When looking at the results (see numbers in section below), the acquisition of Sanitec in 2015 was not perfect for Geberit as several key metrics were much worse in the following years than before the acquisition and maybe management is rather cautious about future acquisitions. Geberit seems to focus more on geographic expansion. Outside of Europe, Geberit will concentrate on the most promising markets, which are North America, China, South East Asia, Australia, the Gulf Region, South Africa and India. A stronger growth in these markets is an important factor in Geberit’s strategy for the coming years.

Overall, management has medium-term goals. One of these goals is growth in net sales (in local currencies) to be between 4% and 6% in the next few years (average over one economic cycle). Aside from sales growth, management is expecting the EBITDA margin to be between 28% and 30% in the next few years. In 2019, EBITDA margin was 29.3%.

Dividend

Geberit is also paying an annual dividend – as many other companies from European countries. At the last annual meeting, the shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 11.30, which was paid out in April 2020. This is resulting in a dividend yield of 2.2% and a payout ratio of 63% when using fiscal 2019 results. While this seems like a high payout ratio (and it is), we should not be worried that the dividend might not be covered by the company’s cash flow or is not sustainable. In the last decade, Geberit always had a payout ratio between 60% and 65% (only in 2010 the payout ratio was 58%) and the business seems to do quite well.

(Source: Author’s own work)

In 2010, the company had to cut the dividend a little bit as a consequence of the Financial Crisis, but since then the company could increase its dividend every single year. And even during recessions, the dividend was either stable (in 2001) or had to be decreased only a little bit (in 2010).

The company is also buying back shares, but not as aggressive as some other companies. In the last ten years, the number of outstanding shares was decreased from about 39.4 million in 2010 to about 36 million right now. Over the next two years, Geberit AG will spend about CHF 500 million on share repurchases. At current stock prices, Geberit can purchase about 2.6% of the outstanding shares.

Wide Economic Moat

When trying to answer the question if Geberit has an economic moat around its business, we can start by looking at different numbers, which indicate a moat around a business. First of all, we can look at past revenue growth rates and we are not paying attention to extremely high growth rates, but rather to consistency over time. Since 1999, Geberit could grow its revenue every single year aside from 2001 and 2009, which is a very solid performance. Although there are some companies, which can grow revenue every single year, it is not uncommon that revenue declines a little bit during recessions.

(Source: Geberit Full Year 2019 Presentation)

Aside from revenue growth, we are looking at the company’s margins as well as the return on invested capital. When looking at the company’s gross margin, we see high levels of stability and actually a slight improvement over the last decade (from 69.9% in 2010 to 73.1% for the last twelve months). Operating margin is also pretty stable or could even be improved in most years – aside from the decline in 2015, which seems to be the consequence of accounting changes.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Aside from margins, we also look at the company’s RoIC (and maybe RoE). Until 2014, RoIC and RoE were almost identical, while from 2015 going forward, the RoE was much higher than the RoIC. This is indicating that Geberit took on debt in 2015 (due to the acquisition of Sanitec). In 2015, we also see a decline of the reported RoIC and until 2019, management was not able to reach 2014 numbers again. However, the average RoIC during the last decade was 24.4%, which is extremely impressive and indicating a great business with a wide economic moat. One of the medium-term goals of management is also that RoIC should be at least 25% over the next few years.

As mentioned above, in Europe, Geberit is a market leader, which is a good sign, but not a source for a wide economic moat by itself. Additionally, Geberit seems to be quite recession-proof and despite declining sales in the mid-single digits, the company is performing very well in 2020 (compared to many other companies).

In my opinion, the economic moat stems from two different sources. First of all, the company’s brand name: People will pay higher prices for products from Geberit, which is underlined by the fact, that Geberit is increasing its prices annually without losing customers. Additionally, we might see some forms of switching costs. Geberit’s products are embedded in (large) buildings and it is not so easy to rip out the parts and replace them with the products of a competitor, which might lead to recurring revenue for Geberit. But these switching costs are not as strong as one might expect. When “embedding” Geberit’s products in a new building, it is quite easy to choose a competitor – despite the fact that Geberit’s products were used in the previous house that was built. Nevertheless, Geberit clearly has a wide economic moat around its business leading most likely to stable growth in the years to come.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When taking the EPS of the last four quarters (which was CHF 17.10), we get a P/E ratio of 30.5, which is quite high and indicating that the stock might be overvalued. But we all know that the P/E ratio can only give us a first hint. We'd rather use a discount cash flow analysis to calculate an intrinsic value and therefore we need to make several assumptions. As a basis for our calculation, we can take the free cash flow of the last four quarters (CHF 583 million), which is already reflecting a decline of 12.6% compared to the FCF of fiscal 2019.

We also need to make assumptions how much Geberit can grow in the years to come. Knowing very well that the past performance does not necessarily indicate future performance, especially for wide-moat companies that are performing with high levels of consistency, we can make similar growth assumptions for the years to come as in the past. When looking at the long-term performance (I have data since 1997), Geberit could increase its revenue with a CAGR of 6.02% in the last 22 years.

In the same timeframe, net income could even increase with a CAGR of 11.02%. When looking at the last ten years, we see a slowdown in revenue and net income growth. In the last ten years, revenue increased “only” with a CAGR of 4.79% and net income increased with a CAGR of 4.99%. Let’s assume that Geberit will not be able to grow revenue in the high-single digits or even double digits again, but about 4-5% growth for the years to come might seem realistic. We can also assume about 1-2% in bottom line growth due to improved margins and about another 1% growth due to share buybacks. Overall, I would assume 7% growth for the years to come. And due to the wide economic moat, we assume 6% growth for perpetuity.

When using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of CHF 399.50 for Geberit making the stock still overvalued at this point.

Conclusion

For my personal watchlist, the company is a good supplementation as it adds a company from Switzerland to the list (leading to geographic diversification) and it also adds a company from the sanitary engineering sectors to my watchlist (leading to industry diversification). But at this point, the stock seems still being a little overvalued although it might very well be the case that I am too pessimistic about Geberit’s growth potential in the years to come. Especially in the years between 2002 and 2007, the company demonstrated that it can grow at a much higher pace than the estimated 4% to 5% annually. But by nature, I am rather cautious and this is also reflected in my intrinsic value calculations.

