Centene Corporation may not be a household name, but it is a leading provider of government-sponsored health plans.

It’s been three months since I last visited Centene Corporation (CNC), and the shares have essentially gone nowhere, with a ~1.5% decline over the past three months. Most people have never heard of Centene, but it’s an important healthcare insurer that is mission-critical to the economy. While some headwinds still remain, I believe the positives outweigh the negatives. In this article, I evaluate what makes Centene an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let’s get started.

A Look Into Centene

Centene Corporation is a managed healthcare plan provider that serves over 24 million Americans in all 50 states and 3 international markets. It was founded in 1984 as a nonprofit Medicaid plan by a former hospital bookkeeper and operated out of a basement in the Family Hospital of Milwaukee, WI.

Today, it's headquartered in St. Louis, MO, and is the largest Medicaid Managed Care Organization and is the largest carrier on the Health Insurance Marketplace. It is also one of the nation's largest managed services provider for military families and veterans through its TriCare program with the Department of Defense.

Notably, the company completed its acquisition of WellCare earlier this year, which helped transform it from ~$70 billion in annual revenues to an expected $110 billion in total revenue for 2020, making it a leading provider of government-sponsored health plans. I see this merger as being accretive to the bottom line, as the enhanced economy of scale helps to offset the margin pressures in the government-sponsored health plan sector.

Centene just posted strong results for Q3. Revenue came in at $29.1 billion, representing a 53% YoY increase. It should be noted, however, that a large part of the revenue bump came from the WellCare acquisition. I’m also encouraged to see that management boosted its full year 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance, from $4.86 to $4.98 at the midpoint. In addition, membership continued to grow, with a 2% sequential QoQ growth, and 65% YoY growth (largely driven by the addition of WellCare).

One of the risk factors for Centene is the incremental cost of treating patients affected by COVID. This has, and continues an expense worth considering. Through September, Centene has paid approximately $2 billion in COVID-related claims. However, this is offset by decreased healthcare utilization, which benefits Centene’s HBR (Health Benefits Ratio). When adjusted for a one-time gain from a settlement, the Q3’20 HBR ratio was 87.8%, which compares favorably to the 88.2% see in Q3’19.

Meanwhile, I’m encouraged to see that membership continues to grow. Total membership increased to 25.2M in Q3, representing a 1.3M increase in Medicaid and health insurance marketplace members since the pandemic began in March. Looking forward, I expect continued membership growth. This is supported by analysis from the U.S. Census Bureau, which, as seen below, projects that the U.S. senior population (aged 65 and older) will increase from 56.1M today, to 73.1M in 2030.

One factor that may put a wrench in membership growth is the fate of the Affordable Care Act, which, if struck down, would put a dent in membership growth from healthcare marketplaces. This is something worth paying attention to.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, it appears that analysts are projecting strong EPS growth over the next few years. As seen below, the Forward P/E is expected to be just 10.4 in 2022, based on the 2022 EPS estimate of $6.20 per share.

Based on the YoY EPS growth estimates above, I wanted to calculate a fair value for the shares using an Net Present Value model, with the following inputs:

Growth Rate: 10% (a conservative estimate, sitting below the YoY Growth estimates by analysts)

Discount Rate: 8% (based on the average annual return of the S&P 500 over the past 25 years, excluding dividend reinvestment)

Holding Period: 15 years (based on generally accepted P/E of 15)

As seen above, I arrive at a fair value of $85.21, representing a 32% upside from today’s price. Analysts seem to agree that shares are undervalued, with a consensus Strong Buy rating (score of 4.5 out of 5), and an average price target of $82.28.

Investor Takeaway

Centene Corporation is a mission-critical healthcare insurer that serves an important purpose for the economy. The business continues to perform well, in spite of near-term headwinds from COVID-19. I’m encouraged by the steady HBR ratio in the latest quarter, and going forward, I expect to see continued membership growth, as supported by the growing senior population.

The shares appear to be materially undervalued based on the valuation exercise. Based on this and the reasons above, I see strong upside for the shares at the current price of $64.64 and blended P/E of 13.2.

