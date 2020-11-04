It is very well-hedged until the end of 2021, so its cash flow shouldn't be much affected by oil prices.

Northern may be able to deliver around $150 million in positive cash flow by the end of 2021.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) should be able to generate close to $150 million in positive cash flow (before note repayments) by the end of 2021 at current strip prices as it is very well-hedged. However, it also has 86% credit facility utilization based on its current borrowing base and end of Q2 2020 debt. This leaves it vulnerable to a further borrowing base reduction, especially if its credit facility lenders do not want Northern to use the credit facility to make its $65 million January 2021 VEN Bakken note repayment.

I am avoiding Northern's stock at the moment due to that issue and its limited value at $45 or lower WTI oil.

2021 Outlook

Northern mentioned that it expected to hold production flat at around 40,000 BOEPD with around $200 million to $240 million in capital expenditures. For 2021, it would be around the lower end of this range and for subsequent years it may be around the higher end of this range.

Northern also made a Delaware Basin acquisition in September. It expects this acquisition to result in a small boost to production starting in Q2 2021 (with monthly peak production of around 1,400 BOEPD). This would require $11.9 million capex, with $5.5 million of that expected to occur in 2021.

Thus, I am modeling Northern's 2021 production at 40,600 BOEPD (79% oil). At $40 WTI oil, Northern would be expected to deliver $435 million in revenues before hedges.

Source: Northern Oil & Gas

Northern's hedges add a considerable amount of value, with an estimated value of $109 million at $40 WTI oil (around $116 million of positive value for the oil hedges and $7 million in negative value for the natural gas hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 11,707,010 $34.00 $398 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 18,671,940 $2.00 $37 Hedge Value $109 Total Revenue $544

With a $210 million capital expenditure budget, Northern would have $459 million in cash expenditures. Thus, it may be able to deliver $85 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at $40 WTI oil. This is essentially due to its hedges and also assumes that its preferred dividend (roughly $15 million per year) remains suspended.

$ Million Production Expenses $141 Production Taxes $40 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest $54 Capital Expenditures $210 Total Expenses $459

After 2021

Northern's outlook isn't as strong after 2021 due to its lack of hedges and higher maintenance capex requirements. At $44 WTI oil (and a negative $6 oil differential), it may be able to generate around $482 million in oil and gas revenues at 40,600 BOEPD in average production. This would be its unhedged break-even point.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 11,707,010 $38.00 $445 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 18,671,940 $2.00 $37 Total Revenue $482

With a $235 million capital expenditure budget, Northern would end up with roughly neutral cash flow at $44 WTI oil. This assumes that its preferred dividend remains suspended.

$ Million Production Expenses $141 Production Taxes $44 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest $51 Capital Expenditures $235 Total Expenses $485

Debt Situation

Northern had $568 million borrowed under its credit facility at the end of Q2 2020. With the help of its hedges, it may be able to reduce its credit facility debt to around $500 million by the end of the year, although this will also depend on working capital changes.

Northern needs to repay 50% of its $130 million VEN Bakken note by January 1, 2021. Thus, its credit facility debt may end up at around $480 million at the end of 2021 with $85 million in projected positive cash flow and the $65 million note repayment affecting 2021 cash flow.

Northern's credit facility borrowing base is currently at $660 million, so it should be able to handle a moderate borrowing base reduction.

If oil prices remain weak, Northern could face credit facility issues though. There is a risk that Northern's borrowing base gets reduced significantly enough so that it's unable to make the $65 million January repayment of the VEN Bakken note. As well, Northern's 2022 outlook looks more challenging with its lack of hedges and the remaining $65 million due on its VEN Bakken note by July 2022.

Valuation

Northern's year-end 2021 total debt is projected at $777 million. This is approximately 3.2x its projected unhedged EBITDAX at $40 WTI oil and 40,600 BOEPD. It also has $229 million in Series A preferred stock. Northern's total debt, preferred stock and accumulated preferred dividends (until the end of 2021) add up to around 4.3x unhedged EBITDAX at $40 WTI oil. At $45 WTI oil, this gets reduced to around 3.5x unhedged EBITDAX.

A valuation of 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX would value Northern Oil & Gas at around $3.10 per share at $45 WTI oil and with no intrinsic value at $40 WTI oil.

Conclusion

With its large 2H 2020 and 2021 hedging position, Northern Oil & Gas should be able to generate around $150 million in positive cash flow (before note repayments) during that period while keeping production a bit over 40,000 BOEPD (for 2021). Thus, it will be okay for now as long as its credit facility lenders allow it to make the $65 million January 2021 repayment on its VEN Bakken note.

If it gets past that, Northern will need improved oil prices for 2022 as it lacks hedges then and has an estimated break-even point of $44 WTI oil. The other $65 million VEN Bakken note repayment is due by July 2022.

Northern does have potential upside with improved oil prices. At 40,600 BOEPD in production and $50 WTI oil, its stock would be worth close to $8 at 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX. However, its near-term debt concerns and its limited value at $45 or below oil results in my avoidance of the stock for now.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.