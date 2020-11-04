All Crystal Balls Are Cloudy

Considering the potential dispersion of returns, and the tails, is more important than the mean expected return-probabilities must be considered as returns are not preordained.

The consequences of our decisions must always dominate the probabilities [of outcomes]. — Peter Bernstein

In 1977, heavy spring rains caused the people of Grand Forks, North Dakota, to become concerned about the potential for the Red River of the North to flood. Unfortunately, the predictions of scientists that the river would crest at 49 feet lulled the population into a false sense of security. The river eventually crested at 54 feet, forcing 50,000 people to rapidly abandon their homes.

The mistake was not in the scientists’ forecast. The mistake was that the population regarded the forecast as a precise one. Instead, the forecast should have been looked upon as one potential outcome within a range of potential outcomes. Perhaps a more accurate forecast would have been that there was a 50 percent chance of the river cresting at 49 feet, a 20 percent chance of cresting at 54 feet, and a 10 percent chance of cresting at 60 feet. Had the full range of potential outcomes been considered, it is likely actions would have been taken that would have allowed more people to preserve their possessions.1

Predictions can be useful if we understand they contain a large degree of uncertainty. This is true whether we are dealing with a forecast of the height at which a river will crest or a forecast of investment returns in developing a financial plan. A common error is to treat a forecast of returns as a single point—deterministic rather than probabilistic. As the flooding of Grand Forks illustrates, the failure to consider alternative outcomes creates the potential for disastrous outcomes that could have been avoided. Consider the following example.

From 1926 through 1972, the S&P 500 Index returned 9.9 percent per year in nominal returns and 8 percent in real terms. Based on this experience, a 65-year-old investor planning his retirement in 1973 might forecast that future real returns will also be 8 percent per year. To be conservative, he plans to withdraw only 7 percent of his $1 million portfolio each year, adjusting it for cumulative inflation. In 1973 the remaining average life expectancy for a 65-year old male was 13 years (today it is about 18). Being conservative, and knowing that half the people live beyond life expectancy, he plans on having sufficient assets to live for 27 years, through the end of the century.

Now let’s provide our hypothetical investor with a crystal ball that allows him to foresee the total real return of the S&P 500 through 1999. Thus, he knows with certainty that over the next 27 years (1973-99) the S&P 500 Index will return 13.9 percent per year and inflation will rise 5.2 percent a year, providing him with a real return of 8.7 percent per annum. Now he is even more confident in his plan to withdraw just 7 percent in real terms, well below the certain real return of 8.7 percent. How did that turn out?

The Threat of Sequence Risk

As you can see in the table below, despite providing an 8.7 percent per annum real return over the 27-year period, because the S&P 500 Index declined by more than 37 percent from January 1973 through December 1974, withdrawing just an inflation-adjusted 7 percent per annum in the portfolio caused it to be depleted by the end of 1982—in just 10 years! (Note that from January 1973 through October 1974, when the bear market ended, the S&P 500 actually lost 48 percent). Thus, one lesson is that the order of returns matters a great deal in the decumulation phase because systematic withdrawals work like a dollar-cost averaging program in reverse—market declines are accentuated. This can cause principal loss from which the portfolio may never recover. In this case the combination of the bear market and relatively high inflation caused the portfolio to shrink by almost 56 percent in the first two years. In order for the portfolio to be restored to its original $1million level, the S&P 500 Index would have had to return 127 percent in 1975. And because of the inflation experienced, the amount to be withdrawn would have needed to increase from $70,000 to over $90,000. In cases such as this, if adjustments are not made to the plan (such as increasing savings, delaying retirement or reducing the spending goal), the odds of outliving one’s assets greatly increase.

Beginning Portfolio Return of S&P 500(%) Ending Portfolio Inflation (CPI) (%) Funding Requirement for Following Year 1973 930,000 -14.7 793,000 8.8 76,160 1974 716,840 -26.5 526,877 12.2 85,451 1975 441,426 37.2 605,637 7.0 91,432 1976 514,205 23.8 636,585 4.8 95,821 1977 540,764 -7.2 501,830 6.8 102,337 1978 399,493 6.6 425,859 9.0 111,547 1979 314,312 18.4 372,146 13.3 126,383 1980 245,763 32.4 325,390 12.4 142,054 1981 183,336 -4.9 174,352 8.9 154,697 1982 19,655 21.4 23,861 3.9 160,730

Since 1975 we have had three similar drops in market values— during the 2000 through 2002 bear market, during the Great Financial Crisis which began in 2007, and during the COVID-19 crisis, which hit the stock market in the first quarter of 2020. Clearly such risks should be incorporated into a withdrawal strategy.

The mistake our investor made was the same one the residents of Grand Forks made. They both treated the single-point estimate as if it were a certain outcome and not a single potential outcome within a wide spectrum of potential outcomes.

Another mistake our investor made was to fail to consider that his investment experience might be different than the return over the entire period because of the impact on his portfolio of his withdrawals. In other words, the order of returns matters, not just the returns over the full period.

Since we know we live in a world with cloudy crystal balls, and all we can do is estimate returns, it is best not to treat a portfolio’s estimated return as a certain return. It is better to consider the possible dispersion of likely returns, and estimate the odds of successfully achieving the financial goal. The goal is generally, though not always, defined as achieving and maintaining an acceptable lifestyle—not running out of money while still alive. Said another way, the goal is not to retire with as much wealth as possible, but to be as sure as possible one does not retire poor and risk running out of assets while still alive.

The task of considering the potential dispersion of returns is best accomplished through the use of a Monte Carlo simulator—a computer simulation with a built-in random process, allowing one to see the probabilities of different possible outcomes of an investment strategy. The computer program will produce numerous random iterations (usually at least 1,000 and often many thousands), letting one see the odds of meeting a goal. Since thousands of iterations are run, one is forced to think in terms of probabilities instead of just one outcome.

In simple terms, your investment life is divided into an accumulation phase, when you’re working and making contributions, and a distribution phase that begins when you retire and lasts as long as you live. The inputs into the Monte Carlo simulation are the investment assumptions (expected returns, standard deviations and correlations), future deposits into the investment account, the desired annual withdrawal amount, and the number of years the account must last. The output is summarized by assigning probabilities to the various investment outcomes. For example, in looking at final wealth at a target age (which should be at least as long as life expectancy), the following probabilities might be shown:

You have a 50 percent probability of having more than $1 million at age 90. You have a 20 percent probability of having $0 at age 90.

Because the cost of losing is so great, most investors should concentrate on the downside risk (the cost if the “flood” occurs) of outliving their portfolio. There are two uncertainties one faces in forecasting returns. First, as we have seen, while future returns may approximate the expected returns, the year-to-year returns can vary dramatically. Low or negative returns in the early years of retirement, combined with the impact of withdrawals from the portfolio, can have a devastating impact on the ability of an investor to achieve her goals. Second, the realized returns over the period may be less than the expected returns. A Monte Carlo simulation incorporates these uncertainties by selecting a return each year that is drawn from a distribution that encompasses the expected average annual return and expected volatility of the portfolio.

The ultimate goal is to make sure you are comfortable with the projected likelihood of success—the odds you will be able to withdraw sufficient funds from the portfolio each year and still achieve your financial goal. The goal might be to maintain a desired lifestyle and not run out of money while still alive. Or it might be to leave a certain size estate to your heirs. Each investor is different in how they perceive the probabilities and final wealth figures. For some individuals, odds of success of 80 percent might be sufficient. For others, 95 percent would be required to allow them to sleep at night. Investors with flexibility (such as the ability to delay retirement and work longer, the willingness and ability to live a lesser lifestyle, or the ability to sell assets such as a second home) can accept lower odds of success than those without such options.

Because there are often tradeoffs that must be made between the lifestyle desired and the odds of success, the output of a Monte Carlo simulation provides an important benefit. The process allows for the examination of the pros and cons of alternative strategies in an unemotional manner. For example, after examining the output, you might decide that you are taking more risk than needed to achieve your goals. This is an easy situation to deal with. It involves lowering the allocation to risky investments. The more difficult case is when you find that you are not taking enough risk to provide acceptable odds of success. If this is the case, the decisions are more difficult. For example, you have to decide whether to take more risk than you would otherwise like to take, lower your goal, save more by lowering your current lifestyle, or live with the estimated risk of failure.

An important benefit of a Monte Carlo simulation is that it allows for an analysis of how marginal changes in input impact the odds of achieving the financial goal. For example, let’s assume the input results in an 80 percent chance of success. The program allows you to see the impact on those odds of increasing savings by $X a month. If a change increases the odds of success to 85 percent, you might decide it’s worthwhile to reduce current consumption by that amount. On the other hand, if it only raises the odds of success to 81 percent, a different conclusion might be drawn.

The output also allows for the analysis of how changes in the asset allocation impact the odds of success. If increasing the equity allocation from 70 to 80 percent increases the odds of success from 80 to 90 percent, you might decide it’s worth the extra risk of more equity ownership (and the extra stomach acid it will likely produce along the way). Alternatively, if it only increases the odds of success to 81 percent, a different decision might be made.

An analysis can also be done for changes in withdrawal rates (impact on future lifestyle). For example, if a 4 percent withdrawal rate produces a 95 percent chance of success, and a 5 percent withdrawal rate lowers the odds of success to 90 percent, you might choose to raise the withdrawal rate, accepting a somewhat lower likelihood of success in return for greater consumption. However, if that decision is made and the risks do show up, you must be prepared to accept an even lower lifestyle in the future.

Another use of the simulation program is to look at how delaying retirement by X years impacts various issues, such as the need to save, the withdrawal rate or the equity allocation required. The same analysis can be done for taking retirement at an earlier age. This allows you to determine if a greater lifestyle is worth working an extra year. It also allows you to see how an extra year of work impacts the need to take risk. For example, each extra year of work might allow for a reduced need to save of $X per year, or allow for a Y percent increase in the withdrawal rate, or allow for a reduction in the equity allocation of Z percent.

There are many software programs available that provide the ability to perform Monte Carlo simulations. As you can see, the process is complex. It is, however, an extremely valuable tool. A good financial advisor with experience using these models can add significant value to the process.

The Moral of the Tale

Casey Stengel, the great manager of the New York Yankees and the provider of many pearls of wisdom, said, “Forecasting is very difficult, especially if it involves the future.” When it comes to forecasting the future, be it the weather or stock market returns, our crystal balls are always cloudy. As Alan Greenspan noted, this is the best you can do: “Learn everything you can, collect all the data, crunch all the numbers before making a prediction or a financial forecast. Even then, accept and understand that nobody can predict the future when people are involved.”2

The inability to accurately forecast the future does not render forecasting a useless effort. However, it does mean we must accept this shortcoming and take it into account. Another important moral to learn from this tale is to never make the mistake of treating even the highly likely as if it were certain—whether a river will crest at no more than 49 feet or the stock market will provide 10 percent returns over the long term.

1.Didier Sornette, Why Stock Markets Crash (Princeton University Press, 2002), p. 322.

2.Ibid, p. 321.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.