After more than tripling since the start of 2020, SolarEdge Technologies' (SEDG) shares have given up roughly half of its year to date gains. The 23% post earnings selloff is an unpleasant surprise for its investors especially given recent upside surprises by its US listed solar peers. While third quarter 2020 earnings were more or less in line with Wall Street expectations, SolarEdge's forward guidance fell well short of expectations. SolarEdge's earnings disappointment may foreshadow increased industry competition that could potentially limit the company's growth prospects.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Review

At the headline level, SolarEdge's third quarter earnings were not far off analysts' expectations and well within the company's own guidance. Revenues did miss Wall Street estimates but by only $4 million or slightly over 1%. Non-GAAP EPS did come in higher than estimates but only at the headline level. SolarEdge includes non-operational marked-to-market adjustments to its financial hedging which causes results to fluctuate widely. For example, the company reported hedging gains of $15.8 million in the third quarter while a loss of $16.6 million was booked in the first quarter. With stock based compensation of $16.3 million slightly offsetting derivative gain, adjusted non-GAAP EPS would have come in closer to its reported GAAP EPS of $0.83.

SEDG Guidance Analysts' Expectations Actual Results Revenues $325-350 $342 $338 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 32-34% NA 34.00% Non-GAAP EPS NA $0.85 $1.21

(Data compiled from SEDG's Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 earnings release, and Wall Street's average estimates. Dollar figures in USD. Revenue figures in millions.)

Relative to expectations, SolarEdge's fourth quarter guidance was below analysts' average estimates. The company's revenue guidance range of $345-365 million is short of the $393 million expected average just prior to its earnings release. At the midpoint of this guidance, fourth quarter revenues are expected to decline by over 15% year over year from Q4 2019's $418.2 million. While not horrible considering COVID-19's negative impact, SolarEdge's second half business momentum would be lagging its peers.

In its third quarter earnings conference call, management cited the buildup of inventory in the commercial segment delaying distributor replenishment. Management blamed delayed or slower than anticipated commercial deployment rates in Europe for the inventory buildup. With COVID-19 still rampant around the world and especially in Europe, this appears be a plausible explanation but accelerating second half volume by US listed solar peers should at least raise questions.

Second Half Peer Under-performance

Compared to many other companies and industries severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, SolarEdge's business remains strong. Revenues are improving on a sequential basis since the second quarter's trough and on an annual basis have only been marginally impacted from record levels in 2019. High margins have maintained a healthy level of net income and SolarEdge's low capital structure has kept operating cash flow robust. However the company's reported third quarter and guidance for the fourth quarter show its recovery is lagging far behind several US listed peers. While not a perfect industry comparison, solar peers Enphase Energy (ENPH), Jinko Solar (JKS), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) have posted or guided for second half 2020 growth rates above SolarEdge as the table below shows.

Second Half 2020 Revenue Performance And Expectations

Q3 Sequential Change Q3 Y/Y Change Q4 Sequential Change Q4 Y/Y Change SEDG 1.87% -17.66% 5.00% -15.11% ENPH 42.19% -0.86% 41.46% 20.24% JKS 5.35% 29.23% 11.90% 2.92% CSIQ 24.28% 13.82% 13.00% 36.00%

(Data compiled using quarterly results from SEDG, ENPH, JKS, and CSIQ.)

Sequential and annual growth rates listed in the table above take into consideration:

Actual reported third quarter results for SEDG and ENPH.

Midpoint figures used when guidance ranges are given.

JKS and CSIQ third quarter growth rates based on third quarter revenue guidance.

JKS and CSIQ fourth quarter growth rates based on implied shipments instead of revenue.

The closest peer and competitor to SolarEdge is Enphase which markets micro-inverters. Micro-inverters are equivalent to the combination of SolarEdge's two main product lines, power optimizers and string inverters. As the table above shows, Enphase's second half performance far outpaces that of SolarEdge. In part this is explained by Enphase's residential concentration. As noted above, SolarEdge cited high channel inventory in its commercial segment as being a short term drag.

However, management's claim of slow or delayed commercial solar deployments do not exactly match second half guidance provided by Jinko and Canadian Solar. While both peers are primarily module manufacturers and thus sell a companion rather than a competing product, both have guided for an acceleration in second half shipments. Unlike Enphase, Jinko and Canadian Solar have high European exposure similar to SolarEdge which brings into question if increasing competition in the inverter segment is affecting SolarEdge's commercial sales.

The past few years have seen an increasing Chinese presence in the inverter market. Sungrow has grown steadily and surpassed SolarEdge in revenues last year. Canadian Solar has also expanded beyond solar modules by offering inverters about two years ago. Perhaps most threatening for the commercial and utility segment, Huawei has entered the industry in a big way and earlier this year signed a 5 GW European inverter deal. To give some perspective, SolarEdge shipped 2.5 GW to Europe in 2019.

Potential US Market Share Loss

One of SolarEdge's key markets is the US market which accounted for 47.6% of its revenues in 2019. While SolarEdge still controls a significant portion of the US residential segment, competitor Enphase has been and could surpass the company in market share by the end of this year. The following table shows both company's consolidated shipment levels and revenue exposure to the US market. With these two data points, a simplistic shipment estimate for the US market can be approximated.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 EST. ENPH Micro-inverter Shipments 0.976 1.284 1.796 2.113 2.012 1.088 1.443 2.005 ENPH USA Revenue Exposure 77.57% 74.51% 83.69% 93.00% 87.38% 80.29% 78.39% 83.80% ENPH USA Micro-inverter Shipments EST. 0.776 0.957 1.503 1.965 1.758 0.874 1.131 1.681 SEDG Power Optimizer Shipments 3.029 3.731 4.587 4.454 5.06 3.516 3.272 3.436 SEDG USA Revenue Exposure 46.70% 40.66% 50.96% 60.82% 60.35% 40.15% 33.89% 47.60% SEDG N. America Power Optimizer Shipments EST. 1.415 1.517 2.338 2.709 3.054 1.412 1.109 1.635

(Data compiled from SEC 10-Q filings from SEDG and ENPH. Q4 2020 figures are estimates based on sequential growth guidance with the assumption product mix remains constant and US exposure normalizes to the average of fiscal 2019. Shipments in millions.)

(Chart uses data from the table above. Shipments in millions. Q4 2020 shipments are estimates.)

While it is less important who actually controls the highest market share in the US, the trajectory of Enphase's rise should be concerning to SolarEdge. Greater market acceptance of Enphase's micro-inverters could make it more difficult for SolarEdge to maintain its market share in the US moving forward. Competitive pressure could be part of the reason for SolarEdge's annual decline in non-GAAP gross margin as the chart below shows. In contrast, non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 13.3% in Q3 2020 for Enphase and 14.9% higher for the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

(Data compiled from SEDG's quarterly results. Q4 2020 estimate based on midpoint guidance range.)

Final Thoughts

After its recent correction, SEDG at $206 is trading near an uptrending support line started from the lows in March. While this uptrend line could provide support given the strong sector momentum during the past year, it is also right in the middle of SEDG's 50- and 200- day exponential moving average. Thus from technical standpoint, the stock is a weak buy with downward potential to the 200- day EMA. The risk reward is fairly balanced since the 50- day EMA short term upside target will likely be resistance.

(Daily Chart for SEDG with 50-, 100-, and 200- day EMA shown in green, blue, and red respectively. An orange uptrend line is also shown originating from the stock's March 2000 lows. Chart source: thinkorswim.)

At SEDG's post earnings price of $206, the stock is trading at 40x Wall Street average estimates for 2021. While the forward multiple is still very reasonable relative to SolarEdge's growth rates during the past five years, the company will have to resume its annual growth trends to justify additional multiple expansion using historical valuation metrics. However with interest rates so low, current investor sentiment still could view SEDG as undervalued especially relative to other popular growth sectors such as FAANG derivatives that trade at multiples in the hundreds if earnings exist at all.

Relative to peers that have either posted or guided for higher near term growth, SolarEdge could still be vulnerable to fundamental risks in the near term. The company has been investing in a new battery/storage segment which will continue to be short term dilutive to earnings and may not contribute meaningful to revenues until 2022. If increased competition results in lower growth rates and/or compressed margins, analysts' estimate could potentially be revised lower.

Despite my growth and competition concerns for SEDG detailed in my last article, I was still constructive on its stock at then 25x forward earnings. At 40x forward earnings today with my previous concerns incrementally validated, SEDG in my opinion is at best fully valued under normal market conditions. However in today's extremely bullish market with additional positive sentiment in the solar sector pending US election results, SEDG could still easily resume its recent rally. Investors have been quick to buy on any dips during the past several years so unless sentiment changes, SEDG's recent correct could be a buying opportunity with the caveats I identified above. For these reasons, I would still rank SEDG less favorable than its US listed solar peers as I did in my 2020 preview article for US listed solar stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH, JKS, CSIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.