PFSweb (PFSW) is a company that dates back to the dot-com bubble in the late '90s. I'm certain that I won't be around long enough to ever see it return to those lofty levels, but it is still an investment that I continue to own and periodically write about on Seeking Alpha. The company has morphed from its beginnings as a seller/distributor of printer supplies to one that is currently a provider of various end to end eCommerce services and/or solutions for clients of varying sizes.

Some of the more recognizable client names include The US Mint (I'm a collector but haven't made a purchase in a while), P&G (I own some shares), and fashion designers like Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren. Others include Champion (I own shares in the parent company, in addition to owning several sweatshirts), Pandora, Lancome, Tommy Bahama... Well, the list runs from A for Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) (where I've purchased spark plugs, windshield wiper blades and lubricants) and Asics (ASCCF), almost all the way to Z... although they do have other letters at the end of the alphabet, including Xerox (XRX) and Yves Saint Laurent (PPRUF), among their clients. Some of the services provided are order fulfilment - picking and packing and shipping. They will also help build and design an on-line presence for many of the above retailers.

PFSweb looks like it hasn't moved in the direction I anticipated when I wrote a previous article about the company in late June. At the time, the shares had closed the previous session at $7.25, and I wrote the following:

PFSweb is a very small company. How little? The loss of a key client (as occurred in the past) can send the stock into a tailspin. On the other hand, picking up a couple of key clients can generate outsized returns. It has less than 20 million shares outstanding, and with the recent prices of $7-$8, its market cap has been around $150 million. The shares could double in price and it will still be a microcap.



I am not suggesting that the price will double in the next twelve months, but I do expect it to continue to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced consumers to change buying habits. I also expect it to gain new clients and generate outsized returns for the rest of the year. That could be enough to propel the share price to double digits, and a $10 share price would indicate a 38% gain off Monday's close.

The price closed at $6.15 on Monday, November 2nd. Looks like a huge miss, but I was somewhat correct about the COVID-19 benefit, and I was also fairly close to the $10 target. Heading into the Q2 earnings that were reported in early August, the shares had risen to multi-year (intra-day) highs of $9.88-9.89, and the company would subsequently report a record second quarter that included:

Total revenues increased 20% to $82.4 million.

Service fee equivalent (SFE) revenue (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) increased 23% to $62.3 million.

Service fee gross margin was 34.2% compared to 34.8%.

Net loss remained flat at $1.0 million, or $(0.05) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) more than doubled to $7.2 million compared to $3.4 million.

Unfortunately, the above numbers and projections apparently weren't very close to the market expectations, and the shares were unable to hold the price of nearly $10 achieved as the company headed into the Q2 earnings announcement on August 6th. Within a month, the price wasn't even able to hold the $7.25 price I referenced in my previous article. By September 25th, the price would bottom out at $5.80. The price would briefly recover, getting as high as $8.31 on October 12th, but that didn't last long either.

On Monday, as I write this and as we head towards the Q3 earnings release and conference call scheduled to take place before the market opens on Friday, November 6th, PFSweb hasn't returned to the $7.25 discussed in the previous article. It was barely able to hold above $6, touching a low of $6.08 today before closing at $6.15.

Is it a good time to buy? During a presentation at the 2020 MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13, 2020, the company put up the following chart:

(Source: Company website)

While the numbers aren't filled in for the current fiscal year, PFSweb noted that it was targeting return to growth in 2020. Since Q3 had already been completed, and the company was nearly halfway through October, it appears as though 2020 revenue could be the highest in more than 5 years. That's if, and it's probably a bigger if than I would like, the bar graph represents the company's best guess for 2020 results. Exactly how strong its Adjusted EBITDA will be remains to be seen, but it certainly appears as though the company is continuing to benefit from more online shopping as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere in that presentation, the company reiterated some of the following points:

Declared an essential support business in each region where the company operates.

eCommerce consumer demand in Q2 was a tailwind for the business.

Record fulfillment volumes in Q2 as brick and mortar moved more to eCommerce.

However, this is an investment that still carries risks. Although COVID-19 has accelerated a shift to more shopping online, weaker clients may not survive. Perhaps this summation from that October presentation states it most succinctly:

COVID crisis creating near and long-term benefits: Expected permanent eCommerce acceleration with disruption to brick-and-mortar shopping.

Currently experiencing sustained holiday-like volumes in our PFS fulfillment centers.

Clients redirecting investments to their digital channel and seeking additional services or contingency assistance – opening up End-to-End cross-sell opportunities.

Potential near-term risk with individual client financial stability.

Summary

A lack of client "financial stability" negatively impacted 2019, and it could certainly happen again. There is also a related risk that the company failed to address - the risk of a protracted world wide recession that would curtail shopping at many of PFSweb's clients and reduce revenues from fulfilment services. Still, I see the positives outweighing the negatives. If correct, it's likely that the earnings release on Friday will provide a pop to the share price.

Regardless, this is a relatively small holding of mine, and I will continue to hold onto these very long-term positions in PFSweb.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long (as noted in the article) several of the clients of PFSweb. I have no plans to either buy or sell shares of these other companies, other than automated dividend reinvestment purchases.