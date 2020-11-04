ServiceNow is showing no signs of slowing down, and continues to guide towards close to 30% y/y revenue growth rates.

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) is a digital workflow company that is showing no signs of slowing down. Even amidst this very tough environment, where companies are facing near-term uncertainty and reducing their IT infrastructure spend, ServiceNow continues firing away on all cylinders.

The stock is priced at 17x its 2021 sales, which is not expensive, in the present market, particularly for a company with such high gross profit margins, solidly crossing the Rule of 40 threshold, and consistently growing its revenues at very close to 30% y/y.

Revenues Are Still Growing Strongly

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

ServiceNow is consistently hitting very close to 30% y/y revenue growth rates.

Even now, despite its large size, ServiceNow is showing no signs of slowing down. When the previous CEO John Donahoe stepped away, and CEO Bill McDermott took ServiceNow's reigns, I assumed that McDermott would be no match: but how wrong was I? The graphic above is a clear demonstration that McDermott is doing a terrific job.

Furthermore, above we can see very clearly that there was no ''pull-forward'' in revenues being experience during Q2 2020 and Q3 2020, as the guidance is largely expected to continue at approximately 28% into next quarter.

Secondly, what I find even more astonishing, is that numerous companies are reporting a slowdown in IT spend. And I would firmly believe that ServiceNow's digital workflows would be seeing some level of slow down in demand too, after all, the companies that had to adapt or die, would have already adapted in Q2/Q3. Meanwhile, the ones that can't migrate towards a digital workflow, would probably be quite slow to migrate right now, in this environment.

However, non-GAAP billings for Q4 2020 are pointing towards 25%-26%, once again plainly reinforcing that even as ServiceNow has plenty of reasons to start slowing down, it evidently is not.

Rule of 40? Nicely Ticked

As we look ahead towards Q4 2020, ServiceNow nicely balances growth and profitability, with its Rule of 40 reaching 50%.

Incidentally, when McDermott stepped up to the position and contended that ServiceNow was eyeing up a path towards $10 billion in revenues, I felt that this was just company rhetoric and that this potential was too far into the distance to be relevant. But now, it starts to become very easily visible, as ServiceNow is likely to reach just under $6 billion in revenues in 2021.

Valuation -- Not Unreasonable In This Market Environment

To repeat, previously I had tremendous trouble coming to terms with ServiceNow's valuation. And I missed a meaningful opportunity here. Nonetheless, looking ahead, I now, no longer consider ServiceNow as exuberantly priced as I had previously charged.

Assuming that ServiceNow decelerates its growth rates into 2021, which is a realistic assumption. If we work off the assumption that ServiceNow's revenue growth rates in 2021 are in the ballpark of 25% revenue growth rates, this would put the stock trading for less than 17x its forward revenues.

If we take a step back and compare with other companies in this space in general, there are one or two cheaper companies, such as Salesforce (CRM), which trades for less than 9x its forward 2021 revenues, although we should note that Salesforce has rarely traded at a higher multiple than this.

On the other hand, we have companies such as Coupa (COUP) and DocuSign (DOCU), which are priced 28x 2021 sales and 21x 2021 sales, respectively, despite pointing towards only slightly faster growth rates.

However, here's the issue right now in the whole SaaS space: a lot of these companies are being priced very similarly and are trading very similarly. And in the event that tech was to fall out of favor, as it's doing so right now, I am unsure whether paying these sorts of multiples would be a rewarding set up for investors.

Having said that, ServiceNow's subscription business carries one of the highest gross profit margins in the space, at 86% non-GAAP gross profit margins for Q3 2020, and guiding for the same for the full-year.

The Bottom Line

Previously I argued that ServiceNow was exuberantly priced. And while I've not fully done an about-turn and gone long this stock, I have put the spotlight on plenty of reasons why the stock still has ample runway ahead.

Further, I demonstrate that investors are not paying an exuberant multiple for ServiceNow's stock and that on balance, there's arguably a positive risk/reward to this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.