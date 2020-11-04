MPLX is one of the best companies to generate long-term shareholder rewards, which we recommend paying close attention to.

We expect the company to continue paying its near 15% dividend, supported by its new share buyback program.

MPLX has recently started up a new major pipeline, as it continues to cut capital spending and maintain cash flow.

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX), one of the largest midstream companies, with a market capitalization of near $19 billion, has recently started up its new Wink-to-Webster crude pipeline. The massive pipeline is one that MPLX has a 15% stake in, is expected to move 1 million barrels / day from Midland, Texas to Houston.

The multi-billion dollar pipeline should provide hundreds of millions in annual cash flow. The pipeline already has 100% of its capacity contracted under long-term commitments from shareholders. As we'll see throughout this article, MPLX, and its asset portfolios, stand to generate substantial shareholder returns.

Wink-to-Webster Pipeline - Permian Pipeline

MPLX Cash Flows

MPLX has continued to generate strong cash flows during the pandemic, supporting the potential for significant shareholder rewards.

MPLX Cash Flow - MPLX Investor Presentation

MPLX is focused on stable, fee based cash flows from the company's minimum volume commitments. The company is focused on keeping historical quarterly adjusted EBITDA high. In 3Q 2020, the company saw adjusted EBITDA of $1.33 billion, a significant improvement from 2Q 2020, and continued respectable performance for the company.

The company is on-track to reduce 2020 forecasted operating expenses by $200 million, and expects to be FCF positive by 2021. The company has also announced a potential repurchase program of up to $1 billion. Given the company's near 15% dividend, a repurchase program could generate significant savings.

MPLX Capital Spending

At the same time, the company has significantly improved its capital spending profile.

MPLX Capital Spending - MPLX Investor Presentation

MPLX is on-track to achieve its reduction targets, reducing maintenance capital spending by $100-150 million and growth spending by roughly $750 million. The company expects its overall capital spending to decline from $2.6 billion in 2019 to $900 million in 2020. That's a massive $1.7 billion annualized reduction for the company.

It's worth taking this along with the company's $1.07 billion in quarterly DCF, or nearly $4.4 billion annualized. Subtracting the $900 million, that's $3.5 billion in post capital spending DCF. The company's near 15% dividend is almost $3 billion and eminently manageable for the company. The company is continued to focus on manageable profitable investments.

MPLX 3Q Results

Specifically putting this all together with the company's 3Q results, the company has significant long-term potential.

MPLX 3Q Results - MPLX Investor Presentation

MPLX had strong adjusted EBITDA and a DCF conversion. The company's distribution coverage ratio has remained incredibly strong at 1.44x and the company's leverage ratio remains manageable. The company has taken advantage of low costs to refinance $3 billion of debt at attractive rates. More importantly, in 3Q 2020, the company was FCF positive.

Going forward, we expect this to be a long-term trend of the company achieving positive FCF.

MPLX Balance Sheet and Financial Positioning

Longer term, the company's balance sheet and financial positioning have remained incredibly strong, pointing towards the potential for significant returns.

MPLX Financial and Balance Sheet - MPLX Investor Presentation

MPLX has minimal cash and cash equivalents with $20.35 billion in total debt. That's more than the company's market capitalization, but that's fairly manageable in relation to the company's size. The company has massive distribution coverage with a near 15% dividend and it has incredibly manageable leverage.

Additionally, the company has nearly $5 billion in remaining capacity available under its revolving agreements. That's more than enough for the company to account for any unexpected expenses should they arise. More importantly, it enables the company to undertake attractive M&A deals should they arise, or buybacks as the company is currently anticipating doing.

MPLX Return Potential

Putting this all together, MPLX has the potential for significant returns. Off of the bat, the company has a near 15% dividend that it can comfortably afford to payout to shareholders with its capital spending reductions. That's on top of the company continuing to pay its growth capital which will support long-term cash flow.

That's something worth paying long-term attention to. Additionally, the company's recently announced $1 billion share repurchase program can support strong shareholder returns. The company's $1 billion program can support $150 million in reducing dividend payments. Additionally, it'll reward shareholders as market prices improve.

The company will give near 15% annual shareholder rewards, in additional to share buybacks, and growth capital. This will support long-term shareholder rewards.

MPLX Risk

MPLX's risk is the chance of a continued long-term downturn that would allow contracts to expire. It's years from these contracts expiring, however, there's always the chance that the downturn lasts a long time. In that chance, MPLX stands to be punished significantly, which is something worth paying close attention to.

However, despite that risk, we feel the chance of it is quite minimal, and we expect MPLX to continue paying substantial shareholder rewards in the meantime.

Conclusion

MPLX has the potential to generate substantial long-term shareholder returns, which is worth paying close attention to. The company is currently paying an affordable dividend near 15% and has become one of the first major midstream companies to announce a share buyback. That'll support even higher shareholder returns.

More so, the company is taking advantage of its low share price versus its yield, resulting in higher DCF for shareholders as a result of the buyback. This indicates that the company plans to continue paying its dividend for the long-term and can increase shareholder rewards. On the back of these reasons, we recommend investing in MPLX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.