Share repurchases were very strong at C before the Fed put a halt to them, and dividend increases were also very significant.

Citi's net interest margin, while it has suffered along with the rest of the industry, seems to be slightly higher than peers.

Citi is trading at 60% of tangible book value and I would expect a return to a more normal 80-90% of TBV.

I must confess when I began doing my research for this article I thought I'd arrive at a different conclusion than I did. I have owned Citigroup Inc. (C) stock since October 2007. Awesome time to buy a financial stock by the way. Spot on.

Anyway, I held straight through everything that happened during the financial crisis and suffered the dividend cuts, the dividend suspension, and the 1-for-10 reverse split that occurred in May of 2011. I was kind of shell-shocked and had very much soured on the stock of Citi.

So for the last nearly 10 years, I have owned 5 shares of Citi. Not exactly a stock I was doing a lot of due diligence on because even if it went to zero, the damage was already done to my portfolio. It also didn't feel like enough money to even cash out those five shares and put the money to work elsewhere because it wasn't really worth the effort or, until recently, the commission. But that is water under the bridge. Sunk costs are sunk, as we say in this world of business. So what are the prospects of the bank going forward?

Well, let's take a look at how they stack up to several of their peers and a couple of smaller concerns as well.

Banks I Researched

At about the same time I purchased the Citi stock, I also bought 100 shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC). With them I also suffered a dividend cut (down to a penny per quarter for several years) but they never suspended the dividend and they did not do a reverse split. So I still own 100 shares and figured it's time to look under the hood there too. I am throwing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) because many consider them to be one of the best-run banks in the country. I'm also looking at two much smaller banks: Bank OZK (OZK) and thanks to a reader suggestion, I'm going to be looking at Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH).

Earnings Per Share

The past 8-10 months have been harmful to the earnings of many companies and the banks have not been exempt. Back in 2008, Citi lost $56.30 per share! Gone. We do not want to invest in a company or industry where something like that may occur again. Thankfully, Citi and all of the banks are much better capitalized these days.

This virus has been awful in more ways than one, but none of the banks I evaluated had lost anything close to that kind of money. In fact, over the past several quarters, while you can see the slowdown in the results, none of them have lost any money. They have made a lot less than they thought they were going to, but they have still been profitable.

The following table lists Net Income to Company (millions), pulled from the pages of Seeking Alpha. Here is the link to BAC's income statement.

Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 BAC 5,777 6,994 4,010 3,533 4,881 C 4,928 4,995 2,516 1,316 3,254 JPM 9,080 8,520 2,865 4,687 9,443 OZK 104 101 12 50 109 WASH 19 16 12 21 18

So we can see that both BAC and Citi have gotten back partway to where they were in September of 2019 while JPM is fully back and OZK and WASH are close. It is important to note that Citi had a net allowance for credit loss build of $314M while JPM had $569M in net reserve releases. Additionally, Citi had a $0.4B civil penalty which also depressed their net income in Q3.

Net Interest Margins

9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 BAC 2.41% 2.35% 2.33% 1.87% C 2.56% 2.63% 2.48% 2.17% JPM 2.41% 2.46% 2.37% 1.99% OZK 4.26% 4.15% 3.96% 3.74% WASH 2.72% 2.77% 2.61% 2.46%

From: SEC filings

With the Federal Reserve target rate down to zero from around 2% a year ago, you can see how the net interest margin of all of the banks have been squeezed. It looks like Citi has actually held up better than both JPM and BAC. The smaller banks have better NIMs, but at least in the case of OZK their loan portfolio looks much different.

Price to Tangible Book Value

Here are the values over the past several months for the tangible book value per share for each of these financial institutions courtesy of Seeking Alpha:

6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 BAC $19.03 $19.37 $19.52 $19.89 $20.00 $20.37 C $67.64 $69.03 $70.39 $71.52 $71.16 $71.95 JPM $58.81 $59.73 $60.22 $59.94 $60.98 $63.14 OZK $25.61 $26.30 $26.88 $26.30 $26.53 $27.13 WASH $23.80 $24.60 $24.90 $25.37 $26.04 $26.49

Citigroup is currently trading well below tangible book value. The only other bank that I researched that was trading under TBV was Bank OZK.

Data by YCharts

JPM is presumably trading at such a premium to TBV because of the perception I mentioned earlier that they are one of the best-run banks in the country. Citi, on the other hand, has been beaten up more than their peers lately and the discount to book value at this point seems too good to ignore.

What would be a reasonable price to tangible book value going forward for C? Well to answer that I took a look at the 5-year and 10-year median values here:

Data by YCharts

The above chart draws the 5- and 10-year lines right about where I would draw a "trend line" if I were doing so free-hand. Looking at these lines and the last 5 years of price to tangible book data I would say 0.9 x tangible book is not an unreasonable number for Citi to get back to, and possibly very soon. I certainly think 0.8 x is well within reason.

Now, I could give you similar charts for JPM and BAC of course but to reduce the risk of over-charting this article, I'll just put the numbers in a table:

P/TBV current 5 Year Median 10 Year Median JPM 1.670 1.847 1.534 BAC 1.222 1.426 1.182

As you can see, both BAC and JPM have current price to tangible book value ratios in between their 5- and 10-year lines.

Taking the mid-point of the two trend lines for each of the big three and multiplying that by the TBV as of 9/30, I arrive at target prices of the following:

BAC: $26.56

JPM: $106.74

C: $67.67

If you've been following along at home, you already figured out that as I type this, BAC and JPM are trading slightly under the estimates I arrived at with my very rough math while Citi is about 60% below that price I calculated.

What am I doing here? Was the headline "YOU COULD TRIPLE YOUR MONEY IN THREE WEEKS WITH THIS HIDDEN GEM!!!"? No. I hate those kinds of headlines. Citi has, historically - for the past 5 or 10 years - had a lower P/TBV ratio than either BAC or JPM. But Citi is still trading below their recent median ratios. Well below them in fact. What I am saying is that Citi is looking kind of like a bargain right here, but you should do your own due diligence.

Share Repurchases

One of the ways the big banks have been returning money to shareholders for the past several years is through share repurchases. The two smaller ones we're looking at in this article, not so much. But let's look at the numbers. These are the diluted shares outstanding number from Marketwatch.com:

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 MRQ BAC 11,210.0M 11,050.0M 10,780.0M 10,240.0M 9,440.0M 8,780.0M C 3,010.0M 2,890.0M 2,700.0M 2,490.0M 2,270.0M 2,090.0M JPM 3,730.0M 3,690.0M 3,580.0M 3,410.0M 3,230.0M 3,080.0M OZK 87.4M 104.7M 125.8M 128.7M 129.0M 129.5M WASH 17.1M 17.2M 17.3M 17.4M 17.4M 17.3M

The big three have dramatically reduced their share count over the past five years, with Citi doing so the most. Citi has reduced their shares outstanding by almost a third since 2015. That is impressive.

The Fed did not allow the big banks to repurchase shares during Q3, but reading through the latest conference call transcripts, you get the sense they are chomping at the bit to start buying them again. This is considered by most people as the most tax-effective way to return the excess profits to the current shareholders, and I for one love to see a strong share repurchase program. So Citi once again looks good here.

Dividends

If you follow me you know that I am all about the dividends. How much money is this company putting in my pockets (or brokerage account) each quarter?

Another thing I love are stocks that grow their dividends. The faster the better, because a 5% hike in a dividend is just like receiving a 5% raise at work. And would you rather have a 5% raise or a 12% raise? Right. So the faster the better.

The current dividend yield and the dividend growth rate (DGR) both play a large part in my decision-making progress.

As of this past Sunday evening, Citi would be sending me the most cash among the big three. WASH has a juicy dividend yield and OZK was not far behind C.

Dividend Yield as of 10/25/2020 BAC 2.89% C 4.64% JPM 3.47% OZK 4.40% WASH 5.68%

Source: TD Ameritrade

Here are the dividends per share (quarterly) over the past five years for each of these companies:

Data by YCharts

Several things to note about this. First, JPM did cut their dividend after the financial crisis but started raising it again much more quickly than the other big banks. So they start with a higher floor in this graph. They also have a much higher share price than the other four banks, hence the second lowest yield. That said, they have a 5-year dividend growth rate (DGR) of 16.17% according to Seeking Alpha. Very nice.

BAC and Citi both started 2016 with a $0.05/quarter dividend but Citi has hiked theirs much more aggressively, with a 5-year growth rate of 116.89%. BAC's DGR, while still impressive, comes in lower at 40.63%.

If you'll notice the line for OZK is kind of smooth rather than stair-stepped. That's because going back to 2014 they have hiked their dividend quarterly including the dividend they paid just a few weeks ago. They aren't hiking it by a lot, just a few pennies per year (5-year DGR of 14.87%) but still that's kind of cool.

WASH is a bit of a hybrid. They have not raised every quarter but they have raised more than once a year at times. They do appear to be stuck at $0.51/quarter right now though as this past quarter was the sixth in a row at that rate. They have a 5-year dividend growth rate of 10.39%.

Bottom Line

Earnings during the pandemic have suffered but in Q3 showed signs of strength and almost a return to "normal" for Citi. Actually, none of the banks I researched suffered any quarterly losses unlike the financial crisis of 2008. So far, so good.

Looking strictly at price to tangible book value, the shares of Citi appear to be quite on sale right now. The current value is roughly 0.6 and historically I would expect them to trade up to 0.9 or at least 0.8 which says to me that Citi shares are at least 33-50% undervalued right now.

Prior to the pandemic all of the big banks were buying shares back at a very respectable rate, but Citi was leading the way dropping their share count from 3.01B shares outstanding in 2015 down to 2.09B shares today, more than a 30% reduction.

I also like Citi's dividend situation, with a dividend yield approaching 5%, a very impressive dividend growth rate, and a payout ratio of less than 70%. Last year the dividend increase was 13.3%. I'm hoping that soon the banks can start returning cash to shareholders again via dividend hikes and share repurchases.

I would suggest that if you are looking for a bank stock that you should look further into the prospects of Citi. There is not enough space in this article to investigate things like delinquency rates and returns on equity, but I would suggest you at least attempt to understand those things before purchasing shares of any of these companies (I have done this).

I'm going to put my money where my mouth is and consolidate my BAC and Citi shares into one single position of Citi. If you want to follow my real-money portfolio, please make sure to click the big orange "Follow" button. Thanks for reading, and best of luck to you all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.