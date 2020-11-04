On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Detroit-based electric utility DTE Energy (DTE) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Utilities are a fairly popular way for retirees and other conservative investors to generate income. This is largely due to the fact that they are generally relatively stable utilities that tend to boast reasonably high dividend yields. DTE Energy is certainly no exception to this and the company boasts some significant growth prospects in the renewables space, which I pointed out in my last article on the company. DTE Energy is one of the stronger companies in the utilities sector, which is clearly reflected in these results. DTE beat the earnings expectations of its analysts, which led to a near-term surge in the stock price, but the stock price has since fallen back down to earth. This may have created a buying opportunity but further investigation is in order.

About DTE Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, DTE Energy is based in Detroit, although the company's operations extend well beyond that city. The company operates primarily as an electric utility serving approximately 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan, but it also has a natural gas utility arm that serves 1.3 million people throughout the state. This is not the midstream arm that the company announced that it will be selling, so it is important not to confuse the two. Thus, we can see that the company electric utility business is significantly larger and the company's management appears to consider it somewhat more important to DTE's future.

The utility business is generally considered to be a reasonably stable one. This is because utilities provide a service that most people consider to be necessities. As such, during times when money gets tight (such as during a recession), people will generally prioritize paying the utility bill over more discretionary things in order to ensure that their services are not turned off. This feature has enabled utility companies like DTE Energy to ride through the pandemic better than many other firms due to the simple fact that people want to maintain services to their homes while they are stuck in them. We can certainly see this in DTE's performance year-to-date. In fact, in the most recent quarter, DTE Energy delivered fairly substantial growth compared to the prior-year quarter:

Source: DTE Energy

This is the continuation of a historic trend of earnings growth. As we can see here, the company has managed to grow its earnings per share at a 7.3% compound annual growth rate since 2008:

Source: DTE Energy

This clearly shows the company's ability to prosper through essentially any economic conditions. The time period reflected above includes one of the worst recessions in American history, an energy price collapse (although this generally did not affect utilities very much), and it should manage to continue the trend this year, an economic shutdown and a pandemic. As we can see from looking at the company's third-quarter results, it is on track to continue to deliver growth this year.

DTE Energy has done more than just deliver earnings growth over time, though. In fact, the company has consistently delivered a higher total return than most other companies in its industry. This is true over just about any time period that we want to look at:

Source: DTE Energy

Naturally, it is always important to keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future results. The fact that the company has a fairly long history of outperformance is a testament to the quality of its management and corporate culture. These are certainly reasons to believe that the company will be able to maintain this outperformance over an extended period going forward.

Renewable Energy Opportunities

As I discussed in my previous article on DTE Energy (linked in the introduction), DTE Energy is quite committed to the development of renewable energy. This is part of the company's commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 80% by 2040 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. In order to accomplish these, DTE Energy will need to change the portfolio mix of its power plants. As is the case with many utilities, DTE Energy generated a sizable percentage of its electricity from coal up until recently. In fact, back in 2005, approximately 77% of the company's electricity was produced by coal. DTE Energy has been gradually retiring these plants and replacing them with natural gas and renewable-powered ones. By 2030, DTE Energy expects that only about 30% of its electricity will be coming from coal while natural gas and renewables will account for more than half of generation capacity:

Source: DTE Energy

This matches up with a trend that we have been seeing globally. As I pointed out in various previous articles (such as this one), governments around the world have been using various methods to encourage utility companies to switch away from coal and towards natural gas and renewables for energy since both of these produce lower carbon emissions than coal does, which helps to assuage climate change fears. In addition, natural gas has been incredibly cheap in the United States for many years now, so this conversion may also help the company save money.

As might be expected, the process of changing the company's energy generation profile will cost a great deal of money. DTE Energy plans to invest a total of $12 billion over the 2020-2024 period into its electrical grid, $3 billion of which is earmarked for cleaner generation:

Source: DTE Energy

This will not be enough for the company to completely update its infrastructure to meet the ambitious goals above. It is important, though, to note the time frames. DTE Energy has only announced its capital spending plans until 2024, but the company expects that it will take until 2050 to become fully carbon neutral. Thus, we can be certain that the company will incur even more capital expenditures as we head into the second half of this decade and beyond. The important thing for investors then will be monitoring the company's finances to ensure that it is not overspending, which is a problem that utilities sometimes have.

Although DTE Energy only plans to invest $3 billion into cleaner generation over the next few years, the company expects to have a fairly substantial renewable portfolio when all is said and done. As might be expected, the company is opting to focus on wind and solar power as these are much less location-specific than something like hydroelectric power. DTE Energy currently has fifteen wind farms and 31 solar plants either operational or under development. All of these facilities combined would produce a total of 725 megawatts:

Source: DTE Energy

This output is enough to power about 500,000 average American homes. We can clearly see then that the company still has quite a bit of work to do if it wants to be able to provide all of its 2.2 million customers with renewable electricity. However, this is clearly a very good start and gives us reason to believe that DTE Energy will indeed be able to achieve its net zero carbon ambitions by 2050.

One thing that has been occurring in the market this year is that many energy companies that are focused on renewables have seen their share prices surge while traditional energy names have stagnated. While this may be partly due to a belief that traditional sources of energy have no future, which is highly unlikely, it could also be driven by a rising popularity in environment, social, and governance investing. This is a style of investing in which the investor's money is directed at companies believed to be making a difference in the world. In the energy space, this corresponds to those firms promoting the development of renewable sources of power. As DTE is so actively involved in this, it is reasonable to assume that it will be one of the utilities attracting money from investors practicing this, much as NextEra Energy (NEE) has been. Therefore, this may be a reason to expect that the stock will continue to outperform its sector.

Financial Considerations

As I have pointed out in a few past articles, one of the problems that many utilities have is a copious amount of debt. There are some people and even analysts out there that do not really see a problem with a high debt load in today's low interest rate environment. Indeed, there are reasons to believe that a utility can sustain a higher debt load than many other companies by virtue of their generally stable cash flows. Admittedly though, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in this sector, so a high debt load can certainly be a concern.

Fortunately, DTE Energy is somewhat more conservative than some other utilities when it comes to debt. We can easily see this by looking at the way the company finances itself. Perhaps curiously, DTE Energy does not include a preliminary balance sheet in its earnings press release. Fortunately, the company has published its latest 10-Q with the SEC that does include this information. As of September 30, 2020, DTE Energy had $945 million in cash and equivalents, $1.455 billion in short-term and current debt, and $18.219 billion in long-term debt. This gives the company a total net debt of $18.729 billion compared to $12.488 billion in shareholders' equity. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity DTE Energy 1.50 NextEra Energy 1.10 NRG Energy (NRG) 3.09 FirstEnergy (FE) 3.09 Exelon (EXC) 1.08 Eversource Energy (ES) 1.11

As we can clearly see, DTE is certainly not overleveraged by the standards of its industry. This conservative approach could be an argument that the company is somewhat less risky than many of its peers so investors have less of a need to worry about a bankruptcy or similar event. On the flipside of course, some investors may argue that this low debt load may be hurting the company's ability to maximize its return on equity. When we consider the fact that DTE Energy has historically outperformed its peers, though, this may not be a real problem. A risk-averse investor looking for income likely cares more about the conservative risk profile anyway.

One thing that investors in utilities tend to like is that these companies tend to pay out a reasonably high dividend yield. This does make sense as utilities tend to be slow growth entities that enjoy stable cash flows, so they deliver a higher proportion of their total return in the form of dividends. DTE Energy is no exception to this as the company currently boasts a 3.52% yield, which is quite a bit more than the 1.74% being paid out by the S&P 500. In fact, DTE Energy even has a long history of consistently growing its dividend:

Source: DTE Energy

The company continued this streak in the third quarter with a 7% dividend hike to $1.085 per share quarterly. As is always the case, though, we want to make sure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. The usual way to do that is by looking at the company's free cash flow. The free cash flow is the money left over from its ordinary operations after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Therefore, this is the money that is available to do things such as pay off debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend. In the first nine months of 2020, DTE Energy had a negative free cash flow of -$107 million. Thus, the company does not appear to be generating enough money to pay any dividend, let alone the newly increased one that it just announced. With that said, it is producing enough money if we look solely at earnings per share, but that figure is affected by numerous accounting entries that do not actually represent cash being produced or consumed by the business, so it is a much less accurate determinant of a company's ability to afford its dividend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DTE Energy remains more committed to a carbon-free future than most utilities and that may attract a certain sort of investor. We have already seen many renewable companies outperform traditional energy companies this year, and given DTE's historical outperformance, it could very easily continue this streak. The company appears to be quite conservatively financed compared to its sector peers too, so it may be a somewhat safer play than some other utilities. Unfortunately, while it does boast a reasonably strong and growing dividend, the company is failing to actually generate the cash to cover it. This may not be sustainable over an extended period, so it is something that investors should keep an eye on. Overall, though, DTE Energy is a fairly attractive utility.

