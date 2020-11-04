Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE:F) stock has seen some wild swings in the past few months and has risen close to 100% since April. We believe that this rise has partly been driven by industry-wide hype for new electric vehicles that are being newly produced by prominent automakers. However, we believe that many factors will hinder Ford’s growth in the near and long-term future: Ford’s rapid expansion of their financing program creates significant risk, Ford is stuck in a market of many competitors without differentiating factors, and Ford faces several macroeconomic risks.

(Ford Stock Market Chart - TradingView)

Ford stock is expensive on a comparables basis

To determine whether Ford’s current share prices are justified, we analyzed Ford’s trading multiples relative to competitors similar in size and geographic scope. We found that Ford trades at a significant premium to its competitors both on a revenue and EBITDA basis. As of October 31, 2020, its TEV/Revenue ratio of 1.2x is 33% higher than the comparable set median. Even more outrageously, its TEV/EBITDA ratio is 109% higher than the comparable set median.

Source: CapIQ and Ophelia Research analysis

Such premiums imply that Ford either has had outstanding historical financial performance or outstanding future growth prospects. But, as we will prove in the following passages, neither of these is true.

Ford’s financial performance has historically trailed behind competitors

On a last twelve months basis, Ford has trailed competitors in almost every profitability metric. Ford’s gross and net income margin are the lowest in its comparable universe, while its EBITDA margin is third worst. Ford’s historical growth has also trailed behind competitors, with its 5-year revenue growth rate of -2.09% placing it 3rd worst among competitors. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -8.36% is even worse, only beating Daimler.

Source: CapIQ and Ophelia Research analysis

While its historical performance leaves much to be desired, Ford bulls are optimistic about its entry into the electric vehicle space and its market-leading truck offerings. However, neither of these visions is likely to pan out.

Don’t get excited about Ford’s new Mach-E car or assisted-driving technology

Many analysts are curious about Ford’s recent developments in the electric vehicle space. However, we believe that Ford is already behind market trends in the EV space, and in the long term, Ford has nothing that differentiates itself from competitors.

(Evadoption, 2020)

Despite being a prominent market leader for total US vehicle sales, Ford’s ‘Brand % EV Sales’ trails far behind notable competitors, finishing behind car-makers such as Chevrolet, Honda, and Chrysler. Unlike “traditional vehicles, EVs require a different value chain and processes to support them.” We believe that if Ford wants to be a trail-blazer in the EV space, production costs, including significant capital expenditures, will need to be undertaken for years to come, without any guarantee that sales will meet targets.

(EV Bite, 2020)

While comparing the new Ford to a Tesla Model Y (NASDAQ:TSLA), there is nothing that stands out about Ford’s new car. In fact, Tesla has the advantage in many categories. Although the tax credit for the new car creates an additional incentive for consumers of the Ford Mach-E, this will not be sustainable in the long run, and in the short run, the car doesn’t have a ‘price’ or ‘benefit’ advantage compared to Tesla.

Ford has also recently announced details about their ‘Active Drive Assist’ feature, and this news has also helped drive new hype for the stock. It is important to know that the technology won’t actually be available on the new Mach-E cars until Q3 2021, and that’s if the software is actually ready on time. Although it is promising that over-the-air updates are possible on these new vehicles, we believe that it will take a few years for Ford to elevate the performance of their assisted-driving feature to a high-level compared to other peers. There will also be no shortage of growing pains, and we will not be surprised to see limitations, lawsuits, and call-backs due to potential issues with the feature.

In summation, we believe that Ford will need to spend a significant amount of money to support the growth of its EV division. Growth would be much easier to support if their financial performance was much better, but unfortunately, Ford has lagged behind in the last few years.

Ford’s financial performance is mediocre at best, over-propped by issuances of new risky loans

Up until today, Ford continues to be a market leader in pick-up truck sales. Ford truck sales saw a 9% increase in units sold from 2018 to 2019 (Ford, 2019). Ford may simply be more attractive and popular to consumers, however, we believe that a large part of the new pick-up truck sales for Ford can be attributed to the fact that Ford has rapidly expanded its finance receivables program, which allows consumers to purchase Ford cars without paying a lump sum upfront. Ford has almost doubled the amount of credit finance receivables compared to GM (NYSE:GM) (approximately $97B vs. $53B). Moreover, ‘Ford Credit finance receivables’ accounts for 38% of all assets (Ford 10-Q, 2020) compared to GM, where their financial receivables count for 22% of all assets (GM 10-Q, 2020).

(Ford 10-Q, 2020 - Values in Millions)

‘Ford Credit finance receivables’ is split into a ‘consumer’ and ‘non-consumer’ portfolio, with the majority of collectibles related to the ‘consumer’ portion. We believe that Ford may see some difficulty collecting these payments given the current economic situation, and a notable amount of receivables are already past due.

(Ford 10-Q, 2020 - Values in Millions)

Currently, less than 1% of all collectibles from consumers are past due which means approximately 99% is attributed to current receivables. However, we believe that these figures are rather ambitious and expect to see more current receivables move into the past due category moving forward. This may have a material effect on projected cash flows for the near future, thus also resulting in write-downs of assets in both the current assets and long-term assets section. It is also very concerning how fast the financing business for Ford has expanded, as the company issued around $1B prior to 2015 compared to approximately 22x that amount in 2020. The effects of 2020-issued loans will not be seen for many years.

For comparison, this is a picture of GM’s retail finance receivables.

(GM 10-Q, 2020)

Assuming that Ford and GM have relatively similar customers, which is not an outrageous claim, Ford seems to be understating the number of finance receivables that are more than 30 days delinquent, given that GM’s percentage of past due is much higher at 3.5% compared to under 1% for Ford.

GM also releases FICO score information about customers related to the receivables accounts and Ford does not. Again, under the assumption that Ford and GM have relatively similar customers, Ford must also be carrying a number of receivables that can be classified as subprime loans.

(GM 10-Q, 2020)

A staggering 36.8% of GM’s retail finance receivables are related to customers with FICO scores under 679, and 21.3% are related to subprime loans. This is very concerning for Ford, as they recently issued loans worth more than $26B in 2020, many of which could have been subprime loans as a push to increase revenue from car sales. Again, this will lead to asset write-downs in the future, whether it be related to the current or long-term assets section.

Ford faces long-term demographic and social headwinds in core markets

Ford generates 73% of its sales in North America, unsurprising given its perception as a quintessentially American company. It generates a further 16% of sales in Europe, with faster-growing international markets representing over 11% of revenues. This could spell trouble in the future.

In both these markets, demographic and social headwinds will pose a significant challenge for Ford. US population growth continues to slow, with 2019 being the slowest growth year in over a century. Further, the American middle class, Ford’s traditional customer, has experienced stagnating median income growth, reducing their appetite for vehicle replacement. The average age of a passenger vehicle has more than doubled from under 6 years in the 1970s to over 12 in 2017 and is likely to rise even further in the future.

Source: Wolfstreet.com

In Europe, the automobile market is already shrinking, even according to Ford’s internal estimates. Despite a 0.5% gain in market share, Ford’s sales shrank by over $700 million in Q3 2020 alone. The Europe segment, already EBIT negative in Q3 2019, lost $440 million in this quarter alone. Yet, the future looks even more bleak. Population growth is even slower than in the United States at roughly 0.1% per year. Per capita income is also rising slowly, and over 80% of citizens in large EU countries believe climate change is an existential threat. In fact, “flygskam,” a widespread social stigma around taking flights, has taken hold in several Nordic countries. We believe that this attitude will eventually apply to driving and buying new automobiles, which will further accelerate shrinkage in the automobile industry.

The changing demographics and social trends affecting Ford will be doubly damaging given its overemphasis on the truck segment. Pick-up and light trucks generated 51% of U.S. retail sales in 2019, much more than competitors. In fact, the Ford F-150 has been America’s best-selling car for over 30 years. However, as concern for the environment increases, car companies that can capitalize on the electric vehicle and shared mobility trends will eat away at market share from large pick-up trucks. Pick-up trucks generate 45% more emissions than SUVs and 80% more emissions than sedans.

Further, as middle-class wages recover more slowly than expected from the COVID-induced recession, those replacing vehicles will likely not be buying pick-up trucks that are expensive not only to purchase but insure as well. Market research firm Statista forecasts significant decreases in light truck sales until 2023. And if nationalist currents grow stronger, Ford F-150's increasingly global supply chain could also be a reputational risk for a company that builds its identity around Americanism. In short, we believe that both Ford’s geographic and product markets face significant headwinds in the future and that any assumption of its truck segment being a “cash cow’ is greatly overstated.

Summarizing it all

Ford faces many issues going forward despite its recent innovative practices, and although their EVs and new technology show promise, they are competing in a fierce market. Ford is fueling sales through financing programs that involve substantial risk, and Ford’s current main product lines, including their trucks, may not be sustainable in the long run. Therefore, we believe that there are many other automotive companies with more appealing price points.

