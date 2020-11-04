Assets held are primarily Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA assets and the Fed is adamant not to let the U.S. mortgage market fail.

The dividend is well covered by cash flows that can be expected over the next year.

Introduction

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is primarily an internally managed Agency mREIT which has two main business segments (Structured Business and Agency Business).

In the Structured Business segment, the company's assets are structured finance assets in the multifamily market. The bulk of the company's assets are bridge loans for borrowers who require short-term capital injections and the remaining assets in this business segment include mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. ABR also invests in real estate-related joint ventures and may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities.

In the Agency Business segment ABR originates, sells and services a range of multifamily finance products through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). ABR retains the servicing rights and asset management responsibilities on substantially all loans originated and sell under the GSE and HUD programs. ABR also originates and sells finance products through CMBS programs and during the second half of 2019, began to originate and service permanent financing loans underwritten using the guidelines of the existing agency loans sold to the GSEs, which is referred to as "Private Label" loans. Private Label loans are pooled and securitized and are sold to third-party investors, while retaining the highest risk bottom tranche certificate. These loans are generally sold within 60 days of origination.

Source: 2020 Q2 Investor Presentation

The bulk of ABR's income is generated in two ways:

Net Interest Income: Net interest income earned on investments, which is the amount by which the interest income earned on assets exceeds the interest expense incurred on borrowings.

Servicing Revenue and Gains on Sale: Fees and other revenues recognized from originating, selling and servicing mortgage loans through the GSE and HUD programs. Revenue recognized from the origination and sale of mortgage loans consists of gains on sale of loans (net of any direct loan origination costs incurred), commitment fees, broker fees, loan assumption fees and loan origination fees. These gains and fees are collectively referred to as gain on sales, including fee-based services.

Source: 2020 Q2 Investor Presentation

I believe that mREITs whose primary asset class is in agency REITs represent a fantastic investment opportunity as the Fed seems willing to pump endless amounts of money into the system, as the United States cannot afford to let the mortgage market collapse in its attempt to keep the economy on life support and prevent a financial market contagion. Granted ABR's total assets only represent a small sliver of the total Agency MBS market in the U.S. that is valued at more than $12 Trillion. Source: US Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS)

ABR has raised its dividend nine straight years including an increase in July from $0.30/share to $0.31/share which may not sound too appealing but remember many mREITs cut their dividends due to receiving margin calls at the onset of the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Although this stock is not nearly as cheap as it was at the onset of the pandemic, I still view this as an exceptional income stock with the dividend yield still at a historic high at over 10% with some upside potential.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

There are two main reasons this stock took a pounding at the onset of the pandemic. These two reasons show in the company's 9-month YTD income statement which have lowered YTD net earnings per share.

Source: 2020 Q3 YTDFS

The first is the new accounting standards which came into effect on January 1, 2020 with respect to provision for credit loss, as well as additional provisions for prudence sake due to changes in the economic outlook because of the pandemic. However, ARB has minimal exposure to the riskiest asset classes in the current environment which include hotel, office retail and land which as of 2020 Q3 only accounted for 11% of their portfolio combined.

Source: 2020 Q3 YTDFS

The above chart provides a detailed breakdown on anticipated credit losses for Q3 2020 where undeveloped land accounts for over half the total.

At September 30, 2020, there were eight loans classified as non-performing with an aggregate net carrying value of $53.8 million, net of related loan loss reserves of $9.1million. This is up significantly from December 31, 2019 where there were three non-performing loans with an aggregate net carrying value of $1.8 million, net of related loan loss reserves of $1.7 million. However, this is very manageable when you consider the $147MM YTD provision for credit loss and the total portfolio is over $6 Billion.

The other factor that has caused net earnings to take a hit YTD is the $59MM loss on derivative instruments. $51MM of this loss was realized in Q1 2020 when the FED began extensive quantitative easing measures, but the losses have subsided since.

Source: 2020 Q3 YTDFS

ABR employs three different types of hedging strategies to minimize the impacts of unexpected adverse changes in market interest rates which include Rate Lock Commitments, Forward Sale Commitments, and Swap Futures. These arrangements are not an uncommon practice among mREITs.

As defined in the YEFS:

As ABR is in the practice of selling loans through their Agency Business, they utilize Agency Rate Lock and Forward Sale Commitments which are contractual commitments to originate and sell mortgage loans at fixed prices with fixed expiration dates. The borrower locks in a rate at a specific interest rate within time frames established at the onset to eliminate market risk if interest rates move adversely between the time of the rate lock by the borrower and the sale date of the loan to an investor. Over-the-counter interest rate swap futures (“Swap Futures”) are utilized to hedge exposure to changes in interest rates inherent in both the Structured Business loans from the time the loans are originated until the time they can be financed with match term fixed rate securitized debt, and held-for-sale Agency Business Private Label loans from the time the loans are rate locked until sale and securitization.

Although ABR is not clear what benchmark rates they use for reference when locking in interest rates for their derivative instruments, all interest rate benchmarks have fallen drastically since the onset of the pandemic. The result was ABR realizing extensive losses on their hedges and a drop in book value as these instruments were marked-to-market and became a liability instead of an asset.

Data by YCharts

As the Fed along with other central banks have shown little interest in increasing interest rates in the near term, this will likely serve as a tailwind for ABR at least in their Structured Business as they should see an enhanced spread between their asset yield and cost of funds as ABR will have the ability to lock in lower rates going forward. In fact ABR actually realized a $0.9MM gain on derivative instruments in Q3 2020. As we can see below, quarterly net income tends to drop in periods where the Fed lowers interest rates but then stabilizes in subsequent quarters. This is a trend that is in the process of repeating itself.

Data by YCharts

Source: 2020 Q2 Investor Presentation

ABR has already begun to take advantage of the lower interest rate environment by issuing $70.8 billion in 8.00% unsecured notes maturing in 2023 via two private placements with the intention of repaying secured indebtedness.

Although 9-month diluted earnings were only $0.59/share and down 37% from the previous year, it would seem that the dividend is not well covered which amounts to $1.24/share annually. Most mREITs normally report "core earnings" as a means to state what earnings are in the "normal course of business" and as a supplemental measure of operating performance that is frequently used by peers, analysts, investors and other parties in the evaluation of REITs.

Core earnings are not meant to be a measure of liquidity necessarily but if no losses have actually been realized and likely to be minimal the $0.59/share provision for credit loss could theoretically be added back to net diluted earnings per share as could loss on derivatives which accounts for a loss of $0.33/share. When adding these figures back the dividend, it appears to be very well covered. ABR does also have $500MM in cash on the balance sheet as of Q3 2020.

Source: 2020 Q3 YTDFS

Valuation

As shown below the stock currently trades at a 30% premium to book value. Although there has been great fluctuations in this multiple over the past 5 years, it's been a rarity for it to trade below book value which was the case at the onset of the pandemic. Investors could have locked in greater capital gains if they had gotten in even three months ago while it still traded below book value. This valuation may seem rich now, but I would argue that it isn't.

Data by YCharts

The fund's assets are managed by an elite management team that owns over 20% of the company and bought back one million shares earlier in the year which is part of the reason for how it regained its market value so quickly. The CEO Steve Kaufman was also a former hedge fund manager.

ABR has diversified its income streams and ensured the stability and predictability of its income. The weighted average life of the loans in the Structured Business segment is fairly short at less than 2 years, as it consists mainly of bridge and mezzanine loans. This lessens the impact of adverse changes in interest rate movements on book value. ABR's Agency Business portfolio has a much longer weighted average life of 9.1 years, reducing prepayment risk and securing income over almost the next decade.

That being said I would expect as losses on derivative assets are reduced which account for $0.33/share and assuming no earnings growth would imply annualized diluted earnings of $1.11/share [$0.59*(12/9)+$0.33]. Assuming a 12x multiple would imply a ~$13.32 price in the next year. Although this would only imply 12% capital appreciation, don't forget this is assuming no earnings growth which seems highly unlikely as ABR did manage to grow the Structured Business segment by 16% through the first half of 2020 which was down from the previous year albeit in a more challenging environment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

My bullish thesis is based on the stability of the dividend. Management has indicated an unlikely dividend raise before the end of the year but for the time being investors can lock in a 10% yield that is very sustainable in this challenging environment. It is stable because of the Fed's unwillingness to let the mortgage market fail and essentially all assets are backed by GSEs, ABR has the cash flows to support the dividend and will only improve as losses on derivative assets are reduced, and because of the elite management team.

