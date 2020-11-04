However, given Cisco’s excellent market position, margins and dividend, I’m not writing it off just yet.

A drop in demand and Zoom’s explosive rise have brought a wave of pessimism to the share price.

2020 has been a dreadful year for Cisco stock, as it has fallen by almost a quarter.

With stock prices receding left and right, opportunities for investment are revealing themselves. One stock that has plunged in recent months is Dow Jones component Cisco (CSCO).

The networking giant is down over 24% year to date and has been on a steady fall since August. With a current dividend yield of 4% and a cheap valuation, this internet titan grabbed my attention.

However, large, established companies that trade at a low valuation are not to be handled lightly. Is CSCO’s drop in price due to the short attention span of Mr. Market, or do we have a value trap on our hands?

A key component of the dot-com bubble, Cisco needs little introduction.

Once the largest company by market cap in the world, the California firm made its name through dominating networking hardware (routers and switches) in the 1990s and 2000s.

Competition from companies like Huawei, Arista and Juniper have cut into Cisco’s core business of late, forcing the company to expand its offerings in services and network security.

Today, Cisco has a market cap of $150 billion and employs over 77,000. Chuck Robbins has been CEO since 2015.

Recent Earnings

In August, management reported revenues of $12.2 billion and diluted EPS of $0.62 for its 2020 fourth quarter. Net income was $2.6 billion and operating cash came in at $3.8 billion.

The headline figure was a 9% drop in revenue year over year. The chief reason given by the CEO on the earnings call was fairly straightforward:

“While our results reflect the ongoing challenges in the current environment, we executed well. As you would expect, the pandemic has had the most impact on our enterprise and commercial orders, driven by an overall slowdown in spending. We are seeing customers continue to delay their purchasing decisions in certain areas, while increasing spend in others until they have greater visibility and clarity on the timing and shape of the global economic recovery.”

With so much uncertainty about the course of the pandemic, it’s unsurprising that companies have been cautious with upgrades and replacements. As a result, Robbins announced $1 billion of cost cuts to come and rejigged R&D spending to match anticipated demand.

The Street balked at this reality check and disappointing guidance for 2021 Q1. The stock suffered its worst day in 11 years afterwards with a fall of over 11%.

Strengths

Market Position

While no longer the networking monopoly of yore, Cisco is still extremely well-placed in its core markets.

According to Synergy Research Group, Cisco maintains solid share in enterprise routers (65%), Ethernet switches (57%) and service provider routers (35%).

Cisco’s router market share | Synergy Research Group

As you can see from Synergy’s graphic, Cisco’s market share has meandered around 50% for the past four years. With its core business relatively stable, there has been growth in other areas.

The company’s network security segment grew by 10% in the last quarter and has increased by 33% since 2018. It brought in revenue of $3.2 billion for full-year 2020. There has also been a positive shift in service revenue in recent years.

Financially Sound

With so much adoration given to unprofitable companies, it’s remarkable to see a cash printing machine like Cisco so out of favor.

It starts with the margins.

Cisco’s gross margin for products and services | 2020 10-K

The company’s gross margin has increased in each of the last three years and was a very healthy 64% in its last 10-K. Cisco generated over $15 billion in operating cash flow last year and ended the reported year with almost $12 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

This is all the more impressive given the company’s acquisitive nature. Management acquired 11 businesses in the last two years for over $3 billion, but the balance sheet remains healthy.

Cisco had long-term borrowings worth $11.6 billion at the end of 2020. That figure rises to $14.6 billion when short-term debt is taken into account. This debt is well-structured, with none of it due this year and more than 60% of the total to be paid from 2023 on.

Main Challenge

Growth

While COVID-19 is clearly a massive issue for Cisco’s sales department, the company has adapted well to the pandemic’s unique challenges. A recent CNBC report revealed that 96% of its employees are now working from home.

The chief issue for Cisco, as it was before the pandemic, is real growth.

Cisco’s flat revenue | Author’s own from 10-K data

Whichever way you look at it, Cisco’s revenue has stagnated over the past five years. While there has been a serious overhaul in how the company takes in money (subscription/services), revenue for 2020 was the same as 2016.

In fairness to Chuck Robbins, he’s not the first CEO tasked with growing an already enormous enterprise. With a market cap of over $150 billion, it’s very difficult for a bolt-on acquisition to make a real impression.

One area of concern has to be the rise of Zoom (ZM) at the expense of WebEx. We are now in an era designed for video conferencing, but Cisco’s platform trails the explosive growth of its competitor.

While best known for video chats between families and friends, Zoom has been doing serious work on its business customer base. In the company’s last-reported quarter, management announced that the business base had increased from 66,000 customers to almost 400,000 in one year.

Zoom’s $130 billion market cap, which is completely insane I might add, is closing in on Cisco. That must particularly sting given that Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan, and a number of the founding team members were formerly with WebEx.

Cisco famously missed the first wave of the cloud computing boom, but it has found success in its role as an agnostic network link between the offerings of Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

In order to really enhance the top line in future, the company could do with anticipating the next big thing or acquiring it.

Dividend

Given Cisco’s prudent financial management, it has been able to dish out a solid dividend in recent years.

Cisco’s dividend growth | Author’s own work

The company hands out $0.36 a quarter to shareholders, giving us an impressive 4% yield after the stock’s precipitous fall. Even better, the dividend is well-covered by estimated 2021 EPS ($3.07) with a 47% payout ratio.

If you prefer to judge based on cash flow, it’s again solid. Cisco had almost $12 billion of free cash flow in 2020, and it spent only half of that on dividends.

Valuation

At time of writing, CSCO is hovering around $36 per share.

It’s been a rough year for Cisco shareholders | Seeking Alpha

This is a steep drop (24%) from the start of 2020, when the stock was closer to $50. We’re actually pretty close to the March low ($33.20), a compelling proposition for this value investor.

On that front, Cisco is trading at a cheap multiple, whether you look forward or back. It has a trailing P/E ratio of just 13.5. Looking ahead, given consensus estimates of $2.80 for 2021, the stock is good value at a P/E of 12.7.

If you prefer price-to-sales, that figure is merely 3, trailing or forward.

Conclusion

In a market of rich valuations, a cheap prospect like Cisco will always catch the eye.

With the Nasdaq up 22% for the year, the networking giant has been a real laggard. The reasons for this decline are probably real and imagined.

Revenue has suffered from reduced demand during the pandemic, and Zoom is tearing up the web conferencing space. There are also concerns about how many workers will return to offices in the future and what that might mean for Cisco’s traditional hardware.

On the other hand, Cisco had revenue of almost $50 billion in 2020 and has gross margins that many companies would dream of. It is still an enormous force in networking and a growing presence in security. It also generates around $3 billion of free cash flow per quarter and has a tasty dividend.

Given its enormous scale, impressive dividend and cheap valuation, I’m certainly considering CSCO for my portfolio.

