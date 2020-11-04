Canadian energy companies have gotten a bad rap over the last few years. Between the government and "dirty" oil sands (which is a load of you know what), they often get overlooked. Suncor Energy (SU) is one of the long-standing parties involved with the oil sands in Alberta. Suncor reported a larger than expected loss on earnings last week and is approaching a major support level. Suncor is an extremely stable company that is not going anywhere. They are a great safe bet on an energy recovery as the stock nears major low-end support.

(Source: Company Presentation)

How Were The Earnings?

Suncor reported Q3 earnings on Wednesday evening. The company posted a larger than expected loss. The company cited low production rates and energy prices for the 35% year-over-year decline in revenues. The $6.5 billion in revenue was a drastic increase over the Q2 total of $4.3 billion. We should see revenues continue to climb quarter over quarter over the next year as the company works to get back on track. Suncor is looking to reduce $1 billion in operating costs by year-end 2020. This will, unfortunately, include acceleration to the 15% workforce reduction over the next year and a half. Although this is good for the company in terms of savings, it does not bode well for the general economy.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Looking at the above chart, we can see that production fell to a low point of 616.2 boe/day. This is down 19% year over year, and according to Suncor, due to maintenance outages across the oil sands and refining operations. Refinery output fell to 399.7k bbl/day which is ~87% utilization. This down from a year ago where they were at 463.7K bbl/day at 100% utilization. Looking above, we can see that there should be increases in production coming. How much is the question at hand. Suncor is in a good position as far as liquidity goes as they sit with about $1.5 billion in cash & equivalents as well as $7.1 billion in available credit facilities.

As most of the industry is reporting results over the next couple of weeks, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to each one. The story should be fairly similar for the most part. At the end of the day, every company is waiting for better commodity prices.

What Is The Catalyst For Suncor?

The easy answer is the price of oil. $75 oil and we're not even having this conversation. Well, maybe we would be hoping for $100 oil. Perspective changes everything. It is no secret that these companies are struggling at current levels. Looking below, we can see that consumption has picked back up, at least for now. The bad news is we have seen inventories rising again over the last few weeks, which has driven the price of oil back below $40. This "second wave" of COVID-19 is not doing the commodity any favors either. I am not saying it's going to be an easy road, but I do see a world where oil is at least $60 a barrel in a year or two.

(Source: EIA)

Alberta has had a production limit in place to help reduce the build-up and relieve some price pressure over the last two years. Last week, the Alberta government announced they were ending that ahead of schedule. This will be a benefit to producers in the province like Suncor. It was controversial at the onset, as many believed the market would just figure itself out. This may cause some smaller players to feel a bigger pinch as the large companies could control the market. This should allow the company to increase the capacity at its Fort Hills project. Although, I am not sure how much of it will come back online right away due to low oil prices. One of the mines has been shut down entirely due to price pressure to make room for more profitable streams to keep them below their cap.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking above, we can see where Suncor finds itself in terms of breakeven costs. This is very clear transparency and something important to shareholders. I feel as if it is a fairly safe bet to assume the price of oil isn't headed towards $25. However, the more important price to look at is Western Canadian Select (WCS). It is a much lower gravity oil that has a history of trading at a substantial discount to what most people look at when it comes to the price of oil, which is WTI or West Texas Intermediate. This is for a multitude of reasons that include shipping distance and lack of access to market (pipelines). This price gap has closed over the last year due to an increase in demand. If Canada can get some more pipelines built, the gap will close even further giving Canadian oil producers like Suncor a better deal.

As far as the balance sheet goes, liquidity is crucial in times like these. As mentioned earlier, they currently have access to $9 billion if needed. They are slowly beginning to deleverage themselves. As of September 30th, the company was sitting at 36.8% in terms of debt to capitalization, which is an improvement.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As you can see above, I want to point out a couple of big positives. The first being the debt profile. So much of their current debt does not mature until 2025. Yes, there is $3.2 billion due by 2024, but much has been pushed off beyond that. This should allow the price of oil to recover and give the company time to get back on track. The second is their net debt to FFO. This measures the ability of a given company to pay off its debt using net operating income alone. In short, the higher, the better. You can see Suncor is sitting pretty amongst some of its supermajor peers that include (in alphabetical order): BP plc (NYSE:BP), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Total SE (NYSE:TOT).

There is likely going to be some more M&A in the market due to the price pressure, especially with the production limits coming off in December. I do not see Suncor being a player in this at this current moment. President and CEO Mark Little confirmed this on the earnings call:

"...we remain steadfast in our three criteria that must exist for M&A to occur: one, high quality assets; and secondly, synergies that can be achieved by combining the assets to increase shareholder value; and thirdly, the transaction must be accretive for our shareholders. I can't overstate it enough. We did not cut our capital budget, operating costs and reduce our dividend to leverage up our balance sheet to do M&A."

This is not to say that it isn't possible, just not very likely. Suncor is going to be fiscally responsible in this tough time and do their best to maintain the flow of cash to shareholders.

How Is The Dividend?

One of the draws to own Suncor was the great, steady dividend. Looking below, you can see that they have been increasing every year since instating it in 2009. At least up until this year when we saw it get cut in June. The dividend is not expected to get cut again. The only reason the chart looks the way it does is the change was made in June, not at the beginning of the year. So, the quarterly dividend of $0.21 is expected to continue until the environment improves.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The positive here is that the company did the right thing in cutting the dividend during this challenging time in order to help preserve the balance sheet. Being an energy company, there is only so much they can control when it comes to the price of the given commodity. Given that the company is unprofitable right now, the payout ratio is essentially useless. But we can look forward to profitable times and see that it will be very manageable at the current level.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

I fully expect the increases to get back on track once the COVID-19 situation improves and "normal" prices return to the industry. In the meantime, there is great value in the 5.6% dividend.

What Does The Price Say?

It is no secret that many of the oil & gas plays are currently undervalued, but Suncor is currently showing over 60% upside in valuation alone, based on the "fair value" which uses levered cash flow over the next 10 years to calculate. Seeking Alpha's Quant rating is a little bit less enthusiastic about the stock as it has the value rated at a C-. I can only assume this is mostly due to where the price of oil is right now.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Looking at the technicals, today we bounced off of a crucial support level in a big way. This was the same level we saw the stock bottom out on during the original COVID-19 crash in March. Looking back a little further, there is a history of the $15 level being both support and resistance in the early 2000s. Before March, the last time the stock saw this level was in 2004. It is absolutely crucial that the stock holds this level or it could easily take a trip down to $10.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Over this most recent decline, Suncor has been constantly flirting with the 50-day moving average. Looking below we can see that it has been a while since the stock has tested it. For the turnaround theory to get some legs, we need to see the stock gain and hold the moving average. We have not seen a test since August. A move similar to the little peaks we saw all summer would be about a 20% gain from current levels. Given the strong move off the horizontal support shown above, this is very possible and could happen quickly with a little bit of momentum after a couple of ugly days in the energy sector.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I do not currently own any Suncor shares. Although I do believe it could be a good play from current levels, I simply have enough exposure in plays that are a bit higher risk. Those companies include MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF), NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF), Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF), and Trillion Energy (OTCPK:TCFF).

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is obviously still a fair bit of risk with any energy company. Some, like myself, have a higher risk tolerance and will take bets on the mid-caps as mentioned above, and others who believe in the industry are looking for the giants. Suncor is one of the few giants I would consider investing in for a long-term play. I believe the company is well managed and has a fairly decent financial position in which they can maintain the current dividend which is always a bonus. As far as oil sands plays go, they are one of the safest bets in my opinion. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.