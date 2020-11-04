But, Sprouts' share price reflects a multiple significantly lower than the industry. The grocer purports comparisons to peers are not applicable. It's playing its own game.

The improved performance isn't solely a result of the pandemic. The natural and organic grocer is executing on its long-term strategy and the strategy is bearing fruit (pun intended).

Sprouts Farmers Market reported third quarter results on October 28th. Sales increased on new store growth and comparable store sales growth. Adjusted earnings per diluted share more than doubled year over year.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is “playing its own game”. Make no mistake – regardless of the validity or invalidity of comparisons to “peers” or industry averages, Sprouts is only comparing its performance to its tailored game plan. This sets its stock up for mispricing opportunities.

Sprouts' Long-Term Strategy

Sprouts Farmers Market is a natural and organic grocer offering a differentiated shopping experience operating 356 stores in 23 states. On June 20th, 2019, the grocer announced Mr. Jack Sinclair as its CEO. Mr. Sinclair spent his first months identifying areas where an improved strategy was needed.

Research pinpointed the grocer's target demographic – health enthusiasts and innovation seekers. And the data determined Sprouts had captured but a fraction of this demographic. While the grocer's recent history had focused on geographic expansion, Mr. Sinclair tackled the debate over growing store sizes and increased building costs. A discussion on store capacity naturally circles to inventory and private label branding. Talks about inventory and sourcing lead to an analysis of the supply chain network which needed expansion and distribution times which could benefit from efficiencies. Servicing the customer, whether it be through marketing communication or the actual shopping experience both digitally and in person, were also areas ripe (pun intended) for improvement.

In early May 2020, alongside its first quarter results, Sprouts presented its long-term strategy. Its goal is to double its business in five years. It intends to do so by targeting the right customer in the right way with the right products to the right and right-sized place.

The estimated annual spend on “food at home” nationally is $1.2 trillion to $1.3 trillion. Based on Sprouts' target demographic comprising 16.5% of that spend or at least $200 billion, capturing an additional 3% of that share would equate to $6 billion. Sales in 2019 totaled $5.6 billion. To date in 2020, the grocer has sold $4.87 billion for a run rate of $6.5 billion.

Geographic growth should facilitate Sprouts' capture of at least a portion of that necessary additional 3%. Sprouts operates in less than half the mainland states. In the near-term, it expects to add 300 to 400 stores with a concentration in its existing markets of California and Texas as well as expansion in Florida and northward into the mid-Atlantic states. The plans for 2021 have been adjusted due to the unknowns still surrounding the COVID pandemic.

As of today, we've opened 20 stores with an intent to open 2 more stores this year. We're still in our journey to open new stores at a minimum 10% annual unit growth rate. Due to the pandemic, in 2021, we expect to open a similar number of stores that we did in 2020 and more back-end loaded.

The grocer's changes to become more effective at marketing to its target demographic reflect headway is, indeed, being made.

We're now reaching more than 70 million confirmed views of our weekly digital flyer versus the 21 million print flyers distributed in the past.

With the appropriate demographic engaged, the grocer is implementing changes to service those customers as they prefer. In the third quarter, e-commerce sales were 11% of total sales. Sprouts made significant strides with its online shopping capabilities and its distribution options in the third quarter.

In the third quarter, we launched delivery and curbside pickup through shop.sprouts.com so customers can order directly from Sprouts either through our website or the Sprouts app on their phone. When in shop.sprouts.com, customers can apply Sprout's exclusive digital coupons and speed up reordering with favorites and previous order history. Customers can even search and filter Sprout's product catalog by key attributes such as new, on sale and organic to find and discover products more easily.

In addition to how that customer prefers to shop, the products preferred by target customers are also critical. To date in 2020, Sprouts has intensified its private label branding, strengthened its reach with local sourcing and focused on innovation, taste and the provenance of food. The grocer has launched over 3,500 new and unique products so far this year.

Our brand can and will be known as a treasure hunt for healthy eating across this country.

The plan to expand geographically dictated the addition of distribution centers. Sprouts intends to have a distribution center within 250 miles of a store. Additional distribution centers should lower transportation costs as well as provide fresher product which, in turn, should decrease shrink. Its plans to stand up distribution centers in Florida and Colorado in 2021 remain on track. The grocer also plans to add another distribution center in the Mid-Atlantic region by year-end 2022.

Third Quarter Results

Sprouts reported third quarter results on October 28th. Sales totaled $1.58 billion compared to $1.44 billion in the 2019 third quarter representing an 11% increase. As mentioned already, e-commerce sales contributed 11% of the total. Six new stores contributed to the sales increase and comparable store sales grew 4.2%.

Net income in the third quarter was $60.2 million, more than double the 2019 third quarter net income of $26.3 million. Adjusted net income was $62 million, again more than double the $26.3 million of the prior year. Adjusted earnings of $0.52 per diluted share also more than doubled the adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share in 2019.

Through the first three quarters of 2020, net sales totaled $4.87 billion, 14% greater than the $4.27 billion generated in the first three quarters of 2019. Adjusted net income in the first nine months of 2020 tallies $224.3 million is 89.5% greater than adjusted net income of $118.4 million in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted earnings of $1.90 per diluted share to date in 2020 are 93.9% improved compared to adjusted earnings of $0.98 per diluted share through the first three quarters of 2019.

Sprouts paid down $176 million of its outstanding debt in the third quarter. It ended the quarter with $138 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its outstanding debt obligation totals $275 million.

Sprouts offered positive guidance for the final quarter. Sales in the fourth quarter will include a 53rd week and will compare to 2019 fourth quarter sales of $1.36 billion. Comparable store sales growth is anticipated in the low single digits. Adjusted earnings are projected in a range of $0.36 to $0.40 per diluted share and compares to adjusted earnings of $0.27 per diluted share in the final quarter of 2019. For the full year, this places adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $2.26 to $2.30. This compares to adjusted earnings of $1.25 per diluted share in 2019.

Looking Forward

The grocer also offered a couple of hints on an outlook for 2021. Sprouts mentioned the possibility of maintaining margins at rates comparable to the past.

In fact, over the last months, as we go back to our roots, we have demonstrated that we can even get back to Sprouts' original IPO profit margins.

In the third quarter, gross margin was 37.1%, 4% higher than the 2019 third quarter. Sprouts estimated only 2.5% of the 4% improvement should be attributed to COVID-19. The remainder is attributable to its own changes and strategy.

This improvement fueled a second hint on 2021's outlook.

As we build out our 2021 plans, we are more focused than ever on maintaining the momentum we have captured in 2020, giving us confidence that our earnings before interest and taxes in 2021 will be in the range of $285 to $305 million.

EBIT in 2019 was $217.4 million. To date in 2020, EBIT is $298.7 million. Using the midpoint of its adjusted earnings per diluted share range for the fourth quarter, EBIT in 2020 is likely to top $350 million.

Thus, it appears Sprouts is anticipating a double-digit pullback for EBIT in 2021. In fairness, barring a second pandemic crisis, it will be a near impossible feat for 2021 quarters to compare with the significant gains in the 2020 quarters resultant from the impact of COVID-19. Still, as highlighted above, the grocer does anticipate the momentum from 2020 will spill into 2021. And, again, it expects the execution of its long-term strategy to support the projection.

We also see the runway of other improvements that we're going to be able to continue to make that will make it a great shopping experience for our customer, but also continue to fuel the profitability that we're able to drive with standing up our new DCs, the new smaller footprint stores we're going to start to roll out, continued focus on data analytics and customer analytics - all things that are going to have our strategy continue to come to life, while we're leveraging the momentum that we gained from 2020 and our margin structure.

Investment Rationale

Sprouts trades at a multiple dramatically lower than the industry average and its five-year historical average.

Source

The culprit for the disconnect may stem from analysts' comparison of Sprouts improvement and growth rates to the industry.

If you could, talk a little bit about your comp under-performance relative to the broader grocery market. You did mention that you were cycling some deep promotions as we look at the fourth quarter, you guided to a low single-digit increase compared to some of your larger peers guiding to about a high single-digit rate.

The grocer maintains such comparisons are not applicable.

The geography is a little bit different. The category mix that we have is a little bit different. When you don't sell a lot of it - the core consumables part of the grocery mix, you're likely to get slightly lower comps than the comparatives that you're giving us.

Furthermore, such comparisons won't change its path forward.

The relative comps, that come from, inherent in your question, is not something that we, quite frankly, are worrying a lot about.

Sprouts emphasized its stance more than once in its third quarter earnings call.

We're playing our own game in the middle of this pandemic. There's plenty of opportunities for us to grow our business, whether it be rational or irrational in the marketplace, as we play our own game. The fact that we've got fairly significant new store growth that are performing well, fairly comfortable with the data that we're seeing from the customer base that we are targeting, that as we continue to evolve the strategy in terms of innovation, continue to evolve the strategy in terms of digital communication to the target customers and appropriate promotions that work in terms of appealing to those customers - we're pretty comfortable that we can play our own game in the middle of this.

Furthermore, this “game” has just started.

What excites me the most is that we have so much more runway ahead - an improved supply chain, a new smaller format, continued product innovation and enhanced customer analytics to market to our core customers.

The “game” is no secret. Plus, Sprouts is quite transparent about how it intends to play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SFM.