The dividends have been visibly growing for the last 10 years and would most likely continue for the following years.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. remained financially sound and operational amidst the impact of the pandemic, highlighting its efficiency and sustainability that paved the way for its success over the years.

The pandemic has caused disruptions in businesses and hampered their growth during the three quarters. Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) remained undamaged with its strategic operations. It maintained the impressive trend of its financial health even at times like this. As everything tries to go back to normal, the company may seize the opportunity to stimulate its growth and even raise the dividends. Hence, this may help slowly reverse the downward movement of the stock price as it turns out undervalued as estimated.

The Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

One may observe a managed yet slow growth in Kimberly-Clark’s operating revenue for the last 10 years. From $19.12 billion in 2009, the company had an average annual growth of less than 1% that resulted in a lower revenue of $18.45 billion in 2019. But one must not stop there. Aside from checking other accounts in the Income Statement like the costs and earnings, one must still determine the factors that slowed down its revenue growth.

From 2009 to 2011, the revenue quickly increased to $20.84 billion. But for the next three years, it slowed down and shifted to a decreasing pattern. In 2014, the company had a spin-off of its health care system and restructuring that decreased the revenue. In 2015, the impact of ForEx and the problems it faced in its business in Venezuela further affected its operations. At the end of 2015, it declined by more than $1 billion from $19.72 billion to $18.59 billion.

In 2016, the restructuring ended but still reflected its impact. Also, it decided not to include the results of its operations in Venezuela that the government took over a few months later. Despite the continuous decrease, the value remained above $18 billion. In 2017, the company fully adjusted to its restructuring efforts. The revenue had a $150-million increase to $18.35 billion before increasing further to $18.5 billion in 2018 and 2019. With this, one may anticipate the continuous growth in revenue for the next few years.

Moreover, the company proved that it had long passed the slowness it faced a few years ago as it remained growing despite the impact of the pandemic on many businesses. The values in the three quarters remain higher than all values in their comparative quarters. From $13.74 billion, $13.91 billion, and $13.87 billion in 2017, 2018, 2019, respectively, the accumulated revenue for the three quarters made an impressive move to $14.3 billion in 2020. Now that everything appears to have adapted to the situation, the company may take this opportunity to do even better in the remaining quarter. Hence, the value for the whole year may increase to $18.6 billion. This may continue and reach $19 billion again for the next few years as estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis.

On the other hand, the operating costs took the same path as revenue did before and after the restructuring. For the last 10 years, the company maintained a margin of $5 to $6 billion. One can say that despite the changes in revenue due to a spin-off, restructuring, or a problem in one of its businesses, the company maintained high efficiency and improved as years passed by. It shows that for the last 10 years, the core operations of the company were well-managed and viable. As the company did better during the three quarters, its gross profit may increase to $6.55 billion. It may further increase to $6.7 billion for the following years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Kimberly-Clark Corp.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Kimberly-Clark Corp.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The company’s non-core transactions have been less stable but generally increasing for the last 10 years. From 2010 to 2014, net income has been in a downward pattern. Despite this, the value remained above $1.5 billion which proved the company’s adequacy to remain operational and generous with the shareholders. After the spin-off, the changes in Forex which hampered the growth in the revenue also affected net income. This was further aggravated by the problem it encountered in Venezuela. As a result, net income fell but remained above $1 billion.

In 2016, as the restructuring ended, the company achieved its goal of increasing efficiency both in core and non-core operations which resulted in net income growth to $2.17 billion. After restructuring, a net income of $2 billion was frequently generated except in 2018 which had a lower net income at $1.41 billion. This was primarily driven by unusual expenses like impairment and fair value changes in its assets. In 2019, the company’s earnings grew by 5% to $2.16 billion although sales were quite lower. Indeed, it proved the company’s efficiency both in its core and non-core operations which raised its viability.

Meanwhile, 2020 remained fruitful for the company despite the challenges that the pandemic has brought upon. While it showed efficiency in core and non-core operations, one may also see the coordination and consistency between the two to maintain stable operations. Although earnings in 3Q fell, the accumulated value for the three quarters grew by 12% from $1.61 billion to $1.81 billion. Moreover, the decrease in the same quarter was primarily driven by the increase in SG&A which was in line with the increasing employment in the US since July.

It was also affected by the changes in unusual charges. From an income of $42 million in 3Q 2019, it became an expense of $134 million. This was most likely due to the effects of the pandemic that the company incurred such as impairment and expenses for fortuitous events like this. As the fiscal year is now in 4Q and everything has adapted to the situation, the company may do better and increase its sales and earnings. With the impressive value in the three quarters, net income may rise to $2.48 billion. But it is better to consider provisions for unusual charges and other expenses. The estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis agrees with it but remains optimistic as the value may land on $2.24 at the end of the year and will slowly increase to $2.79 in 2024.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

Return on Asset (ROA) measures real growth and efficiency for it checks the company’s profitability for every purchased asset. Over the past decade, net income and ROA had an identical trend even during and after the restructuring, their directions were the same. With this, one can observe the consistency between the company’s profitability and long-term sustainability of its assets and earnings. With an average ROA of 10%, the company earned 10% for every asset. Moreover, the value never decreased below 5% which was ideal for the company’s growth.

Even if net income sharply decreased in 2015, ROA still landed at 7%. To check it further, the company’s assets were primarily composed of fixed assets, receivables, cash, and inventories which are necessary for the company to remain operational. Also, the company’s fixed assets remained above $7 billion even if the company had a spin-off and restructuring a few years ago. Since fixed assets are vital for the operations and long-term in nature, one can see the sustainability of the company’s earnings in terms of assets.

The profitability of the company is not an illusion but a real one as it moves along with assets and increases its capacity. The growth both in assets and earnings suggests the capacity of the company to earn more, increase its assets to further stimulate the operations, and pay its financial obligations for a long period. In 2019, ROA reached 14%. With the continuous increase in earnings and assets, ROA will follow their trend and climb up to 17% in 2024.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What’s in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

As a Dividend Champion, the company has already proven its commitment to sustain dividend growth. The company remained growing so did the capacity to suffice dividend payments without the possibility of a dividend cut. With 6% on average, the change has been observed as it substantially grew from $2.300316. Note that the values before 2015 were already adjusted to stock split to show real growth. Without the split, the average growth would be quite lower at 5%.

Nevertheless, one can say that with or without a stock split, the dividends would have continued growing anyway. Also, even if it has become slower in 2017, it remained consistent and reached $4.12 in FY 2019. With the current values, the dividends per share are proposed at $4.28 in FY 2020 which is the same as the computation using the Dividend Growth Model. For the next few years, since the earnings are expected to keep increasing, the dividends may further grow and exceed $5 per share.

Taken from Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

Despite the value of net income, the dividends have grown consistently. In 2015, the dividends amounted to $1.3 billion even if net income fell to $1.01 billion. It happened again in 2018 when net income was lower by $100 million than the dividends. But the rest of the years in the time series, the company showed adequate net income to cover all dividend payments. In 2019, net income was $500 million higher than dividends. As a result, the dividend payout ratio was 66%.

In 2020, since the 4Q is estimated at $600 million, the total value may amount to $2.4 billion so the Dividend Payout Ratio will go down to 64%. The more conservative estimation using both the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis shows lower but more precise results as net income is estimated at $2.24 billion. Hence, the Dividend Payout Ratio will be the same as 2019 at 66%. For the next few years, the ratio will remain at 65%-66% as estimated. With this, one can see the increasing adequacy of the company to sustain dividend payments even in the long-run.

Meanwhile, Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a more realistic account to check with the dividends. It accounts for both the company’s cash from its operations and the net cash flow from the assets and liabilities that affect the operations, especially Capital Expenditure (CAPEX). It confirms the consistency of the company’s profitability with sustainability in the Balance Sheet. Since CapEx pertains to fixed assets, measuring FCF will give one a more precise estimate of the company’s ability to cover its financial obligations.

For the last 10 years, CapEx has been generally increasing despite the spin-off and restructuring a few years ago. If it became lower in 20176-2018, the value remained significant to keep the value of the company’s fixed assets high. Since FCF and net income have a similar trend, the consistency of profitability with sustainability is confirmed. Their identical trend was visible in 2014-2016 when the company had to restructure.

Also, their lowest value was in 2015 when net income fell after the spin-off and CapEx increased. Moreover, the value of FCF that remained above $1 billion proved the company’s viability that kept increasing its operations while remaining adequate to meet its financial obligations over the years. For the next five years, both FCF and CapEx would increase continuously. This will remain in line with the company’s increasing operations.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

When it hit the bottom at $110.73 last March 23, it increased instantly and became bullish but during the last week of August, the price seemed to have reached the resistance level. It started to shift its direction a few days later.

The stock price continues to be bearish for more than a month. It started during the first week of September. From $153-$156, the price slowly decreased to $148-$152. During mid-September, it went lower to $144-$147. But during the last week of September, the price increased again to $148-$150 before increasing further to $151-$154. When it reached its peak at $154.32 last October 15, the bearish trend became more visible as it decreased consistently for the succeeding trading days. The decrease was uninterrupted until it hit its current bottom price at $132.59.

Meanwhile, its P/E Ratio doesn’t seem to agree with the current trend of the price. With a value of 19, it suggests that the price is quite undervalued and doesn’t have to decrease further. It agrees with the impressive performance of the company for the three quarters. To confirm this, one has to check the value of the price in terms of dividends using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $132.59

Average Dividend Growth: 0.06026487098

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $4.28

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.09254483176

Stock Price: $140.5805192 or $140.60

With this, one can see the agreement between the P/E Ratio and the Dividend Growth Model. The price is undervalued and has to go up. However, the price decrease seems to be in its momentum and may decrease further for the next few weeks. Also, these two price determinants are limited to the company’s earnings and dividends. Other factors that may affect the company and even the industry as a whole must be considered.

Growth Catalysts

Kimberly-Clark in the Time of Corona

As the pandemic came and caused many problems, disruptions in business happened. As a result, many companies staggered especially during the second quarter when the effect was felt most. Some decided to stop the operations and shut down temporarily, indefinitely, or permanently. Some companies remained formidable with their intact operations that generated increasing sales and earnings. Kimberly-Clark was one of those. Amidst the restrictions, its growth remained stable and undeterred during the three quarters. One of the primary reasons was its products.

Even in times like this when many lost their jobs and had to be frugal, the products of KMB were necessities at home from family, baby, and feminine care to sanitation and adult care. Sanitation is one of the most important things to maintain currently which primarily helped the company’s growth for the last three quarters. As everything is gradually getting back to normal, the value of sanitation will remain as the lessons learned from the pandemic were embedded in our minds. Moreover, the capacity of many consumers increases with the increasing employment rate. Hence, potential growth in sales and earnings may be expected in the long-run.

Kimberly-Clark and Softex Indonesia

As 4Q started, Kimberly-Clark announced the completion of its acquisition of Softex Indonesia. Softex is one of the most popular personal care products in Southeast Asia with a stable and growing portfolio. With this, the addition of this brand to the company was sagacious and significant as the company can capture more demand from consumers in the region. As long as the company maintains its efficient operations and the quality of its products, further growth in the revenue and income may be expected for the following years.

Key Takeaways

As this analysis concludes, the question of whether investing in Kimberly-Clark may persist. Despite the impeccable performance of the company for the quarters, the uncertainty in the time of the pandemic may turn the tide. Nevertheless, the future of the company heavily relies on its strategic and well-managed operations and the stable financials that can sustain itself for a long period.

Short-term Investors: It’s clear that the stock price is undervalued as the Dividend Growth Model agrees with the P/E Ratio. The impressive performance of the company must have pushed the price upward. But the price remains bearish as it seems to have reached its resistance level a month ago. Since the bearish trend became more visible two weeks ago, the decrease was consistent until the most recent closed price. The momentum doesn’t seem to slow down and won’t stop until it reaches a new support level. The price decrease may continue. Hence, investing right now as short-term investors, especially those who engage in buying and selling stocks for a very short period is not a good idea.

Long-term Investors: Continuous and substantial dividend growth is an important factor to consider. Being a Dividend Champion, Kimberly-Clark has already proven its commitment to sustain long-term growth for the investors. The capacity of the company to maintain and raise it remains high. Also, the operations of the company remain stable and profitable, with the increasing efficiency and profitability for the last 10 years. Its consistency with the growth in the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow proves the sustainability of the company’s operations. Hence, it is a good investment for many investors who prefer long-term growth and security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.