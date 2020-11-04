The liquidity position looks fine for now but could come under pressure on elevated capex needs and increased competitive pressures going forward.

U.S. Steel (X) may have guided to improved results in F4Q, but this was largely expected in light of the recent rebound in sheet prices. Going forward, fundamental challenges remain for U.S. Steel, as the uncertainty around the company's normalized earnings trajectory amid COVID-19 headwinds and the prospect of further competitive challenges from the Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) and ArcelorMittal USA (MT) merger are key concerns. Coupled with the significant capital outlays ahead and the recent rebound in valuations to c. 10x EV/EBIT, I am neutral on the shares.

Small Beat in FQ3 – with Caveats

For its latest quarter, U.S. Steel reported adjusted EBITDA of -$49 million, worsening from the $144 million posted last year, but an improvement relative to the preannounced estimate of -$100 million in September. The narrowed losses were mainly driven by better-than-expected shipments and pricing trends at US Flat-rolled and U.S. Steel Europe (USSE), partially offset by higher costs at the Tubular segment.

By segment, US flat-rolled EBITDA led the way at -$33 million, with shipments rising c. 20% Q/Q. While USSE EBITDA turned positive for the quarter at $39 million, I would caveat that the result incorporated a c. $55 million benefit from raw materials, as coking coal fell and pellet costs are on a c. 100-day lag, offsetting iron ore prices rising Y/Y. Notably, USSE also benefited from c. $30 million of one-offs, including favorable currency impacts and electricity rebates. On the other hand, tubular was the weak point, with FQ3 EBITDA of -$44 million.

The stronger EBITDA also benefited free cash flow, which rose to c. $76 million. However, the headline number incorporated a massive c. $252 million working capital benefit, which is unlikely to recur in the upcoming quarters. But on the other hand, it does suggest U.S. Steel was able to work through its inventories in FQ3, which is positive.

Finally, I think it's also worth noting that US Flat-rolled prices were down to $712/ net ton, which tallies with the broader market price weakness. North American flat steel capacity utilization was also down to a lackluster 52% in FQ3 (significantly below the "near 80%" for the industry), which indicates U.S. Steel may have conceded market share in FQ3. Additionally, considering a significant amount of capacity remains curtailed, FQ4 could see further market share losses for the company.

Better-Than-Expected FQ4 Guidance but Lowered Capex is a Concern

Looking ahead, U.S. Steel guided to positive adj. EBITDA in FQ4 (relative to consensus expectations for a -$14 million loss). Additionally, management also offered some high-level puts and takes for key end-markets in the US – 1) automotive production to be up for the sixth consecutive month, with inventory improving to 50 days (down from 66 days in the prior year), 2) construction to recover and exceed pre-COVID-19 levels, 3) appliance inventories to remain low, and 4) sluggish oil and gas rig counts in the upcoming quarter. Notably, U.S. Steel's near-term outlook was broadly in-line with commentary from peers.

U.S. Steel has also recently started up its electric arc furnace at Fairfield following its Big River Steel (NYSE:BRS) investment a year ago, as part of its "best of both" strategy. On the BRS front, U.S. Steel has indicated the Phase Two Expansion is currently approximately two months ahead of schedule, which means first coil is due in November. Unsurprisingly, the company remains excited about the prospects for BRS, and consolidating BRS remains a priority going forward.

While U.S. Steel guided to a much lower capex of $675 million (below consensus expectations for c. $1.1 billion), I suspect the savings are mainly down to capex deferrals into 2022 (as opposed to efficiencies). The exact breakdown remains unclear, however, as the FQ3 earnings release provided little color on the split between deferrals and capex efficiencies.

Liquidity Stabilized but Future Spending Remains a Risk

I think the company is in a relatively comfortable liquidity position heading into 2021, following the cash-raising transactions in the first half of the year, which saw c. $530 million raised in the form of equity and the sale of an option on an asset sale, among others. Additionally, the company has paid down c. $989 million of its revolver, driving the reported total liquidity to $2.9bn as of end-FQ3 (including c. $1.7 billion cash). The full liquidity walk can be seen below:

The strengthened balance sheet should mitigate much of the solvency concerns around U.S. Steel, and coupled with the improved bank lending conditions, I feel good about U.S. Steel's near-term liquidity.

However, I am concerned about the elevated capex needs and the potential liquidity implications over the medium-term. To pursue its "best of both" strategy, U.S. Steel will need to ramp up its capital spending to acquire mini-mill assets, for instance, while also investing in mix/efficiency improvements across its aging blast furnace facilities. The lowered near-term capex guide could also entail higher commitments in the later years, and considering the lack of visibility, I am concerned.

ArcelorMittal USA Acquisition Raises Competitive Risks

Cleveland-Cliffs recently entered into a definitive agreement with ArcelorMittal, which will see CLF acquiring the operations of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries for $1.4 billion ($505 million cash; $500 million equity, and $373 million preferred shares).

The clear implication is increased scale in CLF's flat-rolled operations post-acquisition, which I see as a key negative for U.S. Steel. With U.S. Steel's flat-rolled margin profile likely to come under pressure as a result, I see a material impact on both its liquidity position and its ability to invest in growth initiatives going forward.

Not Out of the Woods Yet

Amid the COVID-19 backdrop, I see plenty of challenges ahead for U.S. Steel, despite the better-than-expected headline FQ3 numbers. Furthermore, competitive challenges could ramp up following CLF's acquisition of MTNA USA, which likely means margin pressure ahead. While U.S. Steel appears to have a comfortable liquidity position near-term, the elevated capex needs in the upcoming years from its "best of both" strategy could also weigh on free cash flow generation over the medium to long-term. Considering the uncertainty around the company's normalized earnings trajectory and the recent rebound in valuations to c. 10x EV/EBIT, I remain cautious on shares.

