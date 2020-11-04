Tech has been the big positive driver of returns in 2020, boosting Momentum and Quality to the detriment of Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, and Equal-Weighting.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

While Election Days naturally cause us to be forward-looking, this article looks back at the return drivers in the equity market over the last month. Certainly, forward-looking markets have tried to price in the impact of a pivotal election. That action led to a modest risk-off environment driven by underperforming large-cap tech. Away from that dominant sector, we actually saw some lagging strategies - notably small-caps and value stocks - outperform and generate positive total returns on the month.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles as depicted through the 20-year returns at the bottom of the table.

Below, I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from a separate Standard and Poor's index, the S&P Small Cap 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. Dividend Growth, a strategy that has delivered its historical outperformance in down markets, is lagging in 2020 without meaningfully lower realized volatility, a historical anomaly. Low Volatility has still delivered returns year to date, meaning its low realized volatility offers cold comfort to investors like me. Size and Value, the underperformers through 2020 despite their October outperformance, have produced lower returns with higher realized volatility.

Discussion of Recent Performance

The best-performing strategy in October was the Size factor that overweights smaller-capitalization stocks. The strategy, which saw an outsized drawdown during the market sell-off and missed the megacap tech rally, has now outperformed the large cap index over the past six months after the recent relative gains made in October. Small-cap stocks tend to outperform in the year after stocks bottom, and the strategy is now ever so slightly ahead of the large-cap index since the March bottom.

Value, another lagging strategy during the spring swoon, produced positive returns during the broad market sell-off in October, outpacing the large-cap index by nearly 4.4%. An overweight to outperforming Financials drove about 40% of this relative outperformance on the month. Like Size, Value is a strategy that tends to outperform in the year after stocks bottom, and has now outpaced the large-cap index by about 4.5%, driven primarily by last month's relative gains.

Equal-weighting, which combines elements of Size (smaller average capitalization) and Value (periodic contrarian rebalancing), also outperformed on a relative basis in October but generated a small loss of -0.55% for the month. Underweights to the trailing megacap stocks boosted the equal-weight strategy.

This recent article on Dividend Growth showed that the relative performance of long-term dividend growers was driven by its underweight to tech stocks and overweight to Industrial stocks benefiting from a global economic recovery.

Low Volatility slightly lagged the S&P 500 in October as higher interest rates weighed on the defensive strategy. Unlike Size and Value, which are overweight Financials, Low Volatility is underweight, and this allocate decision was the largest detractor to performance on the month.

Quality, a strategy that picks its constituents based in part on return on equity and leverage, is overweight Tech. While that overweight has benefited the strategy for much of 2020, it created lagging returns in October, as Tech was the weakest-performing sector in the S&P 500.

Momentum, as its name implies, rides the parts of the market with strong recent performance. For much of 2020, that has included a Tech overweight. Like the Quality factor, that sector allocation hurt the strategy in October, and it lagged the broad market. An off-index allocation Tesla (TSLA) contributed -43bp to performance for the strategy in October.

Tech has been the biggest driver of the relative returns of the factor strategies in 2020. It was a dominant performance driver once again in October, but from a modestly negative perspective. As the market eventually regains its footing, it will be interesting to see which factors take the leadership mantle. Size and Value, lagging strategies for much of the year, managed to outperform for the month and are now outpacing the broad market since the March bottom. Ultimately, lagging sectors and strategies should play catch-up as the economic recovery broadens, potentially to the detriment of the megacap market leaders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR, RPV, SPLV, NOBL, RSP, MTUM, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

