Investment Thesis

PaySign (PAYS) is a payments company focused primarily on providing prepaid debit card solutions as well as a mobile-first digital banking solution. It initially went public back in 2006 via a reverse merger, and with a subsequent name change in 2019 to PaySign, the company now trades under the ticker symbol PAYS.

The core of my thesis is that pre-COVID-19, PaySign was actually performing admirably. From a pure metrics perspective, it showed strong growth in 2019, with Gross Dollar Volume increasing to $859 million from $621 million the year prior, which represents ~38% YoY growth. This has come alongside improved margins, with the company's net profit conversion rate increasing to 0.88% from 0.42% the year prior. In turn, this drove strong EBITDA growth, with the company hitting $7.5 million in EBITDA in 2019 vs. $3.5 million the year prior.

However, COVID-19-related headwinds had a massive impact on PaySign, particularly given the plasma donor concentration, with revenues sliding nearly ~26% YoY. Fears of the virus have significantly driven down the volume to these centers, and consequently, have negatively impacted the company's financial performance. Additionally, federal and state stimulus payments have thus far insulated the vulnerable donor base from having to donate plasma to generate cash. As stimulus payments expire, it is likely that we will start seeing an uplift in volume, but the timing and the magnitude of this uplift are still uncertain. But I believe that this dynamic has the potential to lead to a credible re-rate in the stock.

Overall, PaySign's customer base consists largely of a variety of corporate and consumer brands that utilize such cards to increase customer engagement and retention. In the corporate realm, the company does have concentration around the pharma industry (~20% of 2019 revenues), where its cards are used to provide co-pay assistance prepaid cards to the eligible patient populations. Although this was the historical focus of PaySign since founding, the company has successfully diversified into other end-markets, which reduces exposure and risk to the pharmaceutical industry.

PaySign's largest concentration is around plasma centers, which consist of nearly ~78% of its revenues. In this sector, the company has high penetration (~35% of the plasma collection centers in the US), which I believe demonstrates the utility of the PaySign solution to this growing end-market.

Furthermore, the company does have a sizable government business that revolves around public benefits disbursement. Overall, as of the end of December 2019, it had over 3 million cardholders in over 300 card programs.

PaySign's tech stack includes a variety of software and proprietary hardware components that covers the whole payments lifecycle from enrollment to transaction processing, to servicing. Its revenue base reflects this full-cycle platform, with the company generating fees from interchange, card management, and transaction fees.

Financial Summary

As seen below, PaySign was significantly impacted in Q2 by COVID-19-related headwinds, with total revenues dropping from $8.6 million the year prior to just $6.4 million this quarter. Similarly, while last year was profitable, the company has swung to a loss this quarter due to a meaningful decline in top line revenues. Much of this decline was due to softness in the plasma industry, as COVID-19 caused volumes flowing through these centers to materially drop.

Risks

The key risk here is still COVID-19 given the company's reliance on the plasma industry for a large portion of its revenues. As we have seen YTD, volumes through these centers can be severely impacted by donor's concern around the virus, as well as federal stimulus payments, which have helped supplement the cash needs for this client base.

Another key risk is the fact that the prepaid debit card market is highly competitive, with many scaled providers playing in the space. Although PaySign does appear to have built out a strong niche, it is still vulnerable to other competitors with comparatively larger financial resources to compete.

Valuation and Conclusion

Overall, PaySign has built a strong payments platform focused on pharma and on plasma centers. COVID-19 has caused near-term headwinds to the business, but I do not believe that the long-term picture for the company has changed. It has historically executed well, as seen in its 2019 performance and I believe that the company will be able to strongly rebound once this crisis is over. PaySign's current valuation of 6.7x EV/Sales (forward) as seen below, is almost all-time lows over the last year or so, and although warranted given the current situation, I can see the stock re-rating to a 12x multiple, similar to historical ranges, as we exit the COVID-19 crisis.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.