Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF is a growth ETF that has appreciated by more than 100% in 2020, and it is likely to zip some more depending on the election results.

Solar photovoltaic module prices have crashed from $0.63 per watt in 2016 to $0.21 per watt in Q1 2020. Demand is at an all-time high, and growing.

COVID-19 and climate change concerns have boosted prospects of the renewable sector, and investors are busy chasing clean energy stocks and ETFs.

Solar power is the last energy resource that isn't owned yet – nobody taxes the sun yet. – Bonnie Raitt

I’ll start with a caveat: Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN) has zoomed from about $31 on January 2, 2020, to a high of $71 as of November 2, 2020. Its current price is 229% of what it was some 10 months ago, and that’s a steep rise. The fact is, solar ETFs have outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NDAQ) by a whopping 5 times. The reasons for this kind of market fancy are obvious – solar energy has caught on in a big way, especially after COVID-19 and events related to climate change. Whatever the prospects may be, the rise of these ETFs has been very steep and investors need to be cautious because solar stocks are already flying high while their fundamentals are fast-walking.

Image Source: My tweet based on a report sent to subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report

TAN invests a minimum of 90% of its funds in stocks, ADRs, and GDRs of companies included in the MAC Global Solar Energy Index. Here’s a closer look at the sector’s and the ETF’s internals:

Solar Stocks Soaring

Solar photovoltaic module prices have crashed from $0.63 per watt in 2016 to a low of $0.21 per watt as of Q1 2020.

Image Source: Statista

The price drop is across all markets – residential, commercial, and utility. Intense competition and an oversupply of modules are the primary reasons responsible for the sharp fall in prices. Customers have never had it so cheap earlier and are taking full advantage of the fall. As per the last data available, nearly 38% of new electric capacities added to the grid in 2020 are from solar energy.

Image Source: SEIA

The sector can receive a massive boost if the Democrats win the elections because Biden has promised a $400 billion investment in clean energy. Even if the Republicans win, the solar majors need not sweat because many U.S. majors and utilities have pledged to build a more sustainable and clean future.

So, the future is bright and that’s why TAN is being chased by investors.

TAN’s Performance and Portfolio

Image Source: TAN v/s S&P 500

Investors who have been holding TAN for a period between 1 month and 5 years have gained much more than they would have if they had invested in the SP500. TAN has outperformed the index by a huge margin (check the image above), and going by current trends, it is also likely to outperform the other industrial and tech indices in the medium to long term.

