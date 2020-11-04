Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) announced its third quarter earnings numbers back on the 7th of August. The company announced its best quarter in history reporting sales of $85 million which was a $37 million increase over the same quarter of twelve months prior. Considering how much revenues climbed in the third quarter, many would have been expected a substantial increase in the share-price but this failed to materialize post the announcement. Suffice it to say, the market seems to be already discounting the temporary nature of the diagnostic test sales and is already pricing in the expected negative growth next year (–7% drop in EPS).

Although gross profit margin increased to 66% in the quarter, this increase was primarily realized from the “Life Science” segment. In fact, we saw further margin deterioration (down from 61% to 52% in Q2) in the Diagnostics segment, which is a tad worrying. The reason being is this segment needs to front up and fast in order to take the brunt of the expected rapid decline in the Life Science division next year.

Plenty of money has been thrown at this segment by Meridian through acquisitions and R&D but we have yet to see any real change in the trends here. Stiff competition has led to lower demand and reduced profitability in recent quarters as operating costs continue to increase. Due to the temporary boom of the COVID testing kits and their 70%+ margins, it is a race against the clock to boost the core margins of the company before the good times end. This is why the market will be looking much more closely at the diagnostic segment and their margins than the overall profit numbers in the fourth quarter.

From a technical standpoint for example, the situation at present looks rather bearish in Meridian. As we can see from the chart below, shares seem to be undergoing a head and shoulders inverse pattern (reversal). We state this because we have

A strong uptrend since March The first shoulder in May on heavier volume Then the head in early August on lighter volume Followed by potentially the second shoulder just this past week.

Obviously, we will not know whether this indeed end up being major reversal pattern unless the neckline gets broken. The warnings signs though are clearly evident which is why longs should be cautious at this juncture.

With increased spend and higher debt levels comes more risk. After the recent third quarter, $119 million of goodwill and $83 million of intangible assets were reported on the balance sheet (Total = $202 million). $233 million of equity was reported which gives Meridian a present book multiple of 3.38 which in fact is well below the 3.99 average in this sector. However what investors need to take into account here is the number of intangibles which presently make up Meridian´s equity. If any of these intangibles get written down significantly going forward, the share-price is going to be badly affected. This is why the market needs to see some type of fruit with respect to the spending which has been done. So far, it has been glaringly absent.

Followers of our work will know that we like stocks with strong profitability, attractive shareholder returns and keen valuations. Despite the fact that the valuation is potentially inflated and the dividend has been suspended, investors will be looking at the high profitability metrics Meridian is reporting at present. However, if we look at 2021 projections, earnings as mentioned above are expected to fall by almost 7% ($0.395 EPS) but revenues are expected to increase by 5%+ ($261.59 million). This divergence shows the battle Meridian has on its hands going forward. Suffice it to say, investors should look into the profitability of Meridian in past years (18% EBIT margins in 2019) as we may very well be returning there before long.

To sum up, Q3 earnings numbers showed that the market will continue to discount what is happening in the Life Science segment as profitability here is only temporary. The market needs to see substantial improvement from the Diagnostics segment in order to price shares higher. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings when earnings are announced next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VIVO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.