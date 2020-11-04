But fundamentals are strong, and this is the kind of defense spending we don't expect anyone to be cutting very much.

The stock has sold off, first on defense budget fears and then on its Q1 numbers just reported.

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Seems You Can Still Make Money In Hardware

If you've been around tech for as long as we have, you tend to avoid hardware systems companies. Too difficult. Low gross margins, rarely any cashflow to speak of, prone to commoditization, not much in the way of revenue visibility, channels to deal with, stuff that can go wrong and not be fixed over the air, the list goes on. In general our view is, we've heard about great hardware systems companies, we've just never seen one.

Until, that is, one of our subscribers pointed out Mercury Systems (MRCY). Now this is a pretty interesting company for us, since it is both a tech and a defense business, and since we focus on technology and defense stocks, that puts it front and center.

Let's turn to the numbers first, since the best advocate for this business is its numbers.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Revenue growth sits at 20% p.a. on a TTM basis to the end of the quarter just reported (their Q1 of FY7/21). Gross margin is a remarkable 44% on a TTM basis and indeed has been at or around that level since 2015 (source: YCharts.com). And lest you think they are simply not recognizing enough costs as variable, in order to puff up those gross margins ... EBITDA margin has been at 25% or better for many years and, the acid test, unlevered pre-tax free cashflow margins have been 15% or better for the same time. In other words ... even though the company makes stuff that goes 'thud' when you drop it (it probably doesn't break, it probably just goes 'thud'), it's growing quickly and making actual money to boot. Hard to not be impressed.

Valuation is a little more than you might want to pay for a regular hardware company, but then this isn't a regular hardware company.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

We can find some comfort in the backlog. Regular hardware companies don't have much in the way of backlog - they just have to make things to order quickly and try to not have too much in the way of inventory. MRCY is a little different because of its end-customer base, being various wings of the federal government - usually the more alarming wings. Backlog at the quarter just reported was $826m, up 16% vs this time last year. The company expects to "ship" - which isn't quite the same as "recognize" but let's not fret over that yet - $516m within the next 12 months. TTM revenue this quarter stood at $825m; so around a full year's revenue is already ordered and more than 60% of that amount is already in the bag for the coming twelve months. Less visibility than cloud software models but much better than your regular box-shifting hardware business. (Backlog data source: company SEC filings).

Let's take a look at the stock chart.

Source: TradingView.com, Cestrian Analysis

We make no claim to excellence in technical analysis. Our main tools are a ruler and a few crayons. But to our eye this is a stock which has sold off very hard vs. its fundamental strength. That this company sells technology to defense customers can be seen in its stock price performance vs. the Nasdaq and the defense sector at large - here's MRCY vs. QQQ (the Nasdaq proxy ETF) vs ITA (one of the two core defense sector ETFs):

Source: YCharts.com

At this point if you take the a rough midpoint between QQQ and ITA on a year to date basis you pretty much get MRCY's performance!

We think the direction of the stock is likely more determined by the election outcome than the next couple quarters' revenue or earnings. Rightly or wrongly we anticipate a defense sell-off on a Biden win and a defense step-up on a Trump win. That's in the short term. Medium to long term, we don't see that warfighters are going to need less computing power and so even if a particularly progressive Democrat administration starts halting shipbuilding or other major defense spending, we would be surprised if it much impacted MRCY's growth. So regardless of who forms the next Administration we think the long term outlook for MRCY is good.

Whilst the election dust settles though, we'd prefer to sit back. So we're at Neutral for now, but we'll be following the company closely in our subscription service and this is a stock we hope to own in the near future.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 3 November 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ITA, QQQ. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account short positions in ITA and QQQ, as hedges against multiple long positions in defense and technology stocks respectively.