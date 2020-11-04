I have decided it is time to take another look to see what the potential returns might be from an investment in Bunge shares at the current share price.

Bunge: Investment Thesis

Back on May 7, 2020, with the Bunge (BG) share price at $36.37, I posted an article, "Business As Usual For Bunge, Apart From 59% Potential Return". Figure 1 below shows, as of November 2, 2020, that target has now been met and exceeded.

Figure 1

Three questions now arise. Is there still strong return potential at current price? If not, is it time to take profits and sell? Or is Bunge a buy and hold forever stock, at current share price? Based on the detailed analysis below, there is still potential for strong double digit returns, based on current share price and analysts' EPS estimates. However, at the low end of analysts' estimates, there is also the potential for negative returns. Bunge shares are no longer the compelling buy they were back in May 2020 when my previous article was published. However, the current share price of $58.07 could be considered "cheap" in a historical context, considering during the last five years, the share price has traded in the $70 to $90 range for extensive periods. I believe momentum is on the side of a buyer at present. Bear in mind the potential for external impacts on Bunge's business, like a potential trade war, which could cause a reversal of momentum in a downward direction. The dividend is $2.00 and has been at that level since third quarter 2018. At current share price, the yield on buy price is 3.44%. Based on the detailed analysis in my previous article, continuation of the dividend at that level or higher should be considered quite safe. The current share price is well below the average of the last five years, so for a buy and hold investor seeking regular dividend income, Bunge appears to represent a good opportunity.

Bunge: Historical Returns

Table 1 below shows, even at current share price, Bunge has mostly provided poor returns to investors buying shares in the company over the 5 years to end of 2019.

Table 1

Strong investor sentiment towards Bunge may cause investors to overpay for Bunge shares in the past -

Table 1 above shows the results for eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the past five years and holding to the present. For four of the investors the returns are negative, despite receipt of regular dividend payments. For a fifth investor, the return was 2.8% roughly in line with the dividend yield at buy date. For the remaining three investors, the returns range from 4.4% to 8.0%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 2, 2020. We can determine from Table 1, the poor returns result from buying shares in the past at prices far above the current price.

A return of strong investor sentiment towards Bunge has created share price momentum

Investor A in Table 1 bought their shares for $90.91 in Q4-14, and in Q3-17 investor E purchased for $69.46. Non-GAAP EPS for 2014 was $4.73 and for 2019 $4.56, which does not explain the fall in share price from $90.93 at end of 2014 to $57.55 at end of 2019. More likely, the explanation relates to the EPS results of $1.94 for 2017 and $2.64 for 2018, causing investors to shy away from the stock. The current EPS outlook is positive and is obviously causing investors to be more interested in the stock and creating share price momentum. In May, when I authored the previous article, SA analysts' EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021 were $3.17 and $4.18 respectively. In the interim, the 2020 EPS estimate has more than doubled to $6.58, and 2021 has increased to $5.25. EPS estimates now extend out to 2022, which at $5.74 is up 9.3% on current 2021 estimate.

Bunge: Well Placed To Trade Through The COVID-19 Pandemic

In my previous article (linked above), I wrote,

The key test I'm looking at in reviewing investment opportunities at present is the ability of corporations to survive through this COVID-19 pandemic and recover to former levels of earnings. The next test is, will the dividend likely be maintained and will a return of the share price to Feb. 21, 2020, levels provide superior returns? For Bunge (BG) I believe, as explained further below, the company will trade through this period and come out intact on the other side. Bunge has regularly paid yearly increasing common stock dividends per share since end of 2001, including through the period of the GFC. Significant capital gains and high dividend yields are possible from an investment in Bunge shares, bought at current price level and held through end of Q2 2021. By mid 2021, or thereabouts, I anticipate survivor stocks will have returned to their February 2020 highs, the reasons for which are explained further below.

My views expressed above have not changed. The things that have changed are the share price has increased significantly, and so has actual and estimated EPS for 2020 and beyond. Next, I update those variables in my models and provide updated rate of return projections for buying Bunge shares in Table 2 further below. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

Undertaking exercises to determine the current value of a stock is a waste of time when the market continually provides the only current value that matters when it comes to buy a stock. The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Prices

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS, and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific. Such factors include perceived quality of a stock, Warren Buffett or another well-known investor acquiring or disposing of a position, an event such as Brexit or the COVID-19 pandemic, expected future earnings growth for the stock, and the state of the economy, now and in the future.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of, and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Bunge's Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 2 below provides scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, high and low EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 2

Table 2 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Nov. 2, 2020, and holding through the end of 2022. There are a total of 9 valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 2 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Bunge. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important, in case analysts, overall, have not sufficiently taken account of potential ongoing impact of COVID-19 and a potential trade war in their 2022 EPS estimates. It's also prudent to consider potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for September 30, 2020 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter end P/E ratios from Q4-2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4-2020. Average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the 3 highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, share prices based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 3 analysts covering Bunge through end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 17.0 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is quite a large difference. This difference likely arises from uncertainties that affect Bunge's business. Uncertainty equates to risk and this should be borne in my mind when considering an investment in Bunge shares.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Bunge is conservatively indicated to return between negative (0.7)% and 21.5% average per year through end of 2022. The negative (0.7)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 21.5% on their high EPS estimates, with a 10.1% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Bunge, the indicative returns range from 20.8% to 47.9%, with consensus 34.0%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of a degree of uncertainty in analysts' estimates and the stability of historical P/E ratios. While the current P/E ratio is 11.12, the historical P/E ratios (lines 5 to 7) range from 11.67 to 18.20.

Bunge: Review of Equity

Table 3

Comments on Table 3 are as follows -

Part 1 - EPS - Actual and Projections (lines 1 to 16)

Part 1 shows little change in EPS between 2016 and 2019. It then shows analysts' expectations of moderate future EPS growth over 2019. Of course 2020 consensus EPS estimate is far higher at $6.58, but this level of EPS is not expected to be maintained in 2021 and 2022.

Part 2 Share price (lines 21 to 27)

From 2016 to date, Bunge share price has decreased by over 20.3% (line 27), resulting in poor returns for shareholders, as illustrated in Table 1 above.

Part 3 Equity (lines 31 to 57)

Outstanding shares (lines 31 to 37) have increased by 2.3 million since 2016, due to shares issued for staff compensation, offset in part by share repurchases. Net book value (equity) (lines 51 to 57) has decreased by $1.81 billion since 2016, due mainly to the impact of comprehensive income losses. These are mainly for currency translation losses in respect of working capital balances held in foreign currency. A major exposure arises due to decline in the value of the Brazilian real.

Part 4 Market Cap

Market value is 1.52 times book value. This is not concerning as a large part of the value of the company derives from the present value of expected future earnings and cash flows.

Part 5 Debt metrics

Bunge currently has total debt of $6,538 million, which is partly offset by cash and short-term investments of $585 million to give a net debt position of 5,953 million. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity is 52.5%. This is not concerning as debt is primarily to finance the trading stock of the company, which is the major part of stock on hand of $6,463 million. This aspect of Bunge's financing was discussed in considerable detail in the article linked above.

Bunge: Summary and Conclusions

My view of the direction the share market will take post the coronavirus crisis has not changed. Interest rates will likely continue at lower levels than in the recent past. In this climate, investors will continue to seek higher yields and multiples will return to pre-coronavirus levels and higher.

On this basis, there is a continuing opportunity for significant total return from buying Bunge shares. However, at the current share price there has to be much greater concern for potential downside risk in the share price should Bunge's operations be interrupted by events such as a trade war or a worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic. A stepped entry into any share purchase at present might be advisable.

Your Feedback Is Always Welcome

If you found this article interesting or helpful, please consider "following" me by clicking the button at the top, or "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and gaining greater fulfillment from sharing my investment ideas with you on Seeking Alpha. And, of course, I welcome you sharing your opinion or perspective by commenting below.

Dividend Growth Income+ Club - Register today for your Free Trial. Click Triple Treat Offer (1) Your Free 2 Week Trial; (2) 20% Discount New Members; (3) Bespoke reviews for tickers of interest to subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.