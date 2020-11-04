We find that the impact of the fund's yield curve steepener options are mostly offset by its long-duration TIPS holdings, greatly diminishing the fund's ability to deliver its mandate.

Some income investors are growing increasingly concerned about the risk of higher inflation and rising interest rates that would do serious damage to traditional income portfolio holdings. Growing deficits, a nascent macro recovery, deglobalization trends and additional Treasury supply are just some of the worries. This is why investors are turning to funds that try to protect them from these undesirable outcomes. In this article we take a look at the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) which attempts to protect investors against rising inflation and a steeper yield curve.

Our main takeaway is that IVOL is not a great option for income investors to protect against rising inflation or rising interest rates. This is because the impact of the fund's option portfolio, that is designed to protect against a steeper yield curve, is mostly offset by the fund's primary holding of long-duration TIPS. And although TIPS would outperform nominal Treasuries if inflation exceeds expectations they would still very likely fall in value if rising inflation expectations are matched with rising interest rates. The only scenario where the fund protects against rising interest rates is if short-term rates go negative or interest rate swap rates move higher while Treasury yields stay put. Both of these scenarios are extremely unlikely. In addition, the fund's negative income along with its very high management fee and unattractive defensive features make it a difficult option to recommend.

Ultimately, the fund's strategy of benefiting from a steepening of the yield curve may have been attractive to investors who already held Treasuries when the fund was launched given the yield curve was essentially flat at that point. However, since then two things have happened: the yield curve steepened substantially and short-end rates have hit their likely floor. With the yield curve at the steepest level in over three years and only one path forward to further steepening makes this strategy much less attractive now.

Great Pitch

The fund's website and fact sheet state a number of goals or aims of the fund. They can be summarized by these points:

low correlations with common asset classes

delivering inflation-protected income

protecting purchasing power / mitigate inflation risk

protecting against falling short-term rates

profiting from an increase in volatility

profiting from a steepening in the yield curve

providing access to the OTC interest rate options market

providing a hedge against falling real estate prices (via rising long end rates)

providing a hedge against corrections in equity markets and bond markets (due to volatility component for equities and long-end rates for real estate)

These all sounds terrific. In the sections below we explore the assumptions behind these statements as well as how the fund's structure corresponds to these performance aims. We first take a look at the fund's holdings. We then have a look at the fund's performance and income generation capacity.

A Look At Fund Holdings

Let's see how the fund works. IVOL holds three types of securities. The holdings are as of 28-October.

1) Cash - about 8%

2) Schwab US TIPS ETF (SCHP) - about 87%

3) 5% of fund market value held in a portfolio of 7 2s10s steepener CMS options expiring in 2021 and 2022 with strikes between 0.33% and 0.75%.

We have seen these options referred elsewhere as Treasury yield spread options which has two problems. First, they are not, in fact, Treasury anything - they are options linked to the 2s10s interest rate swap curve. And secondly, excuse our pedantism, the phrase "Treasury yield spread", even though used relatively commonly, doesn't make any sense. There is nothing for the Treasury yield to be a spread over. There is nothing more benchmark than the Treasury security. It certainly makes sense to talk about the spread of a high-yield bond, over either Treasury bonds or interest rate swaps, normally referred to as a credit spread but Treasury yields themselves cannot have a yield spread by definition, since they are the benchmark risk-free rate. What the phrase Treasury yield spread tries to refer to is the Treasury yield curve spread.

The fund's portfolio of options makes money when the 2s10s interest rate swap curve steepens, all else equal. The fund helpfully provides the curve spread DV01 which is the fund's sensitivity to the steepening of the swap curve. For each basis point or 0.01% of steepening the fund makes $0.0295 as of 28-Oct. This number is not static and will move around a bit as the swap curve changes and as the options are rebalanced. More intuitively, this means that if the swap curve steepens by 0.10% then the fund's NAV should rise by roughly 1.1%.

It's tempting to draw up some scenarios of how the fund would do in various yield curve levels but this is actually quite difficult. This is because the fund doesn't disclose the time value or breakevens (not inflation breakeven, but option premium breakeven i.e. how much the underlying asset needs to move to pay back the option premium) of the options. It is entirely possible that if the yield curve steepens by 0.05% over the year the fund will not make any money from this because more will be lost due to theta or time decay.

Apart from the options there are a few other curious features of the fund some of which we explore in more detail below. First, the cash allocation is fairly sizable and it's not at all clear why it's there at all. The fund does pay out most of the distributions out of ROC so some cash needs to be in the portfolio to make this happen but the cash requirement for this is orders of magnitude smaller than the amount of cash the fund actually holds.

The second curious thing is that the fund's TIPS holding will typically act to offset the gains of the fund's options due to curve steepening. This is because of two things. First, nearly all of the steepening, if it happens, will be due to long-end rates rising than from short-end rates falling given the Fed's policy rate anchor around zero. And secondly, if long-end swap rates rise, driving gains in the option portfolio then long-end Treasury yields are very likely to rise as well, causing a loss to the TIPS holding.

General Strategy Comments

In this section we take a look at some of the broader aims of the fund.

The fund stresses that risk-free yields are at rockbottom levels creating two types of risk for investors: duration risk, which is exacerbated when yields are lower (i.e. duration increases a bit when yields move lower) and inflation risk which can more easily wipe out the puny amount of nominal yield investors enjoy on Treasury bonds (i.e. if Treasuries pay you 1% per annum but inflation is 2% per annum you effectively lose 1% in purchasing power per year).

The fund's solution to this issue is the following. First, it buys TIPS which allows the fund to hedge inflation exposure. However, the fund does not stop there - the fund also holds steepener options on the interest rate swap yield curve. These options should rise in value when the interest rate swap curve steepens. The fund explains that this is essential since TIPS are driven by the CPI and hence by today's inflation level whereas the options allow the fund to hedge against a change in future inflation expectations.

It's not clear what exactly they mean here but on the face of it this worry is wrong. The performance of a given TIPS is a function of the path of CPI inflation until the maturity of the bond (the principal is adjusted every six months by the CPI index). It is not simply a function of what the CPI is today. Hence the TIPS that the fund holds already provide exposure to future inflation.

The fund also says that the reason investors need to worry about inflation expectations is that, according to Fed Chairman Powell inflation expectations are “the most important driver of actual inflation.”

This seems to miss the point about the real relationship between inflation expectations and inflation. First, the reason why inflation expectations are a key driver of inflation is because muted inflation over several decades has anchored inflation expectations at a low level and this has fed back into low levels inflation by giving consumers confidence that inflation is likely to remain where it has been for many years. For inflation expectations to rise we need to see a sustained rise in inflation which will then reanchor expectations at the higher level. Saying that inflation expectations drives inflation puts the cart before the horse by ascribing a completely independent role to inflation expectations.

The fund then tries to link its performance to changing inflation expectations by saying that its interest rate options are basically options on inflation expectations given the yield curve is largely driven by inflation expectations.

There are a couple of issues with this. First, if the fund wanted to double down on benefiting from rising inflation expectations it could simply hold inflation derivatives (e.g. pay-inflation zero-coupon inflation swaps) rather than options on the interest rate curve which is obviously an asset that is somewhat removed from inflation.

Secondly, inflation expectations are not directly measurable, and if they are, they are certainly not directly linked to the shape of the yield curve which is driven by many other things. Inflation expectations are gauged by either market-based measures such as breakevens, zero-coupon inflation swaps or surveys. Does the yield curve in some way reflect inflation expectations? Yes. Does it also reflect a dozen other things such as outlook on economic activity, supply and demand, the outlook on the twin deficits, the desire to hold risk-free assets. etc. Yes, again. The yield curve is, at best, an indirect way to play inflation exposure so it is wrong to say that the yield curve is largely driven by inflation expectations.

To illustrate this, let's take a look at the following chart below which shows 5-year inflation breakevens - what the market expects inflation to be over the next 5 years and the Treasury yield curve. If we squint a little bit we see occasional periods where the two move together such as in late 2017 and late 2020 but overall the two do their own thing. Inflation expectations has tended to move around 1.5-2% but the yield curve has moved lower through time, recovering a bit over the last few months.

Source: Systematic Income

If the fund were serious about inflation exposure it would simply hold zero-coupon inflation swaps - these instruments give direct exposure to the CPI index with the side benefit being that they don't have a time value premium that goes out the door that could be lost if the market doesn't move in the desired direction.

By using the yield curve as a proxy for inflation the fund runs into two problems. First is the chance of yield curve control where the central bank keeps a cap on longer-dated yields. Unlike the negative rates that the fund presents as a real risk, yield curve control has actually been used in this country for about five years during and after WWII and has been studied seriously by the Fed. In this more likely scenario the yield curve could behave very differently from inflation dynamics and likely render the fund's swaption portfolio worthless. The second issue is that front-end rates are likely anchored here for many years and are much more likely to move higher than to move lower. This means that the path to a steeper yield curve is now much more narrow than it was prior to this year.

Potential Benefit: Risk-On Hedge

IVOL suggests it is a good pick for a "risk on" hedge of fixed-income portfolios. This is because during an economic expansion inflation is likely to rise, causing long-end rates to move higher, wiping out nominal income earned from fixed-income instruments such as Treasuries as well as depressing prices of fixed-income securities. To manage this the fund holds TIPS and then supercharges its inflation exposure through interest rate swap yield-curve options which make money when the yield curve steepens, presumably, as a result of higher inflation expectations.

The first issue with this is that we had a great expansion over the last five years into early 2020 and the curve flattened pretty sharply while inflation was pretty steady. In fact, the problem over the last few decades has been the absence of inflation rather than its presence. So, it is far from given, that an economic expansion will always be associated with rising inflation.

Secondly, as we suggest above, TIPS are long-duration instruments. So, if long-end rates go up, yes the options could make money, but the rest of the portfolio is going to be negatively affected by this. The chart below shows how SCHP has reacted to moves higher in 10-year Treasury yields.

Source: Systematic Income

Potential Benefit: Risk-Off Hedge

Another selling point of IVOL is that it can act as a hedge during "Risk-Off" periods. The fund substantiates this by saying the yield curve tends to steepen during extended equity bear markets. This does tend to be the case during recessions because the Fed cuts the policy rate. However, because markets tend to move before the Fed, the curve tends to first flatten sharply before steepening as a response to macro weakness and increased expectations of lower policy rates. Surprisingly, the fund does not tout its long-duration TIPS holding which would help in this environment, though they are likely to underperform Treasuries due to their illiquidity as well as the tendency of inflation expectations to fall during risk-off periods.

Separately, the view that the yield curve will steepen in the future during equity bear markets is especially challenged when the Fed policy rate is anchored around zero. The fund's marketing acknowledges this with a response that negative rates could be a real possibility now that the Fed has taken policy rates down to zero. It's hard to find a serious commentator, much less any Fed board member, who thinks that negative rates are a real possibility in the US. The Fed has clearly ruled out negative rates, in large part, due to the negative implications to the financial sector as well as the fact that it did not convincingly help improve the European economy.

To see how TIPS compared to Treasuries this time around let's take a look at the performance of SCHP and the iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT). SCHP appears to have a slightly longer duration of 7.7 versus 6.9 for GOVT so this should actually favor SCHP in a sell-off. However, the chart shows that at the worst of the drawdown SCHP underperformed GOVT by about 10%, suggesting that TIPS are not the best risk-off asset to hold. IVOL does outperform SCHP, no doubt, because of the options portfolio, but then it also underperforms GOVT by 5%.

Source: Systematic Income

There are a number of reasons why the fund is less effective in hedging a risk-off period than a simple Treasury ETF. First, it has only an 86% allocation to long-duration assets. Secondly, since front-end rates are anchored around zero this means that in a risk-off environment the yield curve is likely to flatten which will reduce the value of the options and cause the fund to outperform other government-bond funds, all else equal. Thirdly, a risk-off environment has tended to coincide with lower inflation expectations - this is exactly what we saw in March. Fourthly, TIPS tend to underperform Treasuries during risk-off periods due to their lower liquidity.

Potential Benefit: Volatility Hedge

The fund also touts its ability to be a volatility hedge. There is a fairly pedantic argument for why this is wrong and a pretty intuitive one. First, the fund doesn't directly monetize volatility because it does not delta-hedge its option portfolio. Therefore, volatility can rise and cause the options to revalue higher but volatility is also highly mean-reverting so unless it is monetized by delta-hedging it will cause the options to lose the value they gained when volatility falls back. The only way the fund can sustainably gain from increased volatility is if volatility rachets higher permanently which is possible but the fund does not make this claim.

Another problem with this argument is that the fund has directional exposure via its options. What this means is that the rise in volatility may cause the yield curve to steepen or flatten. If the curve flattens (likely outcome in a sudden risk-off scenario when long-end rates move sharply lower) then the increase from higher volatility will be offset by the flattening in the yield curve. In this scenario, technically, the fund will make money from its vega exposure but lose from its delta exposure.

Potential Benefit: Stagflation Hedge

The fund argues it can be a good hedge in a stagflationary environment when growth is slow and inflation is rising along with bond yields.

To see how this worked recently, we take a look at the post-drawdown period this year to 23-Oct when 10-year inflation breakevens rose from 0.5% to 1.7% and 10-year yields rose from 0.54% to 0.85%. We see that IVOL outperformed Treasuries but it lagged the fund that it holds. Part of this could be due to the fund's high fee, however, it could also be due to the drop in interest rate volatility as the market recovered. Given this recent track record, it's not obviously the case that the fund will outperform a simple TIPS fund in this environment as it claims.

Source: Systematic Income

Potential Benefit: Diversification

The fund also argues that it provides portfolio diversification given its low correlations to other asset classes. There are a couple of issues with this argument. First, investors care much less about correlations than they do about portfolio outcomes. This is because correlation measures the commonality of deviations from trend of two time-series. So, two assets can co-move together around their respective trends i.e. have high correlation but their trends could be very different. The chart below shows a period when bonds and stock returns had a pretty high correlation of 40% but ended up in very different places. At the risk of being uncharitable we can put an old shoe in a portfolio and it will provide diversification to the rest of the portfolio assets but that won't necessarily make it a good idea.

Source: PIMCO

This leads us to the second point that diversification is meaningless if the expected return is low. And the expected return of the fund is very low. It is basically the TIPS real yield plus breakeven inflation less fund fees less options time value. The first two terms are basically Treasury nominal yield and the fee is 0.99%. When you add it all up at current market expectations you get a figure below zero. What this means is that the based on current market expectations the market needs to move in investors' favor in order for the fund to deliver positive returns to investors.

This raises the question - is it a good time to bet on rising inflation or a steeper yield curve? If we look at the above chart at the top of the article showing inflation breakevens and the 2s10s Treasury yield curve we can see that inflation expectations are back to their "normal" range and the yield curve is close to its steepest level over the past 3 years. Could there be more to go - sure, but a lot of wood has already been chopped here.

Fund Considerations

Funds like IVOL that advertise hedge features are very appealing. It's a bit like being offered two choices at a barbecue - a plain burger or a burger with all the fixins. With all the fixins, please! Why wouldn't investors take a fund that also offers an ability to hedge out unpleasant market outcomes? It would be downright silly not to!

The problem with this is two-fold. First, because funds are fully-funded the attractive hedge also requires a full capital commitment. In the case of IVOL this means that the potentially attractive yield-curve steepener hedge that only takes about 5% of the fund's holdings also comes with a boatload of TIPS that are actually likely to underperform if the yield curve steepens. This means that investors have to lock in an additional 95% of capital in the fund just to get the performance of that 5% fund holding. This might be fine for those investors who already have TIPS positions but may not fit very well into those investors who don't particularly want to hold TIPS or any other long-duration assets. The opportunity cost of this cash can be significant - despite low risk-free rates there are attractive high-quality assets with yields of 4-5% - way in excess of Treasury yields.

Secondly, it's important to remember that hedges are not free. To go back to our barbecue analogy, it's a bit like asking for all the fixins and hearing that it will be an extra $20. To state the obvious - hedges have a number of costs. First, they have an actual financial outlay - 5% of the portfolio in case of IVOL (though this somewhat overstates the "cost" as some of the options are in-the-money). Secondly, their cost tends to trade at a premium to the expected historic outcome - akin to insurance charging a bit more than expected loss. What this means is that if you hold X and then buy a hedge for X your expected P&L should be negative.

The pitch for IVOL is that if inflation spikes then long-end rates should rise. But it's not clear why it chooses to hold long-duration assets alongside the hedge for rising rates. A big chunk of the positive performance that the hedge will deliver will leave the fund as a loss on the TIPS. Technically, this isn't quite right since TIPS are Treasury instruments and the IVOL options are on interest rate swaps. The implicit bet that the fund makes for investors is that long-end swap spreads will rise, that is swap rates will rise much more than Treasury yields. This is not impossible but because Treasuries and swaps are largely fungible instruments for institutional investors it is very unlikely and the fund doesn't make the case that this is the view actually expressed by investors who hold the fund.

So, to break it down - while the fund's options strategy may look appealing it comes with the following baggage:

1% management fee - pretty steep by ETF standards, even active ETFs and the fund's strategy cannot be described as active. Cash drag - it's not clear why the fund holds 8% in cash, it doesn't need that much to pay distributions. This is a dead weight for investor returns. Duration drag - the fund's TIPS act as a counterweight to the fund's option strategy because rising rates will cause the funds TIPS portfolio to fall, all else equal. Opportunity cost - locking in capital in a low-yielding fund prevents investors from earning higher rates of return on their capital In-the-money capital drag - more than half of the fund's options are in-the-money with two of seven significantly in the money. When options are deep in-the-money they stop acting like options and begin acting like their underlying securities. Option margin - due to its small size, the fund is very likely a price taker in the options OTC market. This means that it has to pay the bid/offer, likely to be elevated for a relatively exotic options such as the ones that it holds. Because there are options that allow investors to bet on rising rates available on exchanges, they can have some flexibility in prices they pay.

So, given these drags, what other alternatives do investors have if they want to take a view on rising rates?

They can buy puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Investors who want to express a view on the Treasury yield curve can also trade CME Treasury futures. At first glance, this does seem like a lot more work then simply hitting buy on the ETF but it forgoes all the drags listed above.

In the article we make a big deal of the fact that the gains on the options in case of interest rate rise will be in large part offset by the losses on the TIPS. Let's try to quantify this. To its credit the fund provides its sensitivity to the steepening in the swaps yield curve. For a 0.10% rise in the 2s10s curve the fund expects to generate a gain of about 1.1% in NAV. Let's see what this would mean for the TIPS portfolio. In the case of TIPS we would expect a loss of about 0.7% in NAV. Net net this gives us a gain of only 0.4% for a increase in longer-end rates of 0.10%. However, this actually overstates the gain because the longer this rise in longer-end rates takes the more time value is lost on the options. Unfortunately, the fund does not provide this figure but the fund's gain over a year could be closer to just 0.2-0.3% in NAV, or only 20-30% of the hedge performance.

Performance Since Inception

When looking at funds with exotic holdings, particularly those with hedge features, it's important to do a sanity check and see how the fund has performed against various benchmarks (especially those it looks to outperform) since inception as well as during periods when the hedge would have been a desired feature.

The fund's inception was on 13-May-2019. The fund has beaten the broad TIPS index by about 0.6% annualized through end of September 2020. This is interesting but doesn't tell us a whole lot.

Source: IVOL

Let's take a look at what kind of environment we've had since the fund's inception. We can see that both the 2-year and 10-year swap rates fell substantially. From the point of the view of the fund what's more important is the change in the 2s10s swap curve which steepened by 0.36%. This is great news for the fund since this is precisely what it aims to monetize. As a sidenote, let's see what happened to inflation expectations over this time. If we check on 10-year inflation breakevens we see that inflation expectations actually fell by 0.20%.

Source: Systematic Income

Let's recall that the fund's pitch about using yield curve options as a proxy for inflation expectations has to do with their view that moves in the yield curve are largely a result of changing inflation expectations. Apparently not! Since the fund's inception, the yield curve steepened while inflation expectations fell.

As luck would have it, the yield curve still steepened despite the fall in inflation expectations - a much more fortuitous outcome than had the yield curve flattened while inflation expectations rose. This brings to mind Napoleon's preference for lucky generals.

Now that we know the fund got a bit lucky with the yield curve steepening by 0.36% let's see what this means for the fund's performance over SCHP. It looks like the fund outperformed by about 1.5% or about 1% annualized. It's hard to know what to think about this - it's certainly something.

Source: Systematic Income

It's worth keeping in mind that for the fund to continue outperforming TIPS the curve has to continue to steepen. If it remains at the current level or steepens very slowly, say 0.05-0.15% per annum then the fund is likely to underperform. This is due to the drags described earlier.

What is the best case scenario for IVOL? The scenario where the fund performs the best is when 1) inflation rises sharply, 2) treasury yields remain stable or move lower, 3) swap rates move up sharply, 4) interest rate volatility shoots up 5) all of this happens over a short period of time - this is to minimize the impact of the fund's large fee and the loss of option value due to the passage of time. Is this combination possible? It's possible but it's extremely unlikely. Even if it does happen, investors shouldn't expect this fund to hedge the rest of their portfolio if they have significant fixed-income holdings.

Income Breakdown

For income investors, the fund's income generating capacity is always top of mind so let's take a look where IVOL stands in this regard.

If we look across the three types of holdings in the fund, two of them, namely cash and options, don't generate any income. The allocation to SCHP will receive the fund's distributions which are not particularly impressive. In fact, there are not that many of them. The fund appears to have only made two distributions this year for a total of $0.2832 which equates to an annualized yield of about 0.55%. This is unlikely to be the true sustainable yield of the fund - for that, we need to understand TIPS yields.

There are three components to TIPS returns. Two of the them are the same as with any bond - the coupon and any pull-to-par, the total of which is the bond's yield. A quick glance at the individual holdings of the portfolio shows a lot of bonds with coupons set to exactly 0.125% which are trading above par. This might seem odd - after all nominal Treasury coupons vary with yields and the story is much the same with corporate bonds. The reason this is the case for TIPS is that Treasury doesn't want to issue TIPS with coupons that reflect their yields, otherwise it would have to issue negative-yielding bonds.

That TIPS yields are negative we can see in the chart below. Of course the reason that people buy TIPS is because the principal will adjust with the rate of inflation. So, if the inflation over the life of the 10-year TIPS averages 2%, then the bond will deliver a yield of -0.92% + 2% = 1.09%.

If we look strictly at income then the weighted market-value average coupon of the portfolio is around 0.68%. What this means for IVOL is the following: 1) the fund earns 0.58% per annum in coupons (lower due to its less than 100% holding of SCHP) with zero on the rest of its portfolio. After we subtract the fund's management fee the fund's income goes negative.

So, what's behind the fund's attractive distribution rate of 3.6%? It's nearly all ROC.

Now, it's not entirely fair to look at IVOL from a pure income perspective. This is because of two things: 1) the inflation adjustment and 2) the potential upside on the options.

Let's say inflation rises at around current market expectations of 1.5-1.75% and the yield curve stays fairly steady at current levels. In this case, SCHP will deliver a return comparable to nominal Treasuries while IVOL will underperform SCHP, delivering a small negative return, due to its high management fee and the lost time value of the options.

Now let's say that inflation rises above current market expectations of around 1.5-1.75% (depending on the horizon) to 3.5% and the yield curve steepens 0.5% per annum. In this case we estimate that IVOL would outperform Treasuries by around 4% per annum.

Ultimately, if the market is correct in the relative value pricing of TIPS and nominal Treasuries, then TIPS will deliver the same return as nominal Treasuries. If inflation ends up being higher than the breakeven rate then TIPS will outperform and vice-versa. Currently, the 10-year inflation breakeven is around 1.7%. Recall, however, that TIPS are also long-duration instruments (ironically, they have higher duration than nominal bonds, all else equal due to their lower coupons) and so will drop if interest rates rise.

Investors who follow CEF distribution coverage disagree on the meaning of distribution coverage. There are three levels of distribution coverage from more to less strict. In the strictest meaning a fund covers its distribution if the distribution is less than or equal to the fund's yield. Why yield rather than income? This is because the fund's yield is often a better guide to the fund's total return than income, all else equal. This is particularly true for funds that hold fixed-income securities, most of which, are trading above par given the low level of risk-free rates. Income or coupons on these securities will overstate their final return since the pull-to-par will be negative through their life.

A less strict way to look at distribution coverage, and this is the most common usage in our experience, is to consider the fund covering its distribution if its net investment income is equal to or greater than its distributions. This means that a municipal fund with a portfolio yield of 3% but income yield of 5% and a distribution coverage of 4.5% will be considered as fully covering its distribution.

An even less strict definition of distribution coverage also looks at realized and unrealized gains. According to this definition the fund covered its distribution if its income and capital gains exceeded the distribution. This is often the definition used by equity CEF holders who bank on capital gains to drive fund distributions. One issue with this definition is what happens when capital gains aren't there. We could be in a scenario where the fund oscillates wildly between distribution coverage levels of +200%, -300%, +50%, -500% as it has capital gains and losses making this concept of distribution coverage less than ideal.

The reason we mention these different definitions is that it is entirely possible for IVOL to cover its distribution in this last sense through realized capital gains. The trouble with this is that if there are realized gains on the options then there are very likely to be unrealized losses on the TIPS (both would be driven by the rise in long-end rates). The SCHP holding is unlikely to see much turnover whereas the fund's options portfolio is periodically rolled. In case of a rise in long-end rates this means that realized gains or losses will only likely come from the options rather than the TIPS. This may allow the fund to say that its distributions are covered by realized gains simply because its losses on the TIPS have not been realized. This would be akin to selling only the gainers in an equity portfolio to finance distributions.

Let's Build A Fund

Clearly protection against the rise in inflation as well as a rise in long-end interest rates is very appealing to income investors. However, it's not obvious that IVOL is the best vehicle for this. As we've said before, the fact that the fund provides a way to profit from rising interest rates while at the same time loads the fund with long-duration assets makes little sense.

Apart from this the fund has a host of other issues. First, it has a very high management fee despite not having an actively managed strategy. Secondly, it combines long duration and short duration assets which offset each other to a great extent. Thirdly, it suffers from performance drag if the shape of the curve remains the same. Fourthly, in introduces a Treasury vs interest rate swap basis which few investors have a firm view on. Fifthly, it has a cash and asset drag because of the non-income producing assets.

So how would we design a fund that made more sense?

This fund would try to achieve a number of objectives. First, it would have positive income, let's say targeting 2-3%. Secondly, it would be of fairly high quality, providing some dry powder for investors looking to take advantage of market opportunities. Thirdly, it would benefit from rising inflation and rising interest rates.

In our view this fund should have the following holdings:

Investment-grade CLOs - single A CLOs are trading at a yield of around 2.5%. According to S&P 0.2% of A-rated CLOs have defaulted between 1996 and 2019.

Short-duration cross-over rated munis

Short maturity investment-grade senior securities such as term preferreds and baby bonds

Preferreds with rates linked to the 5-year constant maturity Treasury yield - this is a better option than LIBOR linked preferreds as short-term rates are likely to be kept low by the Fed whereas 5-year yields can rise - we saw this exact dynamic already play out this year post-drawdown

This portfolio should either be insensitive to rises in long-end rates or would actually benefit from them. The portfolio would make up 100% of the fund's assets with no cash drag.

This portfolio of relatively conservative securities would be overlaid with zero-coupon fixed-payer zero-coupon inflation swaps. These swaps receive realized inflation against paying a fixed-rate of currently expected inflation. The reason why this is preferrable to a portfolio of yield curve options is the following. First, it avoids time value losses if rates or inflation don't move. In other words if the yield curve remains stable then the IVOL portfolio of options will lose value through time. The value of inflation swaps would not drop in value if the outlook on inflation did not change, however. Secondly, inflation swaps are not as exotic an instrument as swap yield curve options and hence cheaper to execute. Thirdly, swaps don't take up capital (except for a small variation margin amount which can be easily reset by restriking the inflation level) - they are executed at "par" with a market value of zero. Options on the other hand have a positive value which, in effect, takes up space in the portfolio which could be taken up by other assets. Thirdly, the inflation swaps directly target inflation rather than using long-end rates as a proxy. As we saw above, since the fund's inception, inflation expectations and long-end rates diverged.

Takeaways

Low level of yields alongside worrying inflationary dynamics of growing deficits and deglobalization are pushing investors to look for assets that do well in scenarios of rising inflation and interest rates. IVOL makes a good pitch to deal with these issues, however, in our view the execution has a number of problems such as its very low yield and its combination of long and short-duration assets which offset each other to a large extent. Investors may be better served by keeping it simple and tilting to floating-rate or short-duration assets.

