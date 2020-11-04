Hence, sector diversification has been key to reducing concentration risks when compared with a peer.

The reasons for this are the market outlook and the fact that the ETF has holdings across the whole of lithium's value chain.

The popularity of lithium batteries has literally exploded in recent years. Rechargeable batteries are used in electronics and electric cars. Hence, investing in lithium, whether through stocks or ETFs like Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) can pay off as auto manufacturers and other sectors rely heavily on the rare metal.

Also, compared with other ETF having lithium holdings as part of their portfolio, LIT is at a yearly high and is one of the few which has overcome the market sell-off in March.

Figure 1: Comparison with peers

Data by YCharts

In addition, there are important market developments which are likely to impact the demand for lithium going forward. For this thesis, I will use a comparative analysis with an industry peer.

Market dynamics and LIT's difference

First, there has been a pledge by Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader to speed up reductions in harmful gasses emission in the world's top-polluting nation and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

The ambitious goal means that less fossil fuels will have to be used in the energy mix going forward, and one of the ways to achieve related objectives would be continuous promotion of BEVs or Battery Energy Vehicles to curb pollution in cities throughout China.

In this context, the country which has already drastically increased its renewable energy use already accounts for two-thirds of the world's lithium-ion batteries business.

Now, LIT includes companies like BYD Limited (OTCPK:BYDDY), an international award-winning Chinese manufacturer of battery-powered automobiles, bicycles, buses, and, most notably, mobile phone batteries. The ETF also includes Ganfeng Lithium Co. (OTCPK:GNENY), the world's third largest lithium compounds and metals producer in terms of production capacity.

Figure 2: Comparing holdings with Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT).

Source: etf.com

Secondly, in the U.S. with Biden being more supportive of clean energy policies, many developments are awaited in relevant technologies, but still, looking into the rear mirror, renewables have progressed over the last four years under the Trump administration, and this mostly due to favorable economics with solar as a source of electricity being at its cheapest level.

Here, one important differentiator of LIT compared to BATT is the exposure it provides to Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in refining lithium as well as other metals. The giant producer has invested huge sums of money to increase lithium production.

These investments were made in view of the market outlook for lithium.

Market outlook and risks

The U.S.-based company, the world's largest producer of the white metal for electric vehicle batteries, produces lithium in Chile and Australia and sends it to China for final processing.

The company whose lithium is used by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and other EVs had seen the virus denting automotive demand in the first three months of the year, hurting the entire EV supply chain.

In addition to owning mines, Albemarle is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, including Lithium, bromine and catalysts, designed to meet customer needs across a wide variety of segments.

Exploring further, at 9.5% exposure to Albemarle, LIT is susceptible to pricing pressures.

In this context, the oversupply of mined lithium products observed in 2018 and 2019 is still being absorbed by the industry, but the absorption rate has been subdued as a result of COVID-19-led fall in demand and should put more pressure towards reduction in production costs and reduce profitability for Albemarle.

However, the longer-term forecast seems to differ.

In this case, according to Roskill.com, there should be strong lithium demand over the coming decade coming not only from electric vehicles batteries but also various other industries.

Figure 3: Application of lithium

Source: Roskill.com

Still, forecasts may not materialize, and the heat may come back in the lithium market after the election in case there is an escalation of the trade war with China. Hence, for commodity investors who are hesitant right now as to the timing for an investment in Albemarle, it would make sense to invest in LIT as an alternative solution.

This would be a way to take advantage of current market volatility and profit from a potential outperformance of Albemarle while benefiting from diversification properties of the lithium ETF.

Additionally, the latter pays a dividend of 1.05%, which, while being less than Albemarle's 1.5%, is better than BATT's 0% and most other lithium ETFs.

To this end, the sector diversification (figure 2) as well as the liquidity features of LIT merit further exploration in light of its phenomenal share price rise despite pandemic-related supply chain issues and economic uncertainties.

Sector diversification

First, LIT's expense ratio of 0.75%, which is the fee paid to the underlying fund's manager is higher than that for BATT at 0.59%. On the other hand, the average spread between the bid (the highest price a buyer is willing to pay) and the ask (the lowest price a seller is willing to accept) is also an important metric as it forms a significant part of an ETF's trading cost.

In this case, the average spread of LIT is at 0.09%, lower and better compared to BATT at 0.38%.

Figure 4: Comparing metrics of LIT and BATT

Source: etf.com

The reason for this considerable difference is that LIT has much more assets and higher trading volumes tending to result in a more liquid ETF and smaller spreads.

In addition, LIT includes only 43 holdings compared to BATT's 63, highlighting less diversification. Also, given the fact that the top ten companies make up for over 61% of LIT's total weight compared to only 51% for BATT means that the former's assets are more concentrated.

Now, concentration risk arises when ETF is likely to suffer from a downside in case some of its top holdings are impacted by an economic downturn or market turmoil.

However, the LIT is able to mitigate this risk through both sector and country diversification.

Figure 5: Sector diversification

Source: etf.com

In addition to be geographically diversified, LIT's holdings are present across the whole spectrum of lithium, ranging from industrials manufacturing components or whole equipment, automobiles to household electronics.

By being present in all these sectors, it has been able to buffer out some of the price pressures at the lithium producers level. In this case, low lithium prices mean lower costs in raw materials for battery manufacturers and other electronics equipment producers, leading to better profitability.

Going forward, it should be able to continue its outstanding performance through the non-uniform shape of the economic recovery across the globe.

Valuations and key takeaways

The price of spodumene concentrate (one of the raw materials used in lithium hydroxide manufacture) has continued to fall in China where most of the transformation is done, and this mostly due to rapid expansion of mining activities in Australia.

This is the reason why BATT with its large exposure to miners at more than 50% has underperformed LIT, which has a much more diversified holdings structure along the lithium value chain.

Now, with a pickup of economic activities, first in China where many of LIT's constituents, including Tesla, are located as well as the U.S. where, despite the coronavirus, GDP figures are already up by two-thirds since the worst of the health crisis, there should be further demand for lithium-based products.

Also, with the bid to reduce dependence on foreign countries for this strategic resource and expand domestic production of rare earth minerals that are vital to many critical manufacturing sectors, there should be additional supply-chain dynamics favoring the industry in the U.S.

Long-term forecast for LIT is $57-60, with some volatility along the way as the ETF is highly liquid with a 24-month beta of 1.08, which is higher than most other investment vehicles which provide exposure to the lithium value chain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.