We can see the stock becoming increasingly attractive as its yield grows and valuation becomes lower, and estimate the potential for double-digit, medium-term returns.

The company is likely to announce its upcoming dividend increase, whose rate we forecast to be in the double digits, similar to the past.

Earlier in August, we published an article explaining why tools and equipment giant Snap-on (SNA) was a better pick than Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), despite the latter's much-respected Dividend King status. Since then, shares have remained relatively same; however, two conditions have changed.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The first is that Snap-on released its Q3 earnings, surprising investors by beating estimates, despite the company's correlation with the market's cyclicality.

The second is that the stock has already paid its four $1.08 quarterly distributions, which means that management is about to declare another dividend increase soon, quite likely on its usual double-digit growth rate (as we will explain). This should serve as another catalyst for the stock's application while adding to the company's total returns in a tangible way.

Q3 - A beautiful quarter

Snap-on's quarterly revenues had faced a ~20% decline during Q2, as demand for the company's construction and industrial-related tools froze as a result of the pandemic. While investors had humbled their expectations, expecting mixed Q3, the company beat its revenue estimates by more than 10% while resuming its annualized growth.

Additionally, the company continued its prolonged net income margins expansion, resulting in its quarterly EPS achieving a new all-time high of $3.31, despite the additional costs incurred due to COVID-19. We believe that the company's net income margins will continue expanding for two reasons:

Its COGS have been either constant or decreasing in the past decade due to higher production volumes, expanding its gross margins.

Its financial services segment saw a 2% revenue growth and a 12.5% decrease in expenses, further boosting net income for the first time, hence starting another potential margin catalyst.

When it comes to its EPS growth, along with net income increases, the company has been executing significant buybacks. As you can see, the company suspended its stock repurchases during Q2 in order to prudently preserve liquidity. Buybacks quickly resumed, however, as the company bought back around $45M worth of stock. We believe that buybacks will continue being a significant shareholder value creation catalyst over time, as the stock's attractive valuation should allow management to retire shares on the cheap.

The upcoming dividend increase

Snap-on's record high EPS is particularly pleasing to see, especially considering that the company is about to increase its distributions for the 11th consecutive year. Traditionally growing its dividend after 4 quarterly payouts, we believe that the company will once again increase its DPS by a double-digit rate. Why is that? Well, looking at Snap-on's dividend growth history, annual payout growth has been consistently above 15%. Even if dividend growth starts to decelerate, a fall below a double-digit rate would be too steep and hardly justifiable. Additionally, the company's record EPS has built further anticipation for another major raise, which would otherwise likely disappoint investors. Finally, the company's payout ratio remains quite low, at 40%, easily supporting rapid dividend increases.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the reasons mentioned, as well as the fact that shares have been trading relatively flat over the past five years, with investors hungry for real returns, we conclude that a double-digit dividend increase is almost certain.

We believe that the company's dividend growth rate, including the one in its (almost certain) upcoming distribution, is quite meaningful, as it will continue raising the stock's yield higher, eventually increasing investor interest and boosting its stock price.

Despite the company's considerable financial advancements over the past few years, which have caused management to rapidly grow its DPS and execute notable buybacks, shares have remained relatively flat. As a result, the stock's yield has been increasing, while its valuation has been becoming more attractive.

Due to its attractive valuation and decade-high - excluding the brief period during COVID-19's March selloff - dividend yield, we believe that investors are looking at a fruitful investment case with very enticing expected returns.

Investor returns

To estimate our expected investor returns, we are making the following assumptions:

Annualized EPS growth of 6%. Considering revenue growth's resumption, prolonged net income margins expansion, and return of buybacks, an EPS CAGR of 6% should be quite a reasonable anticipation, while still lower than its historical average, to be prudent.

Annualized DPS growth of 10%. DPS should continue increasing at a double-digit rate, for the reasons mentioned earlier, still comfortably covered by underlying net income.

A P/E range of 10-20. Therefore, we are taking into account both possibilities of a potential valuation expansion/compression.



Plugging in Snap-on's current stock price of around $160, our expected growth rates, and a reasonable set of valuation multiples, we get the following results:

Source: Author

As you can see, at around 15-16 times earnings, we can see Snap-on delivering double-digit returns in the medium term. Additionally, there are two things to pay attention to:

Firstly, because of Snap-on's current low valuation, investors are extremely unlikely to see negative returns with dividends reinvested even through a proportionally huge valuation compression. In other words, there is a great margin of safety.

Secondly, a valuation expansion towards the high teens is not improbable speculation. Instead, we believe that a P/E ratio of around 18-20 is only fair during the current market's environment, powered by Snap-on's resilient cash flows and rapid dividend growth. Therefore, investors enjoying returns in the mid-teens is not a far-fetched potential outcome.

Conclusion

During the current market environment of economic uncertainty primarily driven by COVID-19, the market seems to be showing appreciation only towards the tech sector. While we too love our tech stocks, it's important to remember that lots of cash flow-resilient, dividend growth stocks are currently trading on the cheap, despite their management delivering tangible capital returns consistently. One such opportunity, we believe, is Snap-on.

As we have covered in the past, the company displays great qualities, which, combined with its current resumption in revenue growth and record quarterly EPS, do not deserve its current valuation. Considering that management is more than likely to once again increase the dividend by a forecasted double-digit rate, we believe that shares will continue becoming increasingly attractive, offering adequate returns and a considerable margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.