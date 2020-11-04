MHO has demonstrated a consistently good track record over the years and has better return ratios than peers; valuations are not reflecting this.

We've gained a lot of traction in so many of our markets, that several years ago, we wouldn't have been able to say that today. - Robert Schottenstein (M/I Homes- Chairman and CEO)

US small-caps have been on an impressive run over the last six months. As highlighted recently in The Lead-Lag Report, whilst they did not serve as the chief flag-bearers of the initial rally in March, they have more than made up for that over the last few months, as investors have seemingly rotated away from the steeply valued large-cap space. My article today will focus on one of these small-cap names that is flourishing in one of the hottest sectors in the market at the moment - the homebuilding segment.

M/I Homes (MHO) is involved in the design, marketing, construction, and sales of single-family homes, and attached townhomes. In addition to home sales, the company also generates revenue from the sale of land and lots. The company also has a small financial services business where it provides mortgage loans and title services (financial services only accounts for c.2% of the total group revenue). MHO is a top-10 builder in the majority of the markets it operates in, which include Ohio, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Michigan, and Minnesota. Here are some of the reasons why investors may consider MHO as an investment candidate.

Ongoing housing market momentum

The US housing market has been on a tear since the start of Q2-20, and there aren't too many conditions suggesting that the momentum may be ebbing. Increased social distancing, the remote work culture, and an ongoing migration towards the suburbs have led to a spurt in the demand for single-family homes- MHO’s chief market. Interestingly much of these purchases are being fuelled by first-time buyers who ostensibly may not have felt the burning need for space and a home, pre-pandemic. The virus has certainly upended the notion of homeownership being less of a priority.

For instance, first-time buyers who have traditionally not been the largest customers for MHO accounted for 50% of the company’s sales in Q2, and this increased even further in Q3 to 53%. Recently, there has been talk of a second wave or a third wave related to COVID-19, and whilst this may be negative for most industries, single-family housing demand could continue to prosper, and people may be willing to pay a premium, as they attempt to seek out their own personal sanctuaries during these dicey times.

What’s also been driving this demand is dirt-cheap financing. As pointed out recently in The Lead-Lag Report, 30-year mortgage rates have breached record levels ten times already. Consequently, the most recent reading for single-family housing starts rose for a fifth successive month, hitting the highest level in 13 years. Incidentally, these single-family homes also accounted for 78% of total home-building in September, the highest figure in a decade.

Crucially, it does not look as if things are likely to slow in the single-family housing space, as the leading indicator for future construction - applications to build (building permits for single-family authorizations) grew by 7.2% in September, the highest since 2007. Also consider that with the high demand, housing inventory continues to be very low. As per government records, the supply of properties may only last for about 3.3 months providing strong incentive for the homebuilders to attempt to produce more and bring the inventory to more normal levels, and avoid pricing out potential buyers; the last time you had such a low figure was about 57 years back!

Unsurprisingly, as pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, all these factors have been reflected in record-high sentiment amongst the homebuilding community at 85. The NAHB’s gauge for single-family homes was even better at 90, whilst a measure for the outlook for purchases climbed to an all-time high of 88.

Significant decline in lumber costs and elevated demand may continue to aid GM improvement in the near future

Alongside concrete and steel, lumber is one of the main raw materials used by MHO. Driven by government stimulus checks, a lot of DIYers had resorted to home remodeling and renovations in Q2-Q3, sending lumber prices through the roof in August and September, nearly breaching the $1000 per 1000 board feet mark. Fortunately, demand for MHO's homes was strong (particularly its entry-level 'Smart Series' homes) so it was able to mitigate this lumber spike in Q3 through price increases and bring home a 240bps improvement in the group gross margin at 22.9%.

Going ahead, one may continue to see GMs improve in Q4. Strong demand for single-family homes means they can continue to maintain their pricing. Besides, even if demand were to plateau (which looks unlikely at the moment), there has been more than a 50% drop-off in lumber prices since the Sep-2020 highs and this will likely provide solid support for the GMs.

MHO is underappreciated - valuations not reflective of consistency in earnings and ROEs

As you can see from the table above, regardless of the time frame in question, MHO has displayed an impressive ability to grow its key financial line items, be it the topline, operating income, or the bottom line, all of which have grown at double digits. Not many companies can manage this consistency, let alone those involved in the homebuilding segment.

The other day I had mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report, how well US companies had been faring relative to market expectations. In the recently concluded quarter, MHO continued its impressive streak as it caught Street estimates off-guard. Driven by strong demand across all key geographies and segments, Q3 revenue came in 26% higher than expected whilst EPS was 74% higher than expected. New contracts rose by 71% annually, a quarterly record whilst GMs improved by 240bps annually and 100bps quarterly. This translated to a 90% annual improvement in pre-tax income and net income.

I also want to point out that the company’s return ratios are one of the highest in this space. Last year they delivered ROEs of almost 19% which was 700-800bps higher than its historical average and well ahead of the sector median of 4-5%. Most other key peers such as CCS, TMHC, MDC, and BZH all have ROEs that are lower at around a range of 5-15%.

Yet despite this, MHO trades at lower P/E valuations. Most of the above-mentioned peers trade at a forward P/E of 7.5-9x whilst MHO trades at a forward P/E of around 5x. It’s also important to look at valuations from a book value perspective in order to get a sense of the inventory that housebuilders carry on their balance sheets. Going by this, MHO is at around fair levels, trading at 1x book, which is the average multiple over the last 5 years, although given their impressive financial track record and appetizing prospects, I see no reason why it should not trade closer to the multiple of 1.3-1.4x, which is the highest it has traded over the last 5 years.

Considering MHO’s impressive earnings dynamic, a valuation view via the forward PEG (Price-to-earnings-growth) multiple too would be appropriate. Here too you can see that it is significantly undervalued, well below 1 and below its historical average of 0.16x

Risks

Risk of affordability, seasonality, and spike in costs

I've highlighted earlier in this piece how various underlying metrics in the homebuilding segment have been quite resilient and may likely stay this way. That said, at some point, one does have to question the risk of potential home-buyers being priced out. As I mentioned recently in The Lead-Lag Report, home prices are currently at all-time highs, and with unemployment levels still iffy, and income levels at sub-optimal levels, you may witness a ceiling in the home-buying. Also do consider that we are currently close to Q1 which has seasonally been MHO’s weakest quarter. Besides, MHO management also recently mentioned the likelihood that they may have to shed out more on land acquisition costs.

The other issue one has to consider is the risk of another lockdown as we've seen recently across Europe. This could potentially even generate cost-side pressures on account of supply chain-related issues. The lockdown may also potentially result in labor shortages which could ramp up construction costs, and put further price pressure on the current record- low inventory of houses. At the moment we are not there as yet, but this is something to be mindful of.

Small-caps may be due for a correction

Subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report would note that I’ve been questioning the sustainability of the relative outperformance of small-caps, particularly when utilities have been signaling risk-off for weeks now. Also, consider that the lumber/gold ratio too has been signaling risk-off conditions. The dollar’s relative strength last week is another warning for risk assets. Besides the delay in stimulus-related talks is another trigger that may put a halt in small-cap outperformance. On account of lingering pandemic effects and an uncertain economic outlook, we could potentially see investors shift to cash. Under these likely circumstances, small-caps could face the brunt of the selling and MHO could be susceptible.

Conclusion

Conditions in the US single-family homebuilding segment remain resilient, and MHO has demonstrated strong and consistent earnings potential over the years and in recent quarters. Current valuations of the stock are not indicative of this inherent strength and could be due for a re-rating. Over the last three months, the stock has underperformed its peers in the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), and we may see some rotation here as investors move out of other steeply-valued names in the homebuilding segment.

