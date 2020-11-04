Capitala Finance Corp's (CPTA) CEO Joseph Alala On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 8:20 AM ET

Joseph Alala - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Arnall - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

The host for today's call, our capital of finance, Corp's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Alala and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Steve Arnol Capital Finance Corp issued a press release on November 3rd, Twenty twenty with the details of the company's quarterly, financial and operating results. The copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Please note that this call contains forward looking statements that provide information other than historical information, including statements regarding the company's goals, beliefs, strategies, future operating results and cash flows. Although the company believes these statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. These statements are based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risk, including those disclosed under the section titled Risk Factors and Forward Looking Statements, and the company's quarterly report on the form to ask you, Carpitella undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements at this time. I would like to turn the meeting over to Joe Alala, please go ahead.

Joseph Alala

[00:01:51] Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank all of you for joining us today. As noted in our third quarter earnings release, we were successful in executing on a number of topics mentioned in prior calls, one of the key areas of focus was to decrease leverage. During the third quarter, we repaid fifty nine million of SBA debentures and we purchased two point two million of our six percent maybe bonds. The result was a total debt to equity ratio of one point ninety nine at September 30th, 20 20, down from two point six for June 30th, twenty twenty and two point seventy two and March thirty one twenty twenty. In summary, we have reduced leverage over twenty seven percent since the end of the first quarter of Twenty twenty and during a pandemic. Stability of NAV per share remains a key measure for the second quarter in a row now share increased to thirty nine point nine nine per share at December 30, Twenty twenty up three percent from the prior quarter and up six percent since March. Thirty one. Our investment portfolio continues to improve from a credit quality perspective, debt investments rated three and four collectively account for eight point four percent of the portfolio on only fair value basis, the lowest percentage in over four years. We currently have three debt investments on non-accrual and a risk rated for where the fair value of 18 million down from eight investments or forty two point nine million at the end of the first quarter.

[00:03:33] Equally as important is that we currently have four investment risk rated three are our internal watch list, totaling five point six million, down from seven. Investments are thirty nine point three million at the end of the first quarter. Cash balances are approximately forty four million at quarter end, we anticipate using a portion of this cash to Equitas and SBIC subsidiary, giving us access to low cost, long term fixed rate capital to be used to make investments in the low and middle market and grow our net investment income. Subsequent to quarter, and we are pleased to close on a senior secured credit facility. This line will provide liquidity for new investment activity and general working capital. Distributions remain suspended for the fourth quarter of 2014. We understand the importance of resuming the payment of quarterly distributions. Utilization of our dry powder for new investments, including advertising in SBIC subsidiary, will help us grow net investment income and generate future distributions. Looking ahead, we are in a great position from a liquidity standpoint, both the Capital Finance Corp. and across our entire entire platform, our direct origination platform and underwriting team are in various stages of reviewing investment opportunities, opportunities in the lower middle market. We approach the end of the year with a lower levered company, a senior secured debt portfolio, stability of NAV per share, and are working to resume quarterly distributions in twenty twenty one at this point. I like it like that to provide some comments on quarter results.

Stephen Arnall

[00:05:21] Thanks, Joe. Good morning, everyone. Total investment income was six point seven million during the third quarter of twenty twenty three point four million, lower than the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Interesting fee income declined by two point one million, resulting from a decline in average investments. Outstanding dividend income declined by one point two million as 2019 included zero point eight million dividend from a portfolio of company and zero point three million from Capital Senior Loan Fund two, which was wound down during the second quarter of Twenty twenty. Total expenses were six million for the third quarter of twenty twenty compared to seven point one million for the third quarter, twenty nineteen interest in financing expenses declined by zero point seven million, resulting from lower average debt. Outstanding, well based management fees declined by zero point three million, resulting from a decline in total assets. Net investment income totaled zero point seven million or twenty seven cents per share for the third quarter of twenty twenty compared to three million or $ 11 cents per share for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Net realized losses totaled twelve point three million for the third quarter twenty twenty, but did not have a material impact to NAV per share as realized amounts were in line with previously reported values. During the third quarter of twenty twenty, we converted our Class B common shares of US Wealth Services Incorporated for Class A tradable common shares. While the conversion to this new security generated a realized loss of six point two million, the number of shares and our continued equity ownership in US while services remain unchanged. Net real net unrealized appreciation, total fourteen point eight million or five dollars and forty six cents per share for the third quarter Twenty twenty compared to net unrealized depreciation of one point three million for the comparable period in twenty nineteen. The net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled three point four million or a dollar twenty four per share for the third quarter of twenty twenty, compared to a net increase of one point seven million for the comparable period in twenty nineteen.

[00:07:40] Net assets of September 30th, Twenty twenty total one hundred eight point four million or thirty nine dollars, ninety nine cents per share, compared to fifty four dollars and eighty four cents per share at December. Thirty one twenty nineteen. At about September 30 at Twenty twenty, we had forty three point seven million in cash and cash equivalents, also as of September 30, 20, 20, total and regulatory debt to equity was one point ninety nine and one point one five, respectively. During the third quarter, Twenty twenty, we repaid fifty nine point zero million of SBA debentures, 19 million that matured on September 1st of 20, 20 and 40 million. That was that was to mature on March 1st of twenty twenty one. In addition, we repurchased approximately two point two million of our six percent notes through our repurchase program. Lastly, subsequent to quarter end, we've announced a new senior secured credit facility to twenty five million dollar line will provide liquidity to fund lower middle market investments and provide general working capital. That's September 30, Twenty twenty, our investment portfolio included thirty six investments, the fair value of two hundred eighty point two million and a cost basis of two hundred eighty three point two million FirstLine debt investments on a fair value basis at September 30, twenty twenty compris sixty six point seven percent of the portfolio. Secondly, and that represents thirteen point four percent in equities, large war investments represent nineteen point nine percent. And September 30, Twenty twenty, we have three debt investments on nonaccrual status totaling 18 million on a fair value basis, compared to twenty three point nine million at June 30th of Twenty twenty. As Joe mentioned, we're in various stages of review on a number of investment opportunities, and our pipeline is very active. At this point, operator, we'd like to turn it over for questions.

Your first question is from the line of Christopher Nolan with The Lindenberg Volman.

Christopher Nolan

[00:10:08] Hey, guys.

Joseph Alala

[00:10:08] Good morning.

Christopher Nolan

[00:10:12] Going, Oh, Steve, what was the driver for the realized losses, aside from the U.S. Wells conversion?

Stephen Arnall

[00:10:22] One second. Yeah, mostly California Pizza Kitchen.

Christopher Nolan

[00:10:32] Carrying on a strategy basis, I noticed that you guys, caught in my estimates, made roughly 250000 dollars new investments in the quarter and had about 10 million dollars in repayments. And you're deleveraging. Is the strategy going forward to further deleverage?

Joseph Alala

[00:11:00] Chris, Joe, here, we're you know, we've been talking about deleveraging, I think we've done a really good job of deleveraging for to under two point XCAP leverage. We are sitting on cash. We do have a new revolver in place now. We see the best way to really grow and earnings is through investing through another SBIC subsidiary. Currently, the cost of capital, an issue to an SBIC is around one percent, slightly over the long term, it's fixed. It's very attractive financing. We received the green light, as mentioned in prior calls and I think April, May of this year, to pursue another SBIC license. We are in constant contact with the SBA, although we don't control their time line. Our goal has always been to receive a subsequent SBIC subsidiary in Q4 of this year and we hope that still the case. We don't control the timeline, but the FTSE three and the BDC are performed, as we have mentioned, over the past two quarters. So we're we're confident it's coming our way. We just don't control the timeline. And that is really accretive to growing our earnings and producing dividends.

Stephen Arnall

[00:12:24] Chris, this is Steve on that line with the repayment we made on September 1st. We've only got six million due on March 1st in SBA debentures maturing. We'll decide, you know, sometime before that date whether we want to repay any of the remaining bonds if they don't mature until twenty, twenty two beyond that.

[00:12:46] So to be determined, yeah, my thinking is this is right now the stock price is trading roughly 22 percent of NAV per share. And I saw in the quarter that there really wasn't any incremental investments and, you know, possible strategy could be simply just to deleverage the balance sheet and you're not paying a dividend. Also delivered the balance sheet taken to cash. And with that, the valuations in the stock price will go up and you can fight another day, as it were.

Joseph Alala

[00:13:27] Well, Chris, this is Jurgen as the platform we have actually been very active investing, we'll probably have the most active quarter as a platform for this year as we've had in the prior many years.

[00:13:41] We're really prefer to invest our liquidity at the BDC through a new SBIC subsidiary.

[00:13:50] That way, we can really enhance earnings growth in future distributions, but we have no intention of just not being active in providing capital to small businesses. We're very active in pools of capital in our platform, and we expect the BDC to be active, too, in the future.

Christopher Nolan

[00:14:10] Got it, and then I guess, final question, any consideration for share repurchases?

Stephen Arnall

[00:14:18] Now, right now, good question, but not not at this point. We talked to our board about that on a quarterly basis, but not this time.

Christopher Nolan

[00:14:26] Ok, that's it for me, guys. Thank you.

Joseph Alala

[00:14:27] Thank you, Chris.

Your next question is from the line of Kyle Joseph with Jeffery's.

Kyle Joseph

[00:14:37] Good morning, guys, thanks very much for taking my questions. Congrats on the progress in terms of credit performance as well as the delivering. So, Joe, you talked about your pipeline being being active. I just want to get a sense for, you know, the deals in that pipeline and how they look on spreads in terms and how that compares to kind of deals you were seeing pretty covid.

Joseph Alala

[00:15:03] That's a. Well, that's a great question. The deals we're seeing now, it really depends on the size. I think the largest companies, you know, 20 million plus and even the smallest Favish million of EBITDA, I will say the pricing is materially better unless there's a few industries, maybe some tech or health care that prices probably about the same. But in general, pricing is is better. Almost double digit. FirstLine yields sometimes were a few deals were actually getting warrants. Penny warrants in the deals we're very excited about, the pipeline is closing and we've already closed two or three and this is outside of D.C. We're very close to a three. Expect to close three to seven more by the end of the year or early next year and as soon as the BDC begins investing again, which we expect that to be through a new SBIC this year, it can begin investing in these deals immediately. And that is so we have an active pipeline of FirstLine, some equity to invest, some warrants, penny warrants. It's a very good pipeline right now in the lower middle market.

Kyle Joseph

[00:16:22] Got it very helpful and then I guess the question for Steve, you know, obviously your your and I've been been choppy, there's a lot going on. There's a pandemic in everything. But just, you know, in terms of modeling going forward, you know, it's kind of the deployments to the SBIC. Is this is this a decent run rate in terms of the and I right now, are there some headwinds or tailwinds you highlight versus the level we saw in the third quarter?

Stephen Arnall

[00:16:50] I think that's a reasonable run rate, taking all things into consideration. We've got some portfolio companies that are performing very well. It depends on whether we get taken out or not get our debt repaid. So I think some of Molihan point that's that's a reasonable assumption in the short term.

[00:17:08] But again, longer term, as Joe mentioned, the real growth in and I come from, we can access some of that lower cost capital and invest that money in the long term market.

Kyle Joseph

[00:17:19] Got it, very helpful, thanks for answering my questions and I sort of turn it around.

Stephen Arnall

[00:17:22] All right.

Joseph Alala

[00:17:30] Thank you, everyone, for your time today. I'm sure everyone's watching the news. It's one of those interesting days, but we're here all day. Please contact us any further questions and we'll be here watching the news and working hard for you. Thank you for your participation.

