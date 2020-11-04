The Quarterly Cycles Of Gold In 2020

Introduction

This article serves as an update of the last one that emphasizes the importance of gold in times of turmoil.

The winds are really blowing favorably for gold. Being a small and passive asset class, the price of gold is hinged on the weakness of the Fiat system of currencies, bonds, and stocks. The table below is an update of many concerning global factors that can boost gold.

Anxiety is filling the air with the third wave of the pandemic. With the stimulus plan off for the next few weeks, risk-off assets such as cash and gold are in favor.

Perpetual Profit Portfolio

The purpose of creating the Perpetual Profit Portfolio is to assist the selection and timing of trades, which are essential for investing.

The flattening chart below takes the global asset curves to be divided by the daily averages. The relative performance visual is for easier comparisons to observe the rotational changes among assets. Gold is breaking the down-trend since August 5 recently. The uptrend since the last bottom on October 13 has been quite gradual because the apparent rise is due to mostly the fall of stocks. Meanwhile, the miners are in the down-trend, but with a nice bounce lately.

The change of leadership among assets for the past month is alarming. There were drastic changes almost daily as seen by the price and momentum rankings table below, which is based on the sums of price and momentum. The table is used for both asset selection and timing purposes.

For gold, the performance has been slightly encouraging since October 13. The miners moved up from the cellar in the past week. Continuation of these upticks will be revealed by this table, which appears to be a useful tool.

The risk-off vs. risk-on sums chart below shows the movement of each sum for the past 18 months. Each of the sums contains an average of 8 individual assets. The risk-off sum finally broke out from the down-trend since April, with UUP leading the way.

The quarterly cycle of gold in 2020

The chart above illustrates the four major asset classes in ETF, UUP, TLT, SPY and GLD. $TLT, UUP*TLT in gray color represents the real value of TLT by including the value of the dollar index as UUP. $SPY is in beige color, and $GLD is in gold color. The curves were normalized and then divided by the average of the major assets so that they rotate around.

Treasuries resemble US dollar as interest rates are falling to zero. $TLT were sliding since April until last week because of falling stocks. Both UUP and $GLD are gaining. UUP broke the downtrend in September, according to this chart, due to the weakness in $TLT, $GLD, and then $SPY. The uptrend is accelerating last week, reflecting the worries in the market. The uptrend of UUP can serve as early warning for stocks. $GLD began to move upward since October 13.

Transforming other financial assets in the gold space, divided by gold, shows a different view about each asset. The previous observations of assets are more pronounced in the chart below. TLT has been weak since April. SPY is falling for two weeks. UUP has performed the best since September.

The 25-month gold basics composite indicator in the below chart is rising again mainly because of the drop in SPY, even though LIBOR rates are holding and UUP is rising. The timing indicator has been useful as entry points based on the influences of other major asset classes.

The 10-month chart compares the prices of GLD and $GLD. $GLD in brown color is the real or global price of gold. My preference is to focus on $GLD to dictate the real trends as shown. Gold has been rising substantially for the past year, which can be divided into quarters for earnings reporting. Both higher highs and higher lows are intact, despite the slide in $GLD for the past 2 months. The converging triangle pattern is completing. A breakout to the upside will be very bullish for gold in the next two months.

Gold has bottomed one to two weeks before each quarter ended. Gold averaged $1,715 per oz in Q2. The average price is about $1,910 in Q3, which is 11% higher.

The miners have been one of the worst performers for the last two months, after a huge run-up in July.

With rising gold prices of almost $200/ounce from the previous quarter, the earnings are amplified. The outlook for the miners is excellent for the next 6 months because of the outstanding cash flow margin, with the all-in sustaining cost of approximately $1,000 per oz.

The miners are extremely sensitive to the stock market correction which is occurring. The recovery of the miners will be strong because of the improving profitability due to robust gold prices.

Conclusion

Global central banks collectively choose money printing over preserving the value of the currencies. Gold, being the best alternative to currencies through crisis, has proven itself in value preservation perpetually. Over the years, the growth of gold price tracks the growth of global money supply. Until the money supply growth slows down, gold will likely march upward.

My target gold price remains at $2,200 per oz by year end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.