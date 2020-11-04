Caesarstone Ltd.'s (CSTE) CEO Yuval Dagim On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 8:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Cray - Vice President, ICR

Yuval Dagim - Chief Executive Officer

Ophir Yakovian - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reuben Garner - Benchmark Company

Asaf Barel Chandali - Oppenheimer Israel

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:02] Greetings and welcome to the southeastern third quarter Twenty twenty earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode, a brief question and answer session that will follow the formal presentation, if anyone, to require operator systems during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brad Cray of ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

Brad Cray

[00:00:28] Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. I am joined by Yuval Dagim, Chief Executive Officer and officer; Ophir Yakovian Chief Financial Officer. Certain statements in today's conference call and responses to various questions may constitute forward looking statements. We caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and that actual events or results may differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors contained in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20th and subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, on this call, the company will make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income loss, adjusted net income loss per share adjusted gross profit adjusted EBITDA in constant currency. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable gap measures can be found in the company's third quarter Twenty twenty earnings release, which is posted on the company's investor relations website. Thank you, and I would now like to turn the call over to you, please go ahead.

Yuval Dagim

[00:01:41] Thank you, Brad. And good morning, everyone. The benefits of our team's collective efforts are emerging with visible progress evident in our third quarter results. During the quarter, we were encouraged with a sequential improvement in year over year sales trends compared to the second quarter 2020. We also effectively control the cost to accomplish our highest adjusted EBITDA and the margin in over two years. Furthermore, we generated substantial cash flow from operation of twenty eight point two million dollar, further strengthening our available financial resources. I was throwing working capital management has provided us with significant flexibility to continue executing against our strategic plan. In addition, following the improvement performance of our business, we have resumed several initiatives that were postponed following the onset of covid-19 pandemic. With a mission to be the first global brand of choice for countertops, CEO strategy includes three pillars premium multi material offering customer experience and engagement and global footprint expansion. These three strategic pillars are integral to unlocking system potential and are all managed under our global growth acceleration plan. The majority stake acquisition of really a producer of cutting edge porcelain countertops, slabs represents a major milestone in our objective to become a leading global multi material premium countertops brand of choice.

[00:03:31] Also is one of the fastest growing countertop categories, and this acquisition provides an attractive opportunity to complement Silverstone established presence in the engineered glass surfaces. The only is located in the center of Indianapolis, supposedly have equipped with top of the line Italian effective technology and the cost effective, vertically integrated operation to efficiently supply porcelain countertop products. Really is directly aligned with our strategy to leverage our brand distribution cells in global scale to efficiently and large our addressable market and to further advance Silverstone as the brand of choice for countertop around the world. We will provide premium multi material content offerings as we move through 2021, with postulant being marketed alongside quotes in all regions under our leading global Silverstone brand. In addition, we are investing in technology and new engagement tools that we expect to launch in several markets in the coming months to significantly strengthen our sales and marketing capabilities, which we believe will enhance our customers experience. Overall, our plan is progressing, our performance is improving. We have brilliant talent in place to further execute our strategy and we remain confident in the prospect of our business as the recovery continues.

[00:05:06] With that, let me turn the call over to a few would provide details on our results and outlook.

Ophir Yakovian

[00:05:13] Thank you all and good morning, everyone. I will start by discussing our third quarter results. For the first quarter of Twenty twenty, global revenue was 123 point nine million dollars, compared to one hundred forty two point eight million dollars in the first quarter of last year. On a constant currency basis, third quarter revenue was lower by fourteen point four percent compared to the same period last year. The majority of the adverse revenue impacts were primarily business disruption related to covid-19 in our Americas region, which I would further detail shortly. However, we are encouraged to see business activity improving in the third quarter compared to the second quarter and expect further improvement in the year over year trend in the fourth quarter. Looking at our markets in the Americas, our largest region, inconsistent state and local shelter in place, guidelines continue to have an ongoing impact on business activity. In the U.S. and Canada, the fact that IKEA stores were closed for the majority of the second quarter significantly reduced our order backlog, which naturally and unfavorable impact and accounted for approximately half of our North American says decline in the quarter. EPS, back to our big box, China was partially offset by increased activity at U.S. Home Depot stores where we have an expanding presence. Courses were down due to show their employers guidelines and social distancing practices, limiting installations at some residential job sites.

[00:07:03] In the Asia-Pac region, Australia accounts for the majority of our sales and performance has been better than our expectations. That said, the soft market conditions that existed prior to the pandemic continue to be unfavorable factors impacting that market. In the immediate region, both are indirect and direct, says they're impacted by the aftermath of the first lookdown, recent government restrictions are also reemerging in certain parts of Europe and may slow the recovery. In Israel, a second pandemic shelter in place order was issued in the second half of September and resulted in slight year over year decline in revenues. His order was partially lifted during the second half of October, but he's expected to impact EUFOR performance in the region. Looking at our third quarter panel performance. Our improved third quarter margin performance and bottom line, the results benefited from our focus, the execution of initiatives to improve efficiencies across our business. Adjusted gross margin was thirty one point four percent, compared to twenty nine point nine percent in the prior year quarter. The area over your adjusted gross margin mainly reflects the improved product mix, lower raw material costs and improve efficiency, partially offset by the impact of lower says volume, lower selling prices and less favorable original mix.

[00:08:43] We continue to evaluate our level of production capacity to meet the expected demand to date, we are pleased with our ability to flex capacity and control inventory, which has helped us to carefully manage our working capital. However, it is important to note that the effective capacity utilization of our plants is currently running at less than 70 percent. And as we ramp up production in future quarters, this will likely have favorable impact on our gross margin. To that point, we expect our fourth quarter gross margin to be lower quarter over quarter, but slightly higher you over a year. Excluding illegal settlements and those contingencies, operating expenses for the quarter were eighteen point eight percent and benefited primarily from previous efforts of our global growth acceleration plan to improve efficiencies combined with tight cost control from our business continuity measures, driving lower marketing and sales expenses, as well as lower general and administrative expenses. As we see an improved business environment, we expect to increase our sales and marketing expenses to support our brand and future growth. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was twenty three point seven million dollars, representing a margin of nineteen point one percent compared to twenty two point five million dollar, a margin of fifteen point eight percent in the prior year quarter.

[00:10:18] This performance primarily reflects the higher gross margin compared to last year, in addition to lower operating expenses, excluding legal settlements and loss contingency. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the quarter with 41 cents compared to 29 cents in the same period last year on a similar share count. Looking at our balance sheet. Our prudent effort to control cost, manage our production capacity and working capital and improve our operational efficiency have collectively allowed us to generate strong cash flow from operations and preserve substantial cash position. These include cash, cash equivalents and short term bank deposit and short and long term marketable securities of one hundred fifty five point seven million dollars at the end of the first quarter. We have no debt from financial institutions. And according to the company's dividend policy and based on our net income performance during the third quarter and first nine months of twenty twenty, our board declared a dividend of 14 cents per share. We have a record date of November 18, payment date of December 9th, Twenty twenty. As we move forward, we remain confident that the strength of our balance sheet provide us with sufficient flexibility to continue executing against our strategic plan. With that, let me turn the call back to Val for closing comments. Thank you, officer.

[00:11:55] In closing, we remain encouraged by the ongoing, disciplined execution of our global growth acceleration plan, and we are excited by the tremendous potential of our business. I am grateful for the significant contributions of all our team members across the globe and appreciate the dedication during these unique times. Looking ahead, as we need to get really and make additional progress on other initiatives under our strategy, we are confident that we are on the right path to improve the long term trajectory of the business.

[00:12:32] Look forward to updating you further on our progress next quarter. Thank you. And we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:12:43] And at this time, we'll be conducting a question and answer session, if you would like to ask a question, please, press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line in question queue. You may press star two. If you would like to remove your question from the queue participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before Christmas. Dakis one moment, please, while we poll for questions. Our first question is from Robyn Gardner with the Benchmark Company, please proceed with your question.

Reuben Garner

[00:13:16] Thank you. Good morning, I guess. Excuse me. Good afternoon, guys. Maybe in maybe we could start with the top line trend, you mentioned an expectation that it would continue to improve in Q4. I know there's a lot of puts and takes with different countries having covered shutdowns and that sort of thing. Maybe, maybe could you help walk through the progression of the month by month progression in Q3? How did the year over year declines improve through the quarter? And what you what you saw in October and, you know, in the first part of the fourth quarter so far?

Yuval Dagim

[00:14:01] Yeah, hi, Reuben. Good morning. Indeed, we were be quite pleased with the sequential improvement over from quarter to quarter on ourselves, although the global sales are improving. Indeed, the change between the regions, but all regions are improving from the, if you like, bottom level, since in April end of this year, we do see the improvement from quarter to quarter and from month to month, and that is including the fourth quarter we just started.

Reuben Garner

[00:14:37] And is there any way to quantify that? I mean, you cut your you you cut the decline by more than half from Q2 to Q3. I mean, can we expect a similar trajectory in Q4? Maybe, you know, you're down mid single digits or as we approach twenty one and then, you know, potentially next year you can return to growth that.

Ophir Yakovian

[00:15:00] Well, we don't provide guidance for Q4. You say that, you know, we are improving. We do see improvement in the trend. As you mentioned, there's a lot of uncertainty still in there and in many parts of our global footprint. If you take Europe, where we see softer shutdowns in the and in many major countries, we mentioned this, that we've been locked down since mid-September and we still it was not still fully lifted.

[00:15:30] So we're going to be cautious about providing guidance in this uncertain environment at the moment. But we do expect to see improvement in the trend you over here

Yuval Dagim

[00:15:41] And also ruban in line with this, this improvement in our stronger financial results. We released the resume investment of some projects and resources to boost revenues even further for next year.

Reuben Garner

[00:16:02] Ok, I understood and I want to ask a question about that before I get there, the margin turn around in the third quarter was pretty remarkable. So can you maybe help us with kind of a bridge from it? Looks like the biggest change was on the gross margin front. Can you kind of bridges from where you were in Q2 from a margin standpoint to Q3, or is it better to look at it on a year over year basis? I mean, the show you showed margin improvement year over year with a 13 percent revenue decline. And just help us walk through what the different pieces are to get there and how to think about those as we move forward.

Ophir Yakovian

[00:16:46] Yeah, I mean, we look at it compared to last year and a year over year basis.

[00:16:52] And and I think first, we are very, very pleased with the performance and our achievement in the gross margin.

[00:17:00] It came from from from three, I think main components. One is we had a better product mix. We saw the more premium products with the where we command higher premium and better margin.

[00:17:16] And that was the main I mean, the main component here, though, there was a bit of a material prices coming from better sourcing and lower prices.

[00:17:29] And we've seen an improved efficiency in our operations. These were the on the positive side, on the main and then on the gross margins coming from the lower says volume. We are seeing that higher logistics cost per unit because of lower volume and well, we cannot fully mitigate the volume decline.

[00:17:59] And this was something that we hopefully, once the volume picks up again, we see and you see here a favorable improvement and some lower selling price and regional mix, which was less favorable.

[00:18:18] That was on the on the negative side. I would also mention here that we're still working on the 70 percent capacity and our utilization of our factories, which is also unfavorable impact on our gross margin. So this is what the gross margin, as I said, was the main contributor for the improvement in the EBITDA improvement and the EBITDA margin.

[00:18:46] In addition to that, we we did the quarter steps to control costs and the scene and a cost reduction that OpEx that was also helpful to improve our EBITDA margin. Having said that, looking at Q4, we are expecting a gross margin to be lower than what we've seen in this quarter, but slightly better than the performance we had in the U.S. three in Q4 last year. In terms of the EBITDA margin, we are going to see more normalized level of sales and marketing in June.

[00:19:31] As we already mentioned it, we are preparing and reinvesting in order to boost sales in the coming period.

[00:19:44] So we need to put those investments and hence we are expecting EBITDA margin to be more similar to what we've seen in Q4 19.

Yuval Dagim

[00:19:57] Rubin, if I may add another dimension to to our answer. If you remember, I made more attention to the gross margin and the EBITDA in Q1 and quarter one of this year. This was relatively healthy as well against the same quarter the year before. And what you see actually in Q3 is actually leaders all around the world in on acting with speed and discipline to mitigate the cost and spend to the current demand. And I think it is being manifested in our results in Q3.

Reuben Garner

[00:20:36] Got it. That'll that'll make sense and tell people what. So let's, I guess, talk about those investments to drive growth. Can you can you elaborate on maybe the amount of investment investment? What exactly are you investing in? Is it more salespeople? Is it is it just marketing in general? And then what do you expect to be the outcome? I mean, is it is it Europe and the U.S. increasing penetration primarily that you're focusing in on this? Help us understand what the investments are. Maybe quantify, if you could, and then what the benefits you expect from them.

Yuval Dagim

[00:21:19] Sure. Maybe three areas of investments or resources to boost growth and to add revenues. First, we just closed the deal with the completed deal with the little ceramic company. So we just added another category to business, addressing or addressing a bigger market now by offering porcelain and to to our customers in the coming years. In addition, we continue to invest behind our sales team in the US, mainly when we are expanding our presence in many of the markets in the US as we started to do the beginning of the year. That's a continuous effort to continue to do. And of course, there are a few, many projects that we have under the global growth acceleration plan, some of which are around new technologies that we are adding probably to be launching in the coming months in several markets of ours to improve engagement and experience of our customers and consumers.

Reuben Garner

[00:22:41] Ok, great. And going I'm going to sneak one more in, if that's all right. The the you just closed on that deal. Talk to talk to me about what the pipeline looks from an M&A perspective. You do you anticipate, you know, more of those. How many a year? I mean, is the size and scale of the acquisitions you just made a reasonable expectation for others in the future? And that's kind of the playbook to build out your countertop. Your kitchen countertops plan is to kind of pick off similar sized different materials and roll them up into your distribution network.

Yuval Dagim

[00:23:22] Yeah, and we start with with our mission and our mission is the forces on the ground to become the first group of choice in countries all around the world. And under this mission, we have we have a strategy with three main pillars. And one of the pillars is, is having a multilateral offering, an opinion countertop. The other pillar is to, as I mentioned, to improve consumer and customer engagement and experience, and lastly, to to expand our global footprint and to go direct in some other markets. Obviously, our efforts in terms of M&A and firstly around the multilateral offering, which will be completed by by having these these porcelain as part of offering going forward. And the other focus of ours will be on covering all our global presence in some other regions around the world where we are still working through distributors and we would like to have our own presence in the market.

Reuben Garner

[00:24:34] Great, thanks, guys. Congrats on the results and good luck to the rest of the year.

Yuval Dagim

[00:24:40] Thanks very much.

Ophir Yakovian

[00:24:41] Thank you.

Operator

[00:24:44] And again, as a reminder, if you have any questions, you may press star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question is from Asaph Shandley with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Asaf Barel Chandali

[00:24:56] Hey, guys, first of all, just congratulations on a great quarter, you know, despite the difficult conditions. I guess it also the depends are on the margin front that gross margins for a quarter were the highest since I think about security when we look back, you know, with with this being kind of depressed levels of revenues. And you also mentioning that you also had some headwinds, some lower volumes or pricing, maybe some unfavorable geographic mix. Do you think that the better product mix this quarter was totally one time? Because, you know, maybe a bit of mixed signals because you're guiding for a lower margin sequentially, which is still solid, I guess, you know. Twenty six and a half plus before a Q But, you know, how should we be thinking about a normalized run rate?

[00:25:51] Where should we be thinking about kind of where the company is, where the goal is here for Twenty twenty one twenty twenty to when sales normalize? Is it kind of high 20s near-term? About 30 medium term?

Yuval Dagim

[00:26:08] And that's that's a good question, I think that, you know, it's it's quite a, you know, hectic period that is changing things.

[00:26:18] And I think that the products that we've seen, it's hard to say where there is something that we should expect to see in the coming quarters as well. Our estimate is that these things will and will normalize and we see a more reasonable or normalized mix. Having said that, I think that, you know, we didn't change our long term goal. I think that once we get back to to a volume that is more normal, like we used to seeing in previous years and a lot less important and more important to move back to a full utilization of our facilities, the long term goals that we've set of 32 to 35 percent is something that we believe is reasonable and achievable. And I think that what we also saw in this quarter is that many improvement in our operational capabilities coming from our project under the global growth acceleration plan that we believe that contributed to improve our gross margin and that we feel that we are on the right track to get these targeted goals that we set. But the main thing is to see a higher volume of sales and hopefully will once the economy recovers, we will get there just to support it with another dimension.

[00:27:52] The addition, the latest addition to our portfolio, which is the problem, is accretive in gross margin and EBITDA margin, and that will be contributing to our future growth of gross margin in the future.

Asaf Barel Chandali

[00:28:09] Ok, great. And I know that, yeah, I guess we could just kind of move over to the old kind of naturally here. We can start on the financials. It's a couple of percentage points of the topline now, if I recall correctly. Where do you guys want to get that? You know, how should we be thinking about, you know, you guys grow the only business. Should we be thinking about this a year ahead? Know should I be looking forward to to the test to see, you know, what what the situation is when I get any kind of segmentation, breakdown between porcelain and quartz. Any color there would be helpful.

Yuval Dagim

[00:28:51] Yeah, sure. Obviously, it's a bit premature to give the business a bit of more color and at the moment on this new category in our business, obviously there is the porcelain category is expected to be growing in 10 percent in the coming years. So we are joining a category which is which is growing at the right time. We're going to be utilizing our current assets to to address a bigger, bigger market size, namely our logistics, its food supply chain and the distribution companies that we have. And so that will be now serving a bigger market and will be offering the ramp up of this category would be starting next year. We are now integrating clearly to our business, and obviously next year will be easier for us to advise on on the growth and the and the different launches of new products in our portfolio offering.

Asaf Barel Chandali

[00:29:55] Ok. Any specific reason that you guys had chosen porcelain was just that the target made sense happen to be possible. And it's just, you know, the first in a multilateral approach.

Yuval Dagim

[00:30:12] In the multilateral approach we are in, under this strategy, we are focusing on stone and in the stone area you have a cross, which is probably our main business, personal and natural stone porcelain is a natural fit to our business as its manufacture as stone is both from different sources across different technology, though. And so we see it as a natural fit for business. And we will continue to to look on on expanding our material offerings in the in the years to come.

Asaf Barel Chandali

[00:30:51] Ok, great. And I guess just another question, really, because I think, you know, as we look forward, this is going to be sort of kind of a countertop company and maybe less of, you know, kind of specifically, of course, company.

[00:31:06] Are you guys kind of you guys have a focus or any kind of direction as to if you want to manufacture increasingly in emerging markets? I really ask this because I think most people are aware of that. You know, your core court's business came under pressure at one point from low cost manufacturers that you being you know, you now manufacture having a facility in India. Theoretically, you could move some of your manufacturing there, maybe not near-term, but any color there on where future targets would be located or where your future facility was located.

Yuval Dagim

[00:31:50] And we are kind of already utilizing capacity based in in Gulf, and about 15 percent of our business has already been islambouli has been acquired in China. So we already balancing our manufacturing cost by by utilizing some low cost manufacturing sites to support our good competitive position in the market. Obviously, the decision to look on on their personal production or manufacturing in a place like India is with enough looking forward, if you like, to make sure that we will remain competitive in the in the coming years in producing their porcelain.

Asaf Barel Chandali

[00:32:40] Ok, also, I guess last question here is when we look at the sales trends on a constant currency basis, you know, for example, for Australia, the 3Q number is actually showing not much of a difference relative to where you guys were pre covid even on a year over year basis.

[00:33:05] Is this sustainable? Are you guys even having any maybe positive impact from maybe less competition from China? Because, you know, I'm looking at Australia only down seven percent.

[00:33:17] Those were levels we were even seeing double digit declines in twenty nineteen.

[00:33:23] So negative seven percent isn't a terrible number. Any color that would be helpful.

Yuval Dagim

[00:33:28] So did two mention to my to my answer to our answer first. Indeed, we are in a stronger competitive position this year than ever before in countries like Australia and Canada and Israel by utilizing our oil supply. So we are in a better competitive position. At the same time, as you know, the business environment in covid-19 is a bit different from country to country. So at the beginning, the beginning of the year, Israel and Australia were impacted less by that. And you could see that our revenue was relatively strong then. You know, with the lockdown in Victoria, which is a very long lockdown in Victoria, one of the states in Australia, there is a great deal greater fact and now it's been easier. So it's more than the market conditions and the and the activity in each and every country in Australia is is, you know, having the same the same situation as others. And we see our demand and volumes and, you know, up and down according to the market activity.

Asaf Barel Chandali

[00:34:39] Ok, if I could actually just ask another question, maybe the cadence of revenues through the quarter, you know, how was July, August, September looking like?

[00:34:50] Was there a gradual improvement? How do you guys feel through now, effectively, you know, the beginning of November?

Yuval Dagim

[00:35:01] We addressed it earlier, and I think I'm very happy to report that we do see a gradual improvement from month to month, obviously from quarter to quarter, and we expect that to be continued.

Asaf Barel Chandali

[00:35:15] Okay, thank you.

Yuval Dagim

[00:35:19] Thank you is a.

Operator

[00:35:22] And we have reached the end of the question and answer session, and I will now turn the call over to you on that CEO for closing remarks.

Yuval Dagim

[00:35:32] Thank you for your attention this morning. We look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.

Operator

[00:35:42] And we had reached the end of our conference, you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you and have a good day.