Therefore, while I believe there could still be upside long term to this story if we see resource growth or a larger production profile, I see more attractive opportunities elsewhere.

However, after the sharp rise we've seen in the company's share price, the stock is valued at $280.00/oz, well above the price paid for ounces in Tier-1 jurisdictions during acquisitions.

The company is now less than two months away from pouring its first gold at its Madsen Mine and is expected to have industry-leading costs.

It's been an exciting year for Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) investors as the stock has woken up from a deep slumber following its 2016 peak and has trounced most other gold companies in terms of year-to-date performance. Currently, the stock is up over 175% year-to-date, a 14,000 basis point outperformance vs. the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as investors await the announcement of commercial production next year. While there's no question that Pure Gold will be a very attractive producer with operating costs expected to come in 20% below the industry average, I see the stock as close to fully valued short term. Therefore, while there could still be long-term upside to this story, I see more attractive opportunities elsewhere following the stock's recent outperformance.

Earlier this year, I wrote an article on Pure Gold Mining, noting that the stock's valuation was still dirt-cheap after a 25% rise in the month of December. I wrote a follow-up article in late May, noting that it was wise to look at selling 1/4 of one's position above US$1.00 as the stock was beginning to get a little extended short term. I clearly underestimated the stock's strength in my follow-up article because it managed to shrug off its overbought levels and gained another 70% since. While this is great news for investors that have held onto most of their positions, it's bad news from a valuation standpoint for those looking at adding to their positions. Let's take a closer look at the project below before digging into the valuation.

It's been a busy few months for Pure Gold Mining at its Madsen Mine in Northern Ontario, and a forest fire earlier this year in the area likely had some investors getting a little skittish. Fortunately, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry was able to contain the fire and keep both Red Lake residents and prevent any damage to Pure Gold's infrastructure and construction progress. Since then, the company has continued to move full steam ahead with its development schedule and remains on track for the much-anticipated first gold pour before year-end. Assuming mining goes according to plan, Pure Gold could produce up to 75,000 ounces of gold next year at industry-leading costs below $950/oz. This is based on projected mill throughput of just below 750 tonnes per day and an average feed grade of 7 grams per tonne gold.

Based on the 2019 Feasibility Study, the expectation is that the mine will operate for over 12 years, producing an average of 102,000 ounces of gold in Year 3 through 7 at all-in sustaining costs of $787/oz. As the chart below shows, this would place Pure Gold at a ranking of 14th out of over 60 gold producers from an operating cost standpoint and among the ten lowest-cost gold producers in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the actual results will look like the Feasibility Study, but this does give Pure Gold lots of leeway in costs vs. the current gold price of $1,860/oz.

As the production schedule below shows, gold production is expected to come in a little lighter in the first few years as feed grades average close to ~8.60 grams per tonne gold. Still, production should ramp up to well above 100,000 ounces as grades increase to an average of 11.45 grams per tonne gold in years 4 through 8. Therefore, while Pure Gold does have an average production profile of close to 100,000 ounces per year, it's important to note that it is unlikely to go straight from first gold pour to 100,000 ounces of annual gold production. This doesn't mean that the operation won't be incredibly profitable; it's merely to point out expectations ahead of time so that investors aren't disappointed when gold production next year comes in below the Year 3 through 7 peak production average.

It's worth noting that the company continues to have exploration success on the exploration front, with an incredible intercept of 4.9 meters at 296.1 grams per tonne gold announced late last month during grade control drilling. This intercept is well above the average resource grade of 8.7 grams per tonne gold. More results like this would be very encouraging, suggesting that reserves might be delineated at higher grades than the current mine plan.

Meanwhile, Pure Gold also reported solid results from the company's Wedge deposit with a few high-grade hits over narrow intercepts. As the map below shows, the company has only tested about 4 kilometers of its current 10-kilometer strike at its several satellite deposits. As of the most recent resource update, the company has amassed a resource of 431,000 gold ounces at Fork, Wedge, and Russet South. Based on continued drilling success, there is undoubtedly potential to grow this resource further, with the potential for 700,000 ounces long term at these three deposits.

So, why not buy Pure Gold here when the stock is just about to transform from gold developer into a cash-flow generating gold producer?

The issue with buying at current levels is the valuation, as I believe a lot of the transformation is already priced into the stock after the meteoric rise we've seen. Based on 394 million shares outstanding, a share price of US$1.80, Pure Gold is sitting at a market cap of ~$709 million with just 2.53 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.7 grams per tonne gold. This is an exceptional resource, and the endowment at this project made the stock a steal near US$0.60, but at a share price of US$1.80, it's hard to argue the same case. The reason is because the company is now valued at $280.24/oz, up from below $100.00/oz earlier this year.

If we look at past acquisitions of low-cost Tier-1 jurisdiction gold producers in the sector, they have been acquired at an average price of $199.56/oz in the past four mergers/acquisitions. Meanwhile, the average for the two most recent mergers/acquisitions is $247.80/oz. The average all-in sustaining costs for the past two acquisitions came in at $660/oz with Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) being acquired for $239.13 with the lowest costs in the sector and Saracen merging at a valuation of $256.47/oz with three mines operating at ultra-low costs of $770~/oz. I would argue that Saracen and Atlantic Gold are far superior to Pure Gold and that there's no reason that Pure Gold would trade at a premium to these two names.

This is because Saracen has diversified production across three mines and a production profile of 500,000 plus ounces annually in a higher-ranked jurisdiction (Australia), and Atlantic Gold had an open-pit mine with costs $200/oz lower and a more attractive production profile as well (110,000~ ounces per year). Therefore, I see Pure Gold's valuation as difficult to justify, especially considering that we don't know what costs will look like yet, and we have to hope that the actual results conform to the Feasibility Study projections. Open-pit mines are generally straight-forward and don't stray from projections too much, but underground mines like Madsen can deviate a little more. Pretium Resources (PVG) is one example that comes to mind of a mine that operates nowhere near the initial mine plan.

Some investors will argue that Pure Gold still has significant upside long term and that the announcement of the first gold pour will light a fire under the stock. While this could certainly be true, I believe it's more likely to be a "sell the news" event, as a lot is already priced in here. Based on the recent share price appreciation, I would view any rallies above US$1.90 as an opportunity to book profits on another 1/3 of one's position, as I now see Pure Gold as close to fully-valued short term. This doesn't mean the stock can't go higher long term, but I would argue that there are much better opportunities with more upside lower down on the value chain currently.

