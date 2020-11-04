Parsons Corporation (PSN) CEO Chuck Harrington on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 7:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Spille - VP, IR

Chuck Harrington - Chairman & CEO

George Ball - CFO

Carey Smith - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Gavin Parsons - Goldman Sachs

Joseph DeNardi - Stifel

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Ron Epstein - Bank of America

Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

Dave Spille

Dave Spille

Thank you. Good morning. And thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2020 financial results. Please note that we provide a presentation slides on the investor relations section of our website on the call with me today, or Chuck Harrington, chairman and CEO, George Ball, CFO, and Carrie Smith, president and chief operating officer. Today, we'll discuss execution against our corporate strategy. George will provide an overview of our third quarter financial results and then Carrie will review our operational highlights. We then we'll close with a question and answer. Session management may also make four looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends in the anticipated future performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements due to a variety of factors. These risk factors are described in our form. 10K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other SEC filings. Please refer to our earnings press release for Parsons complete for looking statement disclosure. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements. Management will also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures. During this call, we remind you that these non gap financial measures are not a substitute for their comparable gap measures, and that will turn the call over to Chuck.

Chuck Harrington

[00:02:03] Thank you, Dave. Good morning to everyone on call and welcome to Parsons. Third quarter 2020 earnings call on this eventful morning of continued vote counting. We had a great third quarter and this was against a backdrop of challenging global macro economic conditions. We delivered record adjusted EBITDA while also delivering outstanding cash flow. These accomplishments once again reflect the resiliency of our combined portfolio of federal solutions and critical infrastructure. After the end of the quarter, we announced the pending three hundred million dollar acquisition of Braxton Science and Technology Group. Braxton reinforces our strong position in a rapidly expanding space market. We're very excited about joining forces with Braxton. It further expands our cutting edge space capabilities, our strong government space customer base, and expands our addressable market to include critical ground based technology systems. This acquisition exceeds all of our quantitative and qualitative M&A thresholds. Now I'll review a few of our third quarter financial highlights. We reported adjusted EBITDA of one hundred and one million. This is an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10 percent achieving on an interim basis one of our long term financial targets announced during our IPO last year. We also generated one hundred forty five million dollars of operational cash flow and into the quarter with a one point two times book to bill ratio driven by one point five times in federal solutions. We continue to execute on our goals of winning larger programs and additional Ottey Awards. We are also simultaneously delivering strong program performance for our customers, exemplifying these points during the quarter.

[00:03:51] We want a three hundred million dollar contract with a classified customer doubled our year to date Ottilia words over last year and can continue to receive high customer satisfaction scores. The above reflects our strong contract performance, which drives margin expansion. We continue our disciplined balance sheet management and execution of our M&A strategy. We recently closed a 400 million dollar convertible note, taking advantage of historically low pricing. Additionally, we protected shareholders by purchasing a hedging instrument that precludes potential dilution below a stock price of sixty six dollars per share. The incremental capital we raise in this transaction was very timely. It will enable us to fully fund our Bramston acquisition while leaving the financial flexibility for additional future M&A transactions. The acquisition of Braxton underscores our disciplined approach to M&A. We strive to acquire companies that operate in specific, high priority and high growth markets. Our market strengths are aligned with national defense, priorities of cybersecurity, geospatial and radiofrequency intelligence space Seifi, five ESR and Missile Defense. These markets are enduring and expected to be insulated from budget cuts. Our core technologies of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, including counter hypersonics, cloud computing and Iot are also aligned with the nation's technology priorities. So Braxton is well aligned with Parsons. And the nation's top investment priorities, we also like to acquire companies we work with in the past and have a strong reputation in the market and that benefit from our scale and broader set of capabilities.

[00:05:40] Braxton perfectly aligns with this aspect of our M&A strategy. We ensure M&A candidate companies have great technology, exceptional management teams and our strong fit with our agile, innovative and disruptive culture. Braxton meets all of these objectives as well. Braxton also exceeds all of our major financial criteria, with revenue growth in adjusted EBITDA margins above 10 percent, respectively. And transaction and transaction is accretive perhaps, and enhances our margin of revenue growth profile and further strengthens our strategy to win large prime contracts within the DOD and intelligence communities. Braxton builds on our strong track record of successfully acquiring and integrating companies. It is consistent with our recent acquisitions of Polaris Alpha Systems and Courcey Technologies. We look forward to welcoming their employees into Team Parsons. Kerry will elaborate further on the Braxton acquisition in a few minutes. In summary, we delivered on another strong and successful quarter. We reported record adjusted EBITDA and record EBITDA margins delivering outstanding cash flow and achieved a strong book to bill ratio. Our operations team continues to be successful, winning large new contracts and awards. Perhaps most importantly, we continue to deliver on our commitments to our customers. We started the fourth quarter by announcing a strategic space acquisition and this acquisition will further enhance. Our position is important in fast growing market. With that, I'll turn the call over to our chief financial officer, George Ball, to discuss our third quarter financial highlights George.

George Ball

[00:07:22] Thank you, Chuck, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll organize my remarks into the following five key areas, the income statement, cash flow results, balance sheet, contract awards and 2020 goods. As Chuck indicated, we had an outstanding third quarter strong program execution. And our continued focus on cost management resulted in record adjusted EBITDA and margin and excellent cash collections drove operating cash flow of one hundred and forty five dollars million. We also opportunistically raised four hundred million dollars of additional capital to fund our Breakstone acquisition and enable investment in additional strategic growth opportunities. Regarding the details of our financial results, total revenue for the third quarter decreased by 19 million dollars or two percent in the prior year period. This was driven by growth in our federal solution segment, offset by an expected decline in critical infrastructure revenue consistent with our ongoing strategy to roll off low margin pass through work. Indirect expenses decreased 13 million dollars from the third quarter of 2010, driven by lower transaction related expenses and insurance costs, adjusted EBITDA of one hundred one million dollars represents an increase of 12 million from last year. And adjusted EBITDA margin increased one hundred and thirty basis points to 10 percent. These increases were primarily driven by higher earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures and lower indirect expenses. I'll turn now to our operating segments, starting first with federal solutions, where third quarter revenue grew by 12 million dollars or two percent year over year.

[00:09:02] This increase was driven by higher business volume on new and existing contracts. Federal solutions suggested EBITDA decreased five million dollars or nine percent from the prior year quarter and are adjusted, but the margin decreased from ten point four percent to nine point two percent. These decreases result from a significant contract milestone, as recognized in the third quarter of twenty nineteen, which was not repeated in the current year and higher pass through revenue in the current quarter. And now a few words regarding our critical infrastructure segment. Third quarter revenue decreased thirty one million dollars or six percent from the prior year period. This decrease was driven primarily by lower volume contracts with significant pass through revenue. Critical infrastructure adjusted EBITDA increased by 16 million dollars. Forty two percent year over year and our adjusted EBITDA margin increased three hundred and sixty basis points, ten point eight percent. These increases result primarily from higher earnings, unconsolidated joint ventures and lower costs. Next, I'll discuss cash flow and balance sheet metrics that deal with September 30th, 2020 stands at sixty nine days compared to fifty eight days at the end of Q3. Twenty nineteen. Our third quarter operating cash flow totaled one hundred and forty five dollars million, driven primarily by strong collections and our Federal Solutions segment.

[00:10:31] Capital expenditures totaled six million dollars in the third quarter of 2020, as noted by Chuck, our balance sheet remains very strong. We ended the quarter with a positive net cash position of twenty seven million dollars, taking into account the impact of the three hundred million dollar all cash Brackman acquisition, our pro forma net debt as of September 30th. 2020 with total two hundred and seventy three dollars million. This would equate to a pro forma net debt leverage ratio of approximately zero point eight times regarding awards to reported contract awards of one point two dollars billion in the third quarter, representing a book to bill ratio of one point two times on a trailing 12 month basis or book to bill ratio is one point of. Our backlog at the end of the third quarter totals seven point eight dollars billion and continues to represent approximately two years revenue at our current run rate. Now let's turn to our guns. Even a strong third quarter performance and outlook for the balance of the year, we are narrowing our fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance range and reiterating the revenue and cash flow ranges initially established on March the 10th. With that, I'll turn the call over to our president, the chief operating officer, Kerry Smith, discuss our third quarter operational highlights Carey.

Carey Smith

[00:11:56] Thank you, George. It's Chuck and George indicated we had a strong quarter from an operations perspective and completed a significant acquisition that bolsters our space assets. I'm proud of our team's accomplishments, given the challenging conditions we're facing on a few of our contracts due to the current 1918 pandemic. Despite these challenges, we delivered strong cash flow results and a 10 percent adjusted EPS margin for the first time in our history. The third quarter was our strongest year to date for Federal Solutions team, with a one point five times both the bill and one large single word contracts, strategic space and cyber contracts and other transaction agreements. 70 percent of our total works in the third quarter were for new business. We also achieved a historical milestone on our Salt Waste Processing Facility contract by moving into the operations space and our technologies reported the best quarter in its entire history. As you can imagine, I'm very excited about our Broxton acquisition, which positions us well with key space customers. Notable contract wins in the third quarter include a three hundred seven million dollar contract with a classified customer. A hundred fifteen million dollar option. You're on our combatant commands cyber mission support contract. Well, we provide offensive cyber operations, defensive cyber operations and open source intelligence and support of joint all the main operations. We expanded our rail systems footprint with over one hundred million dollars and winch, including a forty five million dollar contract by the Bay Area Rapid Transit District to support the implementation of a communications based train control system that's complete.

[00:13:46] This will be the largest communication based train control installed system in North America. We've also ordered the trancelike bobwhite line of British Columbia, Canada, for over forty four million dollars per persons will design the system elements for the fully driverless rapid transit system, as well as provide system assurance. And after the third quarter, we were selected as the preferred proponent for the Edmonton Light Rail Transit Contract in western Canada as a 50/50 joint venture partner. This two billion dollar program is the second stage of the battery life and applies the latest light rail technology. Finally, we were awarded a fifty one million dollar recovery of air denied by ordnance. Or rather, when will we employ that person to develop Tzu's directed energy system? The laser can hit targets more than three hundred meters away, and it's powerful enough to detonate cluster bombs, landmines and general purpose bombs. This program is also the first Department of Defense ground based laser system placed in their production. Our momentum of winning other transaction agreements or contracts continues during the third quarter. We want strategic new contracts, bring our total word value to more than 200 billion year to date, which is double the amount we had in 2019.

[00:15:13] Our program execution on the Salt Waste Processing Facility contract has also been strong. During the third quarter, we were thrilled to celebrate the start of operations at this facility 18 years ago, the Department of Energy and Parsons embarked on a mission to revolutionize the treatment of radioactive waste produced during the Cold War and contained in the underground liquid waste storage tanks at the Savannah River site. We're now able to process radioactive waste eight times faster than historical treatment rates. The start of the Salt Waste Processing facility is a testament to the commitment and dedication of a person's workforce at the first of a kind facility. We also continue to be pleased with Curacy Technologies performance as we put large orders with the United States Marine Corps and the United States Special Operations Command in the third quarter. These sales demonstrate the continued reliance upon Courcey signals intelligence and integrated network survey products by our critical Department of Defense customers. The successful integration of Tulasi that's enabled us to increase high margin product sales and also enhanced our ability to win larger awards. As Chuck indicated, we're very excited to welcome the Breakstone employees into the Parsons family, Boxton complements our existing space portfolio, increases our product offerings and our critical intellectual property that expands capabilities for the United States Air Force Space Force, the Department of Defense Research Laboratories and the intelligence community.

[00:16:50] Braxton Spide portfolio of greater than 50 proprietary commercial Off-The-Shelf products, along with the development and sustainment of key government off the shelf products, provides mission critical solutions for spacecraft, ground control and spacecraft integration first into a unique mix of products and services. Solve complex engineering problems, including command, control, communications, cybersecurity and data processing as the prime contractor for the satellite prototyping and integration contract. Braxton supports the United States Space for Enterprise Ground Services Program, or ETF. EPS is the next generation architecture that will unify spacecraft rooftop operations across multiple major government agencies with the acquisition process is better positioned to capitalize on the rapid space market growth driven by the proliferation of low Earth orbit constellations, small satellite expansion and space cyber resiliency. Braxton has a strong reputation in the industry, a history of technology disruptiveness, and we look forward to leveraging both their technology and their expertize. Parsons is fortunate to have known and worked with Boxton in the space community, and we're collaborating already in areas including space situational awareness and space weather systems. Our portfolios are extremely complementary and will enable intense space solutions for the warfighter, with synergy spanning space, situational awareness, satellite operations, space protection and resiliency, cybersecurity and space modeling and simulation persons and Broxton together will accelerate growth and the global space market. With that, I'll turn it back over to Chuck.

Chuck Harrington

[00:18:43] Thank you, Carey. In summary, our team's third quarter execution was very strong. We delivered strong financial results and exceptional program performance for our customers. We also further strengthen our balance sheet with a 400 million dollar convertible note offering. And we quickly put this capital to work with the strategic acquisition that will drive additional growth in our space market. Before we begin to Q&A session. I'm pleased to announce we will be conducting our first virtual Investor Day on March 11th of next year. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about our strategic vision here from market line leaders and participate in various Q&A sessions. We look forward to the event and your participation now will open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[00:19:29] Ladies and gentlemen, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press the star then the number one key on your touchtone telephone to withdraw your question, press the Pouncy. Our first question comes from the line of Sheila Kahyaoglu with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

[00:19:48] Thank you so much. Good morning, Chuck, George and Carrie. First question, maybe George, for you. You know, looking at the implied cash flow ramp in Q4, it's over 50 percent of the total. And I know you guys are Q4 heavy, but can you give us some of the moving major moving pieces around working capital and if any one off items there?

Chuck Harrington

[00:20:09] Yes, certainly, Sheila, you know, as you indicated, we had a nice quarter in the third quarter billion momentum of the second quarter, traditionally the fourth quarter is a very strong quarter for us. They indicated in my prepared remarks that all Solutions was a major contributor in the third quarter. We anticipate significant strength from critical infrastructure in the fourth, including in the Middle East.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

[00:20:34] Ok, thank you. And then, you know, maybe another question on the business, just passing out space and geospatial and cyber and intel, those two businesses were up thirty seven and 20 percent in the quarter. So pretty significant numbers and definitely areas that are more insulated from broader budget trends. Are there any ways to maybe quantify the success that you're seeing in these two businesses, whether when rates book to Bill? Sorry if I missed it and if you set it and just trying to get a sense of the runway for growth.

Chuck Harrington

[00:21:05] Thank you, Sheila, and thank you for your questions. We're very bullish on our on our cyber intelligence space and geospatial markets. You know, those were obviously both helped and depended greatly by the acquisitions of Polaris Alpha Energy Systems. And our win rates have been very strong, also attended by the larger contracts that we're winning than we had historically. One without the acquisitions that we garnered in our win, rates have been very strong. Terry mentioned a couple of the wins that we had this last quarter, and we continue to be very bullish on the strong growth of those two units and our missile defense. You find our unit going forward to carry any additional color you'd like to add to that?

Carey Smith

[00:21:51] Yes, Sheila, under cyber intelligence, we had growth on our command mission support contract. And as I mentioned during the remarks to our CIS, organic growth was the best it's been in the history of the company. We also had strong organic growth across the whole portfolio of CNI contracts, and our very strong win rates continue there with the space and geospatial. There were two primary areas. One was our launch manifest system integration contract and the second one was the T rex special operations contract.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

[00:22:24] Ok, thank you so much. Thank you, Sheila.

[00:22:29] Our next question comes from Gavin Parsons with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Gavin Parsons

[00:22:36] Hey, good morning.

Chuck Harrington

[00:22:38] Good morning, Gavin.

Gavin Parsons

[00:22:40] He does the pipeline has grown pretty significantly over this year, over the last few years, and we haven't seen that converted back yet and just left the dynamic of awarded contracts like you see in us. So I guess I guess my question is, one, when would you expect to see that increase in the pipeline to actually start to drive backlog? And is there any way to quantify that on value?

Chuck Harrington

[00:23:07] Well, as we've mentioned in the past, Gavin, our approach on to contracts being a single award or multiple award is to book those very conservatively. So although we may have won a billion dollar contract or in the case of, say, contract with north of 500 million, we're only booking it in pieces per year, whereas I think some of our other companies in the space would book the whole item. And so that what that gives us is the one we haven't gotten too far out in front of our headlights, but to the confidence that our backlog will continue to build on contracts we've already won. But just how to book the entire backlog yet given our booking policies, so we expect our backlog continue to grow in the next two years at least. But that's where we've got some pretty good visibility. Anything you'd like to add on that regarding any specifics?

Carey Smith

[00:24:08] I agree with what you said, Chuck, and the two that I would point to and sharing intelligence that we're currently getting work on would be Combat and Command's mission support contract. And we very conservatively only book the base and the option one there. And the other one was a contract called Militar, a classified contract we book last year. And we did receive the Azlan task order in the last quarter on that contract.

Gavin Parsons

[00:24:34] That makes sense, what clarification, what is the revenue headwind in dollar terms this quarter?

Chuck Harrington

[00:24:41] You know, if we look at covid and it gets it gets tougher to estimate Gavyn, because when we're kind of comparing, you know, actual numbers to plan numbers, but you kind of split apart. You look at federal solutions, for example, and they be growing in the high single digits since covid. And that's, you know, nominally 50 million dollars of headwinds that we're facing in that market, probably close to seventy five across the portfolio.

Gavin Parsons

[00:25:14] So if it's a 50 million revenue headwind this year, you haven't reduced your revenue guidance for the year, obviously, you know, to a point that implies much better growth. So assuming that's a net impact and, you know, there's not some big tailwind from some kind of covid benefits that go away next year, I mean, should we think about you making up that full amount of covid headwind on top of the core business growth continuing next year? Or is that double counting growth next year?

Chuck Harrington

[00:25:42] Yeah, I think that's double counting. Here's the way I would think of it. You know, some of our contracts like Antarctica where, you know, they just aren't allowing us on the ice for a year. They've been very fortunate to have any covid cases and they want to keep it that way, or Kwajalein Island, where the Marshallese made those same decisions. You know, both of those decisions we don't control. So when they decide to allow us on the ice or when they'll decide to allow us back on the islands, think of it as we pick up where we left off and whatever that duration that we were not on ice or on island, then that just extends the contract out in time. Same could be said, quite frankly, for FAA, who has also taken a very cautious role with their unions in terms of continuing the workload. So a lot of that is just gone down to a base load and then the work that we didn't do will add to the end of our contracts. Thank you.

[00:26:49] Our next question comes from Joseph DeNardi with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Joseph DeNardi

[00:26:55] I think so. Good morning, Chuck. Can you just talk about kind of appetite, appetite for additional money, obviously have the capacity to do more on the balance sheet, but just from kind of an internal bandwidth standpoint, should we assume that you all are done for a period until you digest what you've done or are you still in the market?

Chuck Harrington

[00:27:20] I would not jump to the conclusion that we are done. We are still in the market. We've shown in the past the ability to pull off multiple acquisitions per year. We have infrastructure built to do that and more of what either accelerates or slows our acquisition. Assimilation is the quality of the companies that are out on the market space. And I think, as I've said in past calls, at any given time, we're talking to five to 10 different companies and that are we're primarily pulling out of our supply chain.

Joseph DeNardi

[00:28:02] Got it, that's helpful. And then maybe you all want to save this for the Investor Day, but could you provide some kind of qualitative commentary around expectations for twenty, twenty one, even if it's directional revenue and margins?

Chuck Harrington

[00:28:17] Yeah, well, we'll be announcing that with our Q4 earnings call. But I think the general takeaways, we remain very bullish on the company and our markets. And, you know, we aren't seeing anything out of the Election Day or anything else that gives us any pause for caution.

Joseph DeNardi

[00:28:38] Ok, and then just as it relates to and any dis synergies there overlap between the two businesses that could present some revenue synergies in the near term we should be aware of. Thank you.

Chuck Harrington

[00:28:52] Yeah. Thank you. So there's no there's no dis synergies. There was a couple of very minor OCI contracts. We're talking like nominally five people that have no material impact on the revenue or profit generation or the integration. So one of the great things about Braxton is there was not a lot of wasn't really any overlap. We were working side by side, and so now we're greater one.

[00:29:23] Our next question comes from Toby Sommer with Truist Securities, your line is now open.

Tobey Sommer

[00:29:29] Thank you. When you look at Braxton in the area in which it plays, what does the pipeline look like for RFID? And so much as you're aware where the combination of the two companies may better situate you to win work once, once the company is, in fact, the acquisition is closed.

Chuck Harrington

[00:29:55] Yeah, the activity in the space market right now is very strong, you know, partially because space is becoming such a crowded frontier with all of the low Earth orbit satellites being launched. But obviously we have a great deal of activity from private industry as well as from governments, China expanding and the like. We also, from a national defense perspective, have a lot of satellites in orbit that are being controlled by multiple systems and the beauty of an enterprise ground system, enterprise ground services, like the work the president does is it allows the Defense Department, NASA, others to be able to control or communicate between those multiple systems at one point. And that's an area that is going to have a lot of growth, has shown a lot of growth already, but will grow even more in the years ahead. We're very excited about the space market.

Tobey Sommer

[00:30:54] Could you refresh us on the ark in case of a run off in the critical infrastructure unit and in that sort of time period of that being a headwind in your current thinking?

Chuck Harrington

[00:31:12] Yeah. So what we've been pretty consistent on that. We think in 2020 to probably mid-year, we'll have all of that off the books. The work we're looking now, including our latest big one, are really, really margin rich contracts. And so we continue to expect the margin to expand in critical infrastructure. So we're going to continue to grow that bottom line at a healthy rate. And the top line will be muted, as we said it during the IPO. And after that, then we'll be out of the mode of running off that low margin backlog and we should see top line and bottom line growing at the same rate.

Tobey Sommer

[00:31:57] Last question for me. Did you speak to the medium and long term financial impacts of what you've learned from the pandemic, work from home, et cetera, because there may be some benefits in there, as well as the discrete headwinds we've discussed already on the call?

Chuck Harrington

[00:32:19] Yes, great question. One of the things we've learned is that the public wants confidence in the infrastructure they use and whether that is just better education over the ventilation systems or improvement there to more physical separation, better cleaning regimens. So there's going to be a lot of modifications to physical infrastructure to improve distancing and cleaning and all of those kinds of attributes. But the other thing that it's proven for our customers is that you can do a lot of things virtually in terms of controlling these networks, and you can do it safely from a from a cyber perspective. So whether it's virtualizing these transportation nodes and replacing servers with cloud based operations that allow for much more efficiency and a better use of taxpayer dollars going forward, we think there's going to be a big emphasis on this. SACE models the ability for contractors to deliver infrastructure and then charge for that on a pay as you go basis. I'm very bullish on the infrastructure industry. It's we think it's going to go through a lot of transformation, which will be very good for customers, for companies like ours.

Tobey Sommer

[00:33:34] Thank you very much.

[00:33:37] Our next question comes from Ron Epstein with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Ron Epstein

[00:33:43] Hey, good morning, guys. A couple of quick questions. What is your organic growth? Right. So if you back out all the acquisitions you're under, what is organic growth and what would be your organic book to Bill? That makes sense.

Chuck Harrington

[00:34:04] Yeah. Thank you, Ron. You know, you look at our organic growth and as we said, going for sance covid are federal solutions units growing in the mid to upper single digits and our critical infrastructure, which, albeit lumpy, is a run off of that work. Arguably, we're running that as a flat unit over, say, three to four year period. And we're still on track to drive those to overall growth rates. covid obviously has had some impact. What's the great news? There is the agility of the team to be able to pivot and to sell more products. They've got crop fagots products or KOTS products, which may not be as material to the top line, but have had a very important impact on the bottom line, as well as the ticket to more professional services and I.T. oriented services in our critical infrastructure business.

Ron Epstein

[00:35:00] So a second question. With all the M&A you guys do, how do you measure that you're, in fact, creating value? Right. I mean, a lot of times, I mean, so what's your internal process to kind of get check that, you know, we bought this for X, it's actually creates value for us.

Chuck Harrington

[00:35:20] That's a great question, Ron. And one that our board has been laser focused on for the last 15 years, given that we are an acquisitive company. So four on a quarterly basis, after we make an acquisition, we report back to the board on the forecast that we had made. We typically take the rates and plans of the companies put in really, really ground truth those numbers and get our develop our own set of numbers, what we think rates will be, growth rates, profit rates, etc. and then we track those for a year after a year. It's very difficult to track those. As to your point, the synergies now you start winning jobs as a total Parsons entity as opposed to a Polaris Alpha and OGE Systems or a bramston, but only on a year end basis. What we've generally found is the cost synergies are greater than we forecast. The revenue synergies have been greater than we forecast and the core businesses we've bought have generally been meeting their plans. So the net of all of that is we've been creating more shareholder value out of those acquisitions that have helped compensate for things like covid.

Ron Epstein

[00:36:36] But are you looking at cash on cash returns? Right. If you're go for of business for 300 bucks, when do you expect to get the 300 million bucks back? Is it yours out five years?

Chuck Harrington

[00:36:48] Well, generally, it's been more in the area of three to four years out cash on cash returns. And they've generally all been well, they have all been margin accretive, accretive.

Ron Epstein

[00:37:01] And then maybe one last one. I know there's a lot of uncertainty because the election and so on and so forth, but you guys must have some sense of directionality. The twenty, twenty one. Can you share some thoughts on that?

Chuck Harrington

[00:37:15] Yeah. So clearly, I think we and everyone else understands the priorities of the Trump administration fairly clearly. So the challenge for us was to get a good line of sight on the Biden administration should be end up in a Biden presidency. So I spent quite a bit of time speaking with both sides of the aisle and Congress and Senate transition team members. And what we came away with is their emphasis on national defense priorities are very aligned. The emphasis on the underlying technologies to help defend our nation are aligned. If there was one difference is that the Biden administration seemed to be more focused on a large infrastructure bill and how they would fund that and put that in place. So to us, that was the primary difference. We remain very bullish regardless of how the outcome ends up.

Ron Epstein

[00:38:09] Got it. Right, thank you very much.

Chuck Harrington

[00:38:11] Thank you, Ron.

[00:38:14] Our next question comes from Josh Sullivan with the Benchmark Company. Your line is now open.

Josh Sullivan

[00:38:20] Good morning. Josh, via the margin rich contracts you mentioned there. Critical infrastructure. Can you just give us some color there? What technology is driving that or geographies in Wise Parsons winning?

Chuck Harrington

[00:38:36] Yeah, so that's a great question. There is really two things that drive the margin richness. One is the expansion of our underlying technology portfolio to include things like in at our intersection as a service, bringing technologies we've developed in federal solutions over. Secondly has been the phenomenal margins that we've been generating out of Canada. And a lot of that has to do with our business model. But it's also just a very infrastructure rich environment. And we have much less competition today than, say, they were in the infrastructure market five to 10 years ago. So as a result of that, margins have increased substantially in North America with a corresponding decline in risk transfer. And we have leveraged our design expertize into outsized returns on some of these large infrastructure projects. And the latest one is just great example. Some of this comes through the books, as you know, since we don't consolidate a lot of these are there. We're minority partners in joint ventures. That's what really gives the upside impact to our margins.

Josh Sullivan

[00:39:55] It's interesting, legitimate in the long term, covid changes and they talk about work from home, more comfort from the customer anywhere you're willing to put some estimate on your real estate footprint consolidation? You know, I've heard from others in the industry, some pretty large assumptions. Is there any way you're able to put a finer point on that?

Chuck Harrington

[00:40:17] Yeah, well, I think you hit the nail on the head between. Real estate leases and some associated it costs, we think that our populace will kind of break down a third, a third, third, and I'm not implying that is going to be equal thirds. Maybe a better way of saying that would be three buckets. They'll be those employees. They're going to come back to work full time in our offices. And that'll be driven either by their personal choice or the choice of our customers in our in our teams where they need the collaboration and working day to day, side by side. A second group will choose to work from home on a permanent basis. They were already leaning that direction, either from their childcare perspectives or aging parents or some other criteria that they're using. And we can support that. We've proven that we've done it now for seven months straight. And then thirdly, it'll be a group. And I think this will probably be the largest group of our workforce who will choose a hybrid option. And that option, they might be working in office three days a week and working from home two days a week. All of that leads to a net reduction of real estate costs, which, you know, you can't get day one because we often have leases that probably average three to four years out in terms of termination that we can see each year, our real estate costs coming down and improving the efficiency of the use of our overhead dollars. And, you know, if I was to be a betting person, I would say, you know, in the high end, we'd look at somewhere around 40, 50 percent reduction and the more conservative side probably somewhere around 30 percent. So as I'm sitting here today, those are the kinds of percentages that I'm looking at George and I are working on in our financial planning.

Josh Sullivan

[00:42:10] And then just one on Braxton, how does it fit into the sass kind of conversation and then how much of it is focused on hardware versus software?

Chuck Harrington

[00:42:20] Yeah, so Braxton is a very product rich company, albeit most of it got product or government off the shelf products, they do have a very successful cock's product commercial off the shelf. That's right around a little less than 10 percent of revenues at all. A lot of this is going to depend on what we think is going to take shape and an emphasis by federal government customers to drive more efficiency in their contracting means and methods and improve their use of taxpayer dollars. And in that regard, a lot of these products do hold fast potential. So we're building our portfolio of products that we can take into a fast model, and then we'll be getting the government to actually change their contracting methods. In the meantime, we can sell ascots products off the shelf and carry much, much higher margins.

Josh Sullivan

[00:43:18] Thank you for that. Thank you.

[00:43:22] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, that star then one. Our next question comes from Cai von Rumohr with Cowan, your line is now open.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:43:33] Yes, thanks so much. So most of your peers who have already reported have indicated favorable indirect expenses as a result of covid. The three things they mention are less travel expense, less medical expense, because people are scared to have elective surgery in the hospitals because of covid less vacation paid time off and hence higher labor utilization. Could you comment on the potential positive impacts from covid on your business, what you saw on the third quarter?

Chuck Harrington

[00:44:09] Yeah, I think that since covid began, we've obviously seen reduced travel. I mean, I'm sure that's true for almost every business, bad for the travel industry, but good for the overhead of other companies. And as you said, we've seen medical costs decline as well as fewer folks are doing elective surgeries or going into their doctor visits. And vacation is probably off a bit, although I think we have seen and we've tried to promote people to continue to take vacations, to promote good mental well-being. But certainly those are the three areas we've seen positive wins from.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:44:54] And what sort of impact, because your margin ahead solutions was down not only year over year, but was down sequentially.

Chuck Harrington

[00:45:06] Yes, a lot of that case, you know, goes to the award fees, which tend to be lumpy. We've got large award fees we received last year after salt waste processing facility and this year's come off of some of the chemical weapon demilitarization work that we've done. So those episodic award fees, when they had, you know, have a big determination on multiple. But the good news is that the margins are increasing steadily over time of the core federal solutions market as we run off more of that passthrough revenue there out of engineered solutions predominantly. And we are garner for one more fixed price level of effort work and to greater product sales.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:45:54] Great. And then, you know, you mentioned in terms of new opportunities that you're likely a major subcontractor to Northrop on TBWA And you also had, I believe it was called detect was to a portal to detect covid at airports. Could you comment on those two opportunities?

Chuck Harrington

[00:46:15] Sure, yeah. Obviously, Northrop Grumman has signed their contract. We're in discussions with Northrop Impeccable. The initial focus is obviously getting the missiles themselves worked out and prototypes in manufacturing. And we continue to work on areas of our pardoner, expertize around blast systems, hardened systems, communication systems and the like. So we fully expect to be under contract sometime in Q4, maybe early Q1 next year. And just reminding again, again, we don't have any of that in our guidance. We don't put things in guidance or plans until we have signed contracts regarding detect ways that will continue to make sales at airports. As you pointed out, several other industrial and infrastructure customers continue to make sales on a weekly basis and can use used to grow again. I'm not sure that that will ever be material, but it showed the resiliency and also, quite frankly, gave a huge jumpstart to our program to launch a new product quarter. And what we're seeing now are new products coming out of our sideburn intel group, our Space Geospatial Group, the new Jetseta software product for missile defense teams. And those are right down the middle of the fairway of our market focus.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:47:40] Thanks so much.

[00:47:44] Our next question comes from Louis Dipalma with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Louie DiPalma

[00:47:50] Chuck, George, Carey and David, good morning. And Chuck, you and Carrie referenced several recent defense wins, including the Cyber Combatant Command in the use of commercial off the shelf software, and I'm under the impression that Parsons developed the sensor ingestions software for the Army's high profile distributed CommonGround system program. And this program is hyperthyroid because it involves the convergence of several Xigris areas like data analytics and software development. So are you able to aggressively discuss a person's software data analytics capabilities? And I'm asking because there are several other programs in the pipeline that you're involved with, such as the Air Force, Advanced Battle Management System. So I'm just wondering how you're positioned in these high growth areas. Thanks.

Chuck Harrington

[00:48:55] That's a great question. Let me I'll take the initial response and have Kerry provide a little more color. But what I can say is, you know, data analytics is a very important strategic asset capability that we have when we talk about artificial intelligence and we talk about correspondingly the high speed processes. We create the hardware kit that we create and the data analytics that we provide in converting that large stream of raw data into information with the analytics, through the high speed processors and analytics we are performing, and then ultimately converting that into actionable knowledge with our A.I. algorithms. That is a key element of what we're doing across all of our market sectors. And that's pretty ubiquitous. And as you say, it is critical to these large new programs coming out. You know, the other area before I pass it to Kyra, I just wouldn't underemphasized is the work we're doing in electromagnetic warfare and specifically in the area of high end lasers and our Zuschlag laser system, which is embedded in our Radboud products that we're now we announced were signed to the Air Force. That is another great area of R&D and application and commercialization for us to take that into little more depth.

Carey Smith

[00:50:18] Yes, we've been the Army's mission partner for 15 years, helping them understand data and analytics and working with them to develop off the shelf software that collects information from various sensor feeds and plots that data into the appropriate battle field operating systems for the operational side of the army. As you mentioned, persons did develop the sensor ingestion software for the distributed common ground system army. And our software is responsible for standardizing all the incoming sensor data, including the integrated sensor architecture messages that we format them into their DCG, a system to be able to easily process and analyze that. And that is critical in helping the Army and Department of Defense mine the data and track. The insurgents were also involved in big data platforms in other areas, including Defense of Cyber Mission Operations Program, where we service the lead systems integrator for the army on the DCO. And then I want to point out also on the critical infrastructure that we do a lot of data analytics. If you look at our intelligence network system or you look at the work that we're doing in the tooling market with our partner ideology.

Louie DiPalma

[00:51:27] Thanks, George and Carrie, I'm sorry. Thanks, George. I was wondering, and this might be a question better for the Analyst Day, but are you able to ballpark quantify what the critical infrastructure margin would be today if you didn't have the low margin contracts that you expect to turn off by the middle of 2020 to?

George Ball

[00:51:58] Yeah, I'd say at this point, you know, it would go up moderately, but as Chuck suggested in a response to an earlier question, you know, a good part of that run off has already occurred. So we would have some uplift if I were to put a number on it. I would say it might be, you know, another 50 basis points.

Louie DiPalma

[00:52:17] Sounds good. Thanks, everybody.

[00:52:23] Our next question comes from the line of Joseph DeNardi with Stifel. Your line is open.

Joseph DeNardi

[00:52:30] Chuck, you mentioned earlier kind of still being in the market. Can you remind us where you're willing to take the balance sheet? And should we assume that using equity is off the table for not necessarily to just kind of in the context of the convert? And I know that wasn't particularly dilutive, but I just want to get your view on use of equity and M&A going forward. Thank you.

Chuck Harrington

[00:52:51] Yes, I think in terms of the last part of that question, first, you know, I think the kinds of acquisitions we're looking at on a day to day or are going to be cash based acquisitions, you know, if we were to contemplate some sort of large transformative deal, you know, I don't think I would take equity off the table, but certainly on the types of deals we've historically done and the kinds of deals that we're looking at today and looking at the areas we said we would invest in, obviously cyber intel and in terms of market areas, cyber and intelligence space and geospatial missile defense, you five are interconnected communities work where we're doing the advanced electronics software and hardware development, work for infrastructure. And then in terms of areas technologies, we're investing in GENDA areas either benefit from our work or add to our capabilities in our artificial intelligence, including high speed processing and data analytics, cloud computing, predominantly migration of large platforms to the cloud and creation of new cloud applications. The autonomous systems and autonomous systems. We include kind of hypersonics. So air, sea, land and space. And lastly, Iot. And whether it's our Purlie Flash Geospatial Sensors or QR radio frequency sensors and processors, all of the work that we do around the Iot in terms of creating new data streams and in analyzing and processing those data streams.

Joseph DeNardi

[00:54:35] A great thank you.

[00:54:38] That's all the time we have for questions today. I'd like to turn the call back to Dave stilli for closing remarks.

Dave Spille

[00:54:44] Thank you very much for joining us this morning. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to give me a call. And we look forward to speaking with many of you over the coming weeks and what that will in today's call.

