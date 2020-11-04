Recently, SRRK's total enterprise value increased to more than $1 billion. It is, in my view, too large. The market appears to be discounting that the drug will be approved by the FDA.

Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) trades with a valuation of $1 billion after delivering beneficial Phase 2 results. I believe that the current valuation is not justifiable. The FDA still needs to approve the company’s lead candidate, which would bring the total valuation to $1.16-$2.9 billion. In my view, many traders expect the FDA to approve the drug. Many more patients need to be tested, so it is not that likely. I would not buy at the current share price.

Business Model

Founded in 2012, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical headquartered in Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery of drugs for treating illnesses, in which signaling by protein growth factors is very relevant. Scholar Rock could convince well-known institutional investors, thanks to its knowledge of certain molecular mechanisms.

Many investors can’t understand why the company received that amount of equity financing prior to Phase 2. In my view, they have not correctly read the company’s annual report. SRRK has a large amount of expertise in its field:

The Company’s novel understanding of the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled the development of a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. Source: 10-K The members of our team have deep experience in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics, having worked at companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Avila Therapeutics, Inc.; Biogen, Inc. (“Biogen”); Dyax Corp.; Foundation Medicine, Inc.; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Novartis; Pfizer Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd. Source: 10-K

The company’s approach to the development of growth factor‑targeted drugs appears to be extremely new. Timothy A. Springer, Ph.D. from Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, was responsible for the development of the mechanism by which growth factors in the TGFβ superfamily react in the microenvironment by several stimuli close to the cell surface. The company patented its platform with expiration in 2034:

Source: 10-K

The company’s most relevant product candidate is SRK-015, a monoclonal antibody, with a special mechanism that provoques the reduction in the activation of the growth factor, myostatin. The product is expected to be a treatment for patients suffering from Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (“SMA”). SRRK has other programs and signed agreements with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Janssen. I did not study all the product candidates of the company because many are at the preclinical stage. However, investors need to take them into account while assessing the company’s valuation:

Source: Company’s Website

Beneficial Results Of SRK-015

SRRK executed clinical research with ambulatory patients and non-ambulatory patients. The company could report more than 1 point improvement in mean in Hammersmith scores in 67% of the total number of patients. In addition, SRRK also noted dose response in some patients. The company is not at Phase 3, and the number of patients treated, 58, is still very limited:

Source: Presentation, October 27, 2020

Source: Presentation, October 27, 2020

Note that SRRK did not report any safety signals during the analysis. If the number of patients increases, safety signals may appear. However, right now, everything appears to be working properly. Read the lines below for more information on the matter:

Source: Press Release

The market for SMA treatment is not that small. Close to 30k-35k patients report SMA each year. There are three types of SMA; the company appears to be expecting to treat two of them. If SRRK’s product is accepted by the FDA, the company could sell drugs to 86% of the total amount of patients:

Source: Presentation, October 27, 2020

The results delivered were interim results. The market did appreciate the data released. Notice that the share price increased by more than 100% when the press release hit the tape. However, many investors will be interested in knowing the next top line data. SRRK will deliver additional results in 2Q 2021.

Source: Presentation, October 27, 2020

I would recommend investors to look at the following chart. It shows that 2021 could be a meaningful year for SRRK. Note that the company expects to initiate tests with SRK-181 in Q1 2021. In addition, the company continues to collaborate with Gilead, which promised $1,425 million in potential payments:

Source: Presentation, October 27, 2020

In connection with the collaboration agreement, Scholar Rock will receive $80 million in upfront payments, consisting of $50 million cash and $30 million purchase of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation common stock. In addition, Scholar Rock will receive a one-time milestone payment of $25 million upon the successful completion of specific preclinical studies and be eligible to receive up to an additional $1,425 million in potential payments aggregated across all three programs based on the successful achievement of certain research, development, regulatory and commercialization milestones. Source: Agreement With Gilead

Use Of Proceeds And Expected Capitalization

The company noted in its most recent quarterly report that it had cash to operate until 4Q 2021. The new offering was not expected because the balance sheet shows a significant amount of cash. In the new offering, the company expects to raise $150 million more. So, in total, investors would expect a total of $291 million in cash.

“We expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2021.” Source: 10-Q

Source: Prospectus

SRRK noted in the prospectus that it expects to use the money to finance the company’s Phase 3 clinical trial. Besides, the management also expects to use the money for acquiring other assets or businesses. If the company raises a significant amount of cash and buys other pharmaceutical companies, SRRK’s total valuation may increase a lot.

Source: Prospectus

Solid Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, with an asset/liability ratio of more than 2x, SRRK reports a solid balance sheet. Cash represents more than 80% of the total amount of assets, which pharmaceutical investors will appreciate. When pharma investors look at SRRK, they want to know mostly whether the company has cash in hand to finance operations. It is definitely the case here:

Source: 10-Q

The list of liabilities is beneficial because the company does not report financial obligations. SRRK finances its activities through the sale of equity or convertible securities. I like it. It means that investors appreciate SRRK's pipeline quite a bit. They are willing to accept certain risks. The most significant liability is deferred revenue worth $58 million. SRRK reports deferred revenue every time it reaches a milestone in its contracts with Gilead and other partners. Investors need to understand that they will have to wait three years or more to see SRRK’s first sale of drugs.

Source: 10-Q

R&D Expenditure: More Than $60 million per year

In the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company reported R&D of $33 million, and general and administrative expenses of $12 million. Total operating expenses were less in the same period in 2019. Clearly, the company will increase its expenses as more product candidates reach the clinical stage. Notice that SRRK has a total of eleven programs, so the amount of R&D will most likely increase in 2021 and 2022. Taking into account this fact, I would expect SRRK to report total operating expenses of more than $100 million per year. After the offering, the company will most likely have $291 million in cash. Thus, I would say that SRRK will be able to finance its operations for the next two to three years. Investors may not expect additional equity dilution in this time period.

Source: 10-Q

Valuation Of SRRK

The company’s lead candidate SRK-015 is at the Phase 2 of development. All the other product candidates are still at Phase 1 or preclinical stage of development. So, I believe that most analysts would assess the valuation of SRK-015 alone to value SRRK.

Let’s assess other drugs that may compete with SRK-015. SPINRAZA, developed by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and ZOLGENSMA, developed by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are being used for treating SMA.

Source: Offering

Taking into account recent sales of SPINRAZA in 2019, annual sales could equal more than $2 billion. ZOLGENSMA sales were equal to $361 million in 2019. As the number of products in the market increases, market share decreases. Besides, perhaps companies try to decrease prices, which may lead to a decrease in total sales. I would say that SRRK’s product could obtain annual sales between $400 million and $1 billion.

Source: BioPharma Dive

Biogen currently trades at 2.9x sales, and Novartis trades at 4x sales. Novartis is a large corporation. Comparing SRRK with Biogen makes more sense. If we use a ratio of 2.9x sales and potential sales of $0.4 billion-$1 billion, SRRK would have a total valuation of $1.16-$2.9 billion. Don’t get me wrong. This is the valuation that the company could obtain if the FDA approves SRK-015. At Phase 2 of development, I don’t see why the company would trade at such valuations.

Source: YCharts

When the company released its Phase 2 results, the market pushed up the valuation of SRRK. From less than $400 million, the total enterprise value increased to more than $1 billion. It is, in my view, too large:

Source: YCharts

SRRK tested a total of 58 employees in Phase 2. I would expect the company to test many more patients in Phase 3. Drugs that work well in a small amount of patients may not perform similarly while treating more patients:

Enrollment in the trial was completed in January 2020 with a total of 58 patients enrolled. In November 2019, we announced preliminary pharmacokinetic (“PK”) and pharmacodynamic (“PD”) results from the first 29 patients enrolled in the TOPAZ trial that showed dose-proportional drug exposure and demonstrated target engagement, as evidenced by dose-dependent increases of up to 100-fold in the serum levels of latent myostatin following SRK-015 treatment. Source: Prospectus

I studied Phase 3 of SPINRAZA. The number of patients tested was larger than 125. In my view, SRRK will need to test more than 100 patients in order to obtain FDA approval:

Source: Ema

My Takeaway

In October 2020, SRRK reached a valuation of more than $1 billion. The company’s Phase 2 results are promising. However, the company needs to test many more patients to obtain FDA approval. If SRRK can sell its product, I believe that the company’s valuation could be $1.16-$2.9 billion. Hence, in my view, the market appears to be discounting that the product will be approved by the FDA. I could be wrong. But I think that the total valuation will soon decrease to less than $700 million or share price of $27. Note that it is not 100% sure that SRRK will get FDA approval.

