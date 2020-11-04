FNILX is likely to be a great alternative for former 401(k) investors that rolled over to an IRA at Fidelity and who are looking to exchange their old equity funds into lower fee alternatives.

FNILX holds the 500 largest domestic companies, so it is similar to the S&P 500, but with less structure and more efficient market theory.

In August of 2018, Fidelity began to introduce to the market some in-house mutual funds without management fees under the ZERO label. This was likely a meaningful catalyst leading to the majority of brokerages to remove stock trading commissions during the subsequent year. In the wake of commission-free trading, Fidelity’s ZERO funds may have appeared less relevant, but they are still compelling long-term investment choices. Fidelity account holders, and especially IRA and other long-term investors, should consider the Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund (FNILX) as a core large-cap U.S. equity allocation and a fee-free alternative to the the S&P 500 (SPY).

FNILX is a SPY alternative without management fees

FNILX was a second generation ZERO fund that shortly followed the originals. FNILX’s inception was a little over a month after the Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX), which was immediately successful. FZROX is a total market fund that was likely primarily intended to compete with Vanguard’s Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), which is the industry’s total market giant, and which has a fee of 0.03%. The primary difference would be that FZROX generally lacks the smallest companies that are included in VTI.

With FNILX, Fidelity made an alternative to the S&P 500. FNILX's primary difference compared to SPY would be that FNILX holds the 500 largest companies, rather than those that S&P chose to include or exclude, depending upon your perspective. This simple change makes FNILX different than the many S&P 500 ETF analogs.

The characteristic of solely considering market size should make FNILX more susceptible to market momentum and growth. FNILX would include a company whose market capitalization is substantial enough, without any consideration of it being a profitable enterprise. This can be a negative when the market declines, but over the last several years, these characteristics have largely outperformed. A good example of the difference between FNILX and SPY would be that Tesla (TSLA) is in FNILX, because Tesla's size insisted upon inclusion.

Where SPY arguably snubbed Tesla earlier this year, FNILX actually already included Tesla back in 2018 when the fund started. This simpler and possibly harsher qualifier/disqualifier means FNILX is likely to have higher turnover than SPY, and may be susceptible to greater concentration risk. Nonetheless, FNILX may include future SPY additions well in advance of the index, and it also might also exclude future removals beforehand. Despite this, the two have highly similar portfolios, with FNILX generally slightly outperforming during this recent rebound and apparent melt-up.

Market weight matters most to FNILX, like most traditional total market funds, but it is also restricted to 500 companies, like the SPY. The premise of modern portfolio theory would arguably presume FNILX is a superior vehicle to the S&P 500, because most of the differences between the two would end up involving SPY having greater manager meddling. Long-term index investing presumes such tinkering has greater potential to actually result in underperformance than in outperformance over extended periods of time.

How Fidelity makes money off ZERO fees

If there is no such thing as a fee lunch, how is Fidelity making money off of these funds? This product is arguably something of a loss leader that Fidelity released in an effort to accumulate customers and assets under management. Fidelity would do this with the expectation of providing future services, as well as continuing to grow their total AUM, but there is more to it than that. Fidelity can probably make money off of these funds by lending out some of the securities.

FNILX is most likely to be held by customers that buy and hold. Further, these investors are unlikely to use margin. As a result, these funds are uncollarateralized and Fidelity may be able to lend them to short-sellers as a supplemental source of income. This somewhat vanilla large-cap fund is unlikely to produce much income through such lending. The individual equities FNILX is likely to hold before the S&P 500 are also likely to have less institutional availability, greater volatility, and other factors that are likely to result in above-average short positions and higher borrowing costs.

At the same time, FNILX and the other ZERO funds should have relatively minor costs for Fidelity to maintain. Since FNILX has essentially simple market capitalization criteria, there is very little that should be required by Fidelity in terms of complex research and analysis. Most of the actual management could be automated in a manner that the costs would not need to increase much as the fund grows in size.

As a traditional mutual fund, FNILX lacks intra-day tradability

FNILX is a mutual fund, so your only option for buying and selling shares is at the market's closing price. This is generally accepted by long-term buy and hold index investors, but traders will deeply dislike that characteristic. It is certainly the case that you will only be capable of buying FNILX at the day's low if it closes there, and the same will go for selling at the top.

This restriction is generally irrelevant to the long-term investor that does not track the market's every tick. Traders cannot buy a mutual fund in the morning and sell it around noon. Of course, there is no rule that one cannot hold both FNILX and SPY, or anything else. The primary intended purpose for FNILX is as a longer-term core US large-cap equity position. Because of this, it is likely to be a more popular choice for retirement accounts.

Conclusion

Fidelity account holders, and especially those with rollover IRAs, should consider FNILX as an alternative to existing mutual funds that generally mimic the US large-cap exposure. FNILX is also a reasonable alternative or supplement to a comparable shorter-term ETF holding.

FNILX has the potential to actually outperform the S&P 500 over an extended period of time due its simplicity and lack of fees. While the fee savings is minimal, compared to SPY, it will add up over time. It is unclear whether the minor differences in portfolio composition will be a benefit or a liability, but FNILX's approach may also outperform.

This advantage should be even more meaningful if FNILX is compared to the average mutual fund that investors may have in their rollover IRA. If it is true that few professional managers are likely to outperform the market for an extended period for time, FNILX should outperform most professional managers even before considering the fee advantage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNILX, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.