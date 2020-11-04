LNG Carrier Valuation - A Scenario Analysis

Key Takeaway

Nowadays, an LNG carrier (LNGC) is priced at approximately $186 million. It is worth noting that subject to vessel specifications the total cost may reach the $190 million mark. But how much is it really worth?

Strong environmental focus and rapid technological advancement are key factors to consider for an LNGC investment appraisal. These two elements may have a negative effect on the vessel's useful economic life and/or free cash flow generation. As a result, they may pose significant risks to an LNGC investment.

The base case scenario indicates that the value of an LNG tanker is c. $187 million, which is consistent with the current yard price. Yet, a risk-adjusted valuation indicates that the value of an LNG tanker ranges from $176 million to $180 million.

It goes without saying that any investor in LNG shipping should closely follow any significant developments in these key areas. In that way, the investor can act proactively and foresee any impairment indicators on LNG assets before they hit the market. Impaired asset values have a negative impact on the equity valuation and credit metrics of an LNG shipping company.

Environmental focus & technology evolution are key risks

Many factors can impact the value of an LNGC. Nowadays, one of the key variables is the strong environmental focus from various stakeholders in the broader energy industry coupled with rapid technological advancement. The combination of those factors can have a significant impact on the vessel's life and/or future employment.

In particular, the greenhouse gas (GHG) strategy of the international maritime organization (IMO) envisages the following for international shipping:

1. A reduction in the carbon intensity of international shipping. Specifically, the IMO target is to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 40% by 2030, pursuing efforts towards 70% by 2050 compared to 2008.

2. A reduction in GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 whilst pursuing efforts towards phasing them out.

In relation to propulsion technology, the shipping industry is already looking beyond LNG to a different propulsion system. It is early days to decide if the future of propulsion will be hybrid electric, hydrogen, ammonia, wind-assisted, etc. For sure, LNG fueled engines will play a significant role in the transition process.

LNGC valuation

When it comes to asset pricing, the LNG market is different from the other shipping markets. The distinctive difference is the illiquidity of the LNG shipping. To be more specific, the sale and purchase transactions in the dry bulk, tanker and container industry segments are hundreds each year. As a result, asset pricing is more transparent because of the volume of transactions.

The value of a shipping asset equals the amount of free cash flow that the vessel will generate during its useful economic life. Thus, I use the discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology to conclude on the LNCC valuation.

The following tables present the key assumptions that underpin the LNGC valuation:

The yard price for an LNG carrier starts from $186 million. Subject to the vessel's specifications the newbuilding price may increase to $190 million and more. Also, the industry assumes that the economic life of an LNGC stands at 35 years.

The base case scenario suggests that the value of an LNG vessel stands at c. $187 million. Stress testing the DCF assessment for the vessel's useful economic life and/or the vessel's future revenue generation, the value of an LNGC declines. The football chart below illustrates a valuation range for changes in key assumptions.

Assuming a 20-year economic life or 35 years but an average long-term rate at $40,000/day (compared to $50,000/day), the LNGC value stands at $179 million and $176 million, respectively.

The US-listed LNG shipping universe

The LNG active fleet consists of approximately 500 tankers. Only 12% of the fleet are LNG carriers using the latest propulsion technology i.e. MEGI or X-DF. Going forward, the order book to active fleet stands at c. 25%. Nearly 94% of the newbuilding vessels are MEGI (22%) and X-DF (72%).

Source: Cygnus Energy

Looking into the US-listed shipping universe, the companies with LNGC exposure are the following: the GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), Flex LNG (FLNG), Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), Tsakos Energy Navigations Limited (TNP) and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). The chart below presents the fleet composition of the shipping companies mentioned above.

Source: Data from companies' websites

The GasLog group and Flex LNG are the US-listed companies with the most MEGI and X-DF LNG carriers. It is worth noting that FLNG's fleet consists of vessels with the latest propulsion technology only. TEN follows with 2 vessels under construction of the latest technology.

Conclusion

The price for a newbuilding LNG carrier starts at 186 million and may increase further subject to the vessel's specifications. The newbuilding price is consistent with the DCF valuation. However, the strong environmental focus combined with rapid technological advancement poses a significant risk to the investment appraisal.

Stress testing the assumptions to account for a shorter economic life and/or lower free cash flow generation, the value of an LNG tanker stands between $176 and $179 million.

That said, an investor in the LNG shipping business should monitor the industry's external environment for any environmental and technological developments. In this way, the investor can foresee an asset value impairment attributable to these factors in the future. Needless to say, impaired asset values have a significant negative effect up and down the capital structure of a shipping company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOG, GLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. Not knowing your goals, risk appetite and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment.