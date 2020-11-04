NatWest (NYSE:RBS) is the renamed Royal Bank of Scotland group, a U.K. banking group. It has had a long hard climb back from the travails of the last financial crisis. However, the current crisis has emphasized its relative position of strength versus its condition last time around. At its current share price, for investors willing to buy and hold for several years at least, I regard the company as attractive.

The Business is Starting to Stabilise

Clearly, it has been a tumultuous year for banks. The bank recently released its third quarter trading update, and in broad terms, it seems to be bearing up well amidst a challenging time for U.K. banks. Income in the retail and commercial businesses fell 12.1% year on year, although deposits increased. While that income fall is significant, it is not as high as might have been expected and suggests that the bank is already starting to recover from the worst of the economic downturn of 2020.

A fall in business is never great, but the company was sounding in good spirits. It had previously guided for full year impairments in the range of £3.5-4.5 billion. With defaults in the third quarter running at a lower level than it had forecast, it now guided to the bottom end of this forecast. That is cheery news for investors as it suggests that the bank has not been as hard hit by COVID-19 impacts and the economic downturn as previously feared.

85% of mortgage payment holidays have matured, with almost all customers reported to have returned to paying as normal. Indeed, the mortgage book is close to normal, and mortgage gross new lending was up 10% on the previous quarter.

Source: company Q3 results presentation

The capital ratio CET1 sits at a robust 18.2%, 200 basis points higher than at the start of the year. That is higher than the target ratio of 13% to 14% over the medium to long term.

The liquidity coverage ratio sits at 157%. In that key sense, the bank is in far better shape than it was going into the financial crisis. Indeed, the question becomes down the road at what point the company may decide to return some of the excess capital to shareholders. I wouldn't hold my breath for that in the current environment, but once the economy picks up, NatWest, on its current basis, looks to be sitting on excess capital.

This year's numbers look weak because of the huge impairments the bank has taken due to COVID-19 responses such as lockdowns and the impact they have had on business. However, impairment charges for the quarter are markedly lower than the previous two quarters. Excluding them, which may provide some helpful foresight on what to expect a year or two from now once the business environment has returned to a more stable norm, the bank reported a £600 million profit for the quarter. Next year, and certainly in 2022, the business ought to be beyond the impairments, so the profit picture is reassuring. Even with the challenges and a loss on redeeming its own debt, the company still managed to turn in an attributable profit of £61 million for the quarter.

Source: company Q3 results presentation

The Bank Offers a Juicy Yield, But it is Suspended for Now

In the spring, all British banks were told to suspend dividends for this year by the banking regulator. I think this was an unnecessary intervention, but having bailed out banks during the last crisis, the government seemed to think it could boss them around in the current one. Bearing in mind that the U.K. government holds a majority stake in NatWest, clearly, it is going to go along with whatever the banking regulator forces on it. For now, its dividend remains suspended.

It is unclear whether dividends will be restored in 2021. After many years of not paying dividends, they had been restored last year, with a total payout of 13p. This year had started at least as well: the interim dividend was held flat, and the special dividend was raised, so before the suspension the bank was on course to pay out more than last year. If we take the most recent full year payout of 13p, however, at today's share price, that would equate to a dividend yield of 10.8% when it is restored.

The Bank's Shares Continue to Look Cheap

NatWest shares at around 120p are at half the price in which they traded a couple of years ago. Based on last year's earnings, the p/e ratio is less than 5x. Clearly, this year is different, and next year may also be challenging, but on a medium to long-term basis, there is no reason to doubt that the bank can return to the earnings level seen last year. The bank continues to do decently well. Capital ratios are strong, business is reduced but still quite strong, and default rates this year are lower than previously expected. It also seems to be improving its delivery on its strategic objectives, including a £7.9bn reduction in RWAs in the year to date, bringing it closer to its target RWA level of £20bn, further reducing the risks in the bank's balance sheet.

Uncertainty remains in the U.K. economy, between COVID-19 lockdowns, the recession, and Brexit. Nonetheless, at current prices, NatWest looks like good value. In a couple of years, I expect dividends to have been restored to a level which offers a double-digit yield at today's share price, and the bank should continue to perform well in its core U.K. market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.