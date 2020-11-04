The refining segment is in for a long, tough slog due to the pandemic. However, PSX looks very well-positioned and the dividend, at least for now, looks secure (yields 7.7%).

While the results show the benefits of management strategy to diversify away from refining, the company still burned $400 million in cash during the quarter.

Phillips 66 (PSX) lost a penny a share in Q3, which was actually much better than expectations for a $0.75/share loss. Midstream, chemicals and M&S all posted solid net income but the refining segment posted a pre-tax loss of $1.9 billion. As a result, the company's cash position fell by ~$400 million, which is roughly the amount of the company's quarterly dividend obligation (see below). The company looks to be in for a long, tough slog due to a drastic reduction in refined product demand, particularly for jet fuel, as a result of the pandemic and high infection and community transmission rates heading into the Fall/Winter flu/holiday season.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Segment By Segment Review

Midstream results were boosted by the Gray Oak pipeline ramping up, the startup of the South Texas Gateway terminal, higher NGLs results (start-ups of Sweeny Fracs 2&3), and even DCP Midstream (DCP) distributions of $18 million. On the Q3 conference call, PSX reported the Freeport LPG export terminal averaged 12 cargoes per month, and Frac 1 throughput averaged 120,000 bpd. The Midstream Segment's adjusted pre-tax income was up $109 million as compared to the previous quarter.

In the Chemicals Segment, adjusted pre-tax income was up $43 million from Q2 primarily due to higher polyethylene margins. Results would have been even better had it not been for downtime at CPChem's US Gulf Coast facilities because of the hurricanes that made landfall during the quarter (Global O&P utilization was only 94% versus 103% in Q2). Distributions from CPChem (the 50/50 Chemicals JV with Chevron (CVX)) in Q3 were $112 million.

The Marketing & Specialties Segment ("M&S") delivered a very strong performance with pre-tax net income of $417 million - up $124 million from Q2. Marketing benefited from both higher margins and volumes due to a general recovery in demand. Lubricant demand rose and led to a $14 million QoQ increase in Specialties.

As expected, the Refining Segment is still in a depression and posted a pre-tax loss of $1.9 billion with an adjusted loss $103 million lower than the already very lousy Q2. Although volumes recovered during the quarter, realized margins decreased by a whopping 32% to only $1.78/bbl. Secondary product margins were lower as crude prices rose. Crude utilization rose modestly to 77% (+2% QoQ).

Overall, PSX's Q3 performance was much improved over Q2 but still nowhere near a recovery (see below). To put it into perspective, last year PSX posted adjusted earnings of $3.11/share in Q3.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Going Forward

As noted earlier, the cash burn in the quarter was roughly equivalent to the quarterly dividend obligation ($0.90/share for a 7.7% yield based on last Friday's closing price). The company ended the quarter with ~$1.5 billion in cash, so all things being equal to Q3 that implies it can cover the dividend without any borrowings for almost a year. PSX's balance sheet is strong and investment grade (A3 at Moody's and BBB+ at S&P), although note that consolidated net-debt-to-capital - including Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) - has risen from 27% at the end of 2019 to a current 37%.

That said, I would expect results to improve marginally going forward as the dust settles in refining and midstream results gradually improve quarter-over-quarter as Gray Oak ramps up to full capacity and as distributions from the South Texas Gateway terminal gradually increase. Capital spending will obviously be under the microscope going forward.

Margins in the mid-con refineries should improve as oil sands production ramp back up after an outage on Inter Pipeline's (OTCPK:IPPLF) Polaris pipeline. As a result, PSX expects margins to improve as the WCS discount widens back out. Brian Mandell, PSX Executive VP, explained on the Q3 conference call:

So our view is, over time, it will take some time, we think that the differentials will start to widen out to variable rail rates, which we see about ($)13.50 off of WTI. So that's good for us. Every dollar is about $100 million for Phillips 66. So we continue to watch that. Actually, you've seen the past few weeks, the differentials were under $10, and now, as of yesterday, $10.60, so they're already starting to expand.

This is critical for PSX given the importance of the Central Corridor and the WRB (Wood River, Borger) 50/50 JV with oil sands producer Cenovus (CVE):

Source: Q3 Presentation

To get a perspective on how lousy a 54% market capture is for PSX's Central Corridor refineries, in Q3 of last year, PSX captured 92% of the market potential and the realized margin was $15.99/bbl versus the $4.40/bbl shown above.

Going forward, the primary problem for PSX - and all U.S. refineries in general - is a precipitate lack of jet-fuel demand due to the global pandemic. As a result, U.S. weekly refinery utilization is still an anemic 74.6%. Most investors realize that the key to refinery profitability is running at a high capacity utilization rate.

Source: EIA

Some Good News

Given the dramatic drop in demand, U.S. refinery capacity continues to react. As I reported in my last article (see PSX And The Future Of Refining), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had announced the permanent closing of two refineries with a combined capacity of 188,000 bpd, or an estimated 1% of total U.S. refining capacity:

Martinez, California (161,000 bpd)

Gallup, New Mexico (27,000 bpd)

Last week, PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced it was closing most of the refining units at the 180,000 bpd Paulsboro refinery, or another estimated 1% of U.S. refining capacity. That could be good for PSX considering it is still running the nearby Bayway Refinery.

In addition, note that PSX is converting its Rodeo Refinery in California to a renewable plant:

Source: Rodeo Renewed Presentation

Summary and Conclusions

Due to Phillips 66's long-term strategic plan, started years ago, to diversify away from refining, the company's midstream and chemicals operations have PSX much better positioned to slog through the pandemic-related demand destruction that has pummeled the pure refiners. Note that peer Marathon Petroleum, despite its midstream operations, posted a loss of -$1.57/share in Q3. As a result, PSX's refineries will survive the pandemic intact, however, the balance sheet likely will be stressed a bit before all is said and done with the pandemic.

It will be interesting to see if the company's midstream and chemicals operations can pull it through without a cut to the dividend while maintaining an investment grade credit rating. With that in mind, I'll end with a comment by CEO Greg Garland after a question on the dividend outlook during the Q3 conference call and a note to investors:

And as you look at Q3, essentially, we covered our CapEx and our dividend through cash. Certainly, we feel comfortable as we -- if things don't get any better and we stay kind of where we're at, then we feel really comfortable that our first dollar is going to go stay in capital at $1 billion, our second dollar is going to go to the dividend, $1.6 billion that we can cover sustaining CapEx and our dividend from our cash. I think that's one of the great strengths of the PSX portfolio and the diversified nature of our portfolio.

Based on the company's historic returns, for those investors willing to look two years into the future, PSX poses a very interesting risk/reward scenario:

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX IPPLF CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.