Although Mediaset Italy and Mediaset España stock are trading around book value, I'd recommend staying on the sideline. It may require too much patience to wait for the turnaround.

Things really can't get any worse for Mediaset, so the questions is not "if" things will get better, but rather "when" things will start to look up again.

The two key markets for Mediaset, Italy and Spain, have been hit hard by COVID-19 and were already considered weak European economies before the pandemic. Advertising revenues are down significantly.

Mediaset stirring up European Media

Over the last two months, I've written articles about some of the traditional broadcasters in Europe: Atresmedia (OTC:AIOSF) , ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFF) and the RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF). Next to these broadcasters, the picture of the media sector in Europe would not be complete without a look at Mediaset. Over the last years, there has been plenty in the news about this company and the Berlusconi family who control it. Some of the topics that have been widely covered are the continuous legal disputes with Vivendi, the acquisition of nearly a quarter of ProSiebenSat.1 shares and the ambitious Media For Europe initiative that aims to transform Mediaset to a true European player in the sector.

Despite the noise surrounding Mediaset, my investment thesis is not different for Mediaset than for any of the other traditional broadcasters. Firstly, it only makes sense to start a position in the stock if the broadcaster is successful in fighting advertising revenue decline. Secondly, if diversification to other services than traditional linear TV is taking place, such as streaming services, which is nearly inevitable nowadays, a broadcaster should keep a close eye on operating expenses. New services are often more cost intensive than linear TV services. Higher operating expenses for new services negatively affect the bottom line, which often puts pressure on the share price. A broadcaster with tight control over the operating expenses when developing new services is more attractive as an investment.

In this article, the investment thesis will be further investigated while adding some additional specifics about the company.

Mediaset stocks near multi year lows

Mediaset consists of a holding company with a controlling stake in Mediaset Italia (OTCPK:MDIUY) and Mediaset España (OTCPK:GETVF) as well as a sizable stake of just over 24% in ProSiebenSat.1. The holding is controlled by the Berlusconi family. The son of Silvio Berlusconi sits at the helm of the company. Mediaset Italia is listed in Milan and Mediaset España is listed in Madrid. The stock price of both companies has been on a downward trend over the last years.

Data by YCharts

Mediaset stock's downward trajectory is just like the trend for any other European traditional broadcaster. In the graph below, I've added the price developments over the last 5 years of Atresmedia, ProSiebenSat.1 and the RTL Group stock to the two Mediaset stocks. The resulting graph illustrates that traditional European broadcasting is a challenged sector as a whole.

Data by YCharts

My articles about ProSiebenSat.1, Atresmedia and RTL Group contained reviews of the likely reasons for the declining company valuations. The red thread that becomes clear from the assessments is that declining advertising revenue is an important factor explaining the downward trend. Advertising revenue is still by far the largest part of the total revenue for the broadcasters and it is under heavy pressure, which is reflected by declining share prices.

There's a second reason for the declining valuations next to declining advertising revenues. Broadcasters are diversifying their activities from traditional linear TV to streaming and other digital offerings to find new revenue growth. This indeed has resulted in a positive effect on the top line of the broadcasters, but generally has a negative effect on margins and the bottom line, because the operating expenses are higher for these new digital offerings in comparison with the traditional linear TV services. The diversification by developing new services comes at a cost.

Spanish and Italian advertising euros are difficult to find these days

The general trend for the European broadcasters is definitely visible in the Mediaset numbers as well. Both Mediaset España and Mediaset Italia are experiencing a significant decline in advertising revenues. The consolidated revenues for the Mediaset group have been trending lower since 2016.

Source: Mediaset Group Annual Report 2019

Advertising revenue for Mediaset España in 2019 was 916.5 M euro (down 4.9% vs. 2018) and advertising revenue for Mediaset Italia in 2019 was 1,939 M euro (down 8.2% vs. 2018). These advertising revenue numbers also make clear that a very large chunk of Mediaset consolidated revenue of 2,925.7 M euro is advertising related, which makes the company more vulnerable to the advertising market trends than other broadcasters that have diversified more, such as the RTL Group. TV and Radio advertising "only" made up 50% of RTL Group revenues in 2019, while the other half was largely content production and digital services / streaming related.

The first half of 2020 exacerbated the downward revenue trend for Mediaset. Consolidated advertising revenue was down almost 25% YoY.

Source: Mediaset Group report 2020 H1

Mediaset Q3 numbers are expected by coming November 10th. I expect the risk of a worsening trend quite high because a 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through Europe. Italy and Spain are also hit and have lockdown measurements in place in parts of the country.

For other European broadcasters than Mediaset it has been insightful to look at the initiatives for diversification to digital services and to look into the operating expenses, investments and associated revenues. The importance of advertising, however, is so prevalent for Mediaset that any other sources of revenue are relatively insignificant. Put differently, other sources of revenue besides advertising are too small to warrant any further detailed analysis.

Vivendi and Mediaset battles in court

Legal disputes have existed between Vivendi and Mediaset since 2016 when a deal for Vivendi to acquire the Mediaset Pay TV went sour. Since then, the two European media companies have been in continuous legal battles about various topics. Vivendi has built a stake of more than a quarter of Mediaset shares since 2016 and is therefore an important stakeholder for the company. There's been plenty of coverage on the legal issues between Vivendi and Mediaset, but for a retail investor it's most important to know that these legal issues are severely limiting progress of Mediaset's Media for Europe initiative to become a true European media company. At the core of the initiative is the integration of the Italian and Spanish Mediaset units into a single Mediaset for Europe organization. Shares for this new organization would then be listed under this new name. Vivendi is against this initiative and has started legal procedures in both Spain and Italy to block the transformation. For now, the Media For Europe initiative remains on hold pending resolution of the legal issues and it's unclear when progress is to be expected.

Financial considerations: debt, dividend and valuation

Mediaset Group net financial debt stood at 1,348.3 M euro by YE 2019. This number declined to 1,197.7 M euro by H1 2020. This number is substantial if compared to Mediaset free cash flow, which is expected to be just over 400 M euro in 2020. Mediaset's stake in ProSiebenSat.1 was for a substantial part financed by debt, however, so the number is somewhat misleading. If the debt number is adjusted for this, the net consolidated financial debt stands at 576.2 M euro by H1 2020. This is a more manageable number, but in comparison with peers like RTL Group and Atresmedia, the Mediaset debt is much higher.

Mediaset doesn't pay out any dividend at the moment. The last time that a dividend was paid was in 2016. Considering the heavy decline in advertising revenue, I don't expect a dividend to be reinstated anytime soon. Also, Mediaset would likely prefer paying down debt over paying a dividend.

As said, the revenues and therefore the valuation of traditional broadcasters is heavily dependent on the advertising market. Currently, the revenue from advertising and the earnings of broadcasters are extremely volatile, so P/E ratios would not be very helpful to assess valuation. The earnings numbers have dropped so much in H1 2020 that the P/E ratio shoots up, which is misleading.

Another way, and I think more insightful way, to look at valuation is to use the price to book ratio in these volatile times. In earlier articles about some of the Mediaset peers, I found that a price to book ratio of 1.2 is low for a broadcaster. A P/B ratio of 1.2 was about the lowest that ProSiebenSat.1 and Atresmedia have reached when their shares traded at multi-year lows recently. I estimate that KKR took a stake in ProSiebenSat.1 earlier this year when the P/B ratio of the shares was around 1.2.

My own calculation for the P/B ratio of the Mediaset Italy shares arrives at ~1.3 if I divide the total market capitalization by the book value of the Mediaset Group assets, while excluding goodwill and other intangible assets. My own calculation of the P/B ratio of the Mediaset España shares arrives at a P/B ratio of just over 1 as well. This means that the shares of both entities are cheaply valued at the moment according to this ratio. I'd consider this logical considering the downward pressure on the revenue and the uncertainty on how the Spanish and Italian advertising market will evolve from here. To my opinion, the current low share prices of both Mediaset shares reflect the current environment.

Investor Takeaway and what to look for in the Mediaset Q3 report?

When the Mediaset Group reports Q3 numbers on coming November 10, I'd expect shares to go up if there's any evidence of recovery of advertising revenue in Spain and Italy or if there's any positives about resolution of legal issues with Vivendi. I consider the likelihood for any such positive news low at the moment and the very earliest positive news may only come after Q1 2020.

Mediaset is heavily dependent on the advertising revenue from its operations in Spain and Italy. This revenue has seen downward pressure since 2016. The current pandemic has seriously added to this pressure. On top of that, Mediaset is dealing with continued legal battles with Vivendi, which are blocking progress of the Media For Europe initiative for now. A retail investor will probably need a lot of patience before things improve for Mediaset. Advertising revenue has been trending down even before the pandemic started and there's very limited other sources of revenue. It will take time for things to turn around.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIOSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.