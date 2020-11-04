Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.'s (SBGI) CEO Christopher Ripley On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Lucy Rutishauser - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Ripley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Janedis - Wolfe Research

Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company

Aaron Watts - Deutsche Bank

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Alexia Quadrani - JPMorgan

David Hamburger - Morgan Stanley

Zach Silver - B. Riley FBR

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:00] Greetings and welcome to the Sinclair Broadcast Group, third quarter Twenty twenty earnings conference call at this time, all participants are in. Listen, only a question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require an operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host.

[00:00:25] Lucy Rutishauser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. May begin.

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:00:32] Thank you, operator, participating on the call with me today are Chris Ripply, president and CEO, and Rob Weisbord, president of broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer. Before we begin doing your MacIntire, we'll make our forward looking statements.

[00:00:47] Disclaimer Certain matters discussed on this call may include forward looking statements regarding, among other things, future operating results. Statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results in the future could differ from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of various important factors. Such factors have been set forth in the company's most recent reports, as filed with the FCC and included in our third quarter earnings release. The company undertakes no obligation to update you forward looking statements. The company uses his website as a key source of company information, which can be accessed at W w w by dot net in accordance with regulation. This call is being made available to the public. A webcast replay will be available on our website and will remain available until our next quarterly earnings release. Date on the call will be a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, specifically adjusted EBITDA adjusted free cash flow and leverage. The company considers adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance of its assets. The company also believes that adjusted EPS is frequently used by industry analysts, investors and lenders as a measure of valuation. These measures are not formulated in accordance with GAF, are not meant to replace CAP measurements and may differ from other companies uses or formulation. The company does not provide reconciliations on a forward looking basis for further discussions and reconciliations of the company's non-cash financial measures to comparable gap. Financial measures can be found on its website. W w w w by that. In that respect, we will now take you through our operating highlights.

Christopher Ripley

[00:02:20] Good morning, everyone.

[00:02:22] These last eight months since the arrival of covid have test us, tested all of us in numerous ways, requiring us to react quickly to a changing and challenging environment amidst all the upheaval that covid has caused. I could not be more pleased with how our company has met these challenges head on, ensuring our customers and consumers are receiving the quality, content and programing that have defined Sinclair over its history. Our third quarter results were better than we expected, with adjusted EBITDA of seven hundred and thirty six million, which is almost double last year's as reported third quarter level and 15 percent higher than our third quarter 2019, which assumes we owned the arsons for the entire quarter as compared to our third quarter twenty twenty guidance adjusted EBITDA was 19 percent above the upper end of our range. Well adjusted free cash flow was five hundred fifty one million in the quarter. Lucy will get into the finer details of financials in a few minutes. But first I want to give you an update on each of our segments, starting with broadcast. The strong political ad environment was a standout in the third quarter, outperforming our expectations and more than offsetting the decline in broadcast and other core ad revenues, which was in the middle of our previously provided guidance. The political strength continued right up until the Election Day, with the total company recording approximately three hundred and sixty three million of political advertising this year, eight thirty five percent increase over the previous record year of twenty twelve.

[00:04:02] Despite crowd out from political September, core ad revenues improved over July and August for the segment. The rate of subscriber churn in the third quarter, third quarter improved slightly as compared to second quarter churn year over year subscription churn on a same station basis in the third quarter for the broadcast segment was in mid single digits.

[00:04:27] During the quarter, we continue to see substantial progress in multiple EPS 3.0 related activities next gen TV has rolled out and of our markets and industry goal is to be in twenty five of the top 40 markets in 45 total markets. By the end of twenty twenty one, we received a first next gen mobile phone prototypes with full 3.0 functionality. Another important milestone in giving broadcasters access to mobile audiences for the first time. Also, the groundwork has now been laid for national data casting. Enabling the integration of broadcast and broadband delivery in the cloud is exciting to see the industry continue to move next gen forward and the FCC publicly support this efficient spectrum policy. In fact, the commission has touted the benefits of AT&T 3.0 as it is seeking to streamline how broadcasters can more easily provide broadcast Internet services. The FCC has laid the groundwork for a new and competitive datacasting pipe that merges broadcast and broadband services and will support broadcasters as they compete and provide complements to existing technologies, including 5G preparation for the January launch of the National Desk. Our new headline news service continued during the quarter.

[00:05:49] The service will appear on approximately 50 of our Meynet stations across the country, as well as our free ad supported ouster. The effort embodies what we do best at Sinclair provide viewers timely and meaningful content using our vast network of resources to produce unique and differentiated programing that can be utilized on multiple platforms. The National Desk will cover stories of local importance and national interest that are unfolding in real time and will be focused on the stories themselves and not on commentary. We couldn't be more excited to begin our next chapter of news reporting at Sinclair. In our local sports segment, the revenue for the quarter exceeded our guidance as advertisers embraced the return of live sports in late July segment, ad revenue exceeded our third quarter Twenty twenty guidance and was up twenty seven percent for the quarter as compared to proforma 2019 quarter, which assumes we owned the arson's for the entire quarter. For political, though small, a small part of the ad based aided the increase, as did the inclusion of Marquee.

[00:06:57] Absent those two factors, and despite less game inventory than third quarter last year, core advertising increased mid single digits. Subscriber churn in the third quarter for local sports segment was high single digits. Unfortunately, the arsons were dropped recently by YouTube and who in the case of YouTube, they had already dropped the larger cities at the end of February. Since they recently increased consumer pricing, we were surprised that they also dropped valuable content on the heels of that price increase, despite the fact that we are currently there are currently no live regular season games on year end.

[00:07:38] As covid has pushed back the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, we have received a fair amount of emails and calls regarding both platforms dropping the since there may be even more of a consumer backlash when the league seasons start back up together, YouTube and Hulu made up approximately 10 percent of the gross and distribution revenue for the month of September. The loss of these two virtual distributors, elevated subscriber churn and the impact of covid in the economy have contributed to us taking the non-cash impairment charge this quarter and the segment. Lucy will cover this in more detail in just a minute. While it is true that Sharon has been higher than what we expected when he made the arson purchase, is important to remember that the growth opportunities we envision for the business did not revolve around expectations of growth in subscribers, although our churn assumptions at the time would certainly not have anticipated the effects of covid or the challenges of direct TV.

[00:08:38] What excited us most was the opportunity to capitalize on initiatives to monetize future growth opportunities and legalized sports betting, advertising, digital programing and other distribution platforms, including direct to consumer.

[00:08:55] We have already made good progress on several of these initiatives. For example, we are utilizing content from stadium and tennis channels to provide incremental live and recorded sports programing to the hour since work continues on a new sports app that is intended to give viewers a more dynamic and personalized viewing experience. The app is an important part of our growth strategy for the Arson's, as people are increasingly choose to access live games via digital means. The increased functionality the app will allow for greater activity and superior viewing experience that we expect will eventually include the ability to participate in sports betting and other gamification activities, such as social games focused on fandom. And our new platform will monetize the hundreds of millions of impressions that are currently not being optimized on the existing digital platform. We plan to launch the new app at the beginning of baseball season in the spring. I have talked previously about the gamification of sports view of the sports viewing experience. We have taken steps in this direction as well. Jerry McCabe just joined Sinclair as our Chief Business Officer of Direct Consumer and gamification is hiring along with a minority investment we recently made in place. Why sports are intended to help diversify our revenue streams. Tapping into fast growing sports for sports related industries that complement our existing sports businesses. Play by recently combined three companies that excel in providing multimedia solutions to college, high school and sports into one larger company. They are now a leading company managing exclusive college and high school sports across the United States. Our while investment fits in well with our efforts around creating interactivity and gamification elements to sports content, enhancing viewership and engagement. Now I'll turn it over to Lucy to go through the financials in more detail.

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:10:53] Thank you, Chris. First, some housekeeping items to note as a reminder, the origins were acquired in late August of last year, and so 2019 third quarter reported results do not reflect a full quarter comparison as such. In many cases, I will speak to pro forma 2019 results, which is a more meaningful comparison and assumes we own the offense in those periods. I will also be referencing certain pro forma numbers for our broadcast business, which reflects the sale to stations Harlingen and Lexington this year. Of course, the as reported numbers can be found in our earnings release from this morning.

[00:11:34] Also, as we discussed on last quarter's earnings call distribution revenues in the local sports segment reflects an accrued deduction for the estimated rebate's to be paid to the MVP based on the minimum games to deliver the rebate amount in the third quarter was one hundred and twenty eight million. And for the year and for the year, the accrued revenue deduction is estimated to be three hundred and seventy one million, which gets paid after two thousand and twenty, offsetting this amount or overpayments owed to us by the teams which reduce the sports rights, cash payments and which are expected to be realized in 2020. As Chris mentioned, the resurgence of Courbet's, the lack of a vaccine and the resulting economic impact makes visibility for the business extremely low. And so we will not be providing guidance or commentary around financial expectations for two thousand and twenty one at this time. During the third quarter, we estimate an impairment loss on the local sports statement of approximately four point two billion relating to goodwill and definitely intangible assets of two point six billion and one point six billion respectively. This was driven by a decline in distribution revenue brought on by a number of factors, including the recent loss of two virtual MVP ads, as well as elevated levels of subscriber erosion influenced by numerous, numerous factors, including fragmentation of content distribution platforms, shifting consumer behaviors, the current economic environment and the covid-19 pandemic.

[00:13:20] In addition, the company estimated that deferred income tax benefit of approximately one point one billion for the quarter in connection with the impairment loss. The company is in the process of finalizing the impairment analysis and related tax impact, which will be completed in time for the filing of the third quarter. Tengku, the impairment, loss and related tax impact do not affect the company's cash position cash flow from operating activities or debt covenants. Now turning to the third quarter, consolidated company results and what a quarter it was. We beat our expectations for media revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow. Consolidated media revenue for the third quarter increased forty two percent or four hundred and forty nine million from the third quarter of 2019 due to the inclusion of a full quarter. The local sports segment on a pro forma basis, total company media revenues of a billion. Five hundred and sixteen million declined fifty three million versus last year's quarter third quarter media revenues of a billion five hundred sixty nine but was up. Five percent excluding the distributor rebate on incremental political ad revenue on a pro forma basis, total advertising revenues increased 17 percent, while core advertising declined mid single digits, which was better than our third quarter guidance as compared to guidance. Media revenues were above the upper end of the range we gave on our last earnings call by twenty three million. We expect full year, as reported, twenty twenty media revenues to be in the five billion eight hundred twenty eight to five billion, eight hundred and fifty three million range, with fourth quarter revenues benefiting from the strong political ad environment.

[00:15:24] Consolidated Media operating expenses in the third quarter were a billion two hundred eighty nine million, three billion, two hundred eighty six million on a pro forma basis, which was an increase of twenty two percent compared to last year's pro forma one billion. Fifty seven million as sports rights amortization expense increased due to a shift in timing and mix for league play versus our guidance, media operating expenses were below our expectations, primarily due to cost control measures. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impairment and on recurring legal litigation, covid transaction and regulatory items of 13 million increase 97 percent to seven hundred and thirty six million, due in large part to the inclusion of a full quarter of the local sports statement on a pro forma basis. Adjusted EBITDA seven hundred and thirty five million increased ninety six million from last year. Six hundred and thirty nine million, driven by lower sports rights payments and higher advertising revenue adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was one hundred and fifteen million higher than the high end of guidance. We expect full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of a billion eight fifty seven to a billion eight hundred seventy eight million. Third quarter consolidated, adjusted free cash flow, which excludes the impairment in the non-recurring items with five hundred fifty one million, which was one hundred and forty million above the high end of our guidance, pro forma free cash flow of five fifty was one hundred ninety nine million over third quarter 2019.

[00:17:17] Pro forma free cash flow of three fifty one. We expect full year 2020 adjusted free cash flow of a billion, one hundred and thirteen to a billion, one hundred and thirty nine million diluted loss per share on seventy five million weighted average common shares with forty two dollars and sixty six cents for the quarter, reflecting the impairment taken in the quarter. And when adjusting for the impairment and the other non-recurring items, diluted earnings per share was two dollars and thirty two dollars and 13 cents for the quarter. Neither credit silo's revolver was drawn during the quarter in September, we entered into a three year, two hundred and fifty million accounts receivables facility in the diamond silo, providing for incremental low cost funding for general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions as of the end of the quarter. The balance borrowed under the facility with 74 million and was one hundred and ninety six million at the end of October. We have not repurchased shares since our last earnings call, but as a reminder for the nine months, year to date, just over 19 million shares, representing twenty one percent of the total shares and almost 30 percent of the float as of yearend 2019 had been repurchased.

[00:18:42] Now for the same details for the broadcast and other segments. Third quarter political with more than 30 percent higher than our expectations and the primary driver for the 12 percent increase in media revenue versus the same period last year. While poor advertising was within guidance, political was one hundred and five million compared to our expectation of 75 to 80 million for the quarter, the distribution revenues increased nine percent. Reflecting guidance for the broadcast and other segment, media revenues turned on eight hundred and seventeen million, which exceeded the high end of our guidance range by 12 million. Media expenses were twenty one million higher in this year's third quarter versus last year, primarily on network programing fees. But we're better than our guidance on cost control measures across most expense categories adjusted even adult. Two hundred and seventy one million was a sixty two million dollar increase over the prior year period and again exceeded our expectations. Turning to the local sports segment, as the third quarter media revenues for the segment of seven hundred twenty seven million were more than double the prior year, Kuria, aided by a full quarter of RASM results versus a partial period a year ago. Compared to guidance, media revenues came in at the top end of the range, excluding the one hundred and twenty eight million distributor rebate, accrual media revenues were only two million below last year's pro forma revenue of eight hundred and fifty eight million, even though the prior year included one month of carriage fees.

[00:20:30] Breaking this down further, the decline in distribution revenue to five hundred and ninety seven million was offset by the pro forma total advertising revenue increase of twenty seven percent versus last year, which includes Martonyi, higher political revenues and increased revenue per game. Local sports media expenses of eight hundred and one million or two hundred eleven million or thirty six percent higher than pro forma third quarter a year ago, with the vast majority of the increase due to the timing of the sports rights amortization expense. With the MLB regular season being played solely in the third quarter of 2012, and in addition to having NBA and NHL games in the third quarter of this year, media expenses were about 10 million less than guidance, due primarily to lower promotion and production expenses. Diamond also paid less in management fees to do in the quarter than guidance, which had assumed certain allocation of expenses that DSG ended up paying for directly. Local sports adjusted EBITDA four hundred and sixty four million for the quarter was higher than pro forma results. Four hundred and twenty five million last year and well above our guidance range of four hundred and two to four hundred and ten million. And that's due primarily to the timing of the sports rights payments, team rebates and higher advertising revenue.

[00:22:06] Now turning to the Consolidated Company balance sheet, Consolidated Cash at the end of the quarter with six hundred and thirty two million, including two hundred and sixty six million at EFG and three hundred and forty six million at Diamond. Total debt at the end of the third quarter was 12 billion, four hundred and sixty three million and the net leverage ratio for Consolidated Sinclair at quarter end was six and a half times Sinclair Television Group's FirstLine indebtedness ratio on a trailing eight quarters with two and a half times on Covenant, a four and a half and four point three times on a net leverage basis through the bond Dimond's FirstLine indebtedness ratio on a trailing four quarters with six point eight times on a covenant of six and a quarter times as a reminder which only springs' if the revolver is drawn over thirty five percent and Diamond's total net leverage was eight point eight times. So turning to fourth quarter and full year guidance for our broadcast and other segments, our fourth quarter media revenue guidance is nine hundred and forty two to nine hundred and sixty one million, up approximately 16 to 19 percent from last year's pro forma eight 10. The pro forma numbers excludes the results for Lexington and Harlington stations, which were sold this year. The increase in media revenue is driven by higher political and distribution revenue, which is partially offset by a projected mid to high teens percent decline in pro forma for advertising.

[00:23:48] And I cannot stress enough just what a record historic year political revenues were for us, reflecting over 30 percent more than our pro forma previous record political year in 2012 and over 70 percent more than 2016 pro forma political ad revenues. And we expect this should bode well for the two thousand twenty two midterm elections for full year pro forma media revenues are expected to be three billion one hundred ninety nine to three billion two hundred eighteen million fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA for the broadcast and other segments is expected to be between three hundred fifty one and three hundred and sixty seven million compared to pro forma two hundred and seventy two million with the full year, two thousand and twenty pro forma adjusted EBITDA expected to be nine eighty six to a billion. Two million. For the local sports segment, fourth quarter media revenue is expected to be five fifty seven point five, sixty three million down twenty nine percent last year, seven point eighty eight million. The projections include one hundred and nineteen million for the distributor rebate approved the absence of the two virtual MVP ads and the impact from a later start to the NBA and NHL seasons, which we assumed started in the early part of two thousand twenty one. For the full year, media revenues are expected to be two billion 713 to two billion 790 million, fourth quarter adjusted evangel expected to be two thirty five to forty one million and full year adjusted EBITDA expected to be eight sixty seven to eight hundred and seventy three million, which reflects our estimates for the total net reduction in sports rights payments to the teams and the total expected accrual for the rebates for the distributors.

[00:25:49] For the Consolidated Company, fourth quarter media revenues are expected to be a billion 475 to a billion for ninety nine million. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be five eighty six to six hundred eight million and fourth quarter adjusted free cash flow of four hundred and six to four hundred thirty two million for the full year. Pro forma media revenues are expected at five billion, eight hundred and fourteen to five billion, eight hundred and thirty eight million. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA at a billion. Eight fifty eight. Fifty three to a billion eight. Seventy five million and pro forma adjusted free cash flow expected at a billion one or nine to a billion one thirty six million. And based on current share count of approximately seventy four million shares, this equates to pro forma free cash flow per share of approximately fifteen dollars to fifteen dollars and thirty five cents per share. And so with that, we would like to open it up to questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:27:01] At this time, we will be conducting a question and answer session, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the queue. You may press star two. If you would like to remove your question from the queue for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing with Saki's. One moment, please, while we poll for questions. Our first question is from John Janedis with Wolfe Research, please proceed with your question.

John Janedis

[00:27:41] Thank you. Good morning, Lucy. I think last quarter you talked about eighty five percent of your subs being locked up and Hulu and YouTube, TV, I guess, are now about 10 percent. So can you update us into how you see the market evolving? Does that mean 95 percent of the subs are locked up and their reason why the virtual players would find less value with our sense in the bundle relative to traditional players and with the write down, has your longer term distribution have changed? Meaning?

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:28:10] Ok, so I'll take a couple of and Chris can talk to the the outlook for the for the returns. So, yes. So you two then who did represent approximately 10 percent of our most recent months of gross distribution revenues? In the local sports segment on the Aurizon side, we really only have about five percent of the subscribers that come up next year. And then when the broadcast side, we have about twenty five percent. They come up next year and those are primarily in the back half of the year. And then the underlying network SOB's would be about 50 percent, which occur in the first half of twenty one. So just to give you some sense of the cadence there and then look as as Chris mentioned in his remarks, the broadcast churned about mid single digits year over year and third quarter. The arsons were high single digit your every year churn. Our fourth quarter estimates do do reflect some slight improvement in sequential quarter children on a same station basis. And then just on the impairment question, we're not going to get into assumptions that went into into our calculations. Just know that we followed the accounting guidance in how to how to calculate that.

Christopher Ripley

[00:29:45] All right. Good morning, John. So to the to the to the other part of your question. Look, on the one hand, we are certainly disappointed that you and YouTube made the decision. They did it seem contrary to their previous stance. You know, Hulu, for instance, picked up Marquee at the beginning of this year and and maybe take a look at all their advertising. It's very, very focused on live sports. But on the other hand, due to covid, the timing of their renewals was such that we don't have any live sports right now and and probably will not have live sports until she has made the beginning of next year. And that's sort of a moving target right now based on what the NBA and NHL are trying to figure out for those seasons.

[00:30:37] And then, as I think you all know, virtual MVP ads are still very much a proof of concept. They're running at negative margins. And and so cost control is a big focus for all of them.

[00:30:54] And I think that's what drove their current decision making.

John Janedis

[00:31:00] Chris, maybe just a quick follow up there on a go forward basis, then specific, Tim, to Hulu and YouTube in reference to the increase in the price and that they pushed through the tax case. Now it's going forward that those two don't renew and then maybe secondly on cost control, is there better than we thought? Is there a way to break them down a bit more and talk to the magnitude of permanent versus temporary?

Christopher Ripley

[00:31:25] Can you repeat the last part?

John Janedis

[00:31:27] I don't know if I had sit here, you on the cost side. Maybe this is a bigger picture, but across the company about the cost controls were a bit better than we thought they'd be. And I think we saw that, too. So can you break them down a bit more and talk to the magnitude of a permanent versus temporary in terms of costs?

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:31:46] Yes, Sir John. I'll take that one. So.

[00:31:52] What I would say is the what we've done this year, so so we were one of the first ones to really take an active stance on cost control measures in the early part of March. And and the company has done a great job. And without getting into how much is permanent, how much is temporary, because there's a lot that goes into this, because some are variable direct expenses, some are delayed or deferred, some are actually permanent. But the way we think about if I was to compare our internal budget for the full year, pre cozied up against now what our guidance looks like across the entire company for both OpEx and CapEx, ignoring the the rebates we've been able to to reduce our OpEx and CapEx expenses by several hundred million this year. And and so, you know, while we're not going to talk about twenty one estimates, it really depends what happens here with the state of the economy and the of pandemic as far as what that cost structure looks like going forward.

Christopher Ripley

[00:33:13] And just in terms of some of these virtual coming back, there definitely will be another conversation to be had with them when visibility on the NBA and NHL returns. And, of course, you know, we can't predict what that outcome will be, but we know that that will change the dynamic.

John Janedis

[00:33:37] All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

[00:33:47] Our next question is from Dan Kurnos, The Benchmark Co. Please proceed with your question.

Dan Kurnos

[00:33:55] And great, thanks. Good morning. So, Lucy, maybe you could just give us a little bit more color, you know, you're not the only person to sit down with a group to say this in terms of Q4 expectations on some turn being a little bit. Expectations being a little bit better on the TV side. It's obviously contrary to what I think a lot of investor expectations are. So if you can give us any thoughts on why you have kind of confidence in making that statement embedded in your guidance. And then, you know, Chris, as you know, I'll be respectful anything about Twenty twenty one. But just overall, I've been a lot written on the cash flows, the diamond, and sort of, you know, working with the debt holders. And I just love to hear any update you can are willing to provide in terms of what options are on the table, what's being discussed, what you guys are thinking about, and kind of the sense of urgency to get something done, understanding that Hulu and YouTube are probably a bit of a surprise, but I assume you expect they'll come back when sports starts up again next year.

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:35:03] And so, again, let me take the why we have in our estimates for fourth quarter a little bit better subscriber churn, and that that's really following what we saw as third quarter progress for the wedding that we had. But mainly if you look at the public disclosure of the traditional and the CDs, which are most of the large ones, have already read it now for their third quarter numbers. Remember, we're on a little bit of a lag to them. There are sequential quarters. Q2 versus Q3 showed improvement by about a full percentage point improvement.

[00:35:48] So so, again, given what they're saying for their video subscribers, that's why we've built our estimates to show a little bit of improvement as well.

Christopher Ripley

[00:36:00] In terms of your second question, Dan, excuse me, I can't get into specifics for obvious reasons, but our our stance and position right now is very similar to what was in the summer when we did the exchange offer.

[00:36:17] We we look to be opportunistic. We have plenty of liquidity and headroom. So there's no you know, there's no need to do anything.

[00:36:30] We're not you know, we're not out there soliciting any sort of response from any of our various stakeholders. But, of course, if they have proposals to do before we we listen to those.

Dan Kurnos

[00:36:51] Ok, and then I guess maybe one one more, if I can, just on the use of cash, not buying back shares this quarter, and I assume you believe the stock is still attractive value. I don't know how much the state Supreme Court case factors into this. If you want to keep some capital dry in case you get more in market relief. You know, I don't know if we'll get the relief, but maybe in market changes things. Is that a factor? And how do we think about on the TV, on the broadcast side use of capital as it relates to either M&A or share buyback?

Christopher Ripley

[00:37:26] Look, I would say on that topic that we we've we've retired a tremendous amount of shares this year, about 350 million in total. The average price in the seventeens. So we hit all our targets and then some in terms of what we were trying to do this year, we took a pause just to see how the business would would react to everything going on in the macro environment, covid. And and we will continue to be optimistic if valuations warrant it. So I do think there there could be some other growth opportunities on the horizon, like you referenced M&A. I think we'll start to pick up here shortly. The Supreme Court picking up the the the case from the 3rd Circuit, from the 3rd Circuit is a big deal. And and, you know, we need to as always, we balance our use of free cash flow between what can be done outside the company and what can be done with the returning cash to shareholders.

Dan Kurnos

[00:38:46] Got it. That's super helpful and then just tongue in cheek, what we get outside political in December at this point.

Christopher Ripley

[00:38:54] Who knows? We'll see how long it takes to count the votes.

Dan Kurnos

[00:39:01] All right, thanks for the call. Appreciate it.

Christopher Ripley

[00:39:03] Thank you.

Operator

[00:39:11] Our next question is with Aaron Watts from Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Aaron Watts

[00:39:18] Morning, everybody. Thanks for having me on. Just a few questions helped to run through quickly here on the station side.

[00:39:26] We still want to make sure I heard what you said right on the core advertising environment. I think it was down 36 percent second quarter.

[00:39:32] What was it down overall in the third quarter?

[00:39:36] And can you give us some monthly cadence on the improvement you saw and maybe specifically touch on the auto category?

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:39:45] So for the sake of the broadcast and other segments, they were down in the mid to high single digit percent for core advertising in third quarter and Rob can speak to the cans every month as has picked up, which is encouraging, especially with the political work and political spending and product that the cause was able to strengthen.

Christopher Ripley

[00:40:15] Too early to tell in the fourth quarter as we. Cut them down from this district and political spending and cope with the spike in November appears to be the strongest month since since precociousness since we've gone into this pandemic. But again, with the spike, we want to hold off and see the core advertisers returning from the crowd out. We didn't expect this. We expected to see this political, but it came in in big droves in the last few weeks, which caused this crowd of.

Aaron Watts

[00:40:58] And as the auto category continued to improve?

Christopher Ripley

[00:41:02] As continue to improve, and we expect it to improve, it's kind of the haves and the have not those that have been selling during the pandemic are being allocated those cars.

[00:41:14] And so we saw a strong tier two with the sports segment and tier three is coming back as well.

Aaron Watts

[00:41:25] Ok, great, shifting over to the diamond sports side. I think I heard you say that the draw on the AR facility there grew from September October.

[00:41:36] What was that additional draw used for?

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:41:41] So right now that that is cash that's sitting on the balance sheet, so it's really the incremental draw, the better way to think about it, Aaron, is because we got that facility in place at the end of September. That was basically, you know, we had already collected most of the receivables in September. And so then you get into October, we go into the receivable balance. So so that one hundred ninety six million is more of the sort of the more reflective of the run rate of what you would expect. And so that is sitting there as cash on the balance sheet. And as we said, you know, the proceeds from the facility, we would look to users for just general corporate purposes and and potential acquisitions.

Aaron Watts

[00:42:33] Ok. And you have that sort of piece of preferred stock still outstanding. Is that in the mix in terms of priorities as well?

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:42:42] So we have one hundred seventy five million that's outstanding, we just pay down in the third quarter, three hundred fifty million of that. So, you know, look, as we think about uses of free cash flow, it's really just sort of to any point in time figuring out what's in the mix of things that potentially could come up and and, you know, other just other potential uses. This is how we think of it.

Aaron Watts

[00:43:10] Ok, and last lastly for me. Just quickly, Lisa, you laid out kind of what the accrued rebates were for the distributors. Can you give us any color on what cash or rebates have been received from the teams or what you expect to receive in the near future?

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:43:27] Yeah, so someone in on a net basis, right, so we're as we've said, we expect to get more in than what we would pay out. And really, this is this is due to a couple of things. One is variability in the contracts between what the teams have and and the MVP, but also the fact remember that and the PDS all through, even though you didn't have games, they continue to get 24/7 content. And so, you know, so it'll probably be about two hundred million on a net basis. But remember. Right, the MVP to continue to get content. But we also, because we had fewer games, also had fewer advertising dollars because we didn't have those games. So that's the other part of this this whole equation.

Aaron Watts

[00:44:25] Ok, understood. And last one for me, I appreciate the time, maybe this is for Chris, but your latest YouTube TV agreement was for just one season for the one that just expired in September. Is that an anomaly due to covid or are these distribution deals for the IRS and is going to be shorter in nature more broadly or for the distributors specifically going forward?

Christopher Ripley

[00:44:51] It was not covid related, that was really an anomaly related to specifically YouTube and, you know, they're they're just incredibly focused on cost cutting. And so I don't I wouldn't read into that in terms of what happens with the other distributors.

Aaron Watts

[00:45:11] Ok, great. Thank you for the time. You're.

Operator

[00:45:20] Our next question is with Steven Cahall with Wells Fargo, please proceed with your question.

Steven Cahall

[00:45:27] Thanks for taking my question. So maybe first, Chris, I know you have continued investment plans for the IRS and that you talked about. I think the big issue for investors is still whether it makes sense to try to restructure the debt, you know, versus just outright walking away. And until these have stabilized, you're going to get questions from idiots like me every quarter about whether you're cannibalizing some of what some of the retrains revenue that you could get at the station and coterminous deals. So you did a really good job of structuring diamond. You have a lot of ability to walk away. I'm just curious how you in the board think about the ability to create equity value at these assets versus that that option and where you go from here?

Christopher Ripley

[00:46:09] It's a great question, Steve. Like taking a step back on.

[00:46:15] Sports rights, diamond, and just sort of sports rights in general, the reason we one of the core reasons we went forward with this transaction is still true today is that we fundamentally believe that sports rights will be worth more in the future than they are today, that this is a growth industry. It needs to change. It needs to evolve.

[00:46:38] There is going to be a cash flow value that we don't need to traverse here as we go through this evolution. But we're very excited about the growth opportunities we have with the present. And we think we'll have something to talk more about on the sports betting front that we think is going to be a game changer.

[00:47:00] And we intend on reinventing the process around gamification, around community based fandom and around direct consumer. And, you know, that's going to be, we think, incredibly exciting and rewarding for Sinclair. And that's what we're that's what we're focused.

Steven Cahall

[00:47:24] Thanks. And then you must be thinking about Dish for next year at this point, just based on the fact that they lost a lot of their subs, that that would value the present. How do you think about going into that renewal in terms of a coterminous deal for both versus focusing more just on the TV stations and trying to maximize value on redrafts?

Christopher Ripley

[00:47:46] But we have we have been very successful in.

[00:47:51] Negotiating package deals for all of our programing with all the traditional MVP's, and so I'd expect this to continue that strategy with dish.

Steven Cahall

[00:48:06] Thanks. Last lastly, Lucy, just wondering, you know, now that we have a really good idea of what grocery Tranz is doing at Twenty twenty, I was wondering if you could give any color on how you think about that retrains or maybe an update on your reverse comp cycle. Thanks.

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:48:20] Sure, so, sir, just to say, our guidance for the full year 2020 estimates the net returns to grow mid single digit percent for this year. So for two thousand and twenty one, what I would say is it's still too early to talk about net trends just because of the uncertainties around covid and its effect on subscriber churn. But I will say this, that when when I think about the renewal cadence for next year and the fact that we only have twenty five percent of the broadcast subs that we knew in the back half of 2001 and almost 50 percent of the underlying network that come up in the first half of twenty one. So given the difference, the mismatch in the number of subscribers as well as the mismatch in the renewal timing, I think it mathematically will be difficult to to increase the net returns next year.

Steven Cahall

[00:49:31] That's great color. Thank you.

[00:49:39] Our next question is with Alexia Quadrani with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Alexia Quadrani

[00:49:47] Thank you very much, one of the more honest NPR earlier this week indicated it would be a price at which they would consider maybe bringing their content direct to consumer. I'm curious if you think if you think that makes sense for you guys, if that's that the opportunity at some point, at some point, and I think your existing sort of empty partners might react to something like that.

Christopher Ripley

[00:50:11] It's a great question and it's something we've we've been doing a lot of work around and it's not and it's not an either or. All right. We we will we are going to do direct to consumer, as I mentioned, we're going to reinvent the arson's around gamification community and direct consumer.

[00:50:31] And and that doesn't mean that we're issuing our MPD business. It will be at a premium price to what we sell the product to to DPD. So there's sort of a wholesale and retail price dynamic there. And we're as I mentioned on a previous question, we're really excited about the potential of unlocking the hidden value here in the sports rights that we have.

Alexia Quadrani

[00:51:04] And just one follow up, if I may. There's a lot of pieces, obviously, and we're looking at the core underlying advertising environment in your business. And I'm curious, I totally get that we can't really discuss twenty, twenty one because there is so much unknown. But I'm curious if you think that when we get to a more normalized environment, whatever that may be, and we sort of circles, you know, the carbon impact and everything else, do you think that the core ad market kind of bounces back to the covid levels or do you think there's been some sort of reset in the market at a lower level just given everything that's gone on?

Christopher Ripley

[00:51:44] Look, from our vantage point, we we think things will return to normal when it goes away.

[00:51:54] You know, I think one of the greatest data points that I mentioned earlier in my comments is that on the sports side, we were up mid single digits on our advertising revenue.

[00:52:09] And, you know, there there has been a dislocation in the market because of Kobe. There's no doubt about that.

[00:52:16] And but our inventory still is highly valuable. In fact, it's only getting more valuable as advertising based content shrinks. And amount of emails that you can get in front of people as people migrate to more ad free platforms continues to get more scarce. And so, you know, certainly we do a big business in digital and digital. You know, we've been talking about this for years, that digital is the key component to any campaign. And we can go to the marketplace with a full suite of products, including a spot and digital. But we don't think that covid has caused any structural change in the market, if that's your fundamental ask.

Alexia Quadrani

[00:53:07] Yes, that's it. Thank you so much.

Operator

[00:53:13] Our next question is with David Hamburger with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

David Hamburger

[00:53:20] Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. I'm curious, I see that you renewed your media rights agreement with the Kansas City Royals recently. And I'm wondering at Fox Sports, Kansas City, I guess, as you look at managing costs and you talk about your guidance for for the fourth quarter, but as you think more broadly about managing costs, can you talk a little bit about the renewal? You know, my understanding is maybe you gave the team equity in the station. You know, that part of the Midwest are seen previously as the new Fox Sports Kansas City, at which, you know, the team also has an equity stake, if that's the case. Can you talk a little bit about the rationale for that move? Sure.

Christopher Ripley

[00:54:06] Look, I think giving giving back we did give equity in that deal. We have many teams that do own significant portions of our arson's. We believe it aligns interests better.

[00:54:20] It also verbalizes compensation for the rights as opposed to having it all on a fixed basis, which helps manage our cost basis as revenues change. And going forward, that is going to be a bigger part of the equation where as we move to a more variable rights compensation structure, can you can you help maybe kind of quantify how much that attenuates or helps that equation?

David Hamburger

[00:54:52] I mean, obviously, as your distribution revenues become more variable, giving customer churn, how closely might you be able to align the renewal of media rights agreements on the cost side to correspond to those types of trends so that you see the teams kind of participating in that?

Christopher Ripley

[00:55:13] But I don't have a specific number to give you, but what is undoubtedly true is that we bring a lot of value to the persons and our teams on multiple facets.

[00:55:26] And and so, you know, that is is something that as a distributor and distributor that does this type of work that we do brings the value that we do, deserves to make a margin on that. And so, you know, that is that's that's sort of the way we think about rights going forward and know stay tuned in terms of what that may mean financially.

David Hamburger

[00:55:59] It's just a quick follow up on that then kind of more technical question. But does that mean that now that subsidiary of that station is no longer a guarantor or maybe even would be on, you know, a designated subsidiary or unrestricted subsidiary as part of the credit agreement as well? Does that also mean that the collateral that that station might have provided to the secured credit agreements and bonds is no longer that's been released?

Lucy Rutishauser

[00:56:30] And so, David, the way this works is we are our ownership in that joint venture is pledged to the to the lenders. And from a unattributable EBITDA standpoint, what we cannot are the words attributable EBITDA is the are the cash distributions that the Geneva pays back to Diamond. So you have the pledge of the of our interest in the GVA as well as the the cash distributions back into diamond.

David Hamburger

[00:57:10] Ok, but no longer maybe, you know, collateral in the subsidiary in the assets themselves, but you pledge the ownership.

Christopher Ripley

[00:57:18] Shares of Clara, right?

David Hamburger

[00:57:19] OK, thank you very much. Thank you. Thank.

Operator

[00:57:30] Our last question is with Zach Silver from B. Riley. Please proceed with your question. OK, great.

Zach Silver

[00:57:37] Thanks for taking the question. Just on the 50 percent of the subscribers coming up on the river side in the first twenty 21. Just curious, your thoughts on all these renewals long enough in duration where you think that your network partners are going EBITDA in your expectations for the step up and all right into the negotiations? Or is that more of something that may be a bigger factor in the later reversed cycles? Thanks.

Christopher Ripley

[00:58:08] You know, we're not seeing that as part of the discussion. I think we all recognize that the networks will have to pay up to keep NFL and that that appears to be the expected outcome. We already pay the networks a substantial sum in terms of a reverse free transfer. And so I think it would be hard for them to justify, given how much that has increased over the last few years, some sort of NFL specific increase.

Zach Silver

[00:58:43] Got it. Thanks, Chris.

Operator

[00:58:49] We've reached the end of our question and answer session, I would like to turn the floor back over to Chris Christie for concluding comment.

Christopher Ripley

[00:58:57] Thank you all for joining us today. If you should need more information or have additional questions, please don't hesitate to give us a call.

[00:59:07] This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation, you may disconnect your lines at this time.