(Pexels)

The economic fallout of COVID-19 was far different than most anticipated. It has caused extreme losses in many historically safer industries like REITs, but also extreme gains for property developers and auxiliary industries. This is due to the strange combination of high mortgage/rent forbearance and delinquency as well as booming home sales from those looking to leave cities for suburbia. Indeed, the 120-day mortgage delinquency rate is currently at a 21-year high while the Nahb Housing Market Index has soared to an all-time high.

This situation has caused companies like Zillow Group (Z)/(ZG) to see extreme share-price returns with the stock being up 95% this year. The rally has been tremendous and is backed by a spike in revenue which is expected to be seen in its November 5th Q3 earnings report. However, 2021 may see a reversal of much of these bullish catalysts and the fact remains that Zillow has not yet found profitability despite being public for nearly a decade.

Housing Boom - Not All That Glitters is Gold

The Nahb Housing Index is a survey from homebuilders regarding home sales, expected future sales, and buyer traffic. As you can see below, this index has a relatively strong correlation to the price of Zillow Group:

Data by YCharts

Zillow Group is perhaps the most dependent on housing sales volumes compared to others in the real estate and construction businesses. This is largely due to the fact they generate advertising revenue from agents and, more recently, revenue from directly buying and selling homes. The company's costs are almost entirely labor as opposed to goods, so factors that negatively impact builders such as rising commodity prices and existing home inventory do not harm Zillow. This makes the company's success tied largely to home demand and overall inventory.

While there has been a spike in sales recently, it is unclear if the boom will continue into 2020. New home starts are higher than in years past, but still below the long-term average, so there is unlikely to be a major spike in new inventory next year. Even more, existing home inventory is now at extreme lows due to the buying-binge this year and the homeownership rate is back at long-term highs. See below:

Data by YCharts

This is not a great sign for Zillow in 2021 as it implies there may be both a lack of inventory and a lack of demand for that inventory (due to high homeownership). Indeed, demand is very high today, but that is largely due to the collapse of mortgage rates which occurred with a wave of young renters moving out of urban areas due to the work-from-home shift. These factors have been great for Zillow considering these younger new-home-buyers are more comfortable using the company's services. However, they are also due to temporary factors that will I believe will revert to normal come 2021.

Of course, we must also consider the fact that mortgage delinquencies are at extreme highs and are expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2022. As I've written about extensively, Fannie and Freddie do not necessarily have the financial strength to meet obligations from the massive coming wave of defaults and it is very unclear if the government will bail them out yet again. As these risks become apparent, mortgage rates will likely rise which will contribute to an exacerbated housing-demand slowdown.

There is also the possibility that property prices are simply too high. Zillow's research shows that the primary reason homeowners are not selling is that they're concerned that they will not find a new home at affordable prices. Further, those homeowners who want to sell within the next three years but are not are most commonly waiting in anticipation of higher future prices. Together, this is a sign that most people believe homes are too expensive today, but people do not want to sell because they are still trending even higher.

Can Zillow Achieve Profitability?

Overall, it is unclear of Zillow's revenue will remain at its current levels due to a poor outlook for home sales going into 2021 and beyond. Still, revenue may rise due to the company's growing "Zillow 2.0" business which involves direct buying, selling, and financing of properties. While this is a growth opportunity, the company loses significant amounts on it.

As you can see below, Zillow has seen tremendous revenue growth over the past decade, but has been stuck with negative profit margins around 10%:

Data by YCharts

In order to make up for these chronic losses, Zillow has had to pursue relatively large equity dilutions as well as significantly increase its financial debt levels over the past five years as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

If Zillow fails to achieve stable profitability within the coming few years, then I believe it may result in a high-risk balance sheet situation, particularly if investors lose the exuberant confidence they have in the company today. Zillow is expected to see a Q3 profit, but it is not estimated to see another annual profit until at least 2022.

The company is also expected to grow its revenue by 10X over the next eight years. This is possible considering significant sales can be generated from its home-sales business, but this estimate may fail to discount the impact of competition from emerging companies like Redfin (RDFN). Redfin and others have been pursuing essentially the same "Carvana for Homes" strategy as Zillow, making it very possible they will force Zillow to cut its high service and listing costs.

Put simply, Zillow is like many other companies today which have sky-high revenue growth but abysmal profitability. Even after significant adjustments, the company can hardly generate a positive adjusted EBITDA (presentation pg. 25). In an era of low borrowing costs and an investor emphasis on growth over earnings, chronic losses have not had a significant impact on Zillow's valuation. However, with the economy in a generally poor position, the age of investor exuberance may be ending. When the supply of easy-money shrinks, the piper must be paid.

The Bottom Line: Zillow is a Short Opportunity

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a great year for Zillow and that the company has a commendable growth record and growth outlook. However, the fact that the company has not achieved stable profits despite many years of being in business is problematic. It is particularly so given the growing competition from peers. Being an internet company, Zillow does not have a "wide moat" from these competitors meaning fees may be driven down by the likes of Redfin and others.

There is also a strong likelihood that the 2020 housing boom will not last until 2021. Most of today's buyers are driven by short-term factors and because the homeownership rate is back at highs, there are not likely to be many new buyers left. This is exacerbated by low expected inventory, record-high property prices, and mounting mortgage delinquencies.

Like its stock-price, Zillow's forward price-to-sales ratio has doubled this year. However, the stock has declined a bit in recent months and is currently 14% below its October all-time-high. I believe the stock will continue to decline over the coming months as investors realize the strong chance of a reversal in home demand. There is also a possibility that investors put more weight on profits over revenue growth as it becomes clear we are in a prolonged economic downturn.

Fortunately, there are few people short-selling Zillow today so it has low short-squeeze risk. If I short, I'll likely wait until after its Q3 earnings are announced since they may be quite strong. However, I believe the company is currently overvalued by at least 50% so I expect it to decline back toward $40 per share by next year. This is contingent on a reversal in home sales which would push its fundamentals back toward pre-COVID levels. If home sales are still strong during Q1 2021, I may revise this view, however, that seems unlikely given the economic situation today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ZG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.