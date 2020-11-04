The Company is poised for both short-term and long-term growth due to current demand within the market coupled with superior technological capabilities and higher margins of business over their competitors.

Rocket Companies (RKT), as of late, has been correlated to the overall market. The uncertainties that currently lie within the macroeconomy do not reflect the true value of Rocket Companies.

Investment Thesis

Since the beginning of September, investors have felt distraught after witnessing major pullbacks in the market. With stimulus talks stagnate, the coronavirus resurging, and uncertainty regarding the 2020 presidential election it seems as if the bears have started hibernating early this winter. Where do investors find a bull amidst this dismay? Consider Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) as a buy.

RKT operates in one of the few sectors where companies have experienced YOY growth during Q2 2020. While COVID-19 has placed the majority of businesses to stand stills, mortgage lenders however, have found themselves admits a very profitable environment as many U.S. consumers have sought to refinance their current mortgages or buy and sell homes due to the low interest rate environment. This current rate environment does not accurately reflect the current value of RKT, allowing room for growth.

Market Value closely correlated to the macroeconomic environment

As of Oct. 26, 2020, the company closed trading at $19.88/share, resulting in a market cap of ~$39.7Bn. When the company IPOd back on Aug-06-2020, RKT was priced at $18.00/share, just above the company’s all-time low of an intraday $17.50/share. On the day of the IPO, the company achieved their goal and was able to raise $1.8Bn at $18/share.

RKT then rallied for the majority of August, with an intraday total reaching $34.50/share on September 2nd, 2020, closing at $31.31/share that same day. Following the all-time highs, investors experienced the broader market collapse and erase much of the gains the bull market generated throughout the summer. When the market collapsed, so did Rocket Companies and RKT has yet to recover. Now, since the collapse, the Company’s price has been correlated to the larger economic trends and has been experiencing volatility from the macroeconomic environment.

The question that should be asked: Is this the appropriate way to value a company that has just generated YOY Q2 EBITDA growth of 868% when most companies within the S&P 500 have generated major declines, many producing negative EBITDA during the same period?

The chart above illustrates RKT’s ~Blue~ price movement, relative to the S&P 500’s ~Red~. Note the significant collapse in September correlated with the overall market. While Rocket’s price is relatively more volatile, an evident correlation is drawn from the market and RKT’s stock price. The Company has has followed the same general trends from the beginning of September up to market close Oct-26-2020.

Investors should ask: If in the near future, the market is extremely volatile due to various macroeconomic conditions, why would Rocket Companies outperform the overall market?

This is because RKT will beat the rest of the market come Nov-10-2020, when The Company announces Q3 earnings. While many other company’s financials will be poor, Rocket’s will show impressive growth and profitability during Q3 2020 YOY. The company has not set current guidance and The Street estimates will only be so telling as no analyst really knows the true nature of what Rocket’s financials will indicate. Nobody predicted the 868% EBITDA growth during Q2. The momentum from this earnings report should carry the company to achieve around record highs of $31.31/share by the end of FYE’20 regardless of the overall macroeconomic environment.

Financial Earnings

The company has achieved exceptional operating performance throughout 2020 and due to current market demand, RKT is poised to finish the second half of Fiscal Year 2020 just as strong. For the 6 months ended June 30, 2020, The Company originated $124.0Bn in residential mortgage loans, which was $69.7Bn, or a 128.5% increase YOY. This origination growth translated into 437% net revenue growth for the same period YOY, as the company generated $5,037MM during Q2 2020. This increased revenue flowed through the P&L to the bottom line as The Company’s net income was $3,558.5MM for YTD June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $353.3MM during YTD June 30, 2019.

RKT generated $4,756.5MM of Adj. EBITDA during YTD June 30, 2020. This was an 868% increase compared to $476.6MM for YTD June 30, 2019. The increase in net income and adj. EBITDA was primarily driven by an increase of $4,736.0MM or a 257.4% increase in the gain on sale of loans during the period, net which was driven primarily by the increase in origination volume in 2020.

It is important to note that these increases were partially offset by an increase in collection/realization of cash flows from MSRs of $164.8MM, or 45.6% which is a reduction of revenue primarily due to an increase in the volume of loans paid in full prior to their scheduled maturity or from the company’s service booking “prepayment speed” in 2020 as compared to 2019. This reduction is a product of the current interest rate environment and while in this case refinancing demand is removing potential revenue streams, at the same time it is important to remember that the rate environment is also acting as a catalyst and fueling new origination volume growth YOY from Q2-19 to Q2-20.

It is also important to note that The Company remains in a strong liquidity position following the IPO, with total liquidity of $3.7 billion including $1.0 billion of cash on-hand plus $2.7 billion of undrawn lines of credit and corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations which could be transferred to funding facilities (warehouse lines) at The Company’s discretion.

Market Outlook

Mortgage loans represent the largest class of consumer debt, with about $10.2 trillion of residential mortgage debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020, according to the New York Federal Reserve. Due to the ultra-low interest rate environment and new consumer preferences as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, RKT continues to experience strong consumer demand for home loans into the fourth quarter.

Home sales rose in September as homes began to sell more quickly than the previous year, causing buyer demand to continue to increase into the fall season. According to realtor.com, the typical home spent 54 days on the market in September, which is 12 days fewer than September 2019 and 3 days fewer than August 2020. In the 50 largest U.S. Metros, the typical home spent 44 days on the market, and homes spent 10 days less on the market, on average, compared to September of 2019. Below is a breakout of each U.S. Market.

Homes Per U.S. Market

Northeast: (-13 days)

Southern: (-11 days)

Midwestern: (-9 days)

Western: (-7 days)

Competitors – Why invest in Rocket vs. other public originators?

Currently, the company is trading at a premium relative to its competitors such as Guild Holdings who IPOd on Oct-22-2020 at a price of $15/share. Guild is currently trading at $14.70/share, resulting in a Market Cap of $882MM. Guild specializes in residential home loans in 31 states and has originated $84.1Bn over the last 5 years, ending Dec-31-2019.

In recent history, the mortgage market has never been hotter, creating a great opportunity for Guild to become a publicly traded entity. However, the company is trading at a discount to RKT. From a profitability standpoint, Guild is an inferior company to Rocket Companies. Rocket Companies has proven itself to be a leader in the residential housing market and through its technological origination prowess has expanded across all 50 states providing mortgage origination with ease, originating $72.2MM in Q2 2020 alone. As the demographic of home buyers continues to become younger, the millennial generation will continue to seek an easier technologically driven means to life, this includes everything from grocery shopping to applying for a mortgage. Among the consumers who applied for a home loan using Rocket Companies’ online platform/app, 75% were first-time homeowners or millennials.

Rocket Vs. Big Banks

It is important to note, if an investor is seeking invest into U.S. mortgage originators they should stay away from big banks and other entities that produce inferior margins and user experiences. In recent years, from a profitability standard, Rocket Companies has crushed Wells Fargo, at one time the number one provider in U.S. mortgage origination. Wells Fargo in 2019 was the 3rd largest mortgage provider by volume in the U.S. but did not achieve near the margins Rocket Companies produced. In Q2 2020, Rocket Companies had an average gain-on-sale margin of 5.19% while the broader industry, dragged down by many banking corporations, only booked an average effective margin of 4.29%. Source: The Motley Fool

This is nothing new. In 2017, Quicken loans, the Rocket Subsidiary, booked a gain on sale margin of 4.1% compared to the broader industry of 1.3%. 2017 illustrates the differentiation in margins in a clearer picture because this was at a time when big banks provided the majority of mortgage originations in the United States. The origination business model has since shifted to a more digital landscape and banks no longer hold the right as top originators in the industry. In 2019, Wells Fargo and JP. Morgan Chase sat in position three and four for total originations, respectively. This was behind number one Rocket Companies and number two United Wholesale Mortgage, both non-bank originators, illustrating a clear shift in the origination model.

Immediate growth & Long-term growth

The Company is not only poised for growth in the short term, but rather is positioned well to obtain major market share into the future of the U.S. mortgage origination business.

While Rocket Companies will experience short term growth due to the strength of the U.S. housing market relative to the overall macroeconomy, what is even more valuable to an investor is The Company's ability to increasingly better position themselves for larger market share. As the company continues to differentiate themselves from their competitors with their use of technology, in the eyes of millennials, Rocket Companies is by and large the best way to apply and service a mortgage vs. other originators.

The Company is positioned well for long-term growth and will continue to operate as the number one originator of U.S. mortgages far into the future. Rocket Companies' innovation and superior ingenuity over their competitors has left them as the leader of origination for the largest class of consumer debt in America and will continue to operate as a leader far into the future.

In 2019, Quicken Loans, originated 541,000 total loans (134,000 home purchase loans and 381,000 refinance loans). This launched the company to the number one provider of the U.S. Mortgages in 2019. Followed by United Wholesale Mortgage (339,000) and Wells Fargo (232,000).

Rocket Companies has increased its market share to 9.2% in the first quarter of 2020 from 1.3% in 2009, according to The Company's 10Q filings. As demographics shift, and first time home owners become younger, other originators cannot match RKT's technological prowess and exceptional user experience offered within their product. Thus creating unmatched industry customer engagement.

The Company offers a fully online application process with available mortgage advisors to assist 24/7. Through the Rocket Mortgage app, the company offers closing on a mortgage in as few as 16 days for a home purchase and 8 days for a refinancing, an achievement marked in 2018. This statistic has only improved into 2020 as the company continues to improve the platform and streamline the user experience. The mobile app/website can instantly verify employment, where other originators will take multiple days to complete. As mortgage originators transition to the digital landscape in hopes of attracting the eyes of millennials, no company has yet to offer a comparable user experience to Rocket.

The United Wholesale Mortgage (number 2 originator in the U.S.) only provides the user the opportunity to track and manage loans on their app. While Rocket Companies creates a one-stop-shop, providing the consumer the opportunity to apply, track, and manage their loans.

Risks

If mortgage defaults begin to rise quicker than demand, the U.S. housing market will immediately lose strength and decline. This will cause significant decreases in profitability and will deteriorate the overall value of the company. As of August 31, 2020, approximately 96,000 clients, or 4.7% of RKT’s total servicing portfolio, were on a forbearance plan related to COVID-19.

Further risks include market saturation. In the case of the mortgage market, the consumer is driven by price and will likely choose the mortgage originator with the cheapest rate. Therefore as an originator it tends to be difficult to win business if you are not offering the cheapest rate relative to the rest of the market.

It is also important to note that the market is very cyclical and is currently experiencing tremendous success due the low rate environment and new consumer preferences stimulating demand. If these market trends change, Rocket Companies will have difficultly maintaining the revenues and profitability the currently are experiencing.

Conclusion

Rocket Companies offers an intriguing buy opportunity. The Company’s recent price decrease induced by COVID-19, the lack of government stimulus, and uncertainty surrounding the election, makes this a great buy opportunity. The Company continues to amount profitability and should successfully beat The Street expectations this earnings season. If The Company’s value was still harboring around $31-$35/share this would certainly be more of a long-term investment rather than a short-term trade. However, the recent degradation in The Company offers an opportunity for short term upside if an investor is looking to trade RKT. Therefore, it does not matter whether you are reading this as a short term or long-term investor, there is upside to capitalize on from both plays. The current market demand is too strong, and the technological capabilities of the company are far too superior to let this ticker RKT be ignored.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an expert. Just a retail investor offering his own opinion. Please do your own research before investing.