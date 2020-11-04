Premier Gold Mines Limited's (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Quick VersionPremier Gold Mines Limited (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Company Participants

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Steve Filipovic - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Van Alphen - Chief Operating Officer

Ewan Downie - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryce Adams - CIBC

John Begeman

[00:00:43] Thank you. Thank you for participating in today's call, I am John Begeman, the Executive Chairmano f Premiere Gold. With me on the call today are you Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer Peter Van Alphen, Chief Operating Officer. Also on the call today are Matt Chief Operating Officer, Vice-President, Business Development, and Brant Cristoff, our senior VP of operations. All will be available during the Q&A portion of the call later today. Today, we will provide you with the company's twenty twenty third quarter financial and operational results and update on the mine operations and the company's projects will also be provided for those of you that haven't already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the company's website. Before we get started, the first wanted to direct you to page three of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward looking statements. Our management team will provide a discussion and summary after I present a few points on behalf of Premier, I am hopeful that you, your families and associates have been minimally impacted and are safe and healthy during the ongoing ongoing covid pandemic. Our employees have adjusted to differing work schedules and locations while continuing to work safely as they carry on the business activities of the company. Thank you to all of our employees and suppliers for all of your efforts. Every day your efforts are appreciated. The company remains in a strong position with a balance sheet of U.S. fifty one point nine dollars million in cash and cash equivalents. Our cash position improved over the last quarter, which allows us to continue with our exploration activities and continue with mine development in Nevada, as well as the Mercedes mine at South Arturo, the El Nino underground mine once again outperformed our expectations for production phase one.

[00:02:49] Phase three pits remain under review for future optimization at the coast property process and permitting options to further advance. What we hope will be a future production decision are also ongoing. Work continues the optimization of our growth pipeline. Our 50 percent owned Greenstone Gold Mines Joint Venture, which previously provided positive updates with growth in resources and favorable economic results, continues in its effort to optimize the project. Premier remains supportive of the recent updates to the economic model. Gold production at Mercedes restarted during the third quarter, mining had commenced in June and the mill was restarted in July under a streamlined, revised mine plan with significantly improved costs. The company has successfully taken steps to reduce mining dilution and has conducted additional drilling to enhance the short term mine plan models. Notwithstanding the additional covid restrictions that Mercedes, we have seen a marked improvement in operations at Mercedes Mine. The other members of the management team will discuss these and other topics further after the financial presentation. I now draw your attention to slide number four. We are 100 percent North American focused. We operate in safe World-Class jurisdictions. We have four core advanced stage projects, including two producing gold mines. Our business model includes growing production through multiple new mine development opportunities to projects currently being permitted for future development decisions. The Greenstone Gold Project is a large scale, dearest project located on the Trans Canada Highway in Ontario.

[00:04:45] We have continued commitment to exploration for reserve and resource growth. As mentioned, we ended Q3 Twenty twenty with fifty one point nine dollars million in cash and cash equivalents. We also explore opportunities to grow shareholder value, such as including the the potential assets. Now, turning to slide number five, this is a company snapshot showing our reserves and mineral resource inventories. We have over two point nine eight million ounces of proven and probable reserves and greater than sixty seven point five million ounces of measured and indicated resources. This reserve supports plan and potential production of more than 16 years. Premier has a strong history of growing gold resources through a sustained exploration focus in Twenty twenty exploration campaigns have been active at South Arturo, Mercedes and her saga. We expect to have at the year end and updated mineral resource estimate at South Lateral and HAYASAKA. There's also on the left hand side. You can see our share structure and insider participation as well as Ewan's shareholding position. Turning to slide number six, we see an extensive growth pipeline that Premier has developed over the years and continues an exploration saga, Rodeo Creek and the Real Bonanza projects ancestrally s arterial at phase three is under investigation in the feasibility stage. Greenstone, the largest project, is still in feasibility. S arterial McMichaels. And now with the addition of the Getchell project, we have an option to acquire that which will be in feasibility as well. An execution wise south arterial phase. No one is still being executed and look forward to that in the future.

[00:06:58] And current production at Mercedes and South Arturo El Nino underground mine. Turning to slide number seven, a brief update on the Q3 production results premiere again has to produce gold mines. SRO in Nevada and Mercedes in Mexico are consolidated. Gold production for the third quarter exceeded 19000 ounces of gold, twelve thousand one hundred and eighty three ounces at eight hundred and eighty five dollars per ounce, all in sustaining costs and Mercedes, as well as seven thousand ninety six ounces of gold at South Salvatierra, with one thousand one hundred forty eight dollars per ounce all in sustaining costs. We've improved our performance at Mercedes, operating under a revised mine plan that we developed during the covid-19 related shutdown during the second quarter s our tour of production has now exceeded the annual production plan for the year. High grade expansion drill results from the annual underground drill program at South Our Tunnel were previously announced. Some of the highlights are thirty nine point six meters, seventeen point one one grams per ton of gold, which included twenty one point three meters at twenty four point seventy five grams per tonne, also one hundred point six meters at five point seventy three grams per ton. Gold, which included thirteen point seven meters of eight point five two grams per ton of gold. Excellent expansion opportunities at El Niño. We've also entered into an agreement to acquire the highly processed to get your project in Nevada to increase and improve our pipeline production opportunities for the future. At this time, I will turn your over the call to Steve Filipovic, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Filipovic

[00:09:05] Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. At this point, I'd like to refer everyone to Slide eight. It's the slide titled You Three Twenty twenty Operating Results. This slide highlights our operating results for the third quarter and year to date, Twenty twenty during the third quarter period produced a total of nineteen thousand two hundred seventy eight ounces of gold and fifty thousand five hundred and seventy six thousand ounces of silver. This is up from the same period in the prior year where we produced sixteen thousand four hundred eighty four ounces of gold and thirty seven thousand eight hundred and fifty six ounces of silver. Of the nineteen thousand ounces of gold produced during this past quarter, seven thousand ounces worth some salt material. This represents a two hundred and fifty percent increase over that in the prior year. The remaining 12000 ounces produced during the quarter were from Mercedes, where operations are now back on track following the covid-19 related shutdowns during the second quarter. On a year to day basis, the company produced forty two thousand three hundred fifty nine ounces of gold, down slightly from the fifty thousand five forty seven ounces produced during the same period in the prior year. Of the forty two thousand ounces produced so far this year, just under twenty four thousand were from Mercedes and the remaining eighteen thousand were from South Central.

[00:10:13] This is in contrast to the prior year, where over forty seven thousand or ninety four percent of the ounces were produced for Mercedes. But this is clearly a dramatic shift in our production profile. The impact of this shift is positive. The shift not only reflects the steady over performance itself, there were production. Year-to-date has already surpassed the company's internal target, but it also reflects the positive shift in our operating planet, Mercedes. As we have previously indicated, the Mercedes mine is now operating against the revised plan with lower throughput and a reduced operating cost profile. Our objective, when we introduced this new plan, was increasing operating margins and cash flow, and the results to date have been very positive. Production during the quarter was in line with plan, we achieved a significant reduction in unit operating costs and the mine is generating positive cash flow. Our unit cost the Mercedes mine on a co-product basis this past quarter, where cash cost of six hundred and eight and all in sustaining costs of eighty five on a byproduct basis has cost the Mercedes mine during Q3 were five hundred and thirty five dollars per ounce. At a consolidated level, we reported on a co-product basis cash costs of seven hundred twenty four dollars and all in sustaining cost of nine sixty five.

[00:11:21] That compares to cash cost of one thousand ninety five and all in sustaining costs of thirteen fifty four for the third quarter in the prior year. On a year to day basis, we reported cash costs of 1965 and all in sustaining costs of pull fifty three and this compares to nine sixty one to 12 18 in the prior year.

[00:11:38] Our success this past quarter with the revised plan that Mercedes has helped to reverse the previous trend that was developing in unit operating costs at Mercedes. But we realized that there is work to be done if we are to sustain operating costs at Mercedes at their present level.

[00:11:52] Turning to slide nine. Quite entitled to three Twenty twenty financial results during the third quarter. The company reported revenue of just over 30 million on sales of fifteen thousand six hundred sixty five ounces of gold at an average realized price of U.S. eighteen seventy six per ounce and forty five thousand two hundred sixty nine thousand ounces of silver at an average realized price of twenty six dollars per ounce. This compares to the prior year when we reported revenue of twenty seven million on sales of thirteen thousand one eighty seven ounces of gold at a realized price of thirteen eighty two. And thirty five thousand five eighty seven ounces silver at a realized price of seventeen dollars for the third quarter, we reported mine operating income of just under 14 million, a net income of one point six million or one cent per share. This is after taking into account approximately six billion in company wide exploration and development expenditures and over one point six million in non-cash charges during the quarter. This compares to the prior year where we reported an operating loss of point four million and a net loss of four million or two cents per share.

[00:12:55] Positive influence of changes made in our Mercedes mind and the impact they have had on operating costs is becoming evident. Mine operating margins have improved considerably in the most recent quarter, resulting in a year late margin in excess of 20 percent. This is up from less than five percent in the prior year. From a cash flow perspective, we started the quarter with just over fifty one million dollars in cash during the quarter, we recorded well, three point three million in cash generated from operating activities. And this is after taking into account four million and negative working capital adjustments. We incurred 2.5 million in capital expenditures and approximately half a million in finance charges during the quarter. And we finished the quarter with just under 52 million dollars in cash and four million or three thousand eight hundred eighty ounces of gold and finished goods inventory worth approximately seven million dollars based on our most recent realized average price. At this point in our presentation, I'd like to introduce you to Peter Van Elephant or Chief Operating Officer, and he'll begin with Slide Slide 10 presentation, Peter.

Peter Van Alphen

[00:13:56] Good morning, everybody. I'm going to start on slide slide number 10, which we're going to talk about the Mercedes. Performance, I'd like to just start by saying that we've been very, very pleased with the performance of Mercedes during the third quarter.

[00:14:16] I would like to also take this opportunity to to complement our team both on site and some of them away from from the from the Mercedes side down in Mexico for the work that they have put in to achieve this. This great result, just as a brief recap, is that we saw the the imposed. Shutdown of the site is in the second quarter when the Mexican government requires non-essential operations to shut down due to the covid-19 pandemic, an increase in infection rates that were occurring in in the country. We remain closed with only care and maintenance taking place until early in June when we were able to restart on a limited basis. As John previously mentioned, we were able to get the money back up and running in that at the beginning of July. And we've been operating the mine under very different conditions throughout the third quarter as a result of all the safety protocols required. We're doing the typical safety protocols that will be seen at most mine sites and other operating sites around the world currently during the pandemic increase with testing all of our employees, social distancing, rigorous sanitation measures, just to name a few. We have not seen any direct translation of covid on site, and we continue to monitor it very, very closely. And as a result of these measures, we've been able to operate during the third quarter with a minimal impact on the operations, which has been, again, another great achievement by Mercedes's team.

[00:16:05] When we saw a very good restart in July, the success of this this turnaround and these results, you that you've seen that dramatically lower cost to us based on on previous quarters, it is a number of factors that have impacted has had an impact on that. One of them, which is which was was positive for the for the quarters that we saw upgrade was slightly higher than what we had planned, which helped the reconciliation back to the resource models. Has been has been very good, this is as a result of the new models, it would that that had been had been created by a team together with the disciplines that we had put in place and we've been working on and spoken about in the past of reducing hitting sizes, reducing dilution and really focusing on the discipline of all of our mining practices. We started seeing the results of that in the at the end of Q1 in Twenty twenty. And I think the Q3 result is a good indication of the results of of the hard work that was done to achieve that. The gold prices are so high, that obviously helped us as well, but the big impact that we saw in the in the in the results in the third quarter come from the unit money costs. We've been able to reduce our costs by overall cost per ton, processed by at least a third from where it was typically in the past.

[00:17:49] This has been done by focusing this planned. The team focused the plan on on one portal to Lluvia Lupita, and that produces about 100 tons a day. That's compared to having five portals operating in the past. We reduce the manpower to to match the production rate with about a 40 percent reduction in our labor, as well as a big reduction in our contractors. And we eliminated the mining contractors underground completely and the only contractors left of some of these support areas from a handful of contracting groups that we have on the ground. But the result of that has been this dramatic reduction in our cost, the tonnage. The obvious question is, can that be sustained and we absolutely believe that because these have been real reductions in manpower and resources that we have on site, we are still we are still focusing our efforts on productivity and improvement, that we still believe that we can get to things like our development rates, the rate at which we place backfill and the number of different areas like that, which we believe that we have not yet been able to fully, that we haven't yet fully optimized. And when that is optimized, we not only will maintain these costs, but I believe potentially even reduce them, reduce them further.

[00:19:24] I mentioned that we currently mining the bullet point speaks, demanding a 100 tons a day, we expect to keep mining at that rate for the remainder of this year and also into next year. But we we will be looking to incrementally bring back in some of the areas that we had previously been mining. And we will be doing that on, as I say, on an incremental basis. And in those areas back in again, Will, we've done enough work to ensure that we can we can have higher confidence in our planning and execution of money in these areas. We foresee that. In the in the in the future, that the mine will be operating back at two thousand tonnes per day if we go to the next slide to slide 11. We have continued with exploration work at Mercedes and we still we're very, very optimistic about some of the potential that is yet to be discovered at this property. Efforts have been focused on San Martin, which is to the west of repeatedly extension. And we are currently we have been drilling there and we expect to see that. Coming into the Internet and playing in the in the near future, as well as continued work in the delineation drilling at Marianna's, which again we expect to be bringing back into the into the mine plan in the near term. I think if we can go to slide 12, we can talk quickly about south of Tora! Sorry for 12, I think you and you're going to speak to people if you speak to the overall Nevada portfolio, then I'll speak to the operating results from Nevada, from profiterole.

Ewan Downie

[00:21:40] Thanks, Peter, I will just briefly give a synopsis of what we're planning in in Nevada, in Nevada, our company with, especially through the upcoming acquisition of the Getchell project from the get in the Getchell Gold Belt, we have assembled what I believe is one of the top portfolios of advanced stage projects that you'll find anywhere in the U.S. And it is still our company's plan to proceed with the the previously announced EMCO. It didn't go into our our circular that was recently mailed just because of some delays and some of the filings, etc., however, were largely completed, all of the elements required to proceed with the plans. SpinCo, the plans in CO will will be a US Nivat, primarily Nevada based company and expected to hold four assets because we actually have some projects that aren't listed in our presentation. D. S Our current project is currently our flagship operation in Nevada, 40 percent owned property in partnership with Nevada gold mines that currently we're producing from the El Nino underground mine, where we have already met our expected production for Twenty twenty in a project that has consistently exceeded our expectations.

[00:23:03] And as we continue to produce there, some recent drill results suggest some significant expansion potential to the underground mine. While we continue to evaluate two additional pit opportunities on the property and a heap leach project, our plan is here in the second half is true to go ahead with a technical report or a pre feasibility study for the project based on last year's reserves. But with a substantial exploration program going both underground and on surface, we're optimistic that we'll achieve pretty significant resource and reserve increases at the end of the year. You get your project is an exciting opportunity for our company. We signed during the third quarter and agreement with Waterton to make the acquisition of this key project that is permitted. The Underground Pynsent Project and Mine project is currently under care and maintenance and will offer Premier and or SpinCo the opportunity for near-term increase in production coming from the underground by one of the most exciting opportunities here is the open pit and we'll talk about that in the later slides.

[00:24:21] And we we haven't forgotten about McCoy Cove.

[00:24:24] Mccoy Cove, again, 100 percent on the project on the adamantium trend in Nevada is one of the highest green, undeveloped plus one million ounce gold deposits in the United States with the grade of over 11 grams per ton. We completed a P.A. previously in the next phase of work as a planned underground decline, underground decline and underground drill program in order to upgrade the inferred resources to indicate and proceed with a full feasibility. In the interim, we have completed hydrology studies that will be required to assess the water pumping needs of the operation even during exploration. And we're currently doing some advanced stage metallurgy to assess the potential for processing in other means other than taking the ore necessarily to one of Nevada gold mines roaster or autoclaves facility. So we'll talk about that in a bit more detail later, because we've had some some recent success that we're pretty excited about in terms of metallurgy. With that on past slide 13, over to Peter Mandelson and he can talk about operations that so far. Toro. Thanks, Peter.

Peter Van Alphen

[00:25:42] But a lot of a lot of it has been said already, we had a great, great quarter s a thorough 7000 ounces produced day, which was was above plan, just came back and speaking quickly on covid-19, part of the Nevada gold mines have done an exceptional job in maintaining the operations. Throughout the pandemic, to this point, it's safe to say that covid-19 has had little to no impact on the operations south of and specifically at El Nino. Production was above in both tonnes and grade, which helped produce that and resulted in that 7000 ounces, as was mentioned earlier, we've actually produced all of the answers that were planned for Twenty twenty had already been produced by the end of Q3 for El Nino. We expect to see the demand continue to to to to to operate and perform well for the remainder of the year.

[00:26:52] Just the last thing that I'll mention is that you touched on the points of the open pit opportunities and we are currently working alongside the innovative gold mines team.

[00:27:06] And to try to evaluate these opportunities and develop the ideas behind that, that will result in some additional production that will come from these operations in the future. The. We've been having opportunities now to work alongside the radicals called on technical people, which has been hugely beneficial for us here, Premier Gold. With that, I'm going to hand it back to you. And he's going to speak some more about some of the exploration success that we've had. It's about the.

Ewan Downie

[00:27:46] Thank you, Peter, direct everybody to slide 14, the upper image on slide 14 is the conceptual long term plan for South Korea. As you can see, there's three phases of open pit mining, a planned phase one, two and three. We went a bit out of sequence in that we mined phase two first. Once it was depleted, we backfilled our partially back field in the phase two pit and constructed the underground declines in El Nino that you see on the very far right of that image. The the picture of the decline in aerial images shown in the lower inset image consisting of two declines, the east and West portals. And that is where production is coming from. The El Nino underground project remains open, on strike and at depth and we believe has tremendous opportunity to provide years of production for the companies. Right now, we continue we started stripping or pre stripping the Phase one pit, which was stopped at the end of 2019 as the partnership recognized the need for additional drilling, as we were encountering significantly more what could be prospective heap leach material in the pre stripping than was modeled into the resources and reserves. So there is currently a fairly significant surface drill program being done in the vicinity of the phase one in three pits in the upper portions of that heap leach portion. And I would expect at the end of the year this drilling will result in a new resource and hopefully reserves that will include the heap leach. We believe the heap leach offers a great upside opportunity, but also requires additional metallurgy.

[00:29:37] It is also our belief that at the end of mining phases one and three in the future, that there will be much like at phase two in the El Nino project, there will be underground opportunities that those pits because there is significant drilling in and around the pits that suggests underground opportunities similar to what we're mining at El Nino.

[00:30:00] And it's a property that I believe will provide production for well over the next decade and with the potential for new discoveries will be something that will really garner a very strong future for us. If you look at slide 15, just to highlight that in green or the current workings where we're mining exploration, they was we drifted out from those underground workings and have been drilling underground. And as far as I know, I think we're still drilling that area to expand. We reserve that depth, some of the highlight intercepts, as John mentioned, we're getting great with tremendous grades, up to 100 meter wind and the deposit needs, as we can see, we need in filling in that area.

[00:30:48] And the mineralization appears to be open in both directions on strike terms, a great opportunity to expand the mine life here. We're not doing any major drill program to see if we have 10 or 20 years of reserves. It's just more or less doing drilling sufficient that we can add a couple of years of mine life. And it is my understanding here in the fourth quarter that the decline will start to be driven towards those underground, not underground opportunity. And we expect to move this area into reserves in the future.

[00:31:21] Slide 16 is an introduction to our Getchell project that we're in the process of acquiring from Waterton, pretty excited to work with Waterton on this opportunity. I think we had really good dealings in bringing this into the fold and what the plan here is to close this acquisition concurrent with stinko so that Waterton will become significant shareholder of our new gold company. That would be Nevada Focus. The Getchell project that you can see in the image is situated on what's called the Getchell Greenstone Belt, where the Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creek's operations are currently being mined by Eric through operated by Barrick and their joint venture with Newmont at Nevada Gold Mines. And Getchell is much like we have in South Korea, which represents essentially the last piece of the core part of the North Karlen that the Nevada gold mines don't own 100 percent of the Getchell project, similarly, is one of the most significant deposits you'll find in the Getchell belt that is not owned by Nevada gold mines. I'd like to point out that the Turquoise Ridge underground mine just immediately to the north is host to a reserve of around 10 million ounces and approximately 10 grams per tonne. So it's it's a very prolific belt. The actual project has both open pit and underground opportunities. The previous operator that did go underground prior to running out of money and went bankrupt was focused more on the underground opportunity. We will immediately focus on that opportunity as well, because the the underground project or the Penson Mine project remains under care and maintenance and offers a true near-term production opportunity. But we're very excited by the open pit opportunity here that in our in my belief is was largely overlooked by Atnah previously in favor of the underground, whereas we intend to bring that to the forefront.

[00:33:31] On slide 17, we have now released a technical report related to the attempt to get a project we put of the reserves or the resource for this and in a press release, but the measured and indicated resource on the open pit portion is one point two seventy five million ounces at nearly two grams per ton. And you can see in the graph below, compared to other heap leach projects throughout Nevada in the United States, it really stands out for its grade. This is a combination of oxide and mixed sulfide resource, but hadn't been advanced in terms of permitting. So our plan, as soon as we take over control of the project will be to immediately begin the permitting process for these open pits and doing additional drilling and metallurgy required for ultimately a production decision here. The near-term opportunity Slide 18 is the underground project in yellow is the reserves and resources or the measured, indicated and inferred resources associated with the drilling that was completed by Atnah. Our belief is that they tried to rush this into production, had had some upper reserves, drove a decline, hadn't completed sufficient drilling, but did identify the deposit, which is 10, almost 10 and a half grams and the measured indicated categories. And it has an impressive five hundred eighty one thousand ounces in the inferred category at over 11 grams and nearly 12 grams per ton. The underground deposit remains open. There are many, many drill intercepts along strike and at depth that have yet to be sufficiently followed up.

[00:35:20] And we believe that this this underground opportunity has the potential to be a multi-million ounce opportunity and we expect to begin drilling it immediately upon the closing of the acquisition.

[00:35:36] Our third project in our Nevada portfolio is McCoy Cove on Slide 19, similarly to what you'll find in it at Getchell and at South, our current we're in the heart of our front country immediately to the north of our property. The outline on the image on the right in blue is approximately 50 square mile property held by premier, 100 percent owned. And immediately north of our boundary is the large Phenix mine, again operated by Nevada gold mines. The circle in the middle of our property outline is the historic coal pit and the Cove and McCoy pits up until 2003 produce three point three million ounces of gold and over one hundred and ten million ounces of silver.

[00:36:25] The opportunity that we're pursuing is below the coal pit that is in the central part of that property.

[00:36:32] And to date, we've identified a resource can consisting of three hundred and forty two thousand ounces at eleven point two grams per ton than indicated and inferred over one point three million ounces at over eleven point two grams per ton, representing one of the highest grade undeveloped gold deposits in the United States. And the deposit continues to remain wide open for expansion. The next phase of work that we're planning is to complete the metallurgical work here, move everybody to slide 20, we are doing additional metallurgy, pursuing other options that may be available to the company for processing of the refractory or that have never been looked at by asked previously or previous operators. And we're having just say we're having some recent success in one of these alternatives that we are going to continue to work on in the coming quarters. The project is permanent for underground development. So we we are committed to putting the declines we've now put in the power line to the proposed decline or portal site. And we are now complete in hydrology and we're working on the finding of how we'll deal with water in advance of going ahead with this decline. Obviously, we'll have to see how coal fits in our priorities after acquiring, acquiring gets home to see if we're going to go ahead right away or perhaps postpone this underground program for a bit. But the next phase of work will include a decline and from the underground workings will complete a large scale underground drilling program in order to upgrade the substantial inferred resource into indicated that will be required for any more detailed economic work for which will lead to a full feasibility study. And our hope with permitting is with that a full production decision.

[00:38:31] The deposit remains open for expansion underneath the historic pit and the last two step households that we get from surface intersect in three point three meters of 40 grams and PDL one and fifty point nine meters of seven point one grams, including thirteen point one meters of sixteen grams and PPG sixty two.

[00:38:53] So there is good potential, we believe, to move this deposit up to be a multi-million ounce deposit in the future. And zones like the twenty two, a one high grade zone are wide open for expansion. We haven't tested those areas for more than five years. So there's a pretty substantial upside opportunity here, and bringing this into production for our planned U.S. gold division would obviously result in a fairly significant increase in the production profile of the company. I'll move on to slide 21, the greenstone gold property or greenstone gold mines properties, because there is a series of projects that comprise this partnership with Sentara where we each own 50 percent of a project, currently has seven point one million ounces, measured and indicated three point one million ounces inferred. And the project spending continues to be fully carried by our partner. The project right now, though, is that a bit of a loggerhead as we are in a dispute with our partner about how and when to proceed with this project. And I would point out that we are having active discussions with our partner that I am optimistic will lead to a resolution where we can we can move forward with the project in the future. The project, in addition to just the hard rock pit, which is the only portion that is being subject to economic work in the past, also includes an underground extension opportunity that is not being factored in, Brooksbank, T. Lake and other areas on the property that we believe could add future reserves. The Brooksbank project is a high grade deposit.

[00:40:43] It could add to the production profile and is is basically a fully delineated open pit and underground opportunity.

[00:40:54] On slide twenty two, I think this really highlights why we believe that this is our company's flagship asset, not only is that it, is it the company's largest reserve and resource, it is also one of the best located properties that I know of. As you can see in the image on Slide 20 to the intersection of the two roads is the hardest hit, and that's the Trans Canada Highway. So part of this part of the work that we've done over the past several years, it has also included receiving permits to go ahead with the development of this project, including the relocation of the Trans Canada Highway. So that is all approved to go ahead. And it is our belief that we should move forward on this property sooner, as soon as we can. The federal and provincial governments have both approved the Carderock project for going ahead. So it is fully permanent and impact benefit agreements have been signed with all required first nation communities.

[00:41:55] So it's a unique opportunity where company, government and first nation communities are all aligned in the project and will provide many years of production for the company.

[00:42:10] The town of Jerricans is situated immediately to the north and we are drilling currently new targets, including the Kaili deposit, and is situated between where the head frame is and the center of the Pit and Geraldton. So it's another potential open pit target for the future.

[00:42:29] Additional upside opportunities come from the underground shown on slide twenty three, so the underground deposit hasn't been factored into any of the previous economic work.

[00:42:41] The previous feasibility study was completed in twenty sixteen. Since then, approximately 100 million has been spent on the project that has upgraded resources and reserves and in our opinion, has resulted in a project that represents one of the top four its scale economic projects in Canada. The Brooksbank and key deposits, as I mentioned, offer further opportunity and the underground deposit here remains open for expansion.

[00:43:16] The F zone, as it's called, the westernmost hole we drilled was eighteen point four nine grams per ton, or just over 20 meters and. Continues to suggest additional potential evidence. Lastly, we haven't forgotten where we came from on slide twenty four from here was a no no to Woolston years ago where we.

[00:43:43] Gave shares to our our wolf and shareholders to participate in a new gold company premiere's market cap has since surpassed that of the original wolfsbane. And we continue to maintain the project where we started, which is the real bonanza property in Red Lake, the real bonanza property. We don't have any slides on it, but it does have numerous targets, including several deposits that I believe will represent a strong development opportunity for evolution. Who recently acquired the Red Lake mine.

[00:44:18] However, right now the project continues to be IGL in Red Lake, our flagship property that we have been drilling for the last roughly eight months, including closure during the covid shutdown, and has provided many good results this year that will be put into a new planned resource for the underground component at the end of the year at following, receiving all the results by the end of the year.

[00:44:49] Slide twenty five, we call the of property acquired discovery in the heart of Red Lake because there's a lot of Red Lake stories that are garnering a lot of attention, including the new development of pure Gold Madson mine, which is situated in this image to the left, and that would be to the southwest.

[00:45:11] And and obviously great areas has made a big splash with its discovery, saying a project how and his bag of mines were actually the first mines in the Red Lake camp, a mine down to depths of about five or six hundred meters. And the deposit down plunge had not and had some drill holes, but had not been adequately tested. Our initial vision, our vision for the property was an open pit.

[00:45:40] The Kazhagam property now contains an open pit resource. You can see in the lower table that we defined over over a couple of years of drilling and I believe represents the only open pit resource and the Red Lake camp. Currently the underground opportunity zone was where we saw the bigger upside potential. And since the drilling of the open pit, we've completed several campaigns of underground drilling where we've refined what we call the EPS and the FDA owns at the end of this year's drill program. It's our plan to bring these deposits into 43 101 resource categories and we'll continue to grow our company's resource base that has been important to us. So much like part of the what you can see in our quarter is that we continue to spend a fair amount of money on exploration because we believe that the discoveries generated through this exploration will be the future of our company as we look for the what I hope will be decades ahead for premier. As a summary on slide twenty six, I think you can see that our company is focused on growing our production opportunities primarily at South Arturo, hopefully hard rock going ahead and the closing of Getchell, which will be opportunities to grow our production profile with the drilling that we continue to expand resources.

[00:47:07] And we have updates planned following the year end at South Arturo, where we've been having a lot of success with drilling Mercedes's, where we're drilling the Marianas project from underground and the San Martin deposit at Surface that we believe will add years to the mine life here and have Sagger. That will be our newest underground resource in the company. And next year, where we've got exploration programs planned for even properties that don't make our presentation like a baby go. A recent acquisition, that's a pretty exciting, pure exploration project where our geologists continue to have fun, so to speak. And with the increased production, we expect our company to continue to generate more and more cash flow, which will be key for our shareholders going forward. And with that, I thank everybody for attending the presentation. And we'll open up the floor for the next 10 minutes to questions if there are any. And if not all of the people on the line, as always, are are very open to being told that at any time. If you have a question or comment on what we're doing and we welcome those questions and comments.

[00:48:19] Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

[00:48:49] One moment for your first question. OK, your first question comes from Bryce Adams from CIBC Bryce. Please go ahead.

Bryce Adams

[00:48:59] Good morning, all. Thanks for taking my questions, starting with Mercedes. I want to ask about the new operating plan well done on the improved cost this quarter. Clearly, execution on the new plan has been strong. So my questions are firstly on the air quality. Are you satisfied with the grade reported? This quality is three point three to three point four grams per ton. You know, is that around your target at grade or do you expect further improvements in air quality in Q4 and 2021? And then the second question related relates to the mining cost per ton city. You spoke to the improvements on cost for a town that you mentioned. Was that a reduction of one third on that cost per ton number? Wondering if you could if you could quantify those costs for us.

Ewan Downie

[00:49:46] Good morning. So starting on the grade, the simple answer is yes. The we the grade is in line with what we have been expecting and what we will continue to expect to, you know, the big, the big the big one that we've had in terms of grade is it's about the reconciliation which we've struggled with in the past, both reconciling the hate grade coming out of the middle, back to the to the the great that we see coming out of the mine that we measure in terms of our samples. And so we are seeing very, very good correlation between those two and then also taking that back to the model as well. So short answer is yes. The the grades will continue to be in that range. But being able to accurately predict and expect and get what we expect to get from an operational point of view is what helps tremendously in terms of your question on the cost. So, you know, historically, Mercedes would have been some way in the in the overall, including processing cost a ton of all mind, plus the safety and I would have been in the nineteen ninety to ninety five dollars per ton range. Currently we are sitting in in just, just, just on sixty dollars a tonne.

[00:51:20] So that's about that one thing that I referred to, reduction that we've seen.

Bryce Adams

[00:51:27] Ok, and maybe just specifically on the underground cost per. Can you comment on what those cost of?

Ewan Downie

[00:51:36] So if we did one thing I didn't mention, we did get a little bit of a benefit from exchange rate, we budgeted at nineteen point five pesos to the to the U.S. dollar, we saw about twenty two and change. So with that, that benefit is well included in the U. We're sitting in in the third quarter we we were sitting at just over a tonne of all broken, which we sitting at just over the 30, 40 of total, total, total tenberken broken at about thirty dollars per ton.

Bryce Adams

[00:52:15] Well done. Jumping to El Nino on the ground. So Year-to-date, the unsustained costs have been around 10, 50 to 100 dollars per ounce. I know that there's no guidance and that a technical report could be forthcoming mid-term. But are those costs indicative of longer term El Nino costs or would you expect cost improvement over the Twenty twenty year to date results?

Ewan Downie

[00:52:41] I suppose this is again, the short answer to that is yes. I think those costs will be fairly indicative of what you can expect to see from El Nino, although NovaGold, who's who's the operator in our joint venture, is doing a lot of work to to to work with the the operating team. The the mine is operated by a local contractor there and who do a very, very good job.

[00:53:10] But Navaira Gold is working with them to try and reduce those costs, specifically on the mining, on the mining side, maybe my my last question would just be on the South Altero exploration costs are they are included in that almost any. No. Or are they outside of that? They did the phase one and phase three open pit numbers.

[00:53:37] I believe that those outside of those costs.

Bryce Adams

[00:53:44] So it was it was an exploration expense in the numbers, but that would be specifically for the underground and then the open pit drilling would be outside, I believe so, yes.

Ewan Downie

[00:53:56] I can tell you for the cookies.

Bryce Adams

[00:53:58] Thanks. Thanks for the clarification. And that's all for me. Thanks so much.

Ewan Downie

[00:54:03] Thanks for call. I'll follow up with you afterwards just to verify that.

John Begeman

[00:54:24] Thank you, everybody, for attending and please, if you have any additional questions you'd like to take offline, call the company's office or the individuals that were on the call today to hopefully provide you with the answers you'd like to get.

[00:54:40] We are very satisfied with the recovery that we've had here in Q3, particularly particularly after our difficult first quarter and the closure that we had at Mercedes during the second quarter.

[00:54:56] So it's good to be have life feel like it's getting back to normal in terms of our mining operations. And we've seen that in our financials here.

[00:55:05] And we look forward to future performances like this in our future quarters. Thank you all. And be safe.

[00:55:16] Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.