Money-Printing: 2020 Vs. 2008

by: Lyn Alden Schwartzer
Summary

There are several different types of "money-printing" that often get conflated into one.

QE to recapitalize a banking system is very different than QE to finance fiscal deficits, as it relates to its impact on the broad money supply.

A deep dive into some of the mechanics of monetary and fiscal policy transmission, with examples.

Lately, it has become fashionable to debate what is, or is not, “money-printing” by central banks.

This debate is natural, due to the extreme policy nature of 2020, with massive fiscal expenditures, huge increases in