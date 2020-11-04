Money-Printing: 2020 Vs. 2008

Summary
There are several different types of "money-printing" that often get conflated into one.
QE to recapitalize a banking system is very different than QE to finance fiscal deficits, as it relates to its impact on the broad money supply.
A deep dive into some of the mechanics of monetary and fiscal policy transmission, with examples.
Lately, it has become fashionable to debate what is, or is not, “money-printing” by central banks.
This debate is natural, due to the extreme policy nature of 2020, with massive fiscal expenditures, huge increases in